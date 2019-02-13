Wednesday February 13th – Open Thread

Posted on February 13, 2019 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

232 Responses to Wednesday February 13th – Open Thread

Older Comments
  1. nwtex says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Dora says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:45 am

    The signs have been there for decades. Probably since Vatican II.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. nwtex says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:51 am

    hahahaha!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:55 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Dora says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:01 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. amwick says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:06 am

    I am making Cinnamon candied nuts…for Valentine’s day prezzies…. mmmmmmmmm💕💕💕💕

    https://www.browneyedbaker.com/cinnamon-sugar-candied-pecans-recipe/

    This recipe is easy and delicious…. I actually prefer walnuts instead of pecans… I soak them in the egg wash, then just dump them into the sugar and shake shake shake…Which is easier than the write up, but comes out the same.

    Luckily, I will be giving them all away,, because I have a sweet tooth and these are addictive…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. nwtex says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:17 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. Dora says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:32 am

    They knew where to bring the dog for a good meal. 🙂

    ====

    Nassau County Police Officers Rescue Dog From Winter Storm
    The dog was tied up and abandoned in the storm, but the officers rescued her and took her to McDonald’s. She’s now available for adoption.
    https://patch.com/new-york/eastmeadow/nassau-officers-rescue-dog-winter-storm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:36 am

    Diego In Sweater, Alberto Giacometti, bronze. Nasher Sculpture Center

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. nwtex says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:49 am

    Every time FireFox updates my machine is wonky for about a day 😦
    It keeps hanging up. So sad. I don’t know why OR how to keep it from happening.
    I am tired if the “not responding” craziness. Luckily, tho it snaps out of it’s “mood” in about 5 seconds tho….until the next time I switch pages.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. nwtex says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:57 am

    Like

    Reply
  15. nwtex says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:58 am

    Like

    Reply
  16. nwtex says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:00 pm

    Vaya con Dios

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. nikkichico7 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    I watched this video over at, .. shudder … msn 😑 … hope it posts it is awesome 😎👍❤️🇺🇸

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/animals/bald-eagle-weighed-down-by-8-pound-ball-of-ice/vi-BBTvBo7

    🤞😑 …

    Like

    Reply
  18. Lucille says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    Video: Robert Spencer speaks at Christian Rights and Freedom Institute, explains why Muslims persecute Christians
    February 12, 2019 by Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/02/video-robert-spencer-speaks-at-christian-rights-and-freedom-institute-explains-why-muslims-persecute-christians

    Like

    Reply
  19. Dora says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    CUOMO CAN’T DEFEND HIS ABORTION LAW

    Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s abortion law:

    Exactly three weeks after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed his abortion law, which allows non-physicians to perform abortions up until the baby is born—and provides no criminal penalties for infanticide—he met with President Donald Trump. According to the White House, Trump “raised his concerns to Governor Cuomo about Democrats’ support of late-term abortions.”

    https://www.catholicleague.org/cuomo-cant-defend-his-abortion-law/

    Like

    Reply
  20. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    Anything “factual” on RBG’s status?

    Like

    Reply
  21. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    As American world influence grew, the poverty rate worldwide declined…………………….

    Like

    Reply
  22. David says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    The US embassador to Israel Mr.Freedman with former US Senator and Governor Hukabee playing music together in Jerusalem.
    , “Sweet Home Alabama”.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Bendix says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    There is going to be a “day of mourning” event in New York on February 23.
    https://drrichswier.com/2019/02/07/national-day-of-mourning-repentance-february-23rd-2019/
    This is due to the bizarre and extreme expansion of a legal right women in New York (and everywhere already possessed.
    As I noted the other day, you don’t have to even be an opponent of the Roe v. Wade decision to find problems with the law:
    https://www.timesunion.com/local/article/Churchill-When-a-pregnant-woman-s-choice-is-13604193.php
    The reporter who wrote that column is obviously on the ‘pro-choice’ side, and I commend him for having the integrity to point out that there wasn’t really a reason to pass this law.
    The Doctor at the first link seems to be under the impression that there were women who were eager to murder their babies on their due date, but I don’t find it to be the case that anybody had any problems with the latitude given under the Supreme Court Decision.
    The women seen applauding the bill’s passage were partisan politicians.

    Now we see Andrew Cuomo being credited for the NYS Legislature’s “landmark” sexual harassment hearing:
    https://cbs6albany.com/news/local/ny-legislature-holds-landmark-sexual-harassment-hearing

    This is inaccurate, as the claim is made that Cuomo needed a Democrat majority to act on this, when in fact the most recent and egregious cases of sexual harassment in the legislature were by and covered up by Democrats, including Andrew Cuomo.
    Also it was Andrew Cuomo who engineered a Republican majority in the Senate to suit his purposes.
    NY has been Uniparty for ages.

    Anyone still have any doubts that this man intends to be our next president? The media is already conveniently forgetting so many facts for his sake.
    I’m really, really disgusted by the women who go along with his pretense that his is some sort of champion for women.
    I’d also like to point out that NY is the epicenter of so many of the crimes of rape and harassment occurring in the MSM/Entertainment complex.
    Andrew Cuomo was AG, wasn’t he, when his little brother worked in that sexist industry, and neither of them knew anything was going on?

    Like

    Reply
  24. getfitnow says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Very cool.
    FTA – America’s Kaiser: How a pigeon served in two World Wars
    Souvenirs from battlefields the world over can be found in our Division of Political and Military History. Unique among them is a mounted German pigeon. His name is Kaiser, and his story is unique in the annals of military homing pigeon history. He would become one of the longest-held prisoners of war in American history and one of the longest-living pigeons ever bred in captivity. But how did a German war bird come to “live” at the National Museum of American History?

    http://americanhistory.si.edu/blog/kaiser

    Like

    Reply
  25. rick says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Day of mourning abortion. Saturday February 23, 2019

    https://www.dayofmourning.org/

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s