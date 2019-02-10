Number Seven – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar Enters 2020 Presidential Race….

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will enter the 2020 presidential race on today. The media will likely frame the 58-year-old three term senator as a moderate voice. However, Kloubuchar is well known in DC for her nasty and spiteful disposition and tendency toward fits of uncontrollable rage and anger.

(Via Reuters) […] A former prosecutor and corporate attorney, Klobuchar joins a list of Democratic hopefuls that includes fellow Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Warren heads to Iowa to campaign on Sunday after formally launching her bid on Saturday. Booker is also spending the weekend in the Midwestern farm state. Klobuchar’s campaign announcement comes amid several news reports that staff in her Senate office were asked to do menial tasks, including some personal in nature like laundry, making it difficult for her to hire high-level campaign strategists

Klobuchar gained national attention in 2018 when she sparred with Brett Kavanaugh during Senate hearings on his Supreme Court nomination. Her questions earned her recognition in Democratic circles for working to advance the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault. (more)

Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:

Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020

♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….

Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016 as….

Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Cory Booker is to 2020

Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as….

Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016 as….

Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020

Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016 as…

Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as…

Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as…

Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020

Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….

Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020

Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020

Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020

Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016… as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Reminder, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Pelosi delivering the impeachment narrative is not part of the DNC plan. The “Chosen One” will surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew execute the impeachment plan.

Once we get a few more names on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.

