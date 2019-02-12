Drug Kingpin El Chapo Found Guilty on All Counts….

The three month trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has ended with the New York jury finding the cartel leader guilty of all counts.
New York – A Brooklyn jury on Tuesday found Mexican kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman guilty of running a massive drug-trafficking operation.
The drug lord looked stunned as the panel handed down the verdict on its sixth day of deliberations — convicting him on all counts, including operating a continuing criminal enterprise, use of firearms and various charges of conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine, heroin and marijuana.
Dressed in a grey suit, Guzman then looked for his ex-beauty queen wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, in the gallery — who flashed him a supportive thumbs up as her eyes welled with tears.
Guzman, who twice escaped prison in Mexico, now faces up to life behind bars. He is set to be sentenced on June 25.
The decision follows an 11-week trial with testimony from more than 50 prosecution witnesses — including 14 former associates of Guzman’s who took the stand against him — and a 30-minute, single-witness defense case. (read more)
Confiscate all of his assets and build the wall. Ted Cruz mentioned this recently!
That’s actually a very cool idea!
Dems probably won’t help with this either due to TDR. But, here’s Cruz’s post in case interested.
*TDS
Mrs Pee would swallow those teeth if President Trump used the 14 BILLION in seized Guzman assets to finish the Wall.
Let’s DO IT!
Great, get the popcorn ready! 🍟
The symmetry, perfection and political gold in turning this drug kingpin border monster’s life work into a beautiful border wall is pure, Trump-level genius.
Make it happen Senator Cruz!
I believe PT’s scheisse stick predecessor set a similar precedent by directing the Do”J” to funnel money extorted from large corporations as “legal” settlements for various things the Left didn’t like into obama’s civilian support organizations/apparatus. Groups like LaRaza come to mind, and the symmetry of the payback is beautiful.
Having just typed those sentences I realized that precedent DMS with the Lefty’s if it’s not to their benefit. Double standards and all, don’tcha know.
He just tweeted this an hour ago—-The El Chapo Act. Get ‘er done, Ted!
If they could find it.
First get $100 million from the just past president of Mexico. V. Fox should be good for at least $50 too.
I have a lot of forgiveness ready for Ted Cruz if he manages to pull this off.
Won’t get past the House.
He won’t be able to pull it off with a democrat control house and a weak GOP senate. But I do like the idea.
It’s a great idea but why does it have to be a law. Work it through the DOJ. They confiscate property all the time. Seriously.
Incentivize his hidden assets?
$100 million per conjugal visit…
It’s going to be a long long time.
El Chapo needs to make some deals and out the vile politicians, from the United States and elsewhere, that he had dealings with.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Damn straight, InAz.
No way does the scope and magnitude of current “import/export business” succeed as it does without help from corrupt officials on BOTH sides of the border.
LikeLiked by 7 people
fanbeav, and many of us stated the same, but knowing NY it has probably already disappeared! Over 14 billion dollars would do the trick to get our Great Wall finished with the best Wall that is needed to cover the whole length of our southern border, and maybe enough money elsewhere to build another Great Wall at the northern border as well as I think we will see the illegals who went there wanting to come back here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
El Chapo is another illegal who just gained permanent US residence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, and it appears he will be sent to Florence, Colorado. I hope there is enough protection for that community in the coming years. Maybe Sen Cruz could include some money for the small army that will be needed to prevent another jailbreak, courtesy of Chapo’s large gang of drug pushers. When this kind of money is involved, this story is not over until its over, as they say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is he not being executed. He is responsible for hundreds. probably thousands of deaths.
LikeLiked by 4 people
His crimes are certainly worthy of a bullet to the medulla oblongata.
His working knowledge of corruption, the whose who of blind men and facilitators, makes his continued existence worthwhile. So long as he coughs up the goods. And pronto.
Does NY have a death penalty?
Guzman Loera was last captured in Mexico, 4sure, where capital punishment has been “officially” abolished since 2005. THEY would not allow extradition for trial unless the US agreed that the death penalty was off the table.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t just use his funds to build the wall. Use the opportunity to find every politician in the US he gave money to. A two scoop win.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s disgusting that the DEATH PENALTY wasn’t an option for this subhuman. An eye for a … huge mass grave of corpses, slaughtered by this Satanic ghoul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i.e. the corrupt of Mexico would pay for the wall.
[ unfortunately, liquidating the illegal drugs into fund$ is not so good of idea.
The illegal drugs should be dropped inside an erupting volcano or incinerated… ]
Let’s see if it can be done, it’s starting to sound ex post factoish. Even IF the bill passes I wanna see how they’ll get his assets out of Mexico, and that presumes they haven’t disappeared down the black hole of Mexican official graft.
who knows if it’s even “14 billion” ?
could be more could be less….and where is it ? who has it ?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/doliaestevez/2017/01/25/does-mexican-drug-lord-el-chapo-guzman-have-the-14-billion-the-u-s-wants-from-him/#43092d0e669b
Here’s the problem I see: international banking.
Drug lords cannot deal with the amounts of money they do without help from the banks. Let’s go back to his Chicago branch that made more yearly than the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. You cannot move that amount of cash around without the help of banks. I’ve seen the compressed and shrink wrapped pallets of cash but you don’t move what was made out of Chicago like that – you need banks.
I find it curious that if I move over a certain amount in/out of my account the Feds are notified, or if there is activity out of the ordinary they get a notification, you can’t do any transactions with your bank that are over a certain size or not of a regular nature without the Feds knowing.
Banks are caught and are given what, to us, are large fines but they aren’t moving billions in illegal profits for chicken feed, those fines are just a fraction of what they made and they’re free to go and sin some more – ever vsee ac major bank shut down?
I’m sure Chapo’s money’s safe somewhere, pros have been in charge of it. The Feds investigate and try to unravel the trails but who do you think gets the best money managers, the Feds with their pissant pay scales or the banks with their far more generous compensation packages?
fanbeav: WikiLeaks published an email in their expose that showed that El Chap gave Hillary and her foundation 15 million dollars during the 2016 election.
Former Mexican president Nieto received 100 million dollars in bribes.
Nieto and Mexico interfered in the 2016 election and is naming names about all the US politicians who also were paid in millions of dollars to keep the border OPEN.
Pelosi and Beto even travelled to Mexico in 2016 meeting with their co-conspirator Nieto and others. Go Figure!
I still want to know what American politicians were paid off.
I’d be fine with a plea bargain if we can get that info out of him…
LikeLiked by 19 people
TRUTH!!!!
YES!
Tartan, if not a plea bargain, at least fewer years in prison (as very expensive to care for prisoners) and then advise the President in Mexico they can have him and do what they want with him (without telling him this however until he is on a plane to Mexico City and the hands of the President there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too!
Darn right!!!!!!!!!!!!
“what American politicians were paid off.”
As are millions of other AMERICAN citizens, myself included.
I know i saw an article on that but I cannot find it now? Supposedly the testimonies became closed door after that info came out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct, Pale. I recall reading that but also cannot remember the source.
I’m shocked that El Chapo was found guilty, especially in New York. The verdict is racist and xenophobic.
Criminals can not be held responsible for their actions; it’s not their fault that they are criminals. Imam Obama bin Biden said so.
Troublemaker10 , or which politicians, besides the ones we already know about (Democrat leaderdship) are still getting paid off for keeping the border open!
LikeLiked by 2 people
nearly every member of congress has a leadership PAC that receives contributions from corporate and private donors, as well as from lobbying groups. those are the payoffs.
Start with the ones that are screaming the loudest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would also add State Dept personnel to the suspects.
What are the odds he makes it 6 months in the can?
LikeLiked by 5 people
His risk is every bit as critical as it was for Whitey Bolger. Or more so.
Troublemaker, the American politicians who were paid off are the ones who vote against the EL CHAPO Act. Texas law states that any asset used for or accumulated because of drugs can and will be confiscated by the city, county or the State, whoever makes the bust and case. That goes for land, homes, vehicles, TVs, guns, jewelry, absolutely everything that has been touched by drugs or drug money. Why not make it a federal law and start paying down the debt, lots of money in dope.
El Chapo donated 15 million dollars to Hillary Clinton’s faux charity. He very likely gave a lot of money to the DNC. Now you know why the democrats don’t want a wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is great (but let’s see what judge will have mercy on this scum and reduce his sentence).
His lawyer should probably go into hiding.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Along with those who testified against him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Couldn’t happen to a nicer person. Lock him away and throw away the key!!
Ultra secure prison for this murdering scum!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Accuse me of watching too many foreign crime/detective shows or reading about it in foreign newspapers, but I have no illusions that El Chapo will be running his criminal enterprise from prison. In fact I believe he’ll be even more successful than ever. It wouldn’t be the first time and it won’t be the last.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are so perceptive and whatever you have watched you’ve taken valuable info. I have personal knowledge that you’re on the money. 👍🏻
This is alllllll part of Trump’s PR offensive in support of the wall.
Cartels and their operation on both sides of the border is going to be the subject of a lot of media attention in the short term.
I’ll be honest – illegal immigration doesn’t bother me so much – what bothers me is human trafficking and drug trafficking. I want a wall to stop those things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cho, Illegal Immigration doesn’t bother you so much?
Illegal Alien invaders should bother you very much. Look at the bigger picture. Aside from human trafficking and illegal drugs coming in, if a person doesn’t want to obey our laws in order to come here, what makes one think they will obey any of our laws? Also its not fair for the foreigners who respect our Nation enough to come in legally.
Fact: We are a Nation of laws.
Fact: 100% of illegal alien invader are criminals .
One Nation Under God LEGALLY
I agree with you. But what I’m saying is that the reason why I want the wall probably differs from most people in that I want reductions of certain crimes over others. Drugs is my #1 concern, but a wall would reduce all the problems all at once.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I call them ‘invaders’. For the most part, they have no intention of adapting to America or to the American way of life. I saw picture of one of these invaders yesterday with a T-shirt that read “Make America Mexican Again.” I think that attitude is pretty prevalent among the invading hoard.
Why would it not bother you? Why should American taxpaying citizens be responsible for all the illegals from other countries? Why should our schools, hospitals, social services, housing markets be over run with them while we pay for their keep? Are we suppose to be ok with them taking jobs of Americans? We already allow a million of legal immigrants to become American citizens per yr, why are we on the hook for the illegal ones? What, the dead citizens from illegals do not bother you but the human traffickers do?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I discovered many want more immigration for all kinds of reasons, here and all over. People advocating for more immigration do not understand, America is great not by diversity but by unity and these invaders are not here to unify. This is not a symbiotic relationship, we lose our country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
chojun, Illegal Immigration doesn’t bother you so much? Tell that to the family of Kayla Gomez-Orozc, a 10-year-old East Texas girl reported missing from church found dead in a water well and an illegal was held as the lone suspect in the slaying, and how many other families who loose family members DAILY. You obviously don’t live in or near a border state where your taxes must pay for an EXTRA teacher in EVERY classroom who also speaks Spanish because our classrooms are full of students who don’t speak English, or where your emergency rooms are so overcrowded with illegals that actual citizens can’t be seen for hours. No driver’s license, no insurance, vehicle accidents are very common with illegals so that leaves American citizens paying for the damage, and having to pay the uninsured drivers insurance. When they come into our country as an illegal they are a criminal breaking our laws. These people (illegals from ALL countries) come here with their hands out; you can’t possibly think they come with no idea of where to go or what to do to live. You must live in a gated community going to work and home without ever looking at what is going on in your own city.
I’m getting a lot of outrage on this comment. I grant you that illegal is illegal, and every victim has a back story, but I challenge everyone to come up with the stories of victims who die from drug overdose or otherwise live ruined lives due to this. There are millions of victims over the past 30 years.
LikeLike
Dead is dead: drugs, drunk driving, rape and murder they are all dead. There isn’t any virtue about being killed by an illegal drunk driver as opposed to killing yourself with drugs. Build a wall and attack much of these problems at the root.
You’re correct that I don’t live near the border (in Utah) but we’re experiencing a meth and heroin epidemic and the primary source of all of it is via Mexico.
So we get the wall built in area where there is no deterrent to crossing the border illegally with backpacks filled with the deadly drugs. But we also need the other kinds of deterrents that are acquired with technology. Soetoro joked about a moat at the border. I love that idea too. A 30-foot wall with a moat filled with gators and piranhas on our side. Yeah, baby! That’ll show ’em.
#FreeChapo #NoDrugLordIsIllegal
– and –
#StandWithCoonman
LikeLiked by 1 person
The spark of divinity dwells in this man. It is immoral to place walls around him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So says Preacher Pelosi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In jest you write these words in life many follow the insanity.
This is a good start. decades ago I had my own issues with the poison he peddled. It STILL eats the fabric of the community in my part of the world. Thank goodness that I was able to get away from the stuff, while some of my partying friends let it ruin them. It is easy for non-addicts to not understand their plight. All you have to do is ask yourself if you would be willing to live under I-5 in Seattle just so you could stay high. It is a sickness in our nation that undermines who we are as a people. Get rid of the crap. BUILD THE GOD DAMN WALL!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I am glad you made it through your situation, Alonzo1956. So many are not as clear-seeing. I have friends whose family members are addicts. The family members have done everything they can for them, and the “stuff” has re-wired their brains, and it is lost–only a matter of time… Continue to take good care, Alonzo.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Patriot, and now cannabis to further ruin their brains in the hippocampus as well as the base of the brain, so they will be more useless than with the yesteryear cannabis. My highs have always been getting to the goals I have set and continue to set and then a great Margarita to celebrate it (remember the real margarita was developed by an American woman in Acapulco, so it is ain’t Mexican). I don’t even use meds as I found a way to keep my sanity and health without Western medicines unless in a dire situation and also am allergic to antibiotics (kill life) junk too.
LikeLike
Thank You
I had two relatives die from overdoses. And my family ain’t all that big to begin with. I think we should give ElChapass some of his own medicine. A lot of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It cost me a lot as well. I am the offspring of alcoholic/addicts and it nearly killed me spiritually, let alone physically. I have other relatives who had issues too although no deaths. Hopefully El Chapo will not be able to affect the drug and human trafficking trades from her on out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Im sorry!. Youre story sounds like my friend . Both parents were addicts and one day the parents simply moved out and left the 16 year old in charge of the 3 younger kids. Forever.
I consider myself lucky when compared to other people. I managed to extract my head from my anus in time to save my life. There are way more drugs coming across the border than anyone will admit and I know that as a fact. I want to see our Representatives questioned when they say 90% come in at ports of entry. Ask them to provide proof, because they have none.
In addition to powerful drugs such as heroine and fentanyl and other opioids, along with cocaine, now we get to watch the damage to new generations of young people at the hands of legalized marijuana. Taxpayers will pay the price for long term consequences of this government sanctioned “entertainment” but society will pay a greater price.
https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/marijuana-mental-illness-violence/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
He “was stunned”. He never thought he could be convicted,
Probably did donate to Clinton Foundation. Just to be sure.
His judges and juries weren’t supposed to work that way. At least in Mexico.
Rot in hell, Shorty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
An article yesterday (I don’t remember where – sorry) stated that a witness had openly stated that ElChapo had paid off Pelosi, and Schumer with ‘tens of millions’ and that 16 plus million had gone directly to HRC’s campaign! Not sure if it was a true article, I only saw it written up once … but it would not surprise me in the least.
El Chapo donated $15,000,000 to the Clinton Foundation.
Source please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they put him in Supermax (in Colorado) it will take a loooooong tunnel to get him out (as in MILES long).
LikeLiked by 1 person
He murdered, they proved it, why wasn’t he given the Death Penalty? And what an enormous pity, the money spent on that trial! They took 6 DAYS to find him guilty? Anything more than 6 hours seems a travesty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Allow me to play devil’s advocate for a moment.
If you were on the jury, would you believe a damn thing the feds told you?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hannibal, but this was in NY so yes they would believe whatever the democrats and feds told them.
Well, no, but I feel the typical jury is no where’s near as awake as I. I believe most still believe our justice system is the envy of the world. if you haven’t been to thelastrefuge.com, you are STILL asleep!
Or el chapo’s gunmen might have influence. Seriously, I’m surprised too. All those heads popping up all over didn’t just fall off.
First they had to get him here for trial, MelH. He was captured in Mexico. They don’t have capital punishment. So, before Mexico would extradite him for trial, the US had to agree that the death penalty would not be sought. This happens all the time, trying to get back accused who are captured in non-death penalty countries.
Send lawyers, guns, and money…
LikeLiked by 1 person
El Chapo will soon be joining Whitey Bulger…too much money…Yes, Senate is ready to move on “Mexican Funding” for the Wall! Politicians love Other People’s Money!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Publius as long as we get the WHOLE AMOUNT and they don’t tip themselves first.
El Chapo should out the politicians in America that he has paid off !
LikeLiked by 7 people
El Chapo was the supplier. The real culprits are the CIA who introduced drugs to the US in the 1940s. CIA needs to be investigated for decades of drug and gun-running, and disbanded. CIA started as a reject agency by the military. They found financial backers and the rest is history.
More than a million views.
I don’t know why he would look stunned if he was sitting right there while all these people were testifying against him.
I would suspect there were many others who have an interest in taking over his business that provided information on where to find evidence.
With only one defense witness called, he would have to be an idiot not to know he was was toast.
His wife with “tears in her eyes”?
Yeah, I’ll bet she was thinking about that “fund” that she’s going to inherit if he stays in the joint and I’ll bet she’ll not only start living the high life but I wouldn’t be surprised to find out she helped set him up so she could get her hands on the money.
You might say that the US could find and seize any funds that she has access to but……
It could be she knows the answer to the question “what American politicians were involved” and I suspect she’ll be front row center at all Hollywood events with no worries.
Send Mueller in to make a deal. How much did Chapo pay Pelosi and other CA Democrats for looking the other way. I’d rather see him free and Pelosi in jail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hate wordpress.
He snitches, he dies. Just that simple and brutal I’m afraid. He knows where ALL the bodies are buried.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yes take his money build the wall…..
lock his arze up and take his coat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’ll probably be out in 4 years under the First Steps act.
Make that more like 7 or 8 after a dimm gets into the White House. VSPGPDJT won’t let him out.
Interesting timing.
$14B El Chapo assets + $1.6B (approx) new Congressional “compromise + $4-9B in “other already appropriated legal assets (Mulvaney mentioned in interview, amounts from earlier stories)=$19.6-$24.6B for the wall.
Darn close to the original ask of $25B.
And I read somewhere–will try to find detail–that TX is proposing state level legislation to fun wall on Southern border. Gov. Abbott is quite an effective politician and TX legislature in session. And much of the Southern border that is not currently fenced is in TX.
Ultimately would like to see tax on foreign remittances by non US citizens/no green card to fund ongoing wall expansion, repairs and border security.
Perhaps the issue should be recast as a STATE level issue to avoid the demonrats in Congress
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would leave New Mexico and California, at the very least, as the open door.
Joaquin, no suelte el jabón.
There are certain recurring errors that crop up in every Spanish class for English speakers. They start talking about dropping soup in the shower, having a soap-and-cheese sandwich, or washing themselves with ham. Or, of course, that guy that did something stupid and ended up pregnant in front of his friends.
Who is to say that the followers of El Chapo, if he still has any left in Mexico, won’t retaliate against American citizens in unprotected parts of the border? Before, it was in their best interest to lay low, but now that the verdict is in, it is highly likely there will be a whirlwind of violence in retribution. Brace yourself!
Better hurry up and try, convict, and hang this character, El Chapo, before he starts naming names of who in the United States was on his payroll, ie Dick Durbin, Luis Guttierez, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer. There’s more folks feeding with their faces immersed in the trough than Enrique Pena Nieto. There’s no more vile, corrupt, despicable collection of human beings ever gathered together in one place than the US Congress.
“…try, convict and hang…” Did you not read the article or follow the news on this POS? He has been tried, he has been convicted and he has been sentenced. He was extradited to the USofA with the promise of no death penalty on the table, so we get to support him the rest of his natural life.
As for the paid off politicians, just look at the ones who were once advocating for the wall but now say that walls don’t work or they are immoral or w/e other excuse they can think up.That’s where the bribes are.
i.e. the corrupt of Mexico would pay for the wall.
[ unfortunately, liquidating the illegal drugs into fund$ is not so good of idea, given that some one else, corrupt, would have drugs in their possession. ]
The illegal drugs should be dropped inside an erupting volcano or incinerated…
(and give the convict and spouse etc. a video…of their illegal work, going to waste.)
Ted Cruz’s plan to confiscate El Chapo’s assets and add it to wall funding is an admirable and clever idea but it’s past time to fully realize that the Dems believe the only way they can defeat Trump in 2020 is to prevent the building of an effective wall. They will oppose Cruz’s proposal and any other good proposal. They think Trump’s base will abandon him if he fails to complete the wall but they grossly underestimate the intelligence and awareness of the “deplorables.” They know the Machiavellian game the Dems are playing.
Every time a Dem politician and a flunky (ie. El Paso mayor and Sheriff) deny statistical reality, ignore the tragic deaths caused by illegal aliens, label the wall as immoral or call Trump a racist for promoting the wall and on and on it is just a disingenuous orchestrated act intended to prevent P Trump from achieving a victory on his key campaign promise. This is a nationally controlled Dem operation and is probably mentioned in one of the last subsections of the original subversive Insurance Policy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The last sentence is not literal.
Democrats will release him like they do the rest of the felon illegals.
Good time to offer El Chapo a deal: spill the beans on the US /uni-party pols who are on the take from the cartel & we’ll send you back to mexico for remainder of your prison sentence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He would never accept that deal for two very good reasons:
1) He knows he would be Arkancided before he got 2 feet from the jail house doors and,
2) He knows American jails are much better than Mehican jails by far.
LikeLiked by 2 people
El Chapo just learned what Noriega did – you don’t play ball with the US bureaucracy and the US government will stick the bat up your organization.
Both players lasted years and both players were well inside of the US’s radar until…something…triggered a response. It only took the Feds…how many years…to bust the cartel’s multi-billion-dollar center in Chicago. We invaded Panama in ’89 to grab Noriega after his level of irritation to us outbalanced his usefulness but El Chapo, head of a huge cartel that delivered tons of various drugs to the US, didn’t rate an invasion by previous administration…or Mexico rolled over to prevent one by Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about a PUBLIC venue where he spills the beans…names, $ amounts, account numbers, etc.
If corroborated…let him go back to his sh!thole country.
The jurors are braver than 99.9% of the rank and file FIB/CYA/ETC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not a lawyer or nothin’ but I’d think that probably, I think that most of this money was originally from drug purchases by individual U.S. taxpayers. They usually wouldn’t have got any receipts for their cocaine and other illicit purchases. So the funds should be available to the government for dispersal.
Beyond this windfall, there might be other accounts to seize with legal convictions. Maybe they can be dispersed with 10% going to drug treatment, 10% going to drug use prevention, 10% going to security (like the wall), 50% going to the U.S. debt, and 20% going to offset some other related expense.
That awkward moment when you did what the deep state alphabet agencies told you to do…….
Will he bring Pelosi and her cartel down??
Should have gotten death.
For doing the deep state’s bidding?
This should likely just go in the daily thread, but it’s so tied up with drugs, cartels and Fast and Furious that I thought here would be seen.
Brian Terry was the Border Patrol Agent who was murdered. Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes accused of his murder was just found guilty on all nine counts.
https://kvoa.com/news/local-news/2019/02/12/closing-arguments-to-be-heard-tuesday-in-border-patrol-agent-brian-terry-murder-case/
was he killed with the weapons we gave the cartels?
Yup, his death sort of blew the top off of the ATF gun walking. While there might be better stories at least wikipedia has a lot of it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Terry
Ultimately, he deserves to be held in a black site off shore somewhere awful. Or inside a mountain fortress surrounded by miles of granite.
I heard they will send him to the Florence Prison in Colorado. So much for common sense. You can only expect so much from the Bureaucrats.
If you have never looked at the Florence Supermax, go do so. That place is pretty damned awful. I’ll grant you that this character merits death thousands of times over, but compared to the Supermax, death would be easy. Even its last warden called it “a clean version of Hell.” Guzman will be insane in six months.
Oh, and he won’t be tunneling out of there, either.
Does this executive order not give us the right seize Chapos money in the us or anywhere in the world?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
A long time in coming.
Having flown surveillance against these mf’ers for years it’s good to see one go down. The sad part is his org has already replaced him….it’s the demand side of the equation.
No different down range, one cockroach gets it, another moves up.
Funny how they are so alike.
LikeLiked by 1 person