Tuesday February 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Israel will deduct amount that “Palestinians” pay to jihadis from funds it gives to Palestinian Authority
February 12, 2019 2:00 PM By Christine Douglass-Williams
The Palestinian Authority has acknowledged its “NIS 1.2 billion annual budget” for its “Pay for Slay” payments “in 2017 and 2018.”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/02/israel-will-deduct-amount-palestinians-pay-to-jihadis-from-funds-it-gives-to-palestinian-authority
Is “Bikers For Trump” legit ? I ask because I ride motorcycles, I support P Trump and thru the entire campaign I wanted to help. To that end I “joined” Bikers For Trump”, I tried for a long time to hook up with a local chapter and do rides. Like the time he was in Dallas. But nothing. They don’t have that kind of network?
Now, recently, I have been getting funding solicitations for a “Bikers For Trump” PAC from them. The most recent one, came today, and was centered around the El Paso rally. The letter implied BFT was there in full support. In fact, they showed Chris Cox the organizer up and center at the Rally.
All they try to do is sell me t-shirts, hats, and stuff. And ask for contributions. No organizing network. Wondering if this is a scam.
Were they at the event? I never saw them on tv. Did anyone else?
Looks like they cut and pasted Chris Cox into this fundraising photo?
Doesn’t seem legit to me……..anyone?
Of course it’s not legit. Where did you find it?
I got an email solicitation from “Bikers For Trump”……….looked official to me.
Unfortunately I didn’t read your original post, RTD; otherwise I would have known that you were NOT speaking about Chris Cox of Facebook, Zuckerberg’s right-hand man. LOL!
Since I now know who you were talking about, I have no clue if the photo is legit or photoshopped. I didn’t, however, see them at the El Paso rally.
RTD , I just watched a replay video of the El Paso Rally last night on
Real Clear Politics and they are there . You can see them in the very
beginning when President Trump walks out and is waving to people
along his way ! Sorry , can’t post the link but it is easy enough to find !
Good Luck and Happy Trails 😊
When running for Congress, you need issues for people to care enough about to actually vote for you. Voters never want to hear about what you did, they want to know what you are going to do.
So, what is in it for Congress Critters to actually solve any problems? If you solve problems, you lose voters.
Perversely, as long as they can blame somebody else, creating new problems, and making old problems worse is politician job security.
Now take this a step further and plan what you have to do to win national politics by relying on victim groups.
When you are done with the victimizing, and the demonizing, and the hate mongering, needed to expand your voter base, you will have a pretty good description of Democrats.
But don’t forget. Solving peoples problems, lifting them up, erases your voter base.
First female Viper demo team pilot removed from position after 2 weeks
Posted February 12, 2019 – By Katherine Lam | Fox News
https://www.foxnews.com/us/first-female-viper-demo-team-pilot-removed-from-position-after-2-weeks
On senate tee-vee…”National Resources Management” bill passed….
Y – 92 – N – 8
Also, the Cloture Vote on the Nomination of William Barr for Attorney General….Approved
Y- 55 – N – 44. (So they should vote either tomorrow afternoon or first thing Thurs.am on the Barr nomination)
Ugh! Sheldon Whitehouse (Idiot -R) said he was going to follow Lindsey Graham’s nice statement in support of William Barr for AG, instead he is rambling on and on about Acting AG Whitaker, and where did he get “his dark money” where he worked before he went to work for the gov’t!!! (Sheldon hopes the House will subpoena for that information)
Senate tee-vee is close to finishing up. When they let Sheldon take the dais….it’s usually the end of the day. (It’s usually about climate change)
Now, of course, Sheldon is slamming Trump, since of course he nominated Barr, and would Barr protect the interests of the POTUS vs the Rule of Law…..typical Sheldon…he’s going to spaz-out completely when there are no charges against Trump!!! (THAT will be FUN to watch!!!)
Yeah that’d be fun … I’ll watch ‼️
Ever since Obama took office in 2009, we’ve heard the saying, “99% of the world’s scientists agree earth is warming rapidly due to climate change”. Well, I always felt that wasn’t true and now we have evidence that it’s a great hoax and money scam.
http://humansarefree.com/2016/09/over-30000-scientists-declare-climate.html?m=0&utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=facebook&utm_source=socialnetwork
That phrase andyocoregon…..is a play on words…..The literal study where that 99% figure came from….was a poll of scientists from around the world who almost all were climate believers.
My Sr. senator Jim Inhofe, who fought climate nonsense as committee chair during that time wrote a book called ” “The Greatest Hoax” that I believe has that study in it.
and yet, scientists have been predicting the results of a shrinking ice cap, more erratic weather, rising sea levels,and disappearing glaciers since the 1980s, and all are happening now. the coal that the world burns in a single day would fill a train over 1200 miles long
but “it’s all a big hoax”,right?
or is the big hoax the bs being pushed by the monied interests and worshipers of mammon that keep denying the reality
You’ve got to look at this as WEATHER CYCLES……in terms of 50 yr cycles- 100 year cycles….etc
If you look at weather charting that we do have available……and what is known of earth before we were here……it’s all long-term cycles.
AND….I chose not to get into it tonight, I’ve had long day……but at some point we can discuss, all the computer climate models that were found to have been bogus , with human adjustment of the true numbers at several large Universities from about 10 years ago….I have documents.
But that must wait for another day.
Despite her acquittal, Pakistani authorities barring accused blasphemer Asia Bibi from leaving the country
February 12, 2019 11:00 AM By Robert Spencer
This just gives the Muslims who are baying for this poor woman’s blood more chance to find and murder her.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/02/despite-her-acquittal-pakistani-authorities-barring-accused-blasphemer-asia-bibi-from-leaving-the-country
senate tee-vee has adjourned until 10:00amEST tomorrow (Wednesday)
Evening BigMamaTea 😃🤚‼️❤️‼️
🤫 … don’t tell my cats ok? 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a totally kissable face!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah 😃👍❤️ … little too .. good lap dog
I LOVE IT! It’s precious, and his smile with those big ears! {LOL!} That one would probably fit it in a big purse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah cute doggie love his/her face ❤️, I’d like one that size so Nikki and Chico would have someone to chased around the house by, Lord knows Nikki needs it … 😑 😜
In localities that insist on women covering almost all of their bodies in public, I offer a compromise:
1) Women wear the cover during even-numbered years (and men won’t).
2) Men wear the cover during odd-numbered years (and women won’t).
#SolvingProblemsOfTheWorld
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like a plan .. 🤨👍
I have another idea….let’s NOT!
When you watch this video, keep in mind that Muslim men keep telling us they order their women to wear hijabs to “protect their modesty” https://barenakedislam.com/2019/02/04/when-you-watch-this-video-keep-in-mind-that-muslim-men-keep-telling-us-they-order-their-women-to-wear-hijabs-to-protect-their-modesty
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok will watch but I won’t like it .. 🙂
Behold Israel
Published on Feb 11, 2019
Amir and Pastor Bob Kopeny’s update from the Sea of Galilee on the upcoming Warsaw Conference, Iran and its proxies, and world events in light of the Bible.
1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivsL6VgPj3Y
Below links are provided relative to a comment from Anna in above video’s comment section mentioning Pastor Zeph (i.e., Zephania) and the tract ‘Healing the Brokenhearted’:
2) https://www.defendproclaimthefaith.org/pdf/brokenhearted_eng.pdf
3) http://www.abbafatherinternationalfellowship.com/
Submitted in love
Synaxis of the Three Great Hierarchs
Saint Basil the Great
Saint Gregory the Theologian
Saint John Chrysostomos
Each of these Saints are commemorated on separate days in January, but during the 11th century in Constantinople (and elsewhere in the Empire) something of a gentle rivalry arose among the Faithful who proclaimed the virtues and gifts of each man over each of the other two Saints. This occurred after the repose of all three.
A compromise was reached by having one day to honor all three of the Saints together, which is today – January 30th – on the traditional Orthodox Christian Church Calendar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FTA: In the Bible, the number 70 signifies fullness, restoration, and an endpoint.
It’s significant that the numbers 71 through 80 do not typify restoration or an endpoint in any comparable way in Scripture.
Israel’s 70th year, ending spring 2019, marks the convergence of four prophetic timespans and the drafting of the most anticipated Middle East peace plan in half a century. If this once-in-history convergence is God’s way of declaring the season of His return, the world may soon see the Rapture and the beginning of the Tribulation week.
Read more at: http://prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=2956
Historical Photos From Points of View You’ve Never Seen Before — In this website’s address where you see the number /31/, you can change it to /1/ to start at the beginning. This picture is titled ‘Shame’: https://beautifultrendstoday.com/post-1285219/31/?dai=1udcw7VucY4cqQYM4S2iWI
lilbirdee12’s prayer:
Our Heavenly Father, Your children come to you tonight to ask for healing and peace throughout our country so that we may return to being One Nation Under God. Guide us to be leaders in Your Kingdom, spreading Your Love and Salvation to all. Forgive us our sins and deliver us from evil.
Lord, we ask for a blanket of protection over all our troops and law enforcement who serve to defend and protect us. Bless our representatives with the strength and wisdom they need to achieve the path You have chosen for us.
Please place Your Guardian Angels of Protection around Donald Trump and Mike Pence and their families as they seek to lead America back to You.
Grant us patience, Lord, as the evil ones try to anger us and cause us to fall.
Spread blessings over Israel and Netanyahu.
We humbly ask that You please comfort those who are grieving and in pain.
Thank you Father, for Your Love and the gift of Life.
In Jesus name, we pray. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen
Amen
Amen.
Amen
A prayer for Justice Kavanaugh and Col. Flynn:
Prayer to St. Michael
St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle;
be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the devil.
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray;
and do you, O prince of the heavenly host,
by the power of God,
thrust into hell Satan and the other evil spirits
who prowl about the world for the ruin of souls.
In Jesus name, we pray. Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen
Amen.
Amen
Historical Photos From Points of View You’ve Never Seen Before https://beautifultrendstoday.com/post-1285219/1/?dai=1udcw7VucY4cqQYM4S2iWI
Ku Klux Klan on a ferris-wheel, 1925
Image by Imgur
https://beautifultrendstoday.com/post-1285219/45/?dai=1udcw7VucY4cqQYM4S2iWI
FTA: The Ku Klux Klan was founded in Tennessee sometime after the end of the Civil War in 1865. It was only after the release of 1915’s film “The Birth of a Nation” that the group started using its famous uniform.
Highly recommended video by Dinesh D’Souza: “Death of A Nation” https://www.deathofanationmovie.com/
Additional info: https://www.dineshdsouza.com/
Baseball is beginning to say good-bye to peanuts and Cracker Jack…
https://www.foodandwine.com/news/hartford-yard-goats-ballpark-peanut-ban
By the way…
“NYPD detective shot dead, sergeant wounded in bloodbath at Queens T-Mobile armed robbery: sources”
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-metro-queens-officer-shot-20190212-story.html
A former boyfriend of a young bookstore clerk whose body was stuffed into a suitcase and dumped in a wooded lot in Greenwich, Conn., has been arrested in connection with her death, the police said on Tuesday.
The man, Javier da Silva, was taken into custody at his home in Queens on Monday night after he used an A.T.M. card that belonged to the victim, Valerie Reyes, 24, of New Rochelle, N.Y., the authorities said.
Ms. Sanchez said she was aware that her daughter had recently broken up with a boyfriend, and she specifically asked if she feared him. “No,” her daughter replied.
Ms. Reyes was a clerk at a Barnes & Noble store in Scarsdale, N.Y., but never showed up for work that Tuesday, the day Mr. da Silva said he put her in the suitcase and left her in the woods. The next day, however, she was supposedly seen in New York City. The police in New Rochelle told Ms. Sanchez that her daughter was seen on surveillance video exiting a Chase Bank branch near Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan on Jan. 30 at 6:30 a.m.
The contradiction in the police account and that of Mr. da Silva was not immediately explained on Tuesday.
