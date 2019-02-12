Drug Kingpin El Chapo Found Guilty on All Counts….

The three month trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has ended with the New York jury finding the cartel leader guilty of all counts.

The drug lord looked stunned as the panel handed down the verdict on its sixth day of deliberations — convicting him on all counts, including operating a continuing criminal enterprise, use of firearms and various charges of conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Dressed in a grey suit, Guzman then looked for his ex-beauty queen wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, in the gallery — who flashed him a supportive thumbs up as her eyes welled with tears.

Guzman, who twice escaped prison in Mexico, now faces up to life behind bars. He is set to be sentenced on June 25.

The decision follows an 11-week trial with testimony from more than 50 prosecution witnesses — including 14 former associates of Guzman’s who took the stand against him — and a 30-minute, single-witness defense case. (read more)