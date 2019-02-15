Democrats Starting Realize The Dangers of Their Moonbat AOC…

February 15, 2019

Democrat Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) is the representative from Long Island City where Amazon was going to put their headquarters.  Along with many other Democrats Ms. Maloney is stunned at how the moonbat wing of the party has taken over.

AOC and her followers think a ‘tax abatement’ is an actual bucket of pre-existing cash they can now spend to improve New York schools and infrastructure.  No, seriously, they actually believe this… It’s far beyond economic dissonance, it’s Moonbattery.

70% tax rates. Free college and medicare for everyone. Cars and airplanes made illegal. A ban on cows and meat. Social justice mobs who cheer destroying jobs… Alexandria Occasional-Cortex and her millions of followers is the gift that keeps on giving.

WATCH:

  1. Shop says:
    February 15, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    Don’t misunderestimate AOC!

    She’s now got more twitter followers than any other Democrat. Her message resonates with many Americans especially the Sanderistas. Many Americans have been left behind as Uniparty neoliberal & neocon policies have led to unprecedented market concentration, extreme wealth inequality and endless wars. Trump mined this frustration in 2016. The left will also attempt to mine this frustration.

  2. Fred says:
    February 15, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    MABA…Make Alexandria a Bartender Again.

    Ole’ Horseteeth is great at showing how stupid she is. If she shut her mouth, no one would know. At least she keeps the fact in front of everyone, so we reminded just how stupid she really is. It is sad that this is so sick, or it would be funny. I guess the Dems let her run interference for the other communists, so they do not appear so insane.

  3. Me says:
    February 15, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    I think the sooner she’s gone, the better. She’s dangerously dumb and ditto for her followers. I don’t think just pointing and laughing at her are enough because someone put this birdbrain in office. I hope her party takes her down.

  4. Just Some Guy says:
    February 15, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    That’s fine I’ll still enjoy bludgeoning liberals with AOC moonbatism all the way to 2020. Most of them are too stupid to know whether or not she’s been ostracized by the “mainstream” dems anyways.

  5. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    February 15, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    A reminder of what she is and what is behind her.

  6. RJ says:
    February 15, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    She’s an asshole.

