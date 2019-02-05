February 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #747

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🇺🇸 – – – State of the Union speech Day – – – 🇺🇸
🌟 “….for I will give you utterance and wisdom which none of your opponents will be able to resist or refute.” —Luke 21:15
🌟 “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You have anointed my head with oil; My cup overflows.” —Psalms 23:5
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
———-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump’s safety as he travels to the Capitol
— for protection when President Trump walk thru and gives the SOTU
— no rude disruptions from the Opposition during the SOTU
— for America who hears the truth thru President Trump’s SOTU speech
— the House Dems and Pelosi get befuddled
— expose lies, deception, dishonesty and fraud
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
— more voter/election fraud be brought to light
— for ongoing building of our American WALL
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border–protection and alertness
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for sharpness and health of our Lovable drug sniffing Border Dogs
— Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “I’m doing this for the people and for the movement and we will take back this country for you and we will Make America Great Again”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Victory over evil !
MAGA – KAG !
Praying as always !
😉
Looks like our “befuddled” prayers are starting to be answered! 🙏🏻
Wasn’t he a long time lobbyist for big corp?
Yes, he was a lobbyist
I want Zinke back.
May somehow this spread to NYS.
Quite a list. Amazing that a little boy with the last name Trump is appearing because he has been bullied due to his name.
Many other interesting and poignant stories .
Well……not to be a wet blanket….but if he is getting bullied for having the last name of Trump……… What do you suppose will happen to him after he attends the SOTU speech?
Do you think the bullying will end? …….. or……would it increase?
My point being, in my day the only way to stop a bully was to punch them in the mouth…….So how is this kid going to stop it?
Someone protecting him?……..Who?………
Wow! Just a 45 minute speech. Not very long. Hope there are no interruptions.
Hope Nancy Pelosi falls over dead at the end of the speech.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I LOVE the ‘time to time’ part. The President could have one of these every week! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CCR Soldier Boy, Circa 2019:
Just about 17 years ago I set out on the Afghanistan road
Seekin’ my fame and glory, lookin’ to turn a Mullah’s Hemorrhoid into a pot of gold
Well, things got bad, and things got worse, I guess you will know the tune
Oh lord, stuck in Afghanistan yet again !
Flew in yet again on a big plane, I hope I’ll be in one piece flyin out when I go.
I was yet again just passin’ through, must now be yet another 8 tours or more.
Running out of time and patience [Not to complain but whatever the hell happened to my youth?!”], looks like they took still more of my friends.
Oh lord, stuck in Afghanistan yet again !
Now McConnell and his Senators say yet again I must be on my way.
Somewhere I lost their connection, they ran out of words to say.
I came into Kabul, yet another one year stand, looks like my plans fell through again
Oh lord, stuck in Afghanistan yet again!
Mmmm…
If I only had a woman [“Hey Jack, do you remember what a woman is?”], for evry Afghanistan tour Ive done.
And evry time Ive had to fight while the generals sat back home empowering Islam and power drunk.
You know, Id like to catch the next plane back to where Im from.
Oh lord, stuck in Afghanistan yet again!
Oh lord, stuck in Afghanistan yet again !
Bring them all home…..
too much sand……too much blood…too many friends…..
Tell Cory Booker. Hes taking payoffs from the drug companies to keep prices high
I wish someone would write an article containing ALL the good deeds that Pres Trump has done.
Well … he has taken the blame for everything the Democrats have or haven’t done!
So nice that Lawrence was the real hero in this tragic event.
My taller half’s mother was mugged in Miami Beach at the same age. She was walking to a short visit at a charity to drop off some clothing. She was a slight figure with a huge heart.
She really never recovered from her wounds and died of a heart attack a few weeks later.
I will never forget this event, ever. Why do we allow a beautiful older lady to succumb to a cruel end of life like this?
May God bless us all.
Does anybody care?
Her body might be.
She might have a stunt double like cankles.
We will see if RBG is recovered enough to make it to another State of the Union to take her nap.
She wont go. She missed all trumps SOTUs so far
She did however attend a concert
There is no proof of her attending the concert (no photos) and there has been no independent verification of the story. It is naive to believe a MSM news article with no proof.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually, I’ll be watching Nancy. Ain’t enough botox to freeze her facial muscles, to prevent telegraphing her true,…feelings, nor enough prozac to keep her mellow.
Expecting her to literally explode!
There are advantages to removable teeth.
Lol! My Dad said she messes with her dentures when angry… I always assumed she was biting the inside of her face. Not sure if the difference.
Hilarious!
“Botox Nancy will be chewing her Tide Pods behind President Trump tomorrow at the SOTU.”
Fixed. No charge.
RINO are saved from fake msm by their donors otherwise all these folks have open secrets. These RINO can not fight like PTrump and donot have advantages like democrats. PTrump’s donor and friend need to money supplier and supporter to these RINO to take out from their liberal donor class.
Atkisson:
Intel operation against Trump still going strong
WHY WONT WRAY PUT A STOP TO IT?
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/428288-intel-operation-against-trump-still-going-strong
I think the Syria Resolution is more about a National Emergency Declaration. Get as mad as you want at Cuck and Nanzi,, but McConnell is the reason there’s no wall already.
Yup, McConnell is a true enemy of the people. And he and they are coming out of the closet, exposing their true natures.
Setting themselves up for hemp neckties, the Rinos are.
Like the Nanzi angle.
Watching ALL the Uni-party FASCISTS feigned applause and cheers for Your Favorite Democratically Elected President is always revealing.
#WINNING
Klein: Trump Respects Independence of Intel Agencies While Obama Politicized Them
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/04/klein-trump-respects-independence-of-intel-agencies-while-obama-politicized-them/
Worse than that, Spoogels. Whomever it is who ultimately makes these decisions has had a field day with the last two retards in the White House. You simply run multiple choice by “the Decider”, for instance, “Do we spend 25 more years in Afghanistan, Sir? Or 22 more years? Or 21 years, Sir? It’s a tough call, Mr. President, good thing we’ve got you there to make this choice. The Pentagon wanted 25 years, but I think choosing 21 years is a wise choice, Mr. President. Good thing we’ve got you here to make the tough calls. Here, have a cookie. I’m going to call the press shop, and make sure they get out that you’re standing up to the Pentagon.” Allowing the Fed to print a trillion dollars a year has corrupted everything. That money can be sent anywhere, and the multinationals know exactly how to hoover it back up. It’s Clinton’s Third Way. Using the poor, and in this case the world’s poor, as a conduit to multinational profits. And more they hoover up, the more politicians they can buy.
So those Intel agencies are reacting very unfavorably to the fact that the three choices they are offering President Trump are being declined. He’s going with “none of the above”. Those Intel agency pinheads have some very unhappy bosses. It’s been so easy for them to get their way for so long. I hope President Trump calls this out in the State of the Union and forces somebody to rebut him.
What is interesting to me is that under Obastard there were literally a few Muslime terrorist attacks a year.
PG under Pres Trump hardly any
I think Obastard enabled them and turned a blind eye to intel.
As did Bush.
This. We’ve had very few also.
Isn’t it time for Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao Turtle to be transported home?
She’s probably Mitch’s mole.
Sundance has repeatedly pointed out how the UniParty exerts influence over elected Republicans. It has never forgiven us for electing president Trump because he has refused to buy into their globalist agenda and has, instead, decided to use his office to actually accomplish his campaign promise to build a wall across our southern border. In doing this, he has exposed just how little the donor class oligarchs care about the American people. They’re perfectly content to have upwards of 3,000 poverty level illegals ***a day*** cross our borders only to be released into our cities where they compete for work with working-class American citizens.
I was listening to Victor Davis Hanson a little while ago who mentioned that DJT is the only person standing between us and a demographic change which will usher in a socialist America. And so now, we have Mitch McConnell warning the president that if he persists in building a border wall—stopping the UniParty;s long planned demographic change—he has the votes to support impeachment. This kind of political hard-ball shows just how frightened the DC establishment is of DJT. I think the threat of impeachment is pure BS. The UniParty sellouts will attempt to impeach the president regardless of what he does. If he agrees to stop building the wall, they’ll just come up with something else to use against him.
McConnell’s threat just goes to show that the president can’t depend on getting much support from congress. He (and we) are in this fight by ourselves. Literally, the fate of our country is in the balance. I hope the president stands firm against McConnell and the bought-and-paid-for elected Republicans. After all, given their demonstrated willingness to undermine everything about his presidency and the values of the conservative insurgency that elected him, he’ll never be able to count on the support of this Republican congress. Buy building the wall and defying the DC opposition, the president will win much more than he loses.
Hall: President Trump needs to find a way to hurt the Uniparty in such a way that they will give him money for the border wall! Shutting down the government didn’t hurt the Uniparty one bit. Hoiwever pulling troops out of the ME seems to have rally hit home! However so far the Uniparty still refuses to give him a dollar! If they continue to refuse wall funds then I wouldn’t be surprised if President Trump suddenly goes tough on China!
The Uniparty will only provide wall funding when they are going to lose much, much more than what the wall costs!
I just received the most alarming polling call from my state (Cali) I’m a registered independent since I graduated high school. They first asked how “favorably” or “unfavorably” I view Kamala Harris and G Newsom. Then went through about 10-15 questions about lowering the penalty for drug dealers and drug users. They literally want people to get tickets for selling meth in Cali now- no jail time, no nothing. Very disturbing if this is kamalas idea of a winning platform.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I trust you answered their questions appropriately.
💯. I also ended the call early- the pollster was pushy/ rude.
So Ginsberg was at a concert tonight looking well? Must have a picture hidden in a attack somewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If RBG had lung cancer then most likely she is alive and kicking. Recovery of course will be slow. RBG appears to have no intentions of dying anytime soon. Likely her hate for President Trump is what is keeping her from dying.
It was a Chief Keef show.
I saw Alveda King, Rev Dr. Martin Luther King’s niece today on TV saying she wants Governor Northam to resign. But she’s more in favor of his resignation for his view on Infanticide.
BTW, why does she always seem to call the Ku Klux Klan, the Klu Klux Klan? I’ve heard several prominent people doing the same thing. What’s up with that?
But then, I was always irritated when President Jimmy Carter used to say Nucular even though he is a Nuclear Engineer.
It’s not Klu Klux Klan? Whatever.
If President Trump would make a big deal out of this like he does with the border wall, that’d be great…..
If he doesn’t I will be furious with him.
I am now seeing that Catherine Herridge is reporting Weissmann was involved with the dossier and the Ohrs in early August 2016, four months before the election.
Hmmmm.
Weissmann was busy helping create the “facts” that he needed to pursue President Trump if he won.
Been suspecting the like for some time. Evil dude. Lots of ’em.
If true then it demands the Mueller SC gets investigated by another SC.
Every white Democrat politician who cynically panders to black people and pretends to be “down with the cause” is wearing metaphorical blackface.
Al Gore speaking like a black preacher = blackface
Joe Biden saying “They gonna put y’all back in chains” = blackface
Hillary Clinton saying “Ah ain’t no ways tard” = blackface
Sarah Sanders on Hannity (6:59)
