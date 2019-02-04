February 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #746

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

79 Responses to February 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #746

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 Tomorrow is the State of the Union speech !

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
    ———
    🌟 ”And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” 🌟
    —- John 8:32
    ———-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and MAGA Team–
    — the House Dems and Pelosi get befuddled
    — expose lies, deception, dishonesty and fraud
    — for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
    — more voter/election fraud be brought to light
    — for ongoing building of our American WALL
    — for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border–protection and alertness
    — for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
    — for sharpness and health of our Lovable drug sniffing Border Dogs
    — expose Planned Parenthood’s demonic agenda–slaughterhouses for babies and brokers for body parts
    — for protection for unborn babies’ safe journey to this life
    — Victory over Evil
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “We will rise above the lies, the smears, and the ludicrous slanders from ludicrous reporters.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:23 am

    • Carson Napier says:
      February 4, 2019 at 12:26 am

      Bill Kristol must be singing and dancing a jig having recruited more members for the Endless War cult.

      DJT obviously wants to end the Endless Wars in the Middle East, and would have done so by now, but he has to drag along his Witless Generals whose feet are cemented in their own enduring stupidity. With their Endless Wars cult, they have become as impervious to fact and reason as their fellow buffoon Al Gore with his Global Warming cult.

      • mr.piddles says:
        February 4, 2019 at 1:20 am

        With an evil grin and wringing his hands… “goood… GOOODDD!!! My plans for the New RINO Army are coming along nicely! Very nicely, indeed! Mwwhaha… MMWWAAHHAA…. MMWWWAHAHAHHAHHAHAAAAAA!!!”

    • abigailstraight says:
      February 4, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Rest assured that VSGPDJT will also remember their betrayal and when the time is right, he will call them out, one by one, as he should.
      Now, the betrayers can wait for that moment in time.
      And Bill What’s-His-Name continues down his path of hatred to the land of nothing-ness.

      • mr.piddles says:
        February 4, 2019 at 1:23 am

        “Who wants a Twitter nickname?!? You sir!! Do YOU want a Twitter nickname? Sir!! Madame!! Who wants a Twitter nickname?!? Now don’t be shy! Step right up and get your Twitter nickname!!!”

    • Robert Smith says:
      February 4, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Sure, The Turtle has a lot of power over freshman senators but the Turtle’s time will soon pass. Trump will become stronger as time passes and the time will come when they will pay for their instant disloyalty.

      • Crabby says:
        February 4, 2019 at 1:32 am

        i’m afraid the President doesn’t have that kind of time. The senators will be there for decades.

      • warrprin1 says:
        February 4, 2019 at 1:43 am

        It is time for the commoners who are registered members of the Republican Party to begin tightening the thumb screws on the Republican members of the US Senate. Turtle was elected Senate Leader by our Senators; not by us. It is we who are continuously belittled and flipped off by our very own high-minded, gentile GOPe Senators.

        They are conversant with us by means of only four words in their collective vocabulary:
        “SHOW US THE MONEY.”

        The time has arrived for us to educate our Senate representatives in Washington, D.C.:
        to broaden, lengthen, and deepen that severely limited vocabulary. Enough already. They’ve had two full years to put the pedal to the metal, but all we get from them is the sound of screeching brakes when it comes to working as a team with our President.

        The new script reads: We, the Republican membership across 50 states, hereby inform you that Mitch McConnell is not now, nor has ever been OUR leader. We, the reliable Republican voters on whom you elected officials rely for votes have determined that Mitch must go. He is unfit to continue as Senate Majority Leader, because he is moonlighting as Decepticon Leader.

        Senate Leader McConnell must evacuate the coveted chair, either by resignation or by the GOP Senate Members showing him the door to exit his plush office suite. Then call an immediate new election for a new Majority Leader in the Senate. Whip the Republican Members into solidarity no matter how recalcitrant they show themselves to be, and elect a new Senate Leader: one who clearly understands and supports the President’s goals to restore and preserve our nation’s economic, political, and respected position at home and abroad.

        We can begin, and fully carry out, a serious campaign to sort the wheat from the chaff.
        Time for a little gamesmanship from the folks – the base: because it’s all about the base.

        DITCH MITCH THE MANIPULATOR FROM THE SENATE LEADER POSITION.
        Let’s go folks. This is something that we can do to help our POTUS DJT. Let’s start online petitions in 50 states – get them rolling and growing so that the popular movement to Ditch Mitch becomes “a thing with Big Mo” by the important date of February 15, 2019 – SOTU time.

        God bless the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, God bless the United States of America, and God bless Sundance, ad rem, Menagerie, and all of you. I thank the Lord of All every, single day for every one of you – my trusted Patriot friends.

    • agentcommonsense says:
      February 4, 2019 at 12:44 am

      Argh !

    • Remington.....it says:
      February 4, 2019 at 1:10 am

      Well, that’s pretty Damn sad. Stinkin’ turncoat. Right up there with WV. A place PT almost singlehandedly exhumed with the coal business. Next thing you know they vote for Machin again. A democrap. Something is drastically wrong.

      • Dutchman says:
        February 4, 2019 at 1:26 am

        To be expected; the Dems have finally ‘outed’ themselves; no more ‘boil the frog slowly’, but the,real strength of the,Uniparty is in the traitorous Republican ‘face’ of the Uniparty.

        Every day they are exposing their true nature and purpose, and more and more Republican voters,are,seeing thru the charade of “the party of stupid”.

        This HAS to happen, for MAGA to succeed; we need a REAL two party system, and can’t have that,as long as Rino/GOPe keeps occupying the space.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      February 4, 2019 at 2:36 am

      Well…that is a shocker….so we have no MAGA in the Senate??

  5. Perot Conservative says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Upcoming.

    SOTU

    Feb 15th – barrier – really decided by Friday.

    AG nomination

    Where’s Huber, Whitaker?

    More leaks?

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:30 am

  7. Perot Conservative says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:30 am

    MASA!

  8. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:37 am

    I apologize for this picture in advance to all the NFL anti-fans (which is very justified). Still, I can’t resist after the Super Bowl.

    Winners win, and winners like other winners. Losers aren’t winners.

  9. Perot Conservative says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Axios has printed 3 months of leaked Presidential schedules.

    Democrats are focusing on 50% of POTUS time being spent on “Executive Time”.

    • Robert Smith says:
      February 4, 2019 at 1:04 am

      What matters is Trump is busting out actual work every single day. Seriously, his 1st couple of years other presidents would be happy to have for a whole 1st term or even their entire tenure.

    • CM-TX says:
      February 4, 2019 at 1:52 am

      Well at least they still existed to be scrutinized.

      Unlike a former SoS… her schedules often ended up in the Dept. burn bags. Can’t imagine why they wanted to permanently destroy property belonging to The People?! 🙄

    • warrprin1 says:
      February 4, 2019 at 1:55 am

      WHO IS THE LEAKER? DO WE NEED TO RESURRECT TORQUEMADA AND PUT HIM BACK TO WORK IN ORDER TO FLUSH OUT THE CRETINS AND PUT A STOP TO THIS TREACHERY? YES!!! I AM YELLING!!!

  10. spoogels says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:50 am

    Plenty of Trumpenfreude today.

    It is like the Super Bowl of Trumpenfreude.

    Anti-Trump rapper about to be deported

    This afternoon, we enjoyed Pulitzer-worthy Trumpenfreude. Then Bow Wow Trumpenfreude.
    Now we are about to watch a Trumpophobic rapper get deported.

    https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2019/02/anti-trump-rapper-about-to-be-deported.html#more

    • spoogels says:
      February 4, 2019 at 12:53 am

      Pulitzer Trumpenfreude
      In a desperate attempt to reduce costs to match declining revenues, Gannett’s Arizona Republic newspaper cashiered Steve Benson, a Pulitzer-winning cartoonist. I prefer the British term because laid off implies it is temporary unemployment.

      Such are the wages of feuding with Donald John Trump. You cannot win. And you likely will wind up less for the experience.

      The Phoenix New Times reported, “The Arizona Republic laid off two staffers on Wednesday as part of a national cost-cutting effort by Gannett, the paper’s parent company, according sources in the newsroom.”

      Two.

      One was a digital desk editor. The other won a Pulitzer.

      https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2019/02/pulitzer-worthy-trumpenfreude.html

  12. Perot Conservative says:
    February 4, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Brit Hume@brithume
    ·
    14h
    “Quote of the day: Fmr SF mayor Willie Brown on the time he was dating Kamala Harris: “She loved me, I loved me. It was the perfect relationship.” “

  14. citizen817 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 1:20 am

    The lame stream media will be in overdrive…

    • mr.piddles says:
      February 4, 2019 at 1:33 am

      SOTU strategy.

      Step 1: leak the full speech to the MSM, let them plan out there attacks well in advance. Do you like Ana Navarro as much as I do? How about 90-120 minutes of Ana Navarro before the SOTU. Mmm. She’s very soothing and calming.

      Step 2: Deliver the real speech at 9PM.

      Would they fall for it again? Why, yes. Yes, I think they would fall for it again.

  15. WES says:
    February 4, 2019 at 1:49 am

    I wonder which side is going to provide tomorrow’s expected leak?

  16. spoogels says:
    February 4, 2019 at 1:51 am

    Remember That Gay Couple Married by RBG? They Just Got Charged With Rape

    The pair stands accused of raping a young man at a party in Houston.

    https://bigleaguepolitics.com/remember-that-gay-couple-married-by-rbg-they-just-got-charged-with-rape/

  18. NJF says:
    February 4, 2019 at 1:53 am

    Another good grief moment for the “journalists”, what would WAPO say 🤣🤣🤣

    The latest hot take Brought to you by cnn.

    Analysis: The most shocking part of the racist yearbook photo is unseen

    But here’s an uncomfortable truth that photo won’t reveal:

    Some of the biggest champions for black people in America’s past have been white politicians who were racists.

    https://archive.is/cqaYA#selection-2085.103-2085.112

  19. rharkonen113 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 2:02 am

    Maybe I missed it, but was there discussion of Elliot Abrams, Deep State extraordinaire, major Trump-hater, and participant in most foreign policy disasters from Reagan onward, being appointed envoy to Venezuela by Trump?

    • Mandy says:
      February 4, 2019 at 2:37 am

      I don’t read every post, so I don’t know if it’s been discussed here – but our circle of friends is fully aware and none of them are happy about it…..

  20. cripto says:
    February 4, 2019 at 2:11 am

    To all Treepers,
    恭喜發財
    Peace and prosperity to you. Tomorrow is the first day of the Lunar New Year. My neighbors just gave me a very large homemade 粘 糕 meaning by homophone, 年高 ‘the highest year’ New Year cake.

    Be happy, clean your kitchens and look forward to a year of harmony and blessings. The year of the pig (or boar if you prefer) should be grand.

    Bye for now, serious dumpling making going on.

    Cheers.

  21. stats guy says:
    February 4, 2019 at 2:15 am

    I think this was a NFL win…after a long series of losses

    She is 74 and still in fine voice, at least imho

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 2:19 am

  23. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 4, 2019 at 2:31 am

    Walls closing in fast on Venezuelan dictator Maduro. Apparently another military official has turned on him.

  24. joeknuckles says:
    February 4, 2019 at 2:44 am

    Ok, I just can’t take it anymore.

    The comparison between “Obama pulling out of Iraq and leaving the void that created ISIS” and Trump pulling out of Syria is not valid. Iraq had no functioning government, Syria does. When Obama pulled out, we had no forces in the area. Now, we have that giant airbase in Iraq that we can strike in Syria from. Finally ISIS did not simply spring up organically because of the “vacuum” that was left. We deliberately created them and enabled them for years under the Obama administration. There is no way in Hell Trump is going to arm terrorists in the hopes they will overthrow another country’s government for him, which is how Obama/McCain/Clinton created ISIS.

  25. Perot Conservative says:
    February 4, 2019 at 2:51 am

    John Huber update.

    On his twitter pictures, he looks very rested, not rushed or over worked.

    Mid December he had his picture taken with a successful 4-person prosecution team. They had convicted a felon of being in possession of a gun.

    I dunno. Not good signs. Or best undercover – ever.

  26. noswamp says:
    February 4, 2019 at 3:06 am

    Senator Ron Johnson R in Wisconsin is a neocon at best. He chided POTUS (in a Wallace interview) by telling him he HAD to listen to his intelligence chiefs(when they are the ones who lied to previous Presidents to protect the Deep State and the plans of the military industrial complex to make more money off the backs of death and war in the Middle East and elsewhere.

    What bothered me the most about him was that he spoke as if POTUS was wrong to not follow “tradition”. Tradition about what? Building a wall? Pulling out of unnecessary wars? Not fighting everyone on the planet, pushing back against biased intelligence agencies, the Fed, Defense Chief Mattis, Senators like him, and ensuring that deregulating our country to produce more oil and natural gas, and getting us out of ridiculous treaties such as NAFTA and the Paris Climate Accord actually happens? Rep. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson calls that tradition?

    Really? POTUS should not trust him McConnell or any of the other dozen senators (Graham) who are bought and paid for by those who would subvert our own government.

    Just my opinion, who the hell really knows.

  27. John Smith says:
    February 4, 2019 at 3:25 am

    Take a deep breath and don’t forget that you being affected by any of what the news is talking about is about zero. Let Trump due his job that is why we elected him. He knows what he is doing and no amount of worrying will change a thing. Believe that things will work out because we are on the right side of history and show your support for POTUS by sending him an email or snail mail and contribute to his campaign if you can.

