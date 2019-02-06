President Trump Nominates David Malpass as President of World Bank – 1:30pm EST Livestream

Posted on February 6, 2019 by

President Donald Trump announces his nominee David Malpass to become President of the World Bank. Press Announcement forthcoming.

.

10 Responses to President Trump Nominates David Malpass as President of World Bank – 1:30pm EST Livestream

  1. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    Under Obama was it this bank that lent 3 billion to South Africa for a coal project?

  2. NewOrleans says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    #MAGA to the core. Works for me!

  3. ZurichMike says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    I know so little about this; I trust President Trump, though.

  5. notfaded1 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    I like this choice because the MSM is going to hate it. He’s a MAGA guy and hopes to limit some of the power countries usurp through the world bank.

  6. SR says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    Good choice. PTrump is bringing in own people than taking advice from RINO and DC establishment.

