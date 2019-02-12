February 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #754

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
A letter to my Senator:
Dear Senator Gardner,
The following is a quote from William Barr: “While the Patriot Act was a major step forward and remedied FISA’s most severe problems, I believe FISA remains too restrictive…It still requires that the govt establish ‘probable cause’ that an individual is either a ‘foreign power’ or an ‘agent of a foreign power.’”
The 4th Amendment to our Constitution: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
How can Mr. Barr possibly arise to the top lawyer in the land and believe that he, or legislators, or judges can change the Constitution without amending it per the Article V: “The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments, which, in either Case, shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as Part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the several States, or by Conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by the Congress; Provided that no Amendment which may be made prior to the Year One thousand eight hundred and eight shall in any Manner affect the first and fourth Clauses in the Ninth Section of the first Article; and that no State, without its Consent, shall be deprived of its equal Suffrage in the Senate.”
Your oath was to protect, defend, and preserve the Constitution. You simply can NOT fulfill your oath and confirm William Barr.
Respectfully,
XXXXXX
Out of context! Everyone should read the full testimony. Barr was talking about terror attacks and people like Zaracias Moussaoui.
After Moussaoui was
detained, FBI officials felt they could not establish an adequate basis under FISA to
search his computer. They had little to establish a nexus to a foreign power. While
apologists for FISA have advanced tortuous arguments that the “probable cause” standard
could have been satisfied in that case, the truth is that it was quite problematic. As a
result, the FBI was unable to get access to the computer until it was too late. Had there
been information in the computer that led to exposure of the 9/11 plot, timely access
could have saved 3,000 lives. It is easy to see that this same problem will repeat itself in
the future. https://fas.org/irp/congress/2003_hr/103003barr.pdf
(Sorry if I have mutliple comments posted. None of them have showed up as of the time I write this one. The Word Press changes SUCK)
Nonetheless…”For the sake of our security” is ALWAYS the mantra of the elite to strip us of our rights.
Especially Barr should know to say that we should amend the Constitution to lower the bar for probable cause in compliance with Article V. The fact that he thinks the Constitution can be indiscriminately amended via legislation or administrative law should be cause for great alarm and disqualify him from taking the Oath of the AG to protect, defend, and preserve the Constitution.
You cannot take one sentence out of a 20 page document and use that as justification to be anti-Barr. It’s not right for you to do and it’s even worse when you do it here on the a public forum without including the link to the full document (as I have done). I read the entire document and it was very enlightening, it makes me like Barr more, not less.
Barr will be confirmed on thursday. He is the best person for the job right now.
Can also be restated, Barr is the only person who would be confirmed because of his past service. I think it was a very interesting play on the Swamp.
At the least, Barr will look to stop the coup to protect the swamp – and Trump moves forward. Hopefully, people will pay a price for their actions against the republic.
Jennifer Kushinka does the “Your Money Now” segments from Compass Media (formerly WSJ Reports) on affiliated terrestrial radio news stations.
This morning her bit was about rose sales for Valentine’s Day. Ms. Kushinka advised that ordering a dozen roses from those outfits which advertise on the radio (generally Conservative talk radio) may not be a good value. She actually recommended purchasing them from Whole Foods (Jeff Bezos). I KID YOU NOT!
The nerve! No mention of your local florist or grocer – she just had to go right to the richest creep in the world, to support her boy – while at the same time hurting a revenue stream for Conservative radio hosts. I swear, these media “reporter” types can’t do ANYTHING without injecting their political motives.
Of course, Jennifer is a WSJ money type, so I imagine one of those bitter globalists who spends every waking moment cursing Donald J. Trump for coming along and exposing their China-first motives.
Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s everywhere.
A lot of those radio “news” blurbs are actually just ads in disguise.
That’s the problem with “corporate media.”
So $23B of essential pork for $1.3B?
Michael Caputo|2/7/2019
Michael Caputo|2/7/2019

https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/19b82426/sotu-homerun-episode-21?mc_cid=24c64053b3&mc_eid=2bb9246ae6
(Sorry this is late, computer issues)
Topics: President Trump’s State of the Union Recap * Identity Politics Bites BackStand with us by joining our brand-new Patreon and becoming a Still Standing Patron!https://www.patreon.com/stillstandingLearn more about the show on our websitewww.stillstandingpodcast.com
Duh. Of course they didn’t. Apparently, all they had to do was dig into some Social Media content to find her “friends” and ask… you know… a couple questions.
We need to press Mr. Penis Selfie on why his newspaper declined to investigate such a high-profile #MeToo case.
Next stop: President Trump Twitter promotion campaign. Please let it be unrelenting.
“Mr. Penis Selfie” – LOL!!! With that one funky eye, I always thought of him as “Mr. Winky.” Can’t do that anymore without a whole different image. Yuck.
IMHO:
It is amazing to me to see how shortsighted some people can be, including those who, on CTH pages, seem incapable of both, grasping the meaning of SD’s comments and the many outstanding accomplishments of PDJT in merely two years.
They become frustrated because congress will not give the President the 5.7 $billion he originally requested despite the fact that he has found the way to get more than four times that much elsewhere within the government’s resources.
It is also puzzling to me that some people still cannot understand that Mexico will pay for the wall just because Mexico’s president is not going to sign a check for it, disregarding that the USMCA deal will reduce of annual trade deficits with Mexico by much more than the cost of the wall. Money is fungible, folks. Wasn’t that taught in your schools?
As I ponder about the intellect of some American voters (and, sadly, some CTH posters) I must, again, grudgingly admit that professor J. Gruber had accurately “assessed” a large proportion of American voters.
Dear God: please protect and guide PDJT because he loves America and patriotic Americans and has put his personal wealth and life on the line for his country, whereas many hate him, don’t understand him, or are totally clueless and can’t appreciate what’s so clearly in front of them.
Bert, you might have some good points, but I couldn’t get past the sanctimony. I might have not started with IMHO.
I don’t know what’s worse, the negative concern trolls, or the people who take up space complaining about them.
Please, don’t tell me how to write. Yours is a cheap comment, Chip.
Bert Darrell, thank you for your clear, and concise post. And, for your ‘standing in the gap’ before GOD, on President Trump’s, and America’s behalf.
I will always stand with President Trump!
SD told us exactly what was going to happen but it still is sickening to read about it:
excerpt:
The Indecent Inquisitors
By Julie Kelly| February 10th, 2019
But another destructive sideshow now animates the Democrats ahead of next year’s elections: The multi-pronged, unprecedented and possibly unconstitutional investigation into President Trump.
To satisfy the bloodlust of the party’s rank-and-file, still bitter about losing the 2016 presidential election and gobsmacked that Trump somehow remains in office, congressional leaders are seeking vengeance in the hearing rooms of Capitol Hill. Since taking the helm of powerful House committees last month, Democratic chairmen are wasting no time in probing every crevice of Trump World; no one, including the president’s family members, will be spared.
Hundreds of New Investigations
The government’s formal investigation into Donald Trump began in July 2016, when Barack Obama’s FBI launched a counterintelligence probe into four Trump campaign aides, allegedly suspected of conspiring with Russians to influence the election. In May 2017, Trump’s own FBI—led temporarily by the disgraced Andrew McCabe after James Comey was fired—opened both a counterintelligence and a criminal case into the president. Days later, the Justice Department appointed Robert Mueller as a special counsel to further investigate any supposed ties between the Kremlin and Donald Trump.
While Team Mueller not only has failed to produce one indictment related to Trump-Russia election collusion but now is facing serious questions about its own integrity and practices, once-hopeful Democrats are starting to realize their dream of Mueller hauling Trump out of the Oval Office in handcuffs may not come true.
Enter Representatives Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). They are just a few of the Democrats who will oversee what is expected to be nearly 100 separate investigations into the Trump Administration. Shortly after winning back the House last November, Democrats released a laundry list of potential inquiries, including Trump’s handling of the so-called Muslim travel ban, the government’s response to Hurricane Maria and the president’s 2018 Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner also are on the radar of congressional investigators. House leadership wants Trump’s tax returns, a full accounting of every Trump business venture, and a vetting of the goings-on at Mar-a-Lago.
The White House will have to answer questions about its handling of the murder of so-called journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi national who was in fact a propagandist for Qatar. Trump’s attacks on his “fake news” nemeses, including CNN and the Washington Post, also will be probed.
The House will restart the concluded investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Russians to influence the 2016 election outcome. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has hired at least one former Trump White House official—an Obama holdover with a security clearance—to aid his inquest. Schiff seems particularly fixated on taking down Donald Trump, Jr.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/02/10/the-indecent-inquisitors/
“still bitter about losing the 2016 presidential election”
This assertion and its apparent truth is so utterly PATHETIC. It’s hard to fathom that such a thought could even be mentioned, let alone written down.
I’m starting to realize something about TDS. At least it’s a hypothesis I’m working on. TDS is not just a “Anti-Donald Trump” thing. TDS is more like the manifestation of a deep-seeded mental illness operating at a vast, collective level. It’s like a fundamental defect of human DNA. An inherent physiological and psychological state, passed down for millennia, that bears propensities toward social strife, war, distrust of others not like us, moral superiority, an insatiable desire to control others and wield power, etc. And there are millions, perhaps billions, out there with this genetic defect. Scary.
Don’t underestimate the evil spiritual aspect that drives a lot of this. Look at the Gospels and the Acts of the Apostles to see how frenzied and violent it can get.
We used to call them zealots.
These people are like cult members, and the Democrat Party is their cult. Leftism is their religion.
When Christian values permeate society, it helps keep these personality types somewhat in check. Once the fabric of society starts to break down and law and order falters, they go crazy.
Just look at history. This behavior is nothing new. After all you have seen recently, imagine the Christians in the filled to capacity coliseum.
Evil has always been with us, but I guess it is good to be taken aback when you recognize it slapping you in the face or hitting you in the head with a bat.
In the immortal words of a boxer whose name I do not recall, “they always have a plan until they get punched in the face”.
The President still has a plan, that I can tell you.
Except they started much before May 2017.
“Formal” investigations or not, this coup is against the constitution, republic president, and the voting public.
It won’t be that easy, but I’m glad the light is coming even if it is only the wispy tendrils of sunlight at dawn.
I don’t know if someone posted this earlier, but the murder of the young woman from New Rochelle, NY who’s body was dumped in a suitcase in Greenwich, CT, has been solved. The murderer was an ex-boyfriend, who was illegal. Not surprisingly, this case has now suddenly lost mainstream media interest.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6696233/Ex-boyfriend-woman-body-bound-suitcase-arrested.html
I’ve been curious about the report she was found in a suitcase with her hands and feet bound. That leads me to wonder why she would have been tied if she had been killed in her home, then taken to the woods in the suitcase. Could she possibly still have been alive when he left her in the woods? Man, I hope not. That would be even more gruesome than the murder.
Getting the foot in the door:
‘Georgetown students may pay reparations for slavery with new student fee’
https://www.thecollegefix.com/georgetown-students-may-pay-reparations-for-slavery-with-new-student-fee/
Georgetown students may pay reparations for slavery with new student fee
As a person of Irish heritage, will I be getting some of the loot?
What about American Indians, Chinese, etc.
What about applicants that didn’t get accepted because of “biases” in admissions?!
Manchin is a “yes”; Rand Paul is a “no”.
From some of the things I have read about Barr I might be a No too if I were actually voting. And there isn’t much I wouldn’t do for President Trump. Hope this is a good pick but it seems questionable to me. Time will tell.
Trump’s ex-attorney Dowd likes Barr. I’m going to be optimistic about him.
That is very encouraging to hear! Thanks for posting this
Don Jr. 2024. He appoints former President Donald J. Trump as his senior advisor.
None of Ivanna’s children are eligible to run for POTUS as they are not natural born citizens.
Why was Obama allowed to become POTUS? His father was an African traveling on a British passport. If Donald Trump Jr cannot run for the presidency of the USA all of Obama’s actions during his time in the White House should be declared null and void.
You don’t say! LOL!
How smart is POTUS? He just retweeted this:
Go and look at the comments. Of course, the paid trolls are all over those comments. But keep looking, and see what people say.
The guy is a genius. This is the kind of think that Scott Adams observed POTUS doing during the campaign, and why Adams knew POTUS was going to beat Hillary.
It’s that easy. One retweet.
Example of a comment from a HUGE Trump hater:
POTUS just too smart for them.
Eugene Gu is a former resident physician who is politically active on social media, and has been the subject of public attention due to his research on fetal tissue transplants. (from his wikipedia)
Oh boy,
Gu was born San Francisco in 1986.[1] In a series of viral tweets, he was accused of sexual assault by a former partner and of using a fake Twitter account to harass her.[25][26][27] Gu was married, and the marriage ended in divorce in October 2015.[28][29] His wife requested a one-month restraining order against him which was granted in February 2015, based on four allegations of domestic violence going back to 2013, the last of which involved the police being called and Gu being arrested in February 2015.[28] His ex-wife allowed the restraining order to lapse and the court records were eventually expunged.[28]
He is a crazy person when it comes to Trump. A lunatic.
They’re OK. Not exactly a dog.
Remember the Guardian Angels? This group is called “Cure the Streets” and is mobilizing in D.C.
https://wtop.com/dc/2019/02/the-bulletproof-vest-without-the-vest-ex-cons-former-gang-members-forge-peace-in-dc-neighborhoods/
How nice they can earn a living off the neighborhoods they victimized a few years earlier.
Meanwhile, chalk another murder up to mental illness claims. Not holding my breath on the streets being kept safe from the likes of this situation:
https://wtop.com/dc/2019/02/man-charged-with-stabbing-dc-runner-to-death-found-not-competent/
Feb 11, 2019 – House of Representatives
Mr. YOHO. Mr. Speaker, after the conclusion of the last shutdown, I was hopeful that we would work together in good faith to find a commonsense approach to secure our border. However, it appears that the Democrats are more concerned with releasing illegal aliens than addressing border security.
Recently, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have suggested that we reduce the adult detention beds for illegal detainees in exchange for border security. This is unacceptable. As we in this body are all aware, adult detention beds are an essential aspect of enforcing our immigration laws. Reducing the amount of beds would further exacerbate our problems with interior enforcement, thus relying on an ineffective catch and release policy. Only 4 percent of those released ever show up for their court date. That means that they have a 96 percent chance of staying in this country.
etc etc
Ms. CHENEY. Mr. Speaker, I rise today because every American should know that we are now at the point where the Democrats are demanding that ICE release dangerous criminals onto the streets of the United States.
First, they demanded that we not build a wall. Their leader said that would be immoral. Now they are demanding that we release dangerous criminals we have already apprehended.
Mr. Speaker, they are threatening to shut the government down, they are so committed to this position. Most Americans know their government’s most sacred obligation is the defense of the Nation. The Democrats want to abolish one of the very agencies tasked with this responsibility. This is a backdoor effort to do so.
Under this latest proposal, ICE has said they could be required to release as many as 15,000 criminals on to our streets. The far left radical positions of today’s Democrats are threatening the security of our Nation.
It is time to build the wall, secure our borders, support our law enforcement, and keep dangerous criminals off our streets.
https://www.congress.gov/116/crec/2019/02/11/CREC-2019-02-11-pt1-PgH1507.pdf
CAPPING ICE’S DETENTION CAPACITY
Mr. BACON. Mr. Speaker, I rise today to speak out against the dangerous proposal that is being put forth by leadership on the other side of the aisle, the Democratic proposal to place an artificial and arbitrary cap on ICE’s detention capacity.
ICE is outstanding at arresting gang members, felons, drug dealers, and human traffickers, but now Speaker PELOSI and Minority Leader SCHUMER want to limit how many they catch. This represents a breakdown in law and order and will only make our broken border less secure.
It does not make sense to tell a State trooper that he can only pull over 10 people and then must stop, or a city cop saying: once you catch your second thief, she must stop.
Does the next person committing an illegal act get a free pass because we have hit some magic number?
Our country embraces the rule of law. We do not get to pick and choose, especially when it pertains to our national security.
I urge the Democratic leadership to withdraw this ludicrous proposal and come to the negotiating table. It is about time we work together, but we will not and cannot undermine our national security and the safety of our communities.
Joe DeGenova makes an appearance on Lou Dobbs re HRC lawyers getting preferential access and quid pro quo offer. He seems to think the new AG will convene grand juries to clean up the mess. He sounds confident but I’m not sure he will go after anything but the low hanging SES fruit.
The DOJ/FBI crimes are crimes to conceal crimes of others. As treasonous as they are, they are surface crimes. The central crimes are Clinton’s.
They ALL must be prosecuted.
I sincerely hope that is true
Feb 11, 2019 – Senate
Mr. LANKFORD. Mr. President, two and a half weeks ago, Democrats and Republicans–the House, the Senate, and the White House–agreed to reopen the government for 3 weeks to be able to continue negotiations on border security.
A very simple statement that was made by my Democratic colleagues was this: Reopen the government for 3 weeks. We will negotiate on border security and come to an agreement, but only if the government is open, and it would be limited to border security.
It was a pretty straightforward conversation.
President Trump said: We trust you on this.
We agreed to reopen the government for 3 weeks to focus on border security.
Now it appears that based on the negotiations that are happening right now in this building, this has become a Lucy-and-the-football-type negotiation because this doesn’t seem to be about border security anymore.
My Democratic colleagues have said: Now we want to add one thing. We will vote for fencing at the border as long as you agree to defund a section of ICE.
etc etc
https://www.congress.gov/116/crec/2019/02/11/CREC-2019-02-11-pt1-PgS1161.pdf
Mr. McCONNELL. Mr. President, as recently as a few days ago, our government funding discussions seemed to be in a pretty good place. Bipartisan, bicameral negotiations on finishing out the year’s appropriations process seemed to be right on track. We appeared headed toward a compromise result that would have provided much needed investments in border security and completed our remaining appropriations bill to fully fund the government.
Last week, the Democratic leader seemed confident that “we worked out a plan to refund the government, deal with border security in a way that would be acceptable to all sides. That’s working pretty well.”
Just this past Friday, the ranking member of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Leahy, suggested that “we’re 95 to 98 percent done.”
But then over the weekend, we heard that the talks had suddenly hit a snag. The bipartisan momentum had stalled. What went wrong? Here is what happened. The House Democrats decided to add a poison pill demand into the conversations at the eleventh hour. It is a new demand. It is really extreme–a hard, statutory cap on the number of illegal immigrants who could be detained by the Federal Government. This would result in the release of thousands of criminal aliens and our inability to detain thousands more criminal aliens whom our Federal and State law enforcement authorities will apprehend.
This is a poison pill that no administration–not this one, not the previous one–would or should ever accept. Imagine the absurdity of this. House Democrats want to set a limit on how many criminal aliens our government can detain. This is a limit that is not based on any aspect of reality, such as how many criminal aliens there actually are or what crimes they have committed; it is just an arbitrary number a couple of lawmakers have pulled out of thin air. The consequence of such an arbitrary limit is obvious: Thousands of criminal aliens would simply be released into the interior of our country, both immediately and then on a rolling basis into the future.
etc etc
https://www.congress.gov/116/crec/2019/02/11/CREC-2019-02-11-pt1-PgS1151-5.pdf
Repubs are gullible fools.
Lynne is awesome. She’s worked for the Trumps for years, very loyal. They helped her out during some tough times and she worked hard to help get PDJT elected.
Last night Pres Trump included in his rally speech two words that Crooked Hillary pounced on – “Stronger Together.”
Crooked H is now once again complaining, claiming Pres Trump stole her campaign slogan.
Lordy lordy, this evil woman is gearing up to run one more time.
Have we not had enough torture from this evil creature? 2:37
On a brighter note, Kennedy is magnificent in her take-down here of this evil sadistic creature.
Sign this bill Mr. President and you are NOT making America safe again.
