Monday February 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
BENCH MONDAY
I Wish it Would Rain Down ( with Lyrics ) – Phil Collins
LikeLiked by 3 people
ONE OF THE MOST SPECTACULAR LAKE AND MOUNTAIN SCENES IN EUROPE, KARERSEE IN THE DOLOMITES
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Pine Island Massive Glacier Burst
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Argentine composer and musician, Astor Piazzolla was a pretty interesting guy. He grew up in NYC and so spoke English with a decidedly American East Coast accent. In Argentina he became famous or infamous (he even received death threats) for composing “Tango nuevo” music which was a departure from the classical Tango style. For many years Piazzolla worked a a movie theme composer specializing in Argentine gangster films. Much of his music has a mysterious, haunting feel to it which is no doubt a reflection of his film work. With “Oblivion” you can imagine the dark, moody scenes his music intended to describe.
LikeLike
SO beautiful. Thank you.
LikeLike
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, February 4, 2019
“He First Loved Us”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Life under ISIS led these Muslims to Christianity
“Most of the brothers here converted or come to church as a result of what ISIS did to them and to their families,” he added. “No one is forced to convert. Our weapon is the prayer, the spreading of spirit of love, brotherhood and tolerance.”
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/life-under-isis-led-these-muslims-christ-n963281
LikeLike
LikeLike
I just stopped by to deeply thank all the treepers who said prayers for my neighbor Mr Yip. He died in December, but peacefully in his sleep. I believe your prayers made a difference, and eased his path to the Lord.
So, 恭喜發財 to all, peace and prosperity in the New Year. Celebrate your love of family, your country and the generous spirit for those you never met or did not know.
That is true love in spirit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The End Of The World
There has been a great deal of discussion lately about some Hindu astrologers who have predicted that this world will come to an end this February. The fact is that some sincere Christians fear that these prophets might be right, since our Lord did speak several times about the coming “end of the world.”
These Hindu astrologers, however, are wrong. This February will not see the end of the world, for according to the Bible the world, or earth, will never come to an end. The word “world,” which our Lord uses in this connection, does not refer to the earth, or even the people on it. It is the old Greek word aion, or age. Several ages in God’s program have already come to an end, and others will, but no matter what destructive weapons man may devise, the earth will never be destroyed. In Isaiah 45:18 we read:
“For thus saith the Lord that created the heavens: God Himself that formed the earth and made it; He hath established it; He created it not in vain; He formed it to be inhabited: I am the Lord, and there is none else.”
But doesn’t Rev. 21:1 predict “a new heaven and a new earth”? Yes, but the context clearly indicates that this refers to the future renewing of the present heaven and earth, not the creating of different ones. Verse 5 says:
“He that sat upon the throne: said, Behold I make all things new.”
Note: He didn’t say “I make all new things,” but “I make all things new.” There is a difference.
We should not be concerned about the end of the world, but rather about the end of this present age in which we live under “the dispensation of the grace of God,” for God has never promised how long this will last. Every hour He delays the return of Christ to recall His ambassadors, is an hour of wonderful grace, in which men may be saved by grace, through faith in Christ who died for our sins. This is why Paul urges us:
“We then, as workers together with [Christ], beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain…. Behold, now is the accepted time; Behold, now is the day of salvation” (II Cor. 6:1,2).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-end-of-the-world/
LikeLike
Isaiah 45:18 For thus saith the LORD that created the heavens; God himself that formed the earth and made it; he hath established it, he created it not in vain, he formed it to be inhabited: I am the LORD; and there is none else.
Revelation 21:1 And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.
Revelation 21:5 And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
2Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
LikeLike