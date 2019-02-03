New England Patriots Win Superbowl 13 – 3 Defeating LA Rams

The New England Patriots have won the Superbowl and are the World Champions of Nations Football League. Congratulations Patriots fans !!
Trump wins again!
Sure does. Wonderful harbinger.
Hearing Goodell mercilessly booed for as long as he spoke from the winners podium … made the LOSS of ‘my boy’s (Goff’s) RAMS tolerable
we’re all Patriot Fans!
Yaaay !!
Congratulations for beating those traitors who left St Louis. Long live the Patriots. 😎
Hey Stan Kroenke. You still suck.
I agree 100% with you!
Kroenke the owner married into the Walton family. Aka Wal-Mart. Lives in Missouri. Traitor.
I talked to a fella from St Louis that said after the team ran onto the field with their hands up “Don’t shoot!” fiasco, nobody cared about them anymore. He said the move to LA was approved by many.
That was a terrible moment. We would love to still have a team though. Cardinals left. Rams left…😏
Nobody likes losing their team but I loved watching empty stands for Rams home games. The people said get lost
They left Cleveland too.
Harbinger of things to come…
WAY TO GO PATRIOTS ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I guess we won’t have to worry about the Rams not showing up at the White House.
100% agree
120% agree….really ticked me off then that punk coach said if he won, he wasn’t sure he’d take his team to the WH. Now he doesn’t have to make that decision. Loser can take his loser team back to a loser city. All is well that end’s well.
That whole Trump boomerang thing!
Ha !
A winner never quits!!!
More Trumpen Schadenfreude!
Its amazing how that works!
Diss Trump and you LOSE!
This has happened so many times it’s spooky!
Hope The Daily Beast chokes on it. 🙂
So, the Patriots win again! And the CA Leftist Rams lose!
Questions of life.
Why do they hate Brady and the Pats
Why do the Democrats still have a kkk/blackface problem?
I always have mixed feelings with Patriot wins. As a(former) CT resident
I still hold it against Kraft for his little games he played teasing
us that he would bring the PATS to CT then pulling out just to get
new stadium.. But I am a Brady fan so..GO PATRIOTS.
Art of the Deal for government Handouts.
Good game , congrats to great team , added touch nice to see / hear wimpy Roger Goodell get loudly booed when presenting Trophy and then immediately hear loud contrasting cheers when mike handed to owner Kraft
Half time show was tame compared to things considered. Bloggers mad that drumline was all white. No mention of all black gospel chorus, or rappers mink coat.
Gladys Knight was pure class in comments before and with her performance. Black musicians were awesome in the 50’s and 60’s and contributed a lot to this country as American citizens without having to bring attention to the racial issue and contributing greatly to racial healing.
IMO the special effects at the Halftime Show were the best part. To me, the music sucked. And that tatted up singer about made my wife vomit.
Sports reporter: Tom Brady, you just won your 6th Super Bowl. Where are you going?
Brady: To the White House! Did you think I was going to say Disneyland?
Mic: Click
Cograts to Pats!
Any outcome that so many NFL big wigs and fans rejected… is fine and dandy with me. The NFL can go to Hades as far as I’m concerned. Haven’t watched an entire game since the 1994 SuperBowl. Done.
The stadium appeared to be packed. And, boy did you miss a good game. It was a real nail biter until well into the 4th quarter.
Even though I was kind of rooting for the for the patriots, I refused any invites to a Super Bowl party. Usually it’s one of he few games I watch and enjoy. But I have still been boycotting pro football. After hearing that there was a good possibility of a far leftist type half time, I knew for sure I wasn’t going to be watching.
https://twitter.com/GracieLovesUSA/status/1092175150806577157.
The cheerleaders weren’t shown and the halftime show was pro-American.
But where were Hank Williams Jr. and Charlie Daniels.
Glad to hear that for once…I like the patriots…
But not the Rams.
How quickly we forget… THIS is why the MSM has the power they do.
Personally did not watch. Instead spent the day with my wife and kids… much better victory.
I really enjoyed watching it with my wife on the big screen TV. I could never survive watching a football game in a sports bar. I tend to yell un-P.C. things at some of the players.
Ha ha ha ha. I hope the Daily Beast crowds is crying right now. REEEEEEEEE
The failed field goal at the end was the icing on the cake.
This ‘guy’ is going to regret not arranging to collect royalties on ‘his’ photo.
Wait…..that’s a guy?
What a disaster for the NFL. Terribly boring game. I was rooting for the Pats because of the Trump connection, but having the Patriots win again wasn’t good for the league either.
Goodell has wrecked the League, and the New York-based lawyers made the mistake of siding with the SJWs despite the fan base being center-right.
What could have been. Saints-Chiefs would have been a much better game. Here in NO, most people refused to watch. Many bars showed 2010 Saints SB win. I’m not so popular here in New Orleans for pointing out that the Saints were up by 13 early, stank in the second half, and it’s their own fault one late-game ref no-call could make a difference.
I don’t blame the New Orleans fans for boycotting this SuperBowl. They really got a raw deal. And their coach vigorously objected to the No-Call play, but it fell on deaf ears. This will haunt the NFL for years to come as it rightfully should.
Exactly. I have no connection to the Saints, but they got screwed. There wasn’t a lot of hype to this game.
And there is nothing wrong with a good ‘ole defensive slugfest, but this wasn’t that either. The game looked too big for the Rams, Brady was actually off most of the night, and there were virtually no “ooh” and “ahh” plays.
Boring game for a league that is not doing well mostly due to self-inflicted wounds.
I don’t watch football. Turned the game on the last two minutes to see the patriotic team win. Tom Brady is the #GOAT.
An as an Angeleno I am so happy the Eams lost. 🍾👏👏🍾
By Far- the Best Ad!
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-best-commercial/
Wait-whut…was there some kind of game today?
Yep, that’s what I heard 😂😂😂😊
It was great when Brady called “Reagan”. Only time I heard QB signals the whole game.
2020 SB Brady calls “Trump 45 Right.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/tom-brady-trolls-media-with-epic-reagan-play-during-super-bowl-53-which-is-a-run-to-the-right-video/
If I understood the bet correctly looks like Gavin Newsom will have
to wear a Patriots jersey while doing some charity/community service
I think that was the bet between the two Governors. The loser has to
wear the jersey of the winning team and do something for charity or community.
He can hose the $hit off the sidewalks.
Someone will need to tell him The DNC is not a charitable organization, despite what his aunt, Nancy Pelosi tells him.
Trump curse strikes again.
I stopped hating on Brady 3 years ago. Life is so much nicer.
The Ram’s got their wish; they won’t be going to the White House. Karma!!!
I just don’t know how much more winning I can handle! I am suffering from win-fatigue! any known cures? I’m all out of Beer and pop corn!
