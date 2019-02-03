Sunday February 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Cross of Christ
Perhaps you are reading these lines but do not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. We want you to know that life begins at Calvary! To illustrate consider for a moment the vertical beam of the Cross. It represents the way through which the broken relationship between God and the sinner can be restored. The way is the Lord Jesus Christ. The Savior Himself said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me” (John 14:6).
In your heart of hearts you know that you are not right with God. Sin has separated you from the Holy One of Heaven and has made a mess of your life! It’s left you living in fear of death and the judgment to come. I know, I’ve been there! Salvation is not found in what you can do to make yourself acceptable to God, but what He has already done for you at Calvary.
The only way to restore your broken relationship with God is to believe that Christ died for your sins, was buried, and rose again the third day (I Cor. 15:3,4). As the song says, “When He was on the Cross, you were on His mind.” The moment you place your faith in Christ’s finished work, you will be forgiven of all your sins: past, present, and future. Keep in mind, too, that the day Christ died all of your sins were yet future.
Nothing in this life is free, someone paid for it! This is also true of God’s provision of salvation; Christ paid for it with His precious blood. Today, God is offering salvation as a free gift to all who place their trust in His Son. When you believe the gospel, the burden of your sins will be lifted. You will for the first time in your life experience “peace with God” through our Lord Jesus Christ (Rom. 5:1). Once this relationship is established, it is permanent because you are sealed by the Holy Spirit until the redemption of the purchased possession (Eph. 1:13,14).
We might liken the horizontal beam of the Cross to our relationship with those around us. Our lives touch the lives of others. God has believers in every walk of life so that those who are still outside of Christ might have the opportunity to hear the good news. This horizontal beam also represents the importance of reaching out to our brothers and sisters in Christ who have yet to see the revelation of the Mystery (Rom. 16:25; Eph. 3:8,9), which raises an important question: when was the last time you shared Paul’s gospel with a Christian friend?
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-cross-of-christ/
John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Romans 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
Ephesians 1:13 In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise,
14 Which is the earnest of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, unto the praise of his glory.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
Ephesians 3:8 Unto me, who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ;
9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
6 more years…………
Opinion
A sensible compromise is needed on Dreamers and border security
January 13, 2019
In 1858, Abraham Lincoln famously warned, “A house divided against itself cannot stand… half slave and half free… It will become all one thing or all the other.”
In 2019, Americans of all political persuasions must come to grips with a similar reality; this country cannot endure permanently half legal and half illegal. We either believe in the sovereignty of our borders or we don’t. If we chose the latter over the former, we will punt away our birthright and America will be a nation in name only. It’s that simple.
And that complex…
https://www.dailynews.com/2019/01/13/a-sensible-compromise-is-needed-on-dreamers-and-border-security/
IMO, we need to remove all incentives for illegal aliens to come here or overstay their visas. And that includes DACA.
She tool all my money, wrecked my new car. And now she’s with one of my good-time buddies, drinkin’ in some cross-town bar . . .
That’s why it’s called The Blues.
Yep……been down that road…….tied to the whipping post……
“Good Lord it feels like I’m dying”
I listened to the Allmam Bros for years….
Yellow-jacket protest in Germany against diesel bans. These cars were legal when they were sold, but now woke, urban governments are arbitrarily banning diesel cars, and telling poor people to buy new vehicles.
https://www.apnews.com/b916d1623f3641e48abe768c9d685eb9
ban the elites !
My youngest son finally received Christ tonight!!!!!
Wonderful, Keln. To God be the Glory!!!
probably one of the most exhilarating moments of your life .
🙂
Wonderful news, Keln! Praise God!
mmmkay
From the interview in the above tweet James Woods posted –
Not being transgender makes me privileged says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Cis genger is cis nonsense. ‘nuf said..
BTW.. pretty avi…
this is a song by Leonard Cohen that was originally one of the poems in his collection of poems The Book of Longing (2006), and featured on his 2014 album.
it’s a haunting song about the futility of war in general…and an Arab-Israeli war, specifically…altho no one knows for sure exactly which war it is…maybe WW1…maybe the Yom Kippur War (1973, led by Egypt/Syria against Israel)…
lots of treaties…and nothing conclusive…”peace” never comes…betrayals abound…lines get crossed…
salam ya salam…peace oh peace…sung in Arabic by Donna DeLoy…seems to reflect that mocking duality echoed in his other lyrics….
Nevermind
(some might also recognize the condensed version of this song as the theme song for a different venue.) ::)
song is hypnotic
mysterious
gets in your head
reminds me of Dylan.
🙂
eerie theory …Pelosi for President ?
this comprehensive time-line was first published in this 11 minute video on Jan 23…
it documents the many peculiarities that some might find hard to dismiss…
If I am not mistaken, the FBI suckered the plotter with an offer to sell an at4. IOW he never had one so far as we can determine. While things are definitely crazy these days….thus far this seems like a thinly sketched conspiracy theory with no facts to back it up. Just MHO.
and that’s why I said theory at the top…”the plotter” part of it does seem a little “sketchy”, I agree….and even though the rest of it is purely circumstantial, it’s the peculiarities within the time-line that are the point of this.
FWIW
RICE TERRACE IN SAPA – VIETNAM
Dear Lord
You are my God.
Earnestly I beseech you to remove the scales from the eyes of the people. To bring a revival, a return to you by our United States of America. To appoint your angels to watch over your followers in our country and to move our President for your goals dear Lord.
May the hideous blasphemy of abortion be stopped and the evil ones be confronted to either acknowledge you and repeant or be sent to join their master the great deceiver.
We ask that you do not turn your face from our nation for its great sins for who can withstand your righteous judgement, for the few please withhold your wrath.
Pour your grace and empower the righteous among us to lead our nation back to you and your freedom.
In Jesus name,
Amen
very much needed prayer.
very
much
needed
Amen.
BTW, that was beautiful..truly… TY.
I think there is some scale lifting going on right now.
Caspar David Friedrich “Ruins of the Oybin (Dreamer)” 1835
LikeLiked by 1 person
Verse of the Day
✟
“Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right.”
Ephesians 6:1 (KJV)
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
Puppy Praying for Babies…
Kitty Praying for Babies…
