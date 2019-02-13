Pictures of the Day….

Posted on February 13, 2019 by

 

  1. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Like that last picture there, Sundance. Nice and subtle message.

  2. weirdflunky says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    How she is able to show class and poise in that nuthouse is amazing. That she isn’t the biggest “star” in the country is all the proof any reasonable person should ever need to show the media is full of left wing hacks.

    • Rainy says:
      February 13, 2019 at 7:59 pm

      Step the F back!!! Why dont they set up a barrier behind the couch…at least 2 feet seperation to keep these classless asps back!!!
      Magazine asile at the local super market…not ONE mag with FLOTUS on the cover!! Not ONE!!! EVER!!
      Moochele continually on covers.

  3. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    It is so nice to have a not only a beautiful FLOTUS, but a very Elegant FLOTUS

  4. Don McAro says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    I can’t believe She has not been on one Magazine cover yet!!
    After they spent so much time trying to convince us Michelle was Beautiful by putting her on every cover known to man…

    I guess I just answered my own statement

  5. NJF says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    I love our FLOTUS so much.

  6. Jenevive says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    I will say it.. when I first saw that dress on FLOTUS
    it reminded me of a bathrobe. the pattern, the material texture
    that is what I thought of when I saw it.. And the First Lady of Columbia
    well the dress, shoes and purse are fine but what is with that jacket?

    FLOTUS looks none to pleased sitting on the couch with the media
    people standing over her..I don;t blame her.

  7. InAz says:
    February 13, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    The insufferable commie prestitutes.
    Security needs to smack them back from Mrs. Trump

  8. AmericaFirst says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Those people are too close to Melania, she can’t even sit back on the couch. They look like vultures and she looks uncomfortable.

    The FLOTUS should not have to endure this. Particularly not one as dear as Mrs. Trump.

