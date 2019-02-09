Saturday February 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
That’s easy for him to say!
A positive culture story for a change. It seems Justin Beiber has reconnected to God and faith.
It sounds authentic. I hope it is lasting.
He has a huge social media following, so mostly I pray it changes some hearts and thinking amongst his peers. God knows, we could use another youth religious revival and return to faith.
Justin and Hailey Bieber, The Couple Surprisingly Full Of Christian Marriage Wisdom
http://thefederalist.com/2019/02/08/justin-hailey-bieber-couple-surprisingly-full-christian-marriage-wisdom/
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Thank you , Lucille 😊 those words speak to me .
I noticed you snuck a bench in there also ☺
Happy Caturday 🐱
The following note was posted below this stunning Bob Hope/Shirley Ross performance. I think it perfectly reminds us of those perilous times . . .
By: The Other:
I painted Shirley Ross (Totally Nude- even though we never saw) on the front of my B-24 with the 12th Air Force in Tunisia in 1943. I was the waist gunner.They used to play this every weekend after Casablanca.
BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY, NC TO VA
A Jealous God
We heartily thank God for every politician, athlete, actor or even criminal who comes to know Christ as Savior. But conversion alone does not qualify one for a place of prominence in Christian service. This, especially in Paul’s epistles, is reserved for mature believers, wholly separated to God and established in the truth (See especially II Tim. 2:21).
When hearts beat faster because of the presence of some glamorous personality on the Christian platform; when such personalities receive adulation which belongs rather to the Christ who died for them, God is dishonored and displeased.
True, the motive in procuring such “crowd-getters” may have been to reach greater numbers for Christ, just as some of our spiritual leaders become yoked together with apostate unbelievers in evangelistic endeavors in order to reach souls for Christ, but the end does not justify the means. It is never right to do wrong to accomplish some good end.
Have we forgotten that God’s Word says: “I the Lord thy God am a jealous God” (Ex 20:5) and “I will not give My glory unto another” (Isa 48:11)? True we quote here from the Ten Commandments, but remember, Paul in his epistles quotes all the Ten Commandments except one (re the sabbath). The covenant of the Law has been done away but not the moral law itself, and God is the only Being who has legitimate and urgent reason to be jealous of His glory. Christian leaders are playing a dangerous game when they give glory due to God alone to prominent personalities so as to swell their audiences.
It is time for the Church to realize that salvation is the work of God and that true and lasting results will follow only when we conduct His work in His way.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-jealous-god/
2Timothy 2:21 If a man therefore purge himself from these, he shall be a vessel unto honour, sanctified, and meet for the master’s use, and prepared unto every good work.
Exodus 20:5 Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me;
Isaiah 48:11 For mine own sake, even for mine own sake, will I do it: for how should my name be polluted? and I will not give my glory unto another.
Didn’t Nanny Pelosi visit him for some reason and there is a beautiful picture to commemorate the occasion?
https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/pelosi-statement-following-the-conclusion-of-meetings-in-mexico/
https://spielng.com/2019/02/08/rocker-kyle-yorlets-shot-dead-by-5-kids-ages-12-to-16-cops-claim/
Pray for this family who lost their son – he was killed by 5 kids who robbed him, stole his car and shot him and left him laying there still alive – he crawled into his house but died later at the hospital – his family of course is devastated
I liked the Pinto at the end.
Nurses share how babies born alive after abortions are killed or left to die
https://www.liveaction.org/news/report-tells-babies-born-alive-abortions/?fbclid=IwAR3POcehaUYQY5qRQsUekoC-Rte9E92DWDcudrSucday5LlkNx9kdkJh2KA
A truly horror stories
