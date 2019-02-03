New England Patriots Win Superbowl 13 – 3 Defeating LA Rams

Posted on February 3, 2019 by

The New England Patriots have won the Superbowl and are the World Champions of Nations Football League.   Congratulations Patriots fans !!

60 Responses to New England Patriots Win Superbowl 13 – 3 Defeating LA Rams

  1. NJMAGA says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    Trump wins again!

  2. Publius2016 says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    we’re all Patriot Fans!

  4. BSR says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Congratulations for beating those traitors who left St Louis. Long live the Patriots. 😎

    Hey Stan Kroenke. You still suck.

  5. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Harbinger of things to come…
    WAY TO GO PATRIOTS ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  6. SteveC says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    I guess we won’t have to worry about the Rams not showing up at the White House.

  7. Blind no longer says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    A winner never quits!!!

  8. spoogels says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    More Trumpen Schadenfreude!
    Its amazing how that works!
    Diss Trump and you LOSE!

  9. Molly says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Hope The Daily Beast chokes on it. 🙂

  10. jack says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    So, the Patriots win again! And the CA Leftist Rams lose!

  11. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Questions of life.

    Why do they hate Brady and the Pats

  12. Jenevive says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    I always have mixed feelings with Patriot wins. As a(former) CT resident
    I still hold it against Kraft for his little games he played teasing
    us that he would bring the PATS to CT then pulling out just to get
    new stadium.. But I am a Brady fan so..GO PATRIOTS.

  13. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Good game , congrats to great team , added touch nice to see / hear wimpy Roger Goodell get loudly booed when presenting Trophy and then immediately hear loud contrasting cheers when mike handed to owner Kraft

  14. CountryDoc says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Half time show was tame compared to things considered. Bloggers mad that drumline was all white. No mention of all black gospel chorus, or rappers mink coat.

    Gladys Knight was pure class in comments before and with her performance. Black musicians were awesome in the 50’s and 60’s and contributed a lot to this country as American citizens without having to bring attention to the racial issue and contributing greatly to racial healing.

  15. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Sports reporter: Tom Brady, you just won your 6th Super Bowl. Where are you going?
    Brady: To the White House! Did you think I was going to say Disneyland?
    Mic: Click

    Cograts to Pats!

  16. 57 Alpha says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Any outcome that so many NFL big wigs and fans rejected… is fine and dandy with me. The NFL can go to Hades as far as I’m concerned. Haven’t watched an entire game since the 1994 SuperBowl. Done.

  17. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Even though I was kind of rooting for the for the patriots, I refused any invites to a Super Bowl party. Usually it’s one of he few games I watch and enjoy. But I have still been boycotting pro football. After hearing that there was a good possibility of a far leftist type half time, I knew for sure I wasn’t going to be watching.

    https://twitter.com/GracieLovesUSA/status/1092175150806577157.

  18. Local Treeper says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    How quickly we forget… THIS is why the MSM has the power they do.

    Personally did not watch. Instead spent the day with my wife and kids… much better victory.

  19. NJF says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Ha ha ha ha. I hope the Daily Beast crowds is crying right now. REEEEEEEEE

    The failed field goal at the end was the icing on the cake.

    Liked by 3 people

  20. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    What a disaster for the NFL. Terribly boring game. I was rooting for the Pats because of the Trump connection, but having the Patriots win again wasn’t good for the league either.

    Goodell has wrecked the League, and the New York-based lawyers made the mistake of siding with the SJWs despite the fan base being center-right.

    • everywhereguyy says:
      February 3, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      What could have been. Saints-Chiefs would have been a much better game. Here in NO, most people refused to watch. Many bars showed 2010 Saints SB win. I’m not so popular here in New Orleans for pointing out that the Saints were up by 13 early, stank in the second half, and it’s their own fault one late-game ref no-call could make a difference.

      • andyocoregon says:
        February 3, 2019 at 11:01 pm

        I don’t blame the New Orleans fans for boycotting this SuperBowl. They really got a raw deal. And their coach vigorously objected to the No-Call play, but it fell on deaf ears. This will haunt the NFL for years to come as it rightfully should.

      • Eric Kennedy says:
        February 3, 2019 at 11:13 pm

        Exactly. I have no connection to the Saints, but they got screwed. There wasn’t a lot of hype to this game.

        And there is nothing wrong with a good ‘ole defensive slugfest, but this wasn’t that either. The game looked too big for the Rams, Brady was actually off most of the night, and there were virtually no “ooh” and “ahh” plays.

        Boring game for a league that is not doing well mostly due to self-inflicted wounds.

  21. independentalien says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    I don’t watch football. Turned the game on the last two minutes to see the patriotic team win. Tom Brady is the #GOAT.

    An as an Angeleno I am so happy the Eams lost. 🍾👏👏🍾

  23. hoghead says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Wait-whut…was there some kind of game today?

  24. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    February 3, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    It was great when Brady called “Reagan”. Only time I heard QB signals the whole game.

    2020 SB Brady calls “Trump 45 Right.”

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/tom-brady-trolls-media-with-epic-reagan-play-during-super-bowl-53-which-is-a-run-to-the-right-video/

  25. Jenevive says:
    February 3, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    If I understood the bet correctly looks like Gavin Newsom will have
    to wear a Patriots jersey while doing some charity/community service
    I think that was the bet between the two Governors. The loser has to
    wear the jersey of the winning team and do something for charity or community.

    Liked by 2 people

  26. CNN_sucks says:
    February 3, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    Trump curse strikes again.

    Liked by 1 person

  27. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 3, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    I stopped hating on Brady 3 years ago. Life is so much nicer.

    Like

  28. Kia1 says:
    February 3, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    The Ram’s got their wish; they won’t be going to the White House. Karma!!!

    Liked by 1 person

  29. Deplorable Canuck says:
    February 3, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    I just don’t know how much more winning I can handle! I am suffering from win-fatigue! any known cures? I’m all out of Beer and pop corn!

