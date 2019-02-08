February 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #750

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🎈 — 3 more days then it’s Rally Party in El Paso, Texas
⏱️ — 7 more days to WALL funding deadline
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil;
For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” 🌟
—- Psalms 23:4
——–
🙏 Pray:
— protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Befuddle Pelosi and House Dems
— Green New Deal implode, along with those who signed the resolution
— for more exposure of Democrats/Uni Party crimes, cover-ups, lies and dishonesty
— for White House staff now being targeted by Adam Shifty
— more voter/election fraud be brought to light
— for ongoing building of our American WALL
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for Protection of additional troops at the border
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS & Border Dogs doing their job to keep our country safe and to remain loyal to President Trump and us all
— for quick healing for President Bolsonaro of Argentina–Still in hospital after removal of colostomy bag on Jan 28, but now has pneumonia, will stay longer in Hosp.
— Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “Victory is not winning for our party. Victory is winning for our country.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
* * * Praise The Lord for President Trump’s SOTU Speech For The Ages
Look forward to your posts first thing each morning Grandma Covfefe…thank you for your diligence and dedication.
Concur
Every day a new list of thoughtful, intelligent, heartfelt prayers that I share 100%
Amen!
Bezo pic, VA democrats pics and falling apart, super hit SOTU, new green deal, Warren leaks and apologies, Dims are supporting new green deals, Adam schif meeting with Glen Simpson pic, Senate intel committee give green light to PTrump and Mueller is finishing soon. The fake msm is laying off people and Russia story dying.
There is no coincidence or luck in politics. PTrump seems quite on tweets in general.
Names of Commie Dems who signed the Green New Deal resolution.
AOC, Markey, HeelsupHarris, Lieawatha, Bernie, Corey Brooks, Kirsten Gillibrand, Julian Castro, Beto O’Rourke so far……
What a day today has been.
Run Commies Run!! Speak it LOUD and speak it PROUD Commies!!!
Guaranteed TRUMP MAGA-2 2020!
Name em and shame em
I’m no scientist, but I used to listen to a WONDERFUL, BRILLIANT, conservative Apollo scientist, inventor, UC Berkeley Physics professor, COLORFUL, logger, fire fighter, military consultant and good-old boy,
Beloved Dr. Bill Wattenberg on KGO Radio out of San Francisco. Dr. Bill gave me a layman’s education on energy, and common sense.
He would take weekend calls for 3 hours a night on nuclear energy, physics, Iran or ocassionally your love life!
He provided strategy for putting out the oil well fires in Kuwait. Later, within a few weeks he and his team at Lawrence Livermore Labs developed a makeshift mine removal kit for Kuwait (pulled by a helicopter).
He passed away 6 months ago. Maybe I’ll post a brief radio clip. What a treasure. P.S. He used to party with young Clint Eastwood!
PPS He loved Trump. He once said he felt Trump dangled shiny objects for his enemies and media to chase, while doing important work somewhere else.
Agenda 21 was mentioned yesterday on the presidential thread.
Here are three old but good URLs on the subject by Rosa Koire, a Democrat.
A video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QK2sZUs2l_U
An article describing the future under Agenda 21. The information she linked I vetted but now it has been removed from the internet.
http://www.postsustainabilityinstitute.org/the-post-sustainable-future.html
And a report: http://nwri.org/2012/09/rosa-koire-presents-a-comprehensive-report-on-agenda-21/
I hope these URLs have not gone stale.
So Roberts voted with the Libs on the Court regarding abortion? And they counted Ginsberg? I’m sickened over this
LikeLiked by 2 people
Black face yearbook pics or penis pics?
They sure have something on him.
Don’t know, but he is now the swing vote with the Libs… I mean this law was to make it mandatory that an abortion clinic had hospital privileges in case of an emergency in an abortion. What is controversial about that?And why is Ginsberg allowed to vote from home?
“And why is Ginsberg allowed to vote from home?”
Dims always get to vote from the grave, so why not from “home”?
“….this law was to make it mandatory that an abortion clinic had hospital privileges in case of an emergency in an abortion….”
abortion clinic = PLANNED PARENTHOOD
They do not give a rats rearend about the welfare of the mother. (Note it is not even a DOCTOR REQUIRED !) All they care about is extracting a fetus with the organs intact so they can sell them. Since the sale is ILLEGAL they can not do it in a hospital. THUS the 1.95 million donation to VA governor who knows darn well what is going on.
I told a friend yesterday that I didn’t trust Roberts. My friend responded and said he thought Roberts was a trustworthy conservative. I reminded him that Roberts sold the American people out on Obamacare and it was said by many sources that he’d been blackmailed with threats against his family if he didn’t do what he did on Obamacare. Then I reminded my friend that if you can be blackmailed once, you can be blackmailed again and that’s why I’d never trust Roberts. Today’s vote reinforces my feelings.
Roberts is who he is; all of this stuff about blackmail and threatening his children is just an easy excuse for his liberal bent,
Does anyone really believe it is so simple to threaten the Chief Justice of SCOTUS?
This is the real world, not Netflix.
Dr Janda goes over exactly what the Supreme court decision was and what the NY state law is and the proposed VA law was:
DR. DAVE JANDA ON ADOPTION, ABORTION & OUR COUNTRY’S FUTURE
Planned Parenthood Uses Partial-Birth Abortions to Sell Baby Parts
This breaks two different laws as shown in the video.
They must have scared Roberts to death with something back during Obamacare.
I will forever think he was blackmailed, or worse, he was also a liberal in conservative clothing.
It was said that his adopted children was what the threat against him was about. Supposedly there was something questionable about the adoption that would be exposed and he’d lose the kids if he didn’t do what they wanted. Don’t know how accurate that is, but I had some friends pretty deep on the inside of Washington politics that shared it with me at the time.
Supposedly his kids are Irish and under Irish law only people from Ireland can adopt Irish children. The adoption was run through a South American country according to skuttlebutt.
Long story short. Not only could he lose the kids, SHAME him, it would also cause an international incident.
Bring it. The Coward.
If you want to know WHERE that fecal material goes….
This video has clips from some old Alex Jones interviews.
There is a good interview with a former Planned Parenthood worker @ ~ 5:00
Senomyx does not actually put fecal material in the food. Instead they use cultures of HEK293 for testing the chemicals they market.
HEK = Human Embryonic Kidney cells
293 = the 293rd experiment.
(This is from Mercola, LifesiteNews, Westonaprice.org)
Another interesting bit is Burgers contain Rat & Human DNA Study Finds The story goes on to say burgers are NOT the meat advertized in some cases.
I do know that US FDA regs allow up to 3 rat hairs in our food and drugs (YUCK) That was as of the 1980s the last time I read them in detail.
(I really wish Jones would be more careful in his vetting of information) however the video is worth watching for the information from the ex-Planned Parenthood Employee.
NOTE THE EMPHYSIS IS TO GET THE LADY TO HAVE AN ABORTION SO THEY CAN SELL THE FETUS — Adoption is NEVER mentioned as an option. This verifies what Dr Janda say in his video and what Project Veritas found in their undercover video.
https://youtube.com?watch?v=HyVQbwgJMU4
fetal material…
Sorry I am 1/2 asleep.
No, he only agreed to stay the 5th Court decision while the case is ongoing. Legal Insurrection has a good article explaining their decision.
Don’t want to get ahead of my skis, BUT, timing has been propitious. Without the week delay for the SOTU, would we be where we are now? Consider the many scandals in VA, including the horrible testimony of Northam on abortion bill. These events were prominent in the national conversation prior to SOTU, and seems like they had an impact in folks seeming to wake up and say–ENOUGH! to the Demon-rats.
Looks like an answer to prayer to me.
We were just saying the same thing….God’s timing is perfect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Pray that the president gets another SC pick
LikeLiked by 3 people
And pick from the original list, not someone pushed forward at the last minute they way Kavanaugh was.
The prophecy is President Trump gets at least two more, one steps down due to SCANDAL.
Scandal = Roberts HIDING Ginsberg’s death???
He HAS to know – he covered for her today and let her “vote” be counted and then he voted with the leftists to cement the decision…
I think there are MANY scandals surrounding Roberts – not only his kids’ adoption (which would be moot at this point as they are over 18) but financial improprieties and probably something related to sex as well. Have heard rumors regarding that for many years!
What has Kavanaugh done to incur your dislike? Seems he has voted on our side so far, including the La. abortion case.
Kennedy was more trustworthy
We now have strong circumstantial evidence anyway that Occasional Cortex can read. Obviously this woman read Charles Lutwidge Dodgson (pseudonym Lewis Carroll) and gave particular weight to words like these, If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is, because everything would be what it isn’t. And contrary wise, what is, it wouldn’t be. And what it wouldn’t be, it would. You see?”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
`But I don’t want to go among mad people,’ Alice remarked.
`Oh, you can’t help that,’ said the Cat: `we’re all mad here.
My all time favorite quote!
The lunatics really are running the asylum.
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘I’m mad. You’re mad. We’re all mad or otherwise we wouldn’t be here.’
(actually, our anger kind of mad is probably what brings most of us to CTH most of the time)
well. Carson, we have strong evidence that her handler can read.
What Schiff is doing is a form of stalking. I’ll give odds, he has stalked women before. Or men.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Children.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
It won’t … To a Democrat President
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Thank YOU, for your bravery in giving this Speech for the Ages…giving millions of people renew hope.
May the Lord Protect andBless you always, President Trump, and all your wonderful MAGA Team.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not on twatter, so will respond from my twig here.
LOVED THE SOTU, AND YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!
LikeLike
What’s so sad is that no matter how many times this is confirmed, we still allow the propaganda arm of the government, the msm, to keep lying about it.
We should sue them all!
Class action.
I assume they (Mueller & Friends) have successfully handed off everything to state AGs to handle.
LikeLike
I voted for the SOB only because president Trump asked. I would rather a short trial, a short rope and a LONG drop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since we’re removing historical relics of Oppression, racism, and slavery when will they call for the abolition of the Democrat party?
~Branco~
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are two special kinds of stupid in this world. In no particular order.
1) Occasional Cortex’s Green New Deal Scheme.
2) America’s neocon Army General’s Endless War in Afcrapistan.
What would you get if Occasional Cortex mated with a member of the Joint Chiefs of staff?
A Dark Hole would form on the Earth and suck in and destroy all the intelligence in the solar system.
WOW. Even for Senator Candor, the tweet defining the neocons is pretty scorched earth. Finally, some truth and a little honor rise from within the belly of the Senate beast.
And the Dems get another crappy week. 🍿
The Supreme Court is supposed to issue rulings based on the Constitution, not on politics. CJ Roberts siding with liberal justices solely to give the court a more “balanced” appearance is purely political and not based on the Constitution at all. He needs to resign in disgrace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If only… And Ginsberg should not be allowed a vote from “home.” We all know her law clerks are doing it
Think about it. We have a Supreme Court Justice who we don’t know is dead or alive. How is that possible in America?? We The People are not in charge anymore. Maybe there is no there, there, but that We The people do not know for sure really disturbs me.
I don’t want to believe this is possible, but is very scary that it could be. If they can hide this, what can’t they hide?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does anyone else remember the movie Psycho and Norman Bates mother?
Now we have Ruth Bates Ginsberg.
Not much info about this, but evidently right before Obama left, he quietly created funds for the Dept of Defense/CIA to run anti-Trump propaganda thru their favorite Fake News Media, but the money recently ran out which explains all the massive lay-offs at the lying MSM:
Obama’s funding of legal funding runs out:
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/obamas-legalized-propaganda-cash-runs-out-and-2100-left-wing-journalists-lose-their-jobs/
Obama quietly signs propaganda act into law Dec 2016:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-24/obama-signs-countering-disinformation-and-propaganda-act-law
Obama’s anti-Trump propaganda funds run out = mass MSM layoffs:
https://nworeport.me/2019/02/05/obama-funding-for-anti-trump-propaganda-just-ended-leading-to-mass-msm-layoffs/
How fascinating! I have never heard of this.
If you have the stomach, watch this. Libs think she’s speaking truth to power. Really it’s like a nine year old got elected to Congress. Apologies to nine year olds.
Zero and 0-Cortex, obsessed with fundaments.
lol, yeah those Ethics committees are real tough.
Why does she use the term “bad guy” throughout her diatribe? Why not “bad girl”? Her whole shpiel was sexist.
Ah, but here’s the part they left out. Right after that grandstanding when AOC got crushed.
I’m so proud of Brian’s strength and courage in leading this charge!
I’m fully supporting this effort and contributing towards it.
It is amazing what one person can accomplish.
So they activated Santorum, who must have an exceedingly small audience – if any, to speak out? Things must be getting rough.
“The worst?”… really?
What was this dummy high on that night?!
What a buffoon.
STRATEGY for W-GDP INITIATIVE
[Women’s Global Development for Prosperity]
There may be more than meets the eye with the W-GDP initiative.
The USA is a decade late in thwarting China’s ENTANGLEMENT STRATEGY to
• Bribe the LEADERS,
• Own the INFRASTRUCTURE and
• Exfiltrate the MINERAL WEALTH of Africa and Latin America.
Winning over and economically empowering their women might just
• give us an angle for influence to develop ALLIES
• rather than enriching China to accelerate their path to Global Hegemony.
=====
“Our goal is to transform all the recipient countries
• from receivers of foreign aid and development assistance
• to self-reliant and, ultimately,
• trading partners with the United States.”
Bonus: Less Warfare
• Sponsored by the Global Cabal
• Triggered by the Deep State
• Funded, as always, by the UniParty.
RETURN-on-INVESTMENT.
=====
Wilburine drove the potential home:
• If the goal is achieved [engaging and empowering 50 million women],
• This could generate $25 TRILLION in GDP by 2025
• The equivalent of China … without the Trade Deficits!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/07/president-trump-remarks-during-signing-of-womens-global-development-prosperity-initiative/
IMPACT of Trump’s E.O. To BUY USA for INFRASTRUCTURE
• Everyone freaked out today – markets in particular – with the announcement that President Trump won’t be meeting with China’s Xi before the March 1 Tariff Hike on China.
• NO ONE seized on the momentous SCRAMBLE to exit Sourcing-from-China.
• The Stuck-on-Stupid and Trump naysayers will RACE to the best alternative Nations with the Infrastructure, Supply Chain Sources and Workforce to draw on.
• The Strategic Visionaries will see how MAGAnomics is turbo-charging profit potential to BUILD and HIRE in USA.
• NO ONE has projected the impact of President Trump’s Infrastructure EO for the Administration’s Leaders to “Buy USA” … or the LEVERAGE delivered by Public-Private Infrastructure Partnerships intended to use 20% Federal Funding to draw 80% State/Local/Private Investment.
ILLUSTRATION:
• $800 Billion Federal Spending (Annually) under Trump’s E.O. to Buy USA
… Assume $200 Billion of it spent in Public-Private Partnerships
• $800 Billion MORE from Private-Partner Sources
… ALSO under Trump’s E.O. to Buy USA
… = $1.6 Trillion “Buy USA”
• 50% assumed to be Infrastructure Goods
… = $800 Billion
• 25% of Infrastructure Goods assumed to be sourced in past from China
… = $200 Billion
HOLY SMOKES:
• Trump’s E.O. INSTANTLY cuts China Deficit in HALF.
• Trump’s E.O. INSTANTLY adds $400 B or 2% to Annual GDP.
=====
This looks like a sure thing, given that
• Trump said he’d need to meet with China’s Xi “once or twice” to close a Trade Deal.
• Trump won’t be meeting with Xi before March 1st.
• Trump’s Tariffs increase to 25% on $200 B of Imports from China on March 2nd.
=====
Credit Sundance’s post on Canadians today for the insight. The video was well worth the watch for the “inside scoop from the other side”.
=====
Manny’s INSIGHTS:
Sundance’s recent post today titled “Canada Discovering ‘America First’ Consequences Within USMCA”, we have a Rebel Media interview where Manny pointed out that this EO does not effect “existing rights or obligations under international agreements”. Manny goes on to say that
• Mexico would be able to participate in the infrastructure projects due to the recent USMCA but
• Canada will not be able to participate as they came late to the agreement which is essentially a US/Mexico agreement.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/07/canadians-discovering-america-first-consequences-within-usmca/#more-159777
I think President Trump signed the E.O. last week to gut the USCOC and Globalists and Senate UniParty of any notion they’d be able to reverse his Manufacturing Renaissance under the BILATERAL Trade Reciprocity Initiative.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent work there!
👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👍 😁
Come on, this can’t be real. Is AOC actually a conservative activist practicing performance art and punking the hell out of everybody?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was my thought as well. Modern-day Tony Clifton.
I’d like to see a reporter ambush her with that question.
Reporter: Come on, you can’t actually be serious about this stuff. Are you putting one over on everybody to prove how stupid liberals are?
That question would be a win either way. It either humiliates her or causes her to break down laughing and admits she’s been faking it.
O-C’s trying to take down Trump, but people everywhere are looking and found anything they can hurt him with.
Meanwhile, O-C is laying bare how corrupt Congress if someone actually were going to investigate and charge them (if they even could).
Yes but no Barr!
Barr was approved also.
LikeLike
That’s what she says but the details will be like pulling teeth with Nancy.
The new AOC 2023! You’ll enjoy the open road and fresh air, not to mention getting in shape!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yabba dabba dooo!
We are at war with China.
What has been happening over the last decades is called Preparing the Battle Field.
China did so by bribing the Clinton’s to help weaken the USA and transfer OUR WEALTH to China so they could build up THEIR MILITARY instead of ours. link
I missed this one from Carter Page:
We’ll see what Barr turns out to be. But, the sooner the better to see if he will bring things back in line, if not end the craziness against Trump.
My wife and I were talking about the Green Deal and realized several companies would go out of business if planes were suddenly banned: FedEx, UPS, Amazon, etc. How would any of these companies move products? Some have their own fleets! How many people are going to like waiting weeks for something to get delivered?
Wife laughed a ton when she read about how the high speed rails were going to fix everything. The idea of high speed rails is the fall back position of numerous progressives, going back as far as 20-30 years. It’s like their answer to everything. California has been pouring money into getting one for years…I wonder how that’s going?
If it were the 1800’s they’d tell us to go back to ox carts. If all we had were ox carts they’d tell us to walk.
They seek our destruction. Understand this and you will understand all.
Yeah, but the pony express would make a comeback.
O-C’s trying to run a high-speed Train on us!
O-C’s trying to run a high-speed Train
onOVER us!
Trouble is we have very sharp teeth 🥆 and will bite her in the errrrr…. Rump if she tries.
The New Green Deal is Soylent Green.
Liberals like trains because in every dystopian fantasy movie that’s ever been made, the only transportation that is allowed is by train. They see that and think, “if we could only get rid of all other forms of transportation, we could control people’s movements, too”.
In other words, what we see as a dystopian nightmare, they see as a vision for the future.
The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. – H.L. Mencken
More dangerous than our foreign enemies.
Lefties whose companies work for the CIA are as certifiable as those CIA contract negotiators who allowed Bezos to add to his billions…the entire gang is nuts….
JEFF BEZOS TRIES TO BLAME TRUMP AND SAUDIS FOR HIS INFIDELITY
February 8, 2019 Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/272810/jeff-bezos-tries-blame-trump-and-saudis-his-daniel-greenfield
Tammy Bruce article is a good read.
——
The Democrats’ ‘Green New Hoax’
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/feb/6/alexandria-ocasio-cortezs-green-new-deal-plan-is-m/?fbclid=IwAR1oJRfqysCCFQ7FW2ebDvjuPz-Oz8QXOAoka5FTC_JIa8Aq7n3Ce8GTmeM
Excerpt:
Here’s a scoop for you: The so-called “Green New Deal,” onto which 70 leading Democrats have signed, doesn’t exist…..
……..In reality, this hoax targeting the liberal base, GenXers and progressives, is nothing more than an elaborate Get Out the Vote organizing effort……
………In December 2018, in a story about the genesis of the scheme, the New Yorker magazine inadvertently exposed the real agenda.
“Sunrise, founded a year and a half ago by a dozen or so twentysomethings, began its campaign for the Green New Deal last month, when two hundred activists occupied Nancy Pelosi’s office a week after the midterm elections. The movement has allied with the incoming congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez…..
……..‘In 2020, we, along with our partners, are going to be attempting to build the largest youth political force this country has ever seen.’ “
That largest youth … force [in] this country Needs to spend the next year RAISING ALL their own FOOD by the methods their ‘vision’ would require.
About 250-300 labor-hours are required to produce 100 bushels (5 acres) of wheat with a completely wood walking plow, brush harrow, hand broadcast of seed, sickle, and flail. (This is all by hand no animal power BTW)
In 1987 – 2-3/4 labor-hours were required to produce 100 bushels but that takes lots of oil.
….
If you have to clear an acre of scrub by hand with no power tools you will learn to appreciate CO2 producing machines VERY FAST! BTDT have the scars from the blisters to prove it.
“Victory is not winning for our party. Victory is winning for our country.”
~President Donald J Trump
