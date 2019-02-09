February 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #751

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🎈 — 2 more days then it’s Rally Party in El Paso, Texas
    ⏱️ — 6 more days to WALL funding deadline

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” 🌟
    —- Jeremiah 29:11
    ——–
    *** Praise: Senate GOP voted 44 of Trump’s nominees out of committee, to set them up for a floor vote in Senate.
    🙏 Pray:
    — protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — Pelosi and House Dems–befuddle them
    — for a protective shield for those subjected to rude questionings from Dems in committees.
    — for more exposure of Democrats/Uni Party crimes, cover-ups, lies and dishonesty
    — for White House staff now being targeted by Adam Shifty
    — more voter/election fraud be brought to light
    — for full WALL funding
    — for ongoing building of our American WALL
    — for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
    — for Protection of additional troops at the border
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS & Border Dogs doing their job to keep our country safe and to remain loyal to President Trump and us all
    — We Choose Greatness
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Now, we must step boldly and bravely into the next chapter of this great American adventure, and we must create a new standard of living for the 21st century.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

  Sundown says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Amen.

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

  G. Combs says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

    The vidio below triggered a really nasty thought.

    I celebrated after I read:
    End of 1982 Consent Decree: GOP finally can contest vote fraud after 36 years – Investment Watch

    With the end of the Consent Decree, the DemonRats licence to STEAL ELECTIONS ended.

    If you read this article, notice the language

    https://www.jurist.org/news/2018/01/us-federal-court-terminates-republican-democrat-consent-decree-on-ballot-security/

    ” seeking to prevent them from “engaging in activities to intimidate, threaten or coerce minority voters.” The DNC alleged that the RNC had engaged in “voter caging” [Brennan Center materials] in New Jersey, wherein mail returned as undeliverable is used as a basis for purging voting rolls….”

    😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲
    Now listen to what Abrams is alleging — INTIMIDATION and PURGING of VOTER ROLLS!!!
    😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲 😲

    The left is trying to REINSTATE the 1982 Consent Decree so the can continue STEAL ELECTIONS!!! THIS was the reason she gave the rebutal speech!
    Just look at what the MSM is writing about Abrams and voter fraud/supression.

    Now here is the video that started my train of thought.

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

    G. Combs says:
      February 9, 2019 at 12:34 am

      “…developed long before the election itself,…..”

      Sounds like President Trump took note of Dan Bomgino’s find that Glen Simpson recycled a April, 2007 story he wrote for the Wall Street Journal before he started Fusion GPS. Most of the key players like Manafort and Deripaska are in that story.

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:24 am

  Lucille says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Tom Fitton’s Video Weekly Update – February 8, 2019

    TOPICS:
    Immigration Crisis Update
    House Dems Harassing Trump
    JW Demands Mueller/CNN Leak Investigation

    Starts at :37

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:24 am

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:25 am

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Robert Smith says:
      February 9, 2019 at 12:41 am

      Remember when Obama hired “qualified” people?

      First response to that Tweet:

      Brett Bruen
      @BrettBruen
      Feb 7
      More
      Replying to @SecPompeo
      Just to be clear, none of these are actual qualifications to protect America & our allies from modern information warfare

      Journalism: Reports on accessible, verified information

      Intelligence: Secures inaccessible information

      Aviation: Uses information to fly planes

  NJF says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Really great POTUS survey.

    https://www.a1apac.org/surveys/02-08-listening-to-the-people/

    Under additional comments in addressed the issue of social media censoring. Also highlighted how the payment processors/banks are also getting into the act.

    I saw earlier that one of the founders of Proud Boys has there bank accounts canceled by Chase. All bc SPLC has decided they are a hate group. This needs to stop as it’s a direct impediment to new alternative social media.

  Troublemaker10 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:33 am

  spoogels says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:36 am

    The Dems are imploding

  citizen817 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Dutchman says:
      February 9, 2019 at 1:38 am

      He’s stating the obvious; but what he doesn’t state, is DJT is also triggering the GOPe to expose their true natures, more and more every day.

      To an even greater extant than Dems showing their Socialist natures is fatal to them, Rinos simply can’t survive as a political party, if they come out as who they really are.

  rondo123456 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Excellent speech.
    Dennis Prager Speech – UC Irvine

  fred5678 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:54 am

    Dems want to abolish ICE???

    So they must want illegal aliens to stay working in a factory that manufactures .. wait for it … AR-15’s!!

    “…U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 27 people Tuesday at Bear Creek Arsenal, a gun-manufacturing company in Sanford, the federal agency said….”

    https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article225599690.html

    https://www.bearcreekarsenal.com/

  hard masada says:
    February 9, 2019 at 1:08 am

    ain’t it so~~https://comicallyincorrect.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/white-wings-dt-600.jpg

  Dutchman says:
    February 9, 2019 at 1:10 am

    IF what we are seeing in Virginia is one faction of Dems fighting another faction of Dems, this may well be,an appetiser, or preview for the 2020 elections, and beyond.

    The AOC ‘wing’ of the party is attempting to take on the entrenched old wing, and there ain’t gonna be enough popcorn!

    The oldsters are scared, as well they should be; they remember the 1968 convention/riot, and know the ONLY thing that prevented a repeat in 2016, was reminding everyone about 1968.

    Specifically, (as,the,emails,were released, showing how Hillary had rigged the process) SAYING “now you guys don’t want to repeat 68, thats what elected NIXON!
    You could elect Trump, if you riot!”

    And then, “Trump” got elected, anyway.
    Besides, Socialist regularly have purges, new blood forcing out old, or vice versa, then saying “the reason we have not yet achieved socialism paradise is because of THEM (the losers who are,purged).

    I know Sundances theory is all these younger Social dems are going to fall by the,wayside, and a more moderate, reassuring candidate,will emerge, but I don’t see how the Dem party can walk away from their extream positions.

    They have jumped the shark, and can’t go back, IMHO.

    Sundown says:
      February 9, 2019 at 1:34 am

      So I’m in YouTube and an ad pops up and doesn’t have a “skip” button – and it’s Tom Steyer telling me how I should work with him to impeach Trump.

      Steyer…didn’t he work to break California into 3 states and working on every kind of mischief to destroy our Constitution and way of life? Yeah. That one.

      Then 8chan reminded me: Steyer is the man who sent the email to Podesta about “walnut sauce.”

      He’s scared and fumbling and now it makes me wonder if his desperation doesn’t encourage him to hire terrorists and maybe bomb this country, killing millions and bringing Deagle’s population predictions into fruition. I imagine that the elite are supremely capable of this. Would Steyer pay Pakistani smugglers to blow us up at Yellowstone, creating a domino effect of disasters?

      I don’t know, but if you force yourself into ads that beg crazies like me to think such things, that’s on you.

      Hanging on to watch the show.

  Lefty says:
    February 9, 2019 at 1:28 am

    So now jackboot Mueller is hitting Stone with a gag order preventing hm from talking publicly about his case! All while McCabe who is supposedly under criminal investigation, is allowed to write and publish a book. Laughable if it wasn’t so %*@$& up. And they are now claiming RR wrote his Comey firing memo under duress. More ammo for their obstruction case no doubt.

  Troublemaker10 says:
    February 9, 2019 at 1:43 am

    OMG, not Dr. Bandy Lee again. She is consumed by TDS.

    ———–

    REPORT: Secret group seeks medical panel to judge the mental health of Trump and other candidates
    https://dennismichaellynch.com/report-secret-group-seeks-medical-panel-to-judge-the-mental-health-of-trump-and-other-candidates/?fbclid=IwAR0LSzWhiKzlP7GRQ2LoetDY-PPGmCobDe3jQosxHcjWduNOyTClz_utRQ0

    Excerpt:

    A secretive working group is devising a plan to create a medical panel that would screen the health of the president and candidates in the hopes of determining that President Trump is not fit for office or stopping another like him.

    The public face of the five-person group, most of whom have decided to remain anonymous, is Dr. Bandy Lee, a Yale University psychiatrist who edited a controversial book of essays concluding Trump is dangerous to the country because he has shown he is mentally unfit.

  Sentient says:
    February 9, 2019 at 1:49 am

    Why?

