President Donald Trump Delivers 2019 State of the Union Address – 9:00pm Live Streams….

Posted on February 5, 2019 by

Today President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.  Tonight marks the third occasion during Trump’s presidency that he will speak in Congress; and the first time since Democrats won the House of Representatives in the mid-term election.

The start time is 9:00pm EST with multiple live-streams available.

White House LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream 1Fox Business LivestreamCSPAN Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Live Streaming, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

422 Responses to President Donald Trump Delivers 2019 State of the Union Address – 9:00pm Live Streams….

Older Comments
  1. covfefe999 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    HAHAHA USA CHANT! This SOTU is a hoot!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. MaineCoon says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    The State of Our Union is strong!!! USA!!! USA!!! USA!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Skippy says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    She is so young in mind, one seemingly which is already so closed off from true wisdom.
    Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez seems dour & angry as she remains seated, even when our POTUS reminds us the need for congressional cooperation to achieve new USA height.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Luke of the D says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Lunatic liberals will not clap for a strong America.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. SwampRatTerrier says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    USA! USA! USA!

    NO KKK!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. woohoowee says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Audience: USA! USA! USA!

    PT45: That sounds so good

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Joe S says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Those woman in white look like Charlie Manson disciples!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. SwampRatTerrier says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    FOOLISH WARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Justin Green says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Nancy’s undertaker must have broken out the bondo. She’s looking rather exquisite, for a mummy.

    Like

    Reply
  11. nimrodman says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Ha!

    Pivot point in the address

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. woohoowee says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    No wars and no investigations! Woot!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. rjcylon says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    No more war, Turtle. Make your money another way.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. gingergal says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Manchin didn’t have to look to Schumer to stand and clap, good for him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. auscitizenmom says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Nancy seems to be getting more and more uncomfortable. For a minute there she looked like she was looking for a way out.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Patriot1783 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    lol did you see Nancy face when he said ridiculous partisan investigations?

    😂😂🤣

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. JonS says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Nancy looks… confused

    Like

    Reply
  18. sunnydaze says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    “Foolish wars, Politics or ridiculous investigations” only things that can stop us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. duchess01 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    The State of the Union is Strong – President Trump – white coats remain seated…

    Like

    Reply
  20. JonS says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Nancy looks… confused

    Like

    Reply
  21. G3 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Nancy flagged that comment— watch her hand go up

    Like

    Reply
  22. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    YES YES USA USA USA USA

    Like

    Reply
  23. sundance says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Like

    Reply
  24. 335blues says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Pelosi’s smirk is unbearable.
    What a witch.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s