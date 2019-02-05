President Donald Trump Delivers 2019 State of the Union Address – 9:00pm Live Streams….

Today President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Tonight marks the third occasion during Trump’s presidency that he will speak in Congress; and the first time since Democrats won the House of Representatives in the mid-term election.

The start time is 9:00pm EST with multiple live-streams available.

White House Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream 1 – Fox Business Livestream – CSPAN Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream

.

