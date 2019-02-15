Friday February 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Hope your week so far has been full of good things for you and your families and the next two days of our week continue to be the same. God is good!
Spectacular ! Wishing the Very Same for You , Lucille !
Thanks, RyderLee! It’s mighty icy/snowy outside right now but happily my place is toasty warm.
A True Catholic
In the Catholic Encyclopedia, the entry for the term “Catholic” begins, “The word Catholic (katholikos from katholou—throughout the whole, i.e., universal) occurs in the Greek classics….” We agree that the term catholic simply means “universal.” In the early church, the terminology catholic Church was used by Christians to distinguish the true Church from those who held to the heretical teachings of Gnosticism and pantheism. The true Church is comprised of all those, regardless of their race, gender, denomination, or other religious affiliation, who place their faith in the finished work of Christ (Eph. 1:12,13), that He died for their sins, was buried, and rose again the third day (I Cor. 15:1-4). According to the Word of God, the true Church is called the Body of Christ (Eph. 1:22,23; Col. 1:18).
The Roman Catholic Church, as we know it, technically did not come into existence until 325 A.D., during the reign of Constantine, the ruler of the Roman Empire at the time. He adopted Christianity as the state religion of the empire and adopted all the trappings that eventually came with it. While Rome has always touted itself as being the “true Church,” which is universal, the very title, Roman Catholic Church is a contradiction of terms. Roman is a “specific term,” referring to those who align themselves with her unsound teachings and her pope, while the term catholic means universal. In reality, it is the Protestants who believe that the Church, the Body of Christ is catholic or universal. This universal Church would include our Roman Catholic brethren who have placed their faith solely in the finished work of Christ, and not in works or the organized church.
Rome has often pointed out that the beliefs of Protestantism are something relatively new. It claims they are merely the fruits of the Reformation, which is far from the case. We certainly agree that the Reformers were used of the Lord to confront the indiscretions and outright errors of the organized church of their day and to encourage believers to return to the Scriptures as their final authority. The Reformers, to their credit, were simply returning to biblical Christianity. Essentially, the beliefs of the Reformers were the same as the early Christians during the first three centuries of Christianity. Some of those teachings include the sole authority of the Scriptures, justification by grace alone through faith alone in Christ’s finished work alone, that there is only “one Mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus,” etc. Most evangelicals today, ourselves included, hold these doctrines to be among the fundamentals of the faith.
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-true-catholic/
Ephesians 1:12 That we should be to the praise of his glory, who first trusted in Christ.
13 In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise,
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Eph 1:22 And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church,
23 Which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all.
Colossians 1:18 And he is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence.
1Timothy2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
6 Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.
7 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.
Have a great Friday, Treepers!
A brief note about Celil’s guitar. Along with Antonio Torres, Francisco Simplicio is one of the more historically famous Spanish luthiers. Just listening to this almost 100 year old guitar is a good example of why the Spanish builders were for decades acknowledged as being—with very few exceptions like Herman Hauser in Germany (who nonetheless built his guitars in the Spanish style)—the best in the world. Although guitar building techniques have evolved and there are now more and better guitar makers working around the world than ever before in history, just listening to this particularly fine example of Spanish guitar making goes a long way to explaining just why “concert guitar” and “Spain” continue to be synonymous. Despite the presence of wonderful guitar makers around the world, more and better concert guitars continue to be made in Span than anywhere else in the world.
Garrison , Your knowledge of guitars is Amazing
and Always Appreciated by me ! Thank You !
Thought of the day…”Did you ever notice that when you put the words ‘The’ and ‘IRS’ together it spells ‘Theirs’?”
A Day in the life of Ilhan Omar-antisemite deluxe!
Hilarious
https://spectator.us/day-ilhan-omar/
The appalling stupidity of Pelosi
Damn, I’m really beginning to hate this arrogant bitch.
Guess she needs a brush-up on the Constitution. Showing her inner Maduro.
One of my former interns e-mailed me this article regarding “21 Goals of the Illuminati and The Committee of 30O” by Dr. John Coleman. NOTE: the article was written in 1993. How interesting to consider how many ave been accomplished by 2019.
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/johncolemangoalsofIlluminati.shtml
Also, re Point #4:
“The technotronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values. Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities. ”
― Zbigniew Brzezinski, Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era
