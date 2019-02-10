Number Seven – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar Enters 2020 Presidential Race….

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will enter the 2020 presidential race on today. The media will likely frame the 58-year-old three term senator as a moderate voice. However, Kloubuchar is well known in DC for her nasty and spiteful disposition and tendency toward fits of uncontrollable rage and anger.
(Via Reuters) […] A former prosecutor and corporate attorney, Klobuchar joins a list of Democratic hopefuls that includes fellow Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Warren heads to Iowa to campaign on Sunday after formally launching her bid on Saturday. Booker is also spending the weekend in the Midwestern farm state.
Klobuchar’s campaign announcement comes amid several news reports that staff in her Senate office were asked to do menial tasks, including some personal in nature like laundry, making it difficult for her to hire high-level campaign strategists
Klobuchar gained national attention in 2018 when she sparred with Brett Kavanaugh during Senate hearings on his Supreme Court nomination. Her questions earned her recognition in Democratic circles for working to advance the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault. (more)
Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:
- Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
- ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….
- Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016 as….
- Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Cory Booker is to 2020
- Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as….
- Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016 as….
- Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
- Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016 as…
- Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as…
- Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as…
- Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020
- Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….
- Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020
- Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
- Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020
- Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016… as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020
Reminder, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Pelosi delivering the impeachment narrative is not part of the DNC plan. The “Chosen One” will surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew execute the impeachment plan.
Once we get a few more names on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.
the Reddit kids call her Frau Klobuchar a la Young Frankenstein’s Frau Blucher…
Irony of ironies: It’s Amy Klobucher and the other dem candidates who don’t have the temperament to be president. Amy is one nasty piece, but Spartacus, Pocahontas and Come Hither Kamala show major nastiness too.
Missed you Sundance. Welcome back.
Democrats are stupid and throw money at elections. Easy money.
Actually, AmericanThinker has an article, today, analysing the data from election spending, dems vs repubs, for the midterms.
Some interesting data points to peruse.
Indeed. Beto O’Rourke an excellent example.
He was referred to as a terrific fundraiser. Ha! They just threw money at the guy based on his looks and so called charisma.
Yes, it is important to remember that legacy Democrats and the MSM will be choosing the Democrat nominee. Lefties have absolutely no say in the matter.
It’s going to be a repeat of 2016 with the possibility of a third party candidate giving President Trump an even larger victory.
I thought I read that they changed their superdelegate policy. Let me see if I can find that …
Yes, big change, which would prevent (it seems to me) the party choosing their candidate and making that candidate win.
Democratic Party officials took a major step Wednesday toward sharply reducing the role and influence of powerful political insiders in the presidential nominating process, a change sought by Senator Bernie Sanders and many other liberals after the 2016 campaign. These insiders, called superdelegates, who are free to back any candidate regardless of how the public votes, would no longer be allowed to vote during the first ballot of the presidential nominating process at the party’s convention in most circumstances. Superdelegates would only be able to vote in extraordinary cases such as contested conventions, where the nomination process is extended through multiple ballots until one candidate prevails. They would still have a significant voice in other party debates outside of presidential nominations. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/11/us/politics/superdelegates-democratic-party.html
Hubert… Walter… Al…. Amy…land of 10,000 duds
You’ve scratched the surface. They’re just like the mosquito’s up here.
Will her choice be Beto?
Or Biden?
The Weiner is BIDEN!
Who??
Yep, pretty much. This is just the pre-game show. Time to hit the bathroom and get yourself a snack and beverage.
I really don’t understand how the Trump communications team (whoever that is–we do all know Trump controls the message, though) hasn’t been hitting hard on the Clinton lawyers that comprise the Muellar team and how they didn’t attack, attack, attack, attack, attack, and still attack when Weissman was hired.
egads-The debates will be an absolute riot!!!!!!
Most will be gone by then.
I cannot wait! It will be like Dumb and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber and Dumber!
I hope I didn’t leave anybody out. Better get your popcorn now while supplies last.
Alonzo, can we even remember BT, Before Trump, how dull politics was? Since Trump nothing compares. MAGA/KAG!!!
Oh look….another jackass in a gaggle of jackasses…
Here’s hoping they eat themselves alive and expose themselves for the electorate to see. MAGA
JEB = Hillary
I know SD has done a couple of these posts already. But I hadn’t been able to focus on them.
Kamala isn’t the chosen one? I’m kinda shocked. Who will be the anointed one? 🤔
Michelle Obama
No. She cannot possibly win. She has zero experience doing anything. Got a law degree and never did anything with it.
Also, most important, she is LAZY.
She’s a black female with media support. Her husband wasn’t any more qualified.
Oh Lordy.
Could be a money grab. It seems some of these people run for President just to get donations and enrich themselves. But it’s good for us regardless to have so many of them jumping into the race this early. Does anyone think Sanders will enter? Or Biden? I think Hillary is too “broke down”. 🙂
She doesn’t make my skin crawl, so she doesn’t stand a chance.
Lolololololol
