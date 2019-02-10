February 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #752

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

156 Responses to February 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #752

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🎈 — Tomorrow is Rally Party in El Paso, Texas-Feb 11th
    ⏱️ — 5 more days to WALL funding deadline

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.” 🌟
    —- 2 Cor 9:8
    ——–
    🙏 Pray:
    — protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — Pelosi and House Dems–befuddle them
    — for more exposure of Democrats/Uni Party crimes, cover-ups, lies and dishonesty
    — for White House staff now being targeted by Adam Shifty
    — more voter/election fraud be brought to light
    — for full WALL funding
    — for ongoing building of our American WALL
    — for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
    — for Protection of additional troops at the border
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS & Border Dogs doing their job to keep our country safe and to remain loyal to President Trump and us all
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew–for protection, rest and good fishing.
    — We Choose Greatness
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “We can make our communities safer, our families stronger, our culture richer, our faith deeper, and our middle class bigger and more prosperous than ever before.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:21 am

    • Carson Napier says:
      February 10, 2019 at 1:03 am

      If their Bourbon Generals have their way, they will be going back to Afghanistan another half dozen times or more.

      • Carson Napier says:
        February 10, 2019 at 1:05 am

        One might have thought today’s army generals would have learned from the mistake of Vietnam that their predecessors made, but they didn’t learn a damn thing. They didn’t learn any more from the mistake of Vietnam than America’s Socialists have learned from the mistake of Venezuela. If they could all be crossed with a Jackass, it would improve them, but deteriorate the Jackass.

        • LoveMyPresident says:
          February 10, 2019 at 1:30 am

          The top generals today are not inspiring leaders, but a club of Obama holdover yes-men. They care about what others in the elite circles here and abroad think of them and what they can personally gain. Decision-making is based upon maximizing both and less so their troops. And unlike our President, they are highly delusional about their ability to win in Afghanistan. That is why we’ve been there so long.

    • America First says:
      February 10, 2019 at 2:51 am

      Is President Trump the only elected official who ever bothers to visit Walter Reed? Maybe Congress critters can’t bear to see the consequences of their stupid decisions. Or maybe they just don’t care.

  3. necsumadeoinformis says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Virginia is for Loonies. New state tourism motto.

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:21 am

    • dallasdan says:
      February 10, 2019 at 2:31 am

      Dems play to win by any means necessary, and they now own the House legislative agenda. Repubs blew their chance to MAGA. House Dems are just warming-up.

  5. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  9. sgtrok13 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:24 am

    MAGA!
    🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

  10. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  11. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  12. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  14. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  15. evergreen says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Had to search Internet for a particular sweater design that has the western world on the verge of apoplexy.

    I saw it. I chuckled. People are losing it. Future looks a little dimmer.

  16. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  17. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:27 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:27 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:28 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:29 am

    • iswhatitis says:
      February 10, 2019 at 1:17 am

      Jeanine Pirro: “The gap between the ever widening left and right has never been wider and yet amazingly it continues to widen.

      That’s because “the Right” is actually mostly the long-existing “moderate middle” plus the long-existing “conservative right”, while “the Left” continues marching farther and farther away – to the left.

      It isn’t “the ever widening left and right”; it’s “the ever-widening left”.

      If the Earth was flat, the Left would have already marched off the edge, while the Right would still have their feet planted on terra firma.

  21. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:30 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:31 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:32 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:32 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:34 am

  26. Fender says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:35 am

    PDJT is apparently the only human being in washout D.C. That gives a hoot about our country.That these left wings get 24/7 media of such insanity is disturbing , where has common sense hidden itself?

  27. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:39 am

  29. justlizzyp says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Does anyone else wonder if there is any significance to the relative quiet this weekend? Letting the Democrats try to dance out of their own straight jackets or the calm before the storm? Are those things mutually exclusive?

    • treehouseron says:
      February 10, 2019 at 12:56 am

      I think politics is basically a lot of posturing people do around big events, there isn’t a big event in the next few days so essentially they have to create some sort of news to get their ‘message’ out.

      It seems to me, too, that this Mueller thing is winding down and some of the info is starting to leak out that it won’t be damaging to the President, so everybody’s probably huddled trying to decide how to spin it. Pres Trump is probably huddled trying to figure out the best way to take things to the next level and the Dims are probably huddled trying to figure out if they should all focus on Adam Shit’s investigation or the one in New York.

    • Prettyplease says:
      February 10, 2019 at 2:44 am

      It’s the slow but steady uphill chug of the roller coaster just as it gets to the top of the highest point before it roars down the other side. Trump is standing up in the front seat, his arms in the air, a grin on his face, and his hair is flying. He’s having the time of his life. The others, not so much.

      Pence is in the front seat of the first car next to Trump, with Pelosi, Schumer and the usual cons/miscreants in the cars behind. As they top the hill, they’re all screaming and holding on for dear life. The only other one who seems to be enjoying the ride is Occasionally-Coherent. I think I’m going to have to change her name to rarely-coherent. Lots of thrills n chills in 2019!

  30. Perot Conservative says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:48 am

    BREAKING NEWS – JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL

    SUNDAY ARTICLE – Twelve (12) instances where Democrats had contact with Russians during the election!

  32. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:55 am

    • treehouseron says:
      February 10, 2019 at 1:07 am

      What a piece of crap this guy is. How anybody is so damn STUPID to fall for this ruse will never cease to amaze me.

      Stupid ass governor “I love Minorities! Here, I support Equality!”

      – Picture leaks out of him being incredibly racist

      – Democrats…. “Hey, you’re racist! Step down!”

      Stupid ass governor “Hey, I’ll trade you some busted up confederate statues!”

      – Democrats “Gee, that’d be swell! You’re not racist at all!”

      The modern Democrat is the most gullible creature on the PLANET. It’s astonishing, that these liberals can talk to their constituents with such blatant disregard for their intelligence, and they GET AWAY WITH IT!

      Hillary tells black people she carries hot sauce in her purse. How in the hell she wasn’t chased out of town after that little remark blows my damn mind. I’m surprised she didn’t offer them watermelon.

      This asshole in Virginia even SOUNDS racist, and he’s able to buy off his constituents by telling them he’ll knock down a statue and they fall for it.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 10, 2019 at 1:11 am

      Quote:
      ”After racist photo and calls for his resignation, Northam vows to take down Confederate monuments.”

      Northam: “ Look everbody! Squirrels!”

    • Texian says:
      February 10, 2019 at 2:19 am

      Enough..

      He is now willing to trash and deconstruct his very own State’s History.. Just to try and save his own azz.. To heck with the Virginian people and their History..

      The State of:
      Robert E. Lee
      James Madison
      Zachary Taylor
      George Washington
      Patrick Henry
      Thomas Jefferson
      And more..

      Let that sink in Virginians..

      Which one will be next that he is willing to throw overboard..?

      If he is willing to do this.. He is willing to sacrifice the Virginian people themselves on the Democrat Socialist Altar..

      Oh yeah – he already said he wants to do that – which started his whole mess in the first place..

      Virginians need to kick this guy’s azz (and his bumbling crew) back across the Potomac into the swamp they crawled out of..

      • Prettyplease says:
        February 10, 2019 at 2:53 am

        Since Democrats will sell their soul for a dollar, maybe somebody could convince them to raffle these things off make some money. It’s better than having those statues destroyed.

        The Bible says not to destroy the old landmarks because, when that happens, people lose their national identity and that makes them vulnerable to propaganda.

        My SO and I were talking about exactly how the 30 and under crowd gets so brainwashed. I can’t say that is MSNBC or CNN, because they don’t watch those shows. Is it social media like reddit? Seriously, we need to figure out where and how all the propaganda is being promulgated and see if we could counter the Manchurianism.

  33. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:58 am

  34. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 1:02 am

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      February 10, 2019 at 1:02 am

      • treehouseron says:
        February 10, 2019 at 1:10 am

        I’ve only skimmed this rapist crap with this guy, but the best I can tell he’s basically a straight up, no grey area, sexually assaulting women type of rapist. A “You said No but I’m going to do it anyways” type of rapist… i.e. just as bad as dragging women into bushes type of rapist.

        I had no idea Virginia had fell so far.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          February 10, 2019 at 2:13 am

          Virginia is somewhat like California.
          The bigger cities put these idiots in power, while the people in the country and suburbs pay the price.

        • cthulhu says:
          February 10, 2019 at 3:15 am

          I’m getting an even creepier vibe. In both cases, he met the alleged victims and got to know them well enough to assess their potential weaknesses, then “played nice” until they were most vulnerable and shoved past consent into particularly cruel forms of rape. Victim #1 had been traumatized by abuse as a youth and was strongly opposed to fellatio…..was lured into consensual kissing then forced into oral sex. Victim #2 had previously been coerced by a basketball player and had grown cynical and distrustful of the subsequent response of authorities….was lured into intimacy and then raped. In both cases, it was like: “tell me about when you’ve been sexually abused and they got away with it; give me a kiss; then let’s relive that experience.”

          As we all know, “once is happenstance; twice is coincidence; three times is enemy action.” So far as I know, a third shoe has yet to drop. Furthermore, everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. In addition, the accused Lt Gov has claimed a coordinated smear job.

          But it seems odd that a coordinated smear job would have this particular whiff of utter depravity to it. Rape is generally enough — a pattern of cozying up to a potential victim, finding out about previous sexual traumas, then abusing the victim in specific ways that would maximize the echo of previous abuses is a bit over-the-top.

          I hope I’m wrong.

    • andyocoregon says:
      February 10, 2019 at 2:03 am

      I sure do like Ellison Barber. She’s an excellent reporter and very beautiful to boot.

  35. treehouseron says:
    February 10, 2019 at 1:02 am

    I’m sure it was posted, but if you missed it, there was a huge parade in Italy today, and they make these big 7 foot tall floats like they do for the Macy’s thanksgiving parade, but it’s an Italian thing.

    Anyways, this year there were TWO Donald Trump floats, one shows him as his God-Emperor persona, looking ferocious in his battle gear… and the other shows him as a smiling, satiated Trump flying through the air.

    The whole thing is hilarious, I think they’re striking a really good spot of parody somewhere halfway between support and opposition. They’re not necessarily insulting him, and not necessarily supporting him, they’re just making floats trying to sum up his personality.

    One is at about the 2 hour 2 minute mark, the God-Emperor is at about the 3 hour 6 minute mark… and is very impressive.

  36. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 1:04 am

  38. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 10, 2019 at 1:08 am

  39. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 10, 2019 at 1:28 am

    • olderwiser21 says:
      February 10, 2019 at 1:32 am

      What is with this woman’s big clown lips??? I mean, seriously, girlfriend. Enough already!

      • treehouseron says:
        February 10, 2019 at 1:45 am

        She’s… in my opinion… a fairly dangerous politician who has the ability to be very successful. She thinks like Trump just on a much smaller scale and she hasn’t been doing it long enough to be a master at it… but the red lipstick is her attempt at marketing herself as recognizable.

        Trump for instance people mocked his hair… but did you ever see him change his hair? Nope, he kept it, it’s his calling card. He’d much rather people know him as the guy with the hair, the not remember him at all . It helps just a little bit.

        She’s doing the same thing, bright bright red lipstick so you remember what she looks like.

        Now, like I mentioned above, it’s not going to work for her because she’s fighting the DNC and they’ll crush her like a bug, but she’s basically trying to do what President Trump did, only he’s competent and educated.

      • Ad rem says:
        February 10, 2019 at 1:53 am

        I like what Ace calls her….”Donkey Chompers”. 😀

        • Doctor Fate says:
          February 10, 2019 at 1:57 am

          Mr. Ed and Francis the Talking Mule would have been rivals for her affections.

          • Carson Napier says:
            February 10, 2019 at 2:16 am

            An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
            And no one can talk sense to an insufferable ass, of course
            And especially, of course, if the insufferable ass is the famous Occasional Cortex

            Go right to the source and ask the insufferable ass
            She’ll give you the answer that deceivers will endorse
            She’s always on a dissemblers course
            Talk to Occasional Cortex

            Occasional Cortex just yakkity yaks a streak and wastes your time of day
            Does any sane person even believe anymore a thing she has to say?

            An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
            And this one’ll talk in prevaricating circles til her voice is hoarse
            You never heard of a talking insufferable ass?

            Well listen to this

            She is Occasional Cortex

        • ForGodandCountry says:
          February 10, 2019 at 2:01 am

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        February 10, 2019 at 2:27 am

        She’s gotta cover up this “chompers”

        In those pictures you can see it takes a great deal of effort to keep her lips closed to cover up those “mule like teeth”

        Really scary in one aspect especially….for guys…..

    • WSB says:
      February 10, 2019 at 2:17 am

      Soylent Green.

    • Prettyplease says:
      February 10, 2019 at 3:19 am

      I don’t really like to throw the word around but, AOC is so stupid that she can’t even realize that she is stupid. Now that is stupid! What’s even stupider is that she’s so stupid, she thinks she’s the smartest person in the room n the rest of us are stupid!

      The only thing that is more stupider than her are the really stupid people who think she walks on water. The same incredibly stupids who believe that she’s smarter than Trump, even though she’s done absolutely nothing of merit to justify her continued existence, and that she is going to somehow conjure up a stupid fantasy of trillions of dollars to save the world in the next 12 years. How stupid is that!?

      If she/they had ever read the Bible, she/they would know that we’re going to be around for at least 1000 years. Stoopid!

  40. treehouseron says:
    February 10, 2019 at 1:36 am

    The democrats are cleaning house and destroying their own right now.

    – They relentlessly mocked Alexandria Ocasio Cortez on SNL tonight. SNL and all this type of big media crap is ran by the old libs in the media, they’re the same people that are al lthe old libs in politics, the same mega donors pull all these strings.

    – They are still going after everybody in Virginia, especially the black guy

    – Rob Lowe of all people (super liberal… but a funny guy) tonight tweeted out a joke about Liz Warren… saying she’d bring new meaning to commander in “chief” …. and folks, THAT’S FUNNY

    Of course he was immediately slammed and shamed into deleting his tweet.

  41. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 1:39 am

    You’ll be surprised just how deep that infiltration is.

    ———–

    Democrats Allow Communists to Infiltrate Their Party Across the Nation
    https://m.theepochtimes.com/democrats-allow-communists-to-infiltrate-their-party-across-the-nation_2777771.html?fbclid=IwAR38rQQx-ToXWweHuefzRi-s2PgSxb_3WaRUAwjDOPNX5BqDsWM5_c9NGO0

  43. Rhi says:
    February 10, 2019 at 1:48 am

    I’ll drop this off for fellow treepers who know who Mark Taylor is, just interviewed by Greg Hunter regarding the Trump prophesies. Mark says arrests are coming and The Donald will not be the only Trump to occupy the White House.
    Endure hardness, God is still on the throne:

  44. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 1:56 am

    Excellent read.

  45. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:35 am

    Democrat women, When you wear White it shows everything, like revenge politics, infanticide, socialism, national election fraud etc.

    ~Branco

  47. Perot Conservative says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:43 am

    Unfunny SNL Skit

    Them Trumps – what if Trump were Black. Ugh.

  48. Majik says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:46 am

    More: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/show-of-force-100-vehicles-line-one-mile-of-texas-border-to-deter-caravan-on-other-side

  49. citizen817 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:47 am

