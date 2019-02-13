Pictures of the Day….

Like that last picture there, Sundance. Nice and subtle message.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Melanie should not have to put up with those people throwing microphones over her head. They need to step back.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sorry couldn’t resist:
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Madeline, You’re fired!
zing!
Agree, but I wasn’t referring to that picture
1oo% agree with that Madeline, the press scum should never be with 12 feet of the FLOTUS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How she is able to show class and poise in that nuthouse is amazing. That she isn’t the biggest “star” in the country is all the proof any reasonable person should ever need to show the media is full of left wing hacks.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Step the F back!!! Why dont they set up a barrier behind the couch…at least 2 feet seperation to keep these classless asps back!!!
Magazine asile at the local super market…not ONE mag with FLOTUS on the cover!! Not ONE!!! EVER!!
Moochele continually on covers.
It is so nice to have a not only a beautiful FLOTUS, but a very Elegant FLOTUS
LikeLiked by 17 people
What? You don’t like it when a woman sniffs while giving a speech and wipes her nose with the back of her hand? What’s the matter with you? / sarc
LikeLiked by 3 people
When did that happen?
LikeLike
/s.
worse one is Michelle in daisy dukes while getting off helicopter. on white house lawn ..
It burns ones eyes to look at it…
Very classless family..
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was the worst picture of any FLOTUS in the history of America. She’s a pig!
I can’t believe She has not been on one Magazine cover yet!!
After they spent so much time trying to convince us Michelle was Beautiful by putting her on every cover known to man…
I guess I just answered my own statement
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Our 1st Lady has proved she’s a real WOMAN not like that last one that never proved she was ever pregnant ??????
FLOTUS declined Vogue’s request. She is total class and doesn’t need magazine covers.
I love our FLOTUS so much.
I will say it.. when I first saw that dress on FLOTUS
it reminded me of a bathrobe. the pattern, the material texture
that is what I thought of when I saw it.. And the First Lady of Columbia
well the dress, shoes and purse are fine but what is with that jacket?
FLOTUS looks none to pleased sitting on the couch with the media
people standing over her..I don;t blame her.
I think she was staring at a rude reporter who stepped over the red line. Probably Jim Acosta…
The insufferable commie prestitutes.
Security needs to smack them back from Mrs. Trump
I agree. I was surprised they were able to surround her like that especially in view of the hostility they have shown towards her and the President.
Those people are too close to Melania, she can’t even sit back on the couch. They look like vultures and she looks uncomfortable.
The FLOTUS should not have to endure this. Particularly not one as dear as Mrs. Trump.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 128,704 other followers
Follow
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Like that last picture there, Sundance. Nice and subtle message.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Melanie should not have to put up with those people throwing microphones over her head. They need to step back.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sorry couldn’t resist:
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Madeline, You’re fired!
LikeLiked by 1 person
zing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree, but I wasn’t referring to that picture
LikeLiked by 1 person
1oo% agree with that Madeline, the press scum should never be with 12 feet of the FLOTUS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How she is able to show class and poise in that nuthouse is amazing. That she isn’t the biggest “star” in the country is all the proof any reasonable person should ever need to show the media is full of left wing hacks.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Step the F back!!! Why dont they set up a barrier behind the couch…at least 2 feet seperation to keep these classless asps back!!!
Magazine asile at the local super market…not ONE mag with FLOTUS on the cover!! Not ONE!!! EVER!!
Moochele continually on covers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is so nice to have a not only a beautiful FLOTUS, but a very Elegant FLOTUS
LikeLiked by 17 people
What? You don’t like it when a woman sniffs while giving a speech and wipes her nose with the back of her hand? What’s the matter with you? / sarc
LikeLiked by 3 people
When did that happen?
LikeLike
/s.
LikeLike
worse one is Michelle in daisy dukes while getting off helicopter. on white house lawn ..
It burns ones eyes to look at it…
Very classless family..
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was the worst picture of any FLOTUS in the history of America. She’s a pig!
LikeLike
I can’t believe She has not been on one Magazine cover yet!!
After they spent so much time trying to convince us Michelle was Beautiful by putting her on every cover known to man…
I guess I just answered my own statement
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Our 1st Lady has proved she’s a real WOMAN not like that last one that never proved she was ever pregnant ??????
LikeLiked by 2 people
FLOTUS declined Vogue’s request. She is total class and doesn’t need magazine covers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love our FLOTUS so much.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will say it.. when I first saw that dress on FLOTUS
it reminded me of a bathrobe. the pattern, the material texture
that is what I thought of when I saw it.. And the First Lady of Columbia
well the dress, shoes and purse are fine but what is with that jacket?
FLOTUS looks none to pleased sitting on the couch with the media
people standing over her..I don;t blame her.
LikeLike
I think she was staring at a rude reporter who stepped over the red line. Probably Jim Acosta…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The insufferable commie prestitutes.
Security needs to smack them back from Mrs. Trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. I was surprised they were able to surround her like that especially in view of the hostility they have shown towards her and the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those people are too close to Melania, she can’t even sit back on the couch. They look like vultures and she looks uncomfortable.
The FLOTUS should not have to endure this. Particularly not one as dear as Mrs. Trump.
LikeLike