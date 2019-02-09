February 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #751

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🎈 — 2 more days then it’s Rally Party in El Paso, Texas
⏱️ — 6 more days to WALL funding deadline
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” 🌟
—- Jeremiah 29:11
——–
*** Praise: Senate GOP voted 44 of Trump’s nominees out of committee, to set them up for a floor vote in Senate.
🙏 Pray:
— protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Pelosi and House Dems–befuddle them
— for a protective shield for those subjected to rude questionings from Dems in committees.
— for more exposure of Democrats/Uni Party crimes, cover-ups, lies and dishonesty
— for White House staff now being targeted by Adam Shifty
— more voter/election fraud be brought to light
— for full WALL funding
— for ongoing building of our American WALL
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for Protection of additional troops at the border
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS & Border Dogs doing their job to keep our country safe and to remain loyal to President Trump and us all
— We Choose Greatness
—————————————————–
🦅 “Now, we must step boldly and bravely into the next chapter of this great American adventure, and we must create a new standard of living for the 21st century.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
“2 more days then it’s Rally Party in El Paso, Texas”
Indeed. Good time for a rally. Ohhh so much to talk about. This next one could be an Instance Classic.
I heard Beto was planning a rally as well – trying to get in on the action
Wonder if those same 10 people will show up that were in CA
This is one of my fav memes.
Amen.
Okey-dokey….it’s now out on an official tweet.
Gonna be tough to pretend it’s a nothingburger, isn’t it?
The problem is, will he (Trump) take action against Schiff?
The vidio below triggered a really nasty thought.
I celebrated after I read:
End of 1982 Consent Decree: GOP finally can contest vote fraud after 36 years – Investment Watch
With the end of the Consent Decree, the DemonRats licence to STEAL ELECTIONS ended.
If you read this article, notice the language
https://www.jurist.org/news/2018/01/us-federal-court-terminates-republican-democrat-consent-decree-on-ballot-security/
” seeking to prevent them from “engaging in activities to intimidate, threaten or coerce minority voters.” The DNC alleged that the RNC had engaged in “voter caging” [Brennan Center materials] in New Jersey, wherein mail returned as undeliverable is used as a basis for purging voting rolls….”
😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲
Now listen to what Abrams is alleging — INTIMIDATION and PURGING of VOTER ROLLS!!!
😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲
The left is trying to REINSTATE the 1982 Consent Decree so the can continue STEAL ELECTIONS!!! THIS was the reason she gave the rebutal speech!
Just look at what the MSM is writing about Abrams and voter fraud/supression.
Now here is the video that started my train of thought.
Yes they are! Good bread and sauce!
In Whitaker’s hearing today, many allusions were made to Voter suppression.
The Democrats have never had a legal election.
I should also mention I think this may indicate that the DemonRats rely on voter fraud to win, and things maybe going on behind the scenes that have the DemonRats worried.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo. I am starting to put it together in the VA fiasco. I believe everyone of those three may have been elected by ballot fraud.
Hey, Stacey — ya wanna see real voter suppression? In Philly in
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Black_Panther_Party_voter_intimidation_case
Try again:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=philadelphia+black+panther+poll+station+baseball+bat&t=ffab&iax=images&ia=images
If you want to sign up to be a poll watcher – you have to get approval from your State Senator in some states – so time to get on it! Probably takes forever – in TX it has to be a Senator that is up for re-election – Cornyn has not responded yet to my request
LikeLiked by 5 people
“…developed long before the election itself,…..”
Sounds like President Trump took note of Dan Bomgino’s find that Glen Simpson recycled a April, 2007 story he wrote for the Wall Street Journal before he started Fusion GPS. Most of the key players like Manafort and Deripaska are in that story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Add 20.
Very magnanimous of our President considering Dingell said some very nasty things about him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow! Micky D’s!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tom Fitton’s Video Weekly Update – February 8, 2019
TOPICS:
Immigration Crisis Update
House Dems Harassing Trump
JW Demands Mueller/CNN Leak Investigation
Starts at :37
LikeLiked by 5 people
China owns Long Beach port. Cosco runs it – a Chinese company. Do we inspect any shipments? It’s lunacy if we do not.
1.7 Tons of drugs. Lots of meth.
https://lbpost.com/news/crime/meth-bust-port-long-beach-la-tons/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why does China own our ports????
Does Pres Trump know this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many of our ports, toll roads and toll bridges were sold off to foreigners.
“… The Department of Homeland Security says 80% of our ports are operated by Foreigners and they are buying and running US bridges and toll roads. http://www.alabamaeagle.org/issues.asp?action=form&formID=2105&recordID=131006
LikeLiked by 2 people
I should have added this too:
Statistics (courtesy of Bridgewater) showed in 1990, before WTO was ratified, Foreign ownership of U.S. assets amounted to 33% of U.S. GDP. By 2002 this had increased to over 70% of U.S. GDP. http://www.fame.org/HTM/greg%20Pickup%201%2010%2003%20report.htm
LikeLiked by 1 person
1. It was an outbound shipment, US to Australia.
2. Outbound containers are inspected from time to time, often to find stolen vehicles.
3. The ownership of a major port does not affect the risk of contraband in containers, generally.
LikeLike
CIFIUS under POTUS Trump has forced China/Cosco to give up the port.
http://dailytorch.com/2018/07/communist-china-will-not-get-control-of-port-of-long-beach/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suppose to those who want Afghanistan to be the first Thousand Year War, it would seem rather precipitous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hillary started their latest ploy by the women: “I’m too stupid to know what I did wrong, but because my vagina, I’m innocent and you won’t indict me. “
Puhlease.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the ploy works, why fix it?
Rod Rosenstein’s vagina has proven to be a powerful ward against attack.
LikeLike
Not a very smart lawyer, now, is she? Even a dummy like me woulda read the fine print where it says something like “under penalty of perjury yada yada”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like her confederates, she thought she had no reason to worry about any legal consequences from FISA abuse being illegal. So far, she is proven right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And/or she was being “advised” on what actions she should be taking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They wrongly assumed Hillary would win the election and it would all be covered up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even though they are responsible for it and sign for it – not reading is ok?
I know that wouldn’t work for us when the DOJ and FBI come knocking on your door.
Yeah, mess up your mortgage paperwork, or if you are a Doctor have your clerk mess up paper work and see how fast your get your assets seized!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Honest Mr. IRS agent, I SIGNED my tax return, but I didn’t READ it!
Wuh, huh whadyamean TAX FRAUD?!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
This kind of election fraud is what should be investigated by the D.O.J. Since it involves Rosenstein, it’s doubtful that will happen.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-07/did-department-justice-protect-brenda-snipes-prosecution-ballot-destruction
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember when Obama hired “qualified” people?
First response to that Tweet:
Brett Bruen
@BrettBruen
Feb 7
More
Replying to @SecPompeo
Just to be clear, none of these are actual qualifications to protect America & our allies from modern information warfare
Journalism: Reports on accessible, verified information
Intelligence: Secures inaccessible information
Aviation: Uses information to fly planes
Really great POTUS survey.
https://www.a1apac.org/surveys/02-08-listening-to-the-people/
Under additional comments in addressed the issue of social media censoring. Also highlighted how the payment processors/banks are also getting into the act.
I saw earlier that one of the founders of Proud Boys has there bank accounts canceled by Chase. All bc SPLC has decided they are a hate group. This needs to stop as it’s a direct impediment to new alternative social media.
WOW, Google & WIKI sure spew hatred for the group.
They actually sound like a really fun group. Very much like those I knew about when I was a girl. (Hate group they are not, but they do like to tweak the noses of the SJWs)
http://proudboysusa.com/
No Impeachment, make the Democrats force him to resign. Republican in the Virginia General Assembly should steer clear of this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems are imploding
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get her, KellyAnne!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CourthouseNews can eat the peanuts out of my..
Purposely selecting a non-flattering picture. K.A.G. is a beautiful and accomplished woman.
Not nearly enough of those Commie/Leftist “
journalists“/propagandists have yet had a Learn To Code moment. Down with them.
On the story – go get ’em K.A.G!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Cortex is the winner in the teeth department.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Blue State Blues: Donald Trump Has Liberated Democrats to Be Their Socialist Selves
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/08/blue-state-blues-donald-trump-has-liberated-democrats-to-be-their-socialist-selves/
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s stating the obvious; but what he doesn’t state, is DJT is also triggering the GOPe to expose their true natures, more and more every day.
To an even greater extant than Dems showing their Socialist natures is fatal to them, Rinos simply can’t survive as a political party, if they come out as who they really are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent speech.
Dennis Prager Speech – UC Irvine
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems want to abolish ICE???
So they must want illegal aliens to stay working in a factory that manufactures .. wait for it … AR-15’s!!
“…U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 27 people Tuesday at Bear Creek Arsenal, a gun-manufacturing company in Sanford, the federal agency said….”
https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article225599690.html
https://www.bearcreekarsenal.com/
LikeLiked by 2 people
ain’t it so~~https://comicallyincorrect.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/white-wings-dt-600.jpg
LikeLike
IF what we are seeing in Virginia is one faction of Dems fighting another faction of Dems, this may well be,an appetiser, or preview for the 2020 elections, and beyond.
The AOC ‘wing’ of the party is attempting to take on the entrenched old wing, and there ain’t gonna be enough popcorn!
The oldsters are scared, as well they should be; they remember the 1968 convention/riot, and know the ONLY thing that prevented a repeat in 2016, was reminding everyone about 1968.
Specifically, (as,the,emails,were released, showing how Hillary had rigged the process) SAYING “now you guys don’t want to repeat 68, thats what elected NIXON!
You could elect Trump, if you riot!”
And then, “Trump” got elected, anyway.
Besides, Socialist regularly have purges, new blood forcing out old, or vice versa, then saying “the reason we have not yet achieved socialism paradise is because of THEM (the losers who are,purged).
I know Sundances theory is all these younger Social dems are going to fall by the,wayside, and a more moderate, reassuring candidate,will emerge, but I don’t see how the Dem party can walk away from their extream positions.
They have jumped the shark, and can’t go back, IMHO.
Socialism/greenism is simply communism/nazism with a little makeup and a sultry voice..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
So I’m in YouTube and an ad pops up and doesn’t have a “skip” button – and it’s Tom Steyer telling me how I should work with him to impeach Trump.
Steyer…didn’t he work to break California into 3 states and working on every kind of mischief to destroy our Constitution and way of life? Yeah. That one.
Then 8chan reminded me: Steyer is the man who sent the email to Podesta about “walnut sauce.”
He’s scared and fumbling and now it makes me wonder if his desperation doesn’t encourage him to hire terrorists and maybe bomb this country, killing millions and bringing Deagle’s population predictions into fruition. I imagine that the elite are supremely capable of this. Would Steyer pay Pakistani smugglers to blow us up at Yellowstone, creating a domino effect of disasters?
I don’t know, but if you force yourself into ads that beg crazies like me to think such things, that’s on you.
Hanging on to watch the show.
So now jackboot Mueller is hitting Stone with a gag order preventing hm from talking publicly about his case! All while McCabe who is supposedly under criminal investigation, is allowed to write and publish a book. Laughable if it wasn’t so %*@$& up. And they are now claiming RR wrote his Comey firing memo under duress. More ammo for their obstruction case no doubt.
OMG, not Dr. Bandy Lee again. She is consumed by TDS.
———–
REPORT: Secret group seeks medical panel to judge the mental health of Trump and other candidates
https://dennismichaellynch.com/report-secret-group-seeks-medical-panel-to-judge-the-mental-health-of-trump-and-other-candidates/?fbclid=IwAR0LSzWhiKzlP7GRQ2LoetDY-PPGmCobDe3jQosxHcjWduNOyTClz_utRQ0
Excerpt:
A secretive working group is devising a plan to create a medical panel that would screen the health of the president and candidates in the hopes of determining that President Trump is not fit for office or stopping another like him.
The public face of the five-person group, most of whom have decided to remain anonymous, is Dr. Bandy Lee, a Yale University psychiatrist who edited a controversial book of essays concluding Trump is dangerous to the country because he has shown he is mentally unfit.
LikeLike
Why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
