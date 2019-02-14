Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Headquarters in New York City….

Amazon announced today it was canceling a plan to build new East Coast headquarters building in New York City. [The planned building in Virginia will go ahead.] The company said it would not look for a new location to replace the cancelled $2.5 billion Long Island City project. The cancellation also means the loss of 25,000 new jobs.
“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” Amazon spokeswoman Jodi Seth said in a statement.
A socialist political movement led by New York Representative Ocasio-Cortez who are against allowing Amazon to receive $3 billion in tax abatement incentives, was cited as the primary reason for the cancellation.
In related news: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is accusing President Trump of stealing wealthy New York residents, and shipping them to Florida.
AOC….
“stupid is as stupid does”
Democrats taketh. Democrats giveth away. After all the stress of the day… alas… a Popcorn Moment.
mr/piddles, with the super high wind and heavy rain with hail we had in our small CA city, better a great margarita but as a second popcorn is always good!
LOL!!! Brilliant!!
LOL!!! Brilliant!
lemmus1, you have made my day and I am still laughing. Speaks socialism so glad the pilot knew the secret words and she stupid and ignorant to buy it. She has caused a lot of tax money, revenue and 25K non-employees so that should made her happy and when she is gone from Congress, she will only be able to be as a bar waitress which really suits her the best as no real brains needed for that job.
Cuomo is an idiot and I’m so glad we left that state!! They are #1 for people moving out of state!!
$2,500,000,000 in perks/25,000 new employees =$1 million/new employee. Make me an offer I can’t refuse.
The negative economic impact of what Cortez and her cohorts have done will haunt them………eventually.
I would think those jobs would have paid better than being a bartender, like Cortez was not long ago. Shucks, it might have been the case, had she not become a congresscritter living the life of privilege, that SHE would have applied for one of those jobs, had the deal worked out.
However, she had a degree……….and she was a bartender at 27. Perhaps she would have been unqualified to have worked for Amazon, and not been hired.
This was a astounding opportunity lost to New York.
They did it to themselves. Socialism has consequences.
The average job would have been $100K per year, and there would have been an additional 107,000 ancillary jobs added. It would have cleaned up LI City and Astoria.
I am not a fan of Amazon, but putting a leftwing entity in an already leftwing area that needed the shot in the arm would have been great.
It’ll be interesting to see how WaPo covers this story 🤪
Just as fracking gas in NYS would have been an astounding opportunity in New York and thanks to the intellectuals of New York, such as Occasional Cortex, led by the crime family of Mario and Andrew Cuomo; it is now a lost opportunity…..
Losers Never Win.
Greg1, I often wonder if she acquired that degree online as she can’t add 2 and 2 and has no clue what is economics and this proved it.
The race is on. Will AOC speak long enough for even the dullest knives in the drawer to understand thier self preservation is at with with this idiot or will Schemer and Palsi have her 86’d.
Enquiering minds want to know.
When are these maroons going to learn?? They should be run out of town, tarred and feathered not be in government. I’m talking about Ocommie Cortex, stupid Cuomo and red Bill blah , blah, blah…
It is going to be a huge impact on the NOVA area and I am not sure that it will be a positive one. That area is already deeply congested; there is no room for that large of a plant. It is also my understanding that they are going to be hiring a lot of people from out of the state. Tell me how that is going to help Virginians? I also bet that many of those hired will be Leftists.
It’s not a plant
Semantics. That is not the point. If you think the traffic is bad now in that area, it is going to get a lot worse. We already sit for hours in NOVA and MD traffic trying to head N.J. or DE.
It’s literally right on top of a Metro line and sits beside the largest office building in the world. It’s the prime spot for this kind of build-out.
I think those “stolen goods ” need to be returned.
Some questions come to mind:
1. Do NY online buyers of Amazon goods already pay sales tax?
2. If not, would the Amazon presence in NYC then require NY State Residents to pay NY State Sales tax? This would be a Yuge revenue stream into the NY State Government.
3. Does NYC have the authority to collect a sales tax from online purchases?
Just wondering.
1. Yes we do Harley Driver
We do pay sales tax on Amazon.
Not just New Yorkers. I do as well here in Florida – I believe that Amazon collects sales taxes for all 50 states.
Yes, indeed. They just rake us over the coals with the free shipping that we pay for out of the Post Office.
Capping the state property tax deductions for blue states could backfire in the long run. After all, it tends to push wealthy, but reluctant liberals from deep blue states to battleground states that are only leaning Republican today. It may very well tip those red states to the Dimms in 2020. God forbid!
Florida, here they come! 😱🤬
They’ve been coming – for the past 50 years at least.
I was so happy when Amazon chose NY over NC…I could just see more leftist moving here. We are already a purple state..please stay away from NC. How about San Francisco or Oakland?
Sorry, my bad math-got too excited. Only $100K/person–forget it.
I for one am happy to see Socialist Nancy Drew get some disastrous deal-killing points on the board ! Not that it’s anything close to POTUS Trump’s record (Paris Climate; Iran Deal; NAFTA) but, hey, not too shabby for a millennial.
Seriously, richer than Croesus Bezos and Amazon made a big mistake with this deal. Cuomo just as big a one negotiating the sort of deal for NY City and State that you’d expect from the Mayor of Guatemala City.
Just ask yourself what this deal would have been if Trump negotiated it on behalf of NY City and State.
Google played it brilliantly:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-plans-large-new-york-city-expansion-1541636579
A year or more ago Seattle passed a tax on businesses with more than 500 (I think) employees, to deal with the thousands of homeless in King County. It was a different type of tax that taxed the number of employees a Corporation had (a head tax) so those with the most employees would be hit the hardest. They were warned by large business owners that it would run them out of town. Seattle rescinded the tax and Amazon later announced their search for HQ2. I’m certain that HQ2 is ultimately going to be HQ1 if it ever plays out. They may stay in Seattle now that they stopped the taxation BS. it is likely a large part of the reason for cancelling their plans today. They will take maximum tax breaks and if they can’t get them, they will take their ball elsewhere.
Yes, Governor Cuomo, Pres Trump sends military vehicles used for troop transports and loads them up with rich people in the dead of night (even the ones who don’t want to go-that dastardly wascally, wascal Trump), and then he stashes them in a locked Florida compound so they can never return to New York even if they beg and plead.
Its outrageous, I tells ya,simply outrageous how Orange Man gets away with this stuff..
And the President is the one who is supposed to have mental issues.
Well…we KNOW our governor has mental issues.
I’ll be headed to FL to retire in 5 years…can’t wait!
Planned Parenthood stole New York’s population.
I wonder how her constituents feel about Socialism now…
I would love another reason to mock AOC, but I’m not sure this would be one. NY Conservative radio wasn’t too happy about this deal when it was first struck IIRC. I’m a lawyer, not an economist; but from what I heard, we (NY) were giving more than we were getting…something something….
I’ve never been all that fond of massive tax breaks, free property, other over the top benefits to entice large corporations to “COME TO OUR STATE/CITY.” Certainly, something reasonable, of value to the company. But not the outlandish offerings that wealthier areas of the country can offer. Completely unfair and unjust.
Didn’t sound like a very sweet deal to me either, Bob
There was a $3B tax break, which, if Amazon does not actually pay Federal income tax, why would their books compute them paying state tax? However, the influx of business, employees and their profit would create a much larger group of tax payers. Something like $23B.
The billboard in NYC should read…..
How to destroy the biggest economic development to hit the city in 45 days!
If they can do this in just 45 days, imagine the damage they can do over these next 2 years.
Americans better wake up!
But her district will re elect her with greater numbers.
Having grown up in the NE I have found that no matter how much they complain they will vote the same way.
The Post will skewer the Mayor and AOC with tomorrow’s front page headline………….can’t wait, it should be a doozy!
Smooth move, Ocrazyo. I hope all the players involved eat each other alive. 😀
What a dunce! Didn’t she just send 5,000 jobs at one time to another location bet there are some unemployed folks who would have liked one of those jobs. Step number one in Destruction by Socialism Cortez – but you are too stupid to recognize it.
Cities get into bidding wars for these opportunities and All Out Crazy can’t fathom her consequences.
“Rich folk bad!”
Here is what define Cortez, she claim victory and say new york can now spend the 3 billion they where going to give Amazon to spend on transportation and other city needs.
This is now how this works… tax incentive are not money given, NY would not have given or spend 1 cent on Amazon.
The only thing for certain is that NY lost billions in manufacturing activity and economic gains.
The average salary for the 25,000 new job created was to be $150,000, no tax break on that.
NY lost income tax on 40 billion $ in highly taxable income over 10 years. Lost all the sale tax of those 25,000 emploeye and indirect job to support them.etc.. etc..
Apocalypse Barbie is providing endless life lessons to the oblivious masses that once thought crazy was cool.
😎
It’s been a rough 2 weeks for the marxists.
20th Century Motor Corp ring their bell?
AOC is Trump’s wrecking ball.
How about Syracuse, Oneida, or Rochester. Upstate New York is adrift and NYC along with Albany do not care.
Then again the dearth of access points up there along with high taxes make all of New York not worth it.
I thought for about 5 seconds that Amazon should come to the Hudson Valley, however then the thought of more leftwingers popped up, and I moved on.
She is an absolute idiot. 25,000 new jobs with an average pay of $125,000.
Multiplier effect, every new job created, creates 7 new support jobs in the community.
$3 billion of tax abatements would create $27 billion in economic growth.
The bright spot? Hopefully this torpedos DeBlasio and/or Cuomos ambitions to run in 2020.
Cuomo’s not so good very bad day.
First he accuses Florida of stealing all their wealthy residents away from them.
Then he accuses democrats in the state House of chasing businesses away.
😀
AOC is a smarty pants winner! Amazon has cancelled its plans to come to New York because it is not wanted. The Amazon plan for 25,000 New York jobs will not be created, the construction trades will not be working building headquarters for Amazon, building housing, etc., there won’t be new restaurants and other service jobs. Best of all New York will not get tax revenue.
This will be very interesting on the ramifications on local politics………….this isn’t going to go well for Democrats……………the uber left NY Daily News headlines is calling this an “implosion”, “dynsfunction” , “disunity”
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-pol-no-winners-amazon-pulls-out-of-queens-deal-20190214-story.html
Heck, why take a job at Amazon when the Green Deal will pay you for not working?!!
AOC (Another Out Communist) has it all figured out.
Alexandria Overtly Communist is a gem.
The Government shouldn’t be paying Amazon a dime of taxpayers’ money.
Amazed that socialist New York is now rejecting corporate welfare though.
It is allot fun to kick AOC and Governor Cuomo. Wonder how much the upcoming divorce and impending alimony had to do with the change?
