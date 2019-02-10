February 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #752

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🎈 — Tomorrow is Rally Party in El Paso, Texas-Feb 11th
⏱️ — 5 more days to WALL funding deadline
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.” 🌟
—- 2 Cor 9:8
——–
🙏 Pray:
— protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Pelosi and House Dems–befuddle them
— for more exposure of Democrats/Uni Party crimes, cover-ups, lies and dishonesty
— for White House staff now being targeted by Adam Shifty
— more voter/election fraud be brought to light
— for full WALL funding
— for ongoing building of our American WALL
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for Protection of additional troops at the border
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS & Border Dogs doing their job to keep our country safe and to remain loyal to President Trump and us all
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew–for protection, rest and good fishing.
— We Choose Greatness
—————————————————–
🦅 “We can make our communities safer, our families stronger, our culture richer, our faith deeper, and our middle class bigger and more prosperous than ever before.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
YEP. We’re waiting for it. We need feel-good moments, aka screeching BUILD the WALL for Nancy Pelosi to hear.
Bless you, Grandma Covfefe, for continuously reminding us Who is in charge, EVERY minute of EVERY day!
Thank you, Grandma, for the CTH prayer. Hoping for great fishing and nothing more concerning!
Grandma, I don’t think you saw my previous request to include young Joshua Trump in our group prayer, but I believe he is going to need all the support he can get going forward, as nasty as the leftists have become.
Treepers should be good for that.
And thank you again for your thoughtful prayers.
If their Bourbon Generals have their way, they will be going back to Afghanistan another half dozen times or more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One might have thought today’s army generals would have learned from the mistake of Vietnam that their predecessors made, but they didn’t learn a damn thing. They didn’t learn any more from the mistake of Vietnam than America’s Socialists have learned from the mistake of Venezuela. If they could all be crossed with a Jackass, it would improve them, but deteriorate the Jackass.
The top generals today are not inspiring leaders, but a club of Obama holdover yes-men. They care about what others in the elite circles here and abroad think of them and what they can personally gain. Decision-making is based upon maximizing both and less so their troops. And unlike our President, they are highly delusional about their ability to win in Afghanistan. That is why we’ve been there so long.
Agree. They got their third and fourth stars courtesy of Obama, and O picked the leadership among them, purging anyone who didn’t carry his water.
Is President Trump the only elected official who ever bothers to visit Walter Reed? Maybe Congress critters can’t bear to see the consequences of their stupid decisions. Or maybe they just don’t care.
Virginia is for Loonies. New state tourism motto.
Dems play to win by any means necessary, and they now own the House legislative agenda. Repubs blew their chance to MAGA. House Dems are just warming-up.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Probably over 40 years investigating Trump and nuttin.
Resistance tie.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet:
It’s time to refer to Schiff as the ‘Forrest Gump Schiff’.
The only way to bring corrupt Schiff down is through debasement.
It’s time to refer Schiff to the Senate Ethics Committee.
Schitt’s in da house! 😁
Rather than debasement someone with authority should challenge Schiff’s authority to investigate without cause the sitting President. His is an oversight committee not the FBI or other law enforcement agency. He is taking the committee and trying to turn it into a “special counsel” with consent. He is a congressman from Burbank and that is all. I don’t believe the Constitution give congress that authority.
We don’t have a basement. Have to bring him down through deback door.
MAGA!
🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸
Donald Trump Retweet:
Investigation should be in order.
Nunes did not keep his meeting secret. In fact, he held a freaking press conference. The complaint the Dems had was that he did not tell them in advance.
This is pathetic, we can’t even get our arguments right. There is absolutely no valid comparison between Schiff’s actions and Nunes’ actions, yet our side is making that very comparison.
Do something about it.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet:
Had to search Internet for a particular sweater design that has the western world on the verge of apoplexy.
I saw it. I chuckled. People are losing it. Future looks a little dimmer.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Liz’s trail of tears.
Jeanine Pirro: “The gap between the ever widening left and right has never been wider and yet amazingly it continues to widen.”
That’s because “the Right” is actually mostly the long-existing “moderate middle” plus the long-existing “conservative right”, while “the Left” continues marching farther and farther away – to the left.
It isn’t “the ever widening left and right”; it’s “the ever-widening left”.
If the Earth was flat, the Left would have already marched off the edge, while the Right would still have their feet planted on terra firma.
“Why doesn’t Trump investigate personal finances of Schiff and Waters?”
Seems simple . Because he is not petty as the Dimms are, and he will not abuse his power as the Dimms do.
There is cause for both parties to be investigated by the Chief Law Officer of the United States of America.
The President has full authority to request any investigation with cause.
‘ Been saying that for years. Expose these demons net worth. Make them account for money in off shore accounts.
Romney would go under immediately.
Virtue signaling all the way.
Because complaining about Congress’s abject failure to regulate themselves is a Two For One for POTUS. He gets to point out the individuals who are particularly swampy AND call attention to the other swamp rats that won’t do anything serious about it. He’s on Twitter for a reason.
Release the list of govt payoffs for sexual abuse
Judge Jeanine hits the red meat topics dead on center and gets substantive commentary from her well-chosen guests.
Thanks for posting.
PDJT is apparently the only human being in washout D.C. That gives a hoot about our country.That these left wings get 24/7 media of such insanity is disturbing , where has common sense hidden itself?
A: Right here…in the Last Refuge…the Conservative Treehouse
Common sense hasn’t hidden itself. It was run out of D.C. on a rail by the lying, hypocritical Dimms that now infest the place.
OH MY GOD
SNL finally does a funny one.
This proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Democrat Liberals in power are going to assassinate this woman.
Quote:
“This proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that Nancy Pelosi going to assassinate this woman.”
Corrected for accuracy.
It’s been a horrid 2 weeks for democrats. Between the VA Gov. stuff and the insane New Green Deal, Pelosi had to do something to stop the bleeding in order to save their hopes in 2020, and she ordered the SNL hit job on AOC.
Well, sad for the party that most of the clown Democrats presidential hopefuls “signed” onto the O-C green idiocy.
Robert – Oh, no – that is the very best part of the whole thing! All the dimm big whigs look like total fools….just so great!
The media created her and it looks like they are about to destroy her just as quickly. She went full commie too fast.
Rush has been predicting this. He didn’t know when, but it’s happening. It’s too late for them though. While America laughs at SNL, they’ll be laughing at the Rats too.
The Bronx is not sending us their best…
That right there is one funny skit and I am TOTALLY surprised that SNL did it – like, Totally!
The whole mistake Alexandria Ocasio Cortez made was… you cannot fight the DNC and win.
Now, the RNC? The RNC is a bunch of wimps and everybody knows it. So Trump just beat the hell out of them, even though every single member was against him pretty much. He had the regular people behind him so he beat them.
The DNC? They’ll kill people.
This actress does not capture the Cortex at all, IMHO. Try another, SNL…maybe it will work out.
The Cortex is comedy gold, but the writers cannot see through their own handicap and neither can the actress.
Classic……..LOL…..yep she is toast…..
“If the media made you, the media can destroy you”
Rush Limbaugh
This skit is from 2013. Sometime around the Christmas holidays.
Perhaps it was the inspiration for the performance artist known as AOC to create her wacky persona and troll liberals like they’ve never been trolled before.
Old non-OC SNL and totally not funny. Go to YouTube and watch two “A Closer Look” episodes of sweet Seth and tell me this is funny.
NO NO and NO!
Anyone have a youtube link? I don’t do media from those other guys.
subscribed
Where do I send my payment?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Instapundit had a nice one —
THR – Now that right there is also very, very funny! Thanks for the laugh! Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy….s/c
He must be “nuts”…..wait….were those included…..?
Hey….Alexa…..
I live in the land of Bezos and we are reeling from a rare 7″ dumping of wet, clumpy snow that freezes into sheets of ice on the side streets and sidewalks. It’s a deeply blue area that went for Hillary in a big way in ’16, and open socialists have seats of power in our local governments.
I would wager that the vast majority of residences where the sidewalks have been shoveled clear as directed by our local nanny state city regs belong to open or secret Trump supporters.
lurker…us too, down S just a bit…6-7″ of the white, and freezing.
so beautiful.
and…ab the sidewalks? I betcha you’re right.
Does anyone else wonder if there is any significance to the relative quiet this weekend? Letting the Democrats try to dance out of their own straight jackets or the calm before the storm? Are those things mutually exclusive?
I think politics is basically a lot of posturing people do around big events, there isn’t a big event in the next few days so essentially they have to create some sort of news to get their ‘message’ out.
It seems to me, too, that this Mueller thing is winding down and some of the info is starting to leak out that it won’t be damaging to the President, so everybody’s probably huddled trying to decide how to spin it. Pres Trump is probably huddled trying to figure out the best way to take things to the next level and the Dims are probably huddled trying to figure out if they should all focus on Adam Shit’s investigation or the one in New York.
It’s the slow but steady uphill chug of the roller coaster just as it gets to the top of the highest point before it roars down the other side. Trump is standing up in the front seat, his arms in the air, a grin on his face, and his hair is flying. He’s having the time of his life. The others, not so much.
Pence is in the front seat of the first car next to Trump, with Pelosi, Schumer and the usual cons/miscreants in the cars behind. As they top the hill, they’re all screaming and holding on for dear life. The only other one who seems to be enjoying the ride is Occasionally-Coherent. I think I’m going to have to change her name to rarely-coherent. Lots of thrills n chills in 2019!
BREAKING NEWS – JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL
SUNDAY ARTICLE – Twelve (12) instances where Democrats had contact with Russians during the election!
Source: Judge Jeannie Pirro, Fox News
Flame – that was such a tender moment. I love our President.
Thank you, Flame. This photo shows us an absolutely beautiful moment of human understanding between two super-human heroes. Thank you, Lord, for Your Will that we have President Trump.
It takes a person with God in their heart to understand and show pure love and empathy.
Thank God for our President.
What a piece of crap this guy is. How anybody is so damn STUPID to fall for this ruse will never cease to amaze me.
Stupid ass governor “I love Minorities! Here, I support Equality!”
– Picture leaks out of him being incredibly racist
– Democrats…. “Hey, you’re racist! Step down!”
Stupid ass governor “Hey, I’ll trade you some busted up confederate statues!”
– Democrats “Gee, that’d be swell! You’re not racist at all!”
The modern Democrat is the most gullible creature on the PLANET. It’s astonishing, that these liberals can talk to their constituents with such blatant disregard for their intelligence, and they GET AWAY WITH IT!
Hillary tells black people she carries hot sauce in her purse. How in the hell she wasn’t chased out of town after that little remark blows my damn mind. I’m surprised she didn’t offer them watermelon.
This asshole in Virginia even SOUNDS racist, and he’s able to buy off his constituents by telling them he’ll knock down a statue and they fall for it.
THR – yup – it’s pathetic….
Quote:
”After racist photo and calls for his resignation, Northam vows to take down Confederate monuments.”
Northam: “ Look everbody! Squirrels!”
He’s a whore, plain and simple. There is no other word.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is now willing to trash and deconstruct his very own State’s History.. Just to try and save his own azz.. To heck with the Virginian people and their History..
The State of:
Robert E. Lee
James Madison
Zachary Taylor
George Washington
Patrick Henry
Thomas Jefferson
And more..
Let that sink in Virginians..
Which one will be next that he is willing to throw overboard..?
If he is willing to do this.. He is willing to sacrifice the Virginian people themselves on the Democrat Socialist Altar..
Oh yeah – he already said he wants to do that – which started his whole mess in the first place..
Virginians need to kick this guy’s azz (and his bumbling crew) back across the Potomac into the swamp they crawled out of..
Since Democrats will sell their soul for a dollar, maybe somebody could convince them to raffle these things off make some money. It’s better than having those statues destroyed.
The Bible says not to destroy the old landmarks because, when that happens, people lose their national identity and that makes them vulnerable to propaganda.
My SO and I were talking about exactly how the 30 and under crowd gets so brainwashed. I can’t say that is MSNBC or CNN, because they don’t watch those shows. Is it social media like reddit? Seriously, we need to figure out where and how all the propaganda is being promulgated and see if we could counter the Manchurianism.
I’ve only skimmed this rapist crap with this guy, but the best I can tell he’s basically a straight up, no grey area, sexually assaulting women type of rapist. A “You said No but I’m going to do it anyways” type of rapist… i.e. just as bad as dragging women into bushes type of rapist.
I had no idea Virginia had fell so far.
Virginia is somewhat like California.
The bigger cities put these idiots in power, while the people in the country and suburbs pay the price.
I’m getting an even creepier vibe. In both cases, he met the alleged victims and got to know them well enough to assess their potential weaknesses, then “played nice” until they were most vulnerable and shoved past consent into particularly cruel forms of rape. Victim #1 had been traumatized by abuse as a youth and was strongly opposed to fellatio…..was lured into consensual kissing then forced into oral sex. Victim #2 had previously been coerced by a basketball player and had grown cynical and distrustful of the subsequent response of authorities….was lured into intimacy and then raped. In both cases, it was like: “tell me about when you’ve been sexually abused and they got away with it; give me a kiss; then let’s relive that experience.”
As we all know, “once is happenstance; twice is coincidence; three times is enemy action.” So far as I know, a third shoe has yet to drop. Furthermore, everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. In addition, the accused Lt Gov has claimed a coordinated smear job.
But it seems odd that a coordinated smear job would have this particular whiff of utter depravity to it. Rape is generally enough — a pattern of cozying up to a potential victim, finding out about previous sexual traumas, then abusing the victim in specific ways that would maximize the echo of previous abuses is a bit over-the-top.
I hope I’m wrong.
I sure do like Ellison Barber. She’s an excellent reporter and very beautiful to boot.
I’m sure it was posted, but if you missed it, there was a huge parade in Italy today, and they make these big 7 foot tall floats like they do for the Macy’s thanksgiving parade, but it’s an Italian thing.
Anyways, this year there were TWO Donald Trump floats, one shows him as his God-Emperor persona, looking ferocious in his battle gear… and the other shows him as a smiling, satiated Trump flying through the air.
The whole thing is hilarious, I think they’re striking a really good spot of parody somewhere halfway between support and opposition. They’re not necessarily insulting him, and not necessarily supporting him, they’re just making floats trying to sum up his personality.
One is at about the 2 hour 2 minute mark, the God-Emperor is at about the 3 hour 6 minute mark… and is very impressive.
Wow after watching it again, they’re flying American flags before him , which to me clearly shows they see it as a supportive thing. Really incredible, I cannot believe they spent all that time making those floats! It must have taken weeks…
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah really! IMO Macy’s only cares about pushing commercials and a handful of Broadway shows.
there are close-ups of the Trump float on The_Donald…news coverage from Italy, and great video of animated gigantic Trump float. easy to find in posts…all over…
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald
WOW a ton of political symbolism , from satisfied Trump parading to Elton John’s Rocket Man, and the nuke in the moon(spaceforce reference ?) to Armored Trump having lady liberty on one knee plate and Xi Jhingping on the other, lots of stuff and very well sculpted, good attention to detail,
The words on his sword mean something like “Your Duties”, i.e. he’s coming for his tarrifs… and the sword has little twitter birds flying around it.
Thanks so much for posting this ron! Not only were the Trump floats amazing, it was a treat to hear “la bella lingua” again. ( l’ho studiato in collegio ma ha dimenticato quasi tutti. 😦 )
you remember more than me 👍
The forests will sing, the oceans will cry
The ravens will soar through every sky
Brother Lighthizer will carry the flame
While The Donald throws down the lightning and rain
The Chinese Dragon they will assail
The American battle-call will wail
It is a great flaot the Trump float is at 3:08:55 for those who want to spot it.
OMG!!! They have a Pelosi float right before him at 3:03 and it’s an exact image!
That Trump float is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. Mind blowing.
One of my favorite parts is the Twitter symbols on the sword. All the people who complain President Trump “should get off Twitter and start acting presidential” are full of it. They know how powerful a weapon it is in his ands and it terrifies them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I thought someone posted that impeachment had to be committed crimes while in office. if so, it is not an impeachment hearing but theater.
Denmark to American leftists: We’re not socialist
https://acton.org/publications/transatlantic/2019/01/17/denmark-american-leftists-were-not-socialist
I hear she training for the Boston Marathon
They may have alien corpses at Area 51 with more life in them. And looking more glam too.
I thought tonight they had announced her death,as this huge American flag ,that flies over this huge RV dealership in Meridian,Id was flying at half mast,we go past it on the way to grocery store.We asked some people about it and know one could answer why.I see this so I guess that is not the reason.
We will never see her again, but somehow she’ll still be voting……
Kinda like the mid-terms…….
The Necrotic ZBRG!!
D’oh!
The Necrotic RBG.
What is with this woman’s big clown lips??? I mean, seriously, girlfriend. Enough already!
She’s… in my opinion… a fairly dangerous politician who has the ability to be very successful. She thinks like Trump just on a much smaller scale and she hasn’t been doing it long enough to be a master at it… but the red lipstick is her attempt at marketing herself as recognizable.
Trump for instance people mocked his hair… but did you ever see him change his hair? Nope, he kept it, it’s his calling card. He’d much rather people know him as the guy with the hair, the not remember him at all . It helps just a little bit.
She’s doing the same thing, bright bright red lipstick so you remember what she looks like.
Now, like I mentioned above, it’s not going to work for her because she’s fighting the DNC and they’ll crush her like a bug, but she’s basically trying to do what President Trump did, only he’s competent and educated.
She won an election with a handful of votes in a hamlet in liberal N.Y. State. She’ll be cremated in her own hype.
I like what Ace calls her….”Donkey Chompers”. 😀
Mr. Ed and Francis the Talking Mule would have been rivals for her affections.
An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
And no one can talk sense to an insufferable ass, of course
And especially, of course, if the insufferable ass is the famous Occasional Cortex
Go right to the source and ask the insufferable ass
She’ll give you the answer that deceivers will endorse
She’s always on a dissemblers course
Talk to Occasional Cortex
Occasional Cortex just yakkity yaks a streak and wastes your time of day
Does any sane person even believe anymore a thing she has to say?
An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
And this one’ll talk in prevaricating circles til her voice is hoarse
You never heard of a talking insufferable ass?
Well listen to this
She is Occasional Cortex
She’s gotta cover up this “chompers”
In those pictures you can see it takes a great deal of effort to keep her lips closed to cover up those “mule like teeth”
Really scary in one aspect especially….for guys…..
Soylent Green.
I don’t really like to throw the word around but, AOC is so stupid that she can’t even realize that she is stupid. Now that is stupid! What’s even stupider is that she’s so stupid, she thinks she’s the smartest person in the room n the rest of us are stupid!
The only thing that is more stupider than her are the really stupid people who think she walks on water. The same incredibly stupids who believe that she’s smarter than Trump, even though she’s done absolutely nothing of merit to justify her continued existence, and that she is going to somehow conjure up a stupid fantasy of trillions of dollars to save the world in the next 12 years. How stupid is that!?
If she/they had ever read the Bible, she/they would know that we’re going to be around for at least 1000 years. Stoopid!
The democrats are cleaning house and destroying their own right now.
– They relentlessly mocked Alexandria Ocasio Cortez on SNL tonight. SNL and all this type of big media crap is ran by the old libs in the media, they’re the same people that are al lthe old libs in politics, the same mega donors pull all these strings.
– They are still going after everybody in Virginia, especially the black guy
– Rob Lowe of all people (super liberal… but a funny guy) tonight tweeted out a joke about Liz Warren… saying she’d bring new meaning to commander in “chief” …. and folks, THAT’S FUNNY
Of course he was immediately slammed and shamed into deleting his tweet.
You’ll be surprised just how deep that infiltration is.
———–
Democrats Allow Communists to Infiltrate Their Party Across the Nation
https://m.theepochtimes.com/democrats-allow-communists-to-infiltrate-their-party-across-the-nation_2777771.html?fbclid=IwAR38rQQx-ToXWweHuefzRi-s2PgSxb_3WaRUAwjDOPNX5BqDsWM5_c9NGO0
“You’ll be surprised just how deep that infiltration is.”
No….no, I really, truly, wouldn’t.
The CPUSA should still be a banned entity. Maybe the Trump Administration is waiting for an optimum moment?
I’ll drop this off for fellow treepers who know who Mark Taylor is, just interviewed by Greg Hunter regarding the Trump prophesies. Mark says arrests are coming and The Donald will not be the only Trump to occupy the White House.
Endure hardness, God is still on the throne:
Excellent read.
Democrat women, When you wear White it shows everything, like revenge politics, infanticide, socialism, national election fraud etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Them Trumps – what if Trump were Black. Ugh.
More: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/show-of-force-100-vehicles-line-one-mile-of-texas-border-to-deter-caravan-on-other-side
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/border-security-advocates-form-human-wall-along-u-s-mexico-border
