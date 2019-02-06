President Trump Nominates David Malpass as President of World Bank – 1:30pm EST Livestream

President Donald Trump announces his nominee David Malpass to become President of the World Bank. Press Announcement forthcoming.
Under Obama was it this bank that lent 3 billion to South Africa for a coal project?
Was that just another Democrat Obama Swindle?
They got coal in SA?????
#MAGA to the core. Works for me!
Mr. Malpass under investigation in 3,2,1?
Then the next second he cuts all their “credit” off and zaps all the bank accounts to Zero!
LOL
I know so little about this; I trust President Trump, though.
\Breaking News Rally in El Paso Texas
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/breaking-trump-campaign-announces-rally-at-el-paso-texas-border-barrier-on-monday-feb-11/
Jim Acosta is going to report from the safe side of the wall there I’m sure… LOLOLOL!
I like this choice because the MSM is going to hate it. He’s a MAGA guy and hopes to limit some of the power countries usurp through the world bank.
Good choice. PTrump is bringing in own people than taking advice from RINO and DC establishment.
