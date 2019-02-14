Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Headquarters in New York City….

Amazon announced today it was canceling a plan to build new East Coast headquarters building in New York City. [The planned building in Virginia will go ahead.] The company said it would not look for a new location to replace the cancelled $2.5 billion Long Island City project. The cancellation also means the loss of 25,000 new jobs.

“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” Amazon spokeswoman Jodi Seth said in a statement.

A socialist political movement led by New York Representative Ocasio-Cortez who are against allowing Amazon to receive $3 billion in tax abatement incentives, was cited as the primary reason for the cancellation.

In related news: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is accusing President Trump of stealing wealthy New York residents, and shipping them to Florida.

