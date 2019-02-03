February 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #745

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 > > > > 2 < < < < til the State of the Union speech !
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 ”In all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one." 🌟
—- Ephesians 6:16
———-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection and wisdom
— the House Dems and Pelosi get befuddled
— expose lies, deception, dishonesty and fraud
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
— more voter/election fraud be brought to light
— for ongoing building of our American WALL
— for our border's protection against 2019 invaders
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for sharpness and health of our Lovable drug sniffing Border Dogs
— for worldwide Patriots, esp. Venezuela, France, Canada–Trump Effect
— for protection for unborn babies' safe journey to this life
— Peace in America
—————————————————–
🦅 From 2018 SOTU Speech:
“My Administration has also imposed tough sanctions on the communist and socialist dictatorship in Cuba and Venezuela."
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————
"And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people." Eph 6:18
An hour into Pres thread and still no Citizen817 I pray everything is ok…
God bless you Grandma
Yeah, all old news!
Amen !
This is bad in Colorado: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/02/colorado-senate-passes-bill-nixing-electoral-college-in-favor-of-popular-vote/
I’m concern that other blue states or maybe swing states will do the same to get rid of electoral college because of this.
We the people can not allowed this to happen!
Then it seems Coloradans will lose their electoral college votes. Fine with me. That’s nine less liberal votes.
Yeah, but other blue states and maybe swing states (Which Trump Won) will follow Colorado’s lead and get rid of electoral college. That’s bad.
11 other states and DC have already agreed to do this. This is now more than the swamp in DC. This is the Dem party and their minions.
And there’s going to be a civil war again.
this cannot be allowed…the accumulation of 270 is important…The Plan is for the election to go to the House if no candidate achieves the necessary Electoral votes.
the “nine less” could turn into many more less.
Electoral college change requires a constitutional amendment. Clear many haven’t even read the constitution. All these are playing to the gallery politics.
Thank you JackB. I was waiting for this comment.
Yeah, but that’s just it….they aren’t changing the Electoral College. They are changing how their state appropriates their electors to the Electoral College. I’d be worried about this scheme.
https://www.9news.com/article/news/answering-your-questions-about-bill-to-alter-colorados-electoral-college-votes/73-59227b26-c5d8-4808-a14f-954262fc76c4
Well, let’s just see how the Supreme Court views that. Surely someone is going to ask for their ruling on that.
If RBG “Retires” late enough… And NO-ONE fikes SUIT eary enough…
The SCOTUS may not take it up untill well into 2020.
Turtle and “Da Dem gang” will prolly prohibit SCOTUS pick by The President in an election year.
4/4 tie at SCOTUS returns to the STATE’S as LAW.
IMHO
“Files suit early enough”
When was RBG last seen?
So long ago, she getting better memes.
That’s kinda what I thought after the horrible law that just passed in NY
From the link ^^^^^^^
This is a matter of the state legislature voting to, kind of, adjust the system, and because there are no details in the Constitution, I think that piece of it is pretty open to making that kind of change.”
“End around play”
Come on, Mr. President, get control of those courts.
Exactly, it’s very scary and they are moving quickly, wining and dining State Legislators everywhere.
They have big $$$ backing them as well.
We weren’t able to find out how many from MI went to the “meeting” in Hawaii but it sure passed our Senate very fast right after they got back.
I believe the states are allowed to allocate their electors as they see fit (ie however each individual State legislature decides)
MI was one State that passed the Senate (after the lobbyists took many of our CON gress creatures to a “meeting” in Hawaii, who then came back and immediately passed it in the State Senate) but luckily it wasn’t brought up on the House in 2018.
16 more if it were to pass in MI…
Which infuriates me because it seems to me that if a state allocates it’s electors to the winner of the popular vote and not the winner of that state, wouldn’t that be disenfranchising the majority of the voters in that state?
The Demoncrats are EVIL, and no, that is not a typo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO, yes it would disenfranchise the state’s voters. On that ground I foresee a tremendous lawsuit developing. Let’s say the majority in the state vote for the D candidate, but it happens that the R candidate wins the “popular” vote. What are the odds the majority D voters will feel incensed their vote was overturned by a possibly suspicious national popular vote total.
I strongly suspect it will take only one such instance before voters will demand in no uncertain terms the vote altering state law be repealed forthwith. Also is it conceivable the voters could sue over violation of equal voter rights, after all if my vote is “overturned” by non-state voters, my rights are abused.
Perhaps none of this will happen, but it sure looks like a plan to subvert the Constitution, and the SCOTUS might have something to say about it.
This garbage already passed in California, which is yet another reason I’m heading out.
Thank you for the clarification, Jack B. I was pretty certain that individual states could not, on their own, make such a change as disallowing Electoral College participation, in effect, disbanding the EC nationwide.
The EC is specific to the General Election mechanism – the country wide election where the US Presidency is at stake. I think the process begins with a Bill in either Chamber of Congress. It must be passed there, move on to the other Chamber where it must also pass, be signed by the President (not sure about Presidential input in the case of a Constitutional Amendment), and then make the rounds to each of the 50 states where, if it is passed in 2/3 of the 50 states, it becomes a Constitutional Amendment.
Constitutional scholars, please correct where I may have misspoken. Troublemaker’s comment below is a genuine concern, as it would be a much easier for each state to release its EC Electors from obligation to vote with the majority of the popular vote in their jurisdiction.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/02/01/the-electoral-college-power-grab/
I was looking into it quite a bit after the Senate vote in MI.
I even posted on the Presidential thread at the time asking if Sundance/anyone could look into it as I was quite concerned about what they were doing.
My understanding from what I found is that each State may award their electoral college votes as they see fit…NOT GOOD if they disenfranchise their voters by allocating their electors to the popular vote winner if it’s not the winner of that state. JMO
The Colorado legislators are idiots. They’re electoral votes would be decided by California and New York, not Coloradans.
Yes JX. It amazes me how many idiots are out there.
I believe the media magnifies them since they are given a platform, but I also think there are way more of them than I originally thought.
Change his mind……..
That is funny!
When does the Trump administration call for regime change in France in support of the French Deplorables, Gilets Jaunes?
I don’t think the President will have to get involved. Both the “yellow vest” movement and the violence emanating therefrom are steadily growing to the point of being uncontrollable. Macron’s regime appears to be approaching the brink of failure/collapse.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1081624/france-news-yellow-vests-protest-gilet-jaunes-riot-paris-morlaix
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes.Then the yellow vests can clean out the Moslem no go zones.
I agree.
Let those French surrender monkeys who a$$es we saved in WW1 and WW2 grow some testicles and fight back
Neocons who have had outsized influence on foreign policy across both parties ( Bush, Obama) and now ensconced in important positions in the Trump administration always want regime change and endless wars. But, only in Third World countries. Why?
Now that the French Deplorables are fighting their globalist regime the neocons are silent. Not a peep from the Fake News Media.
Easier to control and manga their lawlessness.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yes and our powerful military should be defending our borders from evil invaders rather than dying in worthless Moslem desert half way around the world.
New technologies under development that will settle many issues.
”’Whisper’ laser tech sends audible messages to specific people
It can beam tones, music and speech to someone’s ear from a distance.”
https://www.engadget.com/2019/01/28/whisper-laser-tech-sound-to-targeted-people/
Iran is coming to help Maduro; This cannot stand -to have them on our doorstep in Venezuela
This is VERY VERY SERIOUS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/sources-iranian-regime-is-sending-elite-forces-to-venezuela-to-assist-socialist-leaders-to-crush-the-popular-uprising/
LikeLiked by 10 people
Nuke the swamp! Get Lots’ family out first tho.
Wow, that’s my rep. He’s usually more sedate than that. Very cool!
These Northam incidents happening now: the unintended but accurate description of the horror of a late term abortion with no comment from the Dimms, the discovery of the yearbook pictures and their blatant, bigoted message, the nickname, and the mind bending string of apology, excuses, and denial all remind me of the normal operations of the Dimm party.
They lie, distort, pander and cheat their way into positions of power over people in order to implement their true but hidden agenda of Socialism, first on a national scale and then on to global Socialism. Then with them fully in charge, they’ll use their superior knowledge to tell us peons how to live and work in our lives, and who lives and who dies, while they concentrate on retaining their power and amassing fortunes.
As their complex schemes become more convoluted and interwoven, on one fateful day, when the peons realize they have become nothing more than serfs to their self-righteous overlords, the Dimms’ house of cards comes tumbling down about them. Then happens a realization and a revolution of sorts, by the serfs, as they figure out they’ve been hoodwinked into being no more than useful pawns for the self-proclaimed intelligentsia.
I am so looking forward to such a realization and revolution spreading like wildfire through our country!
“You’ll hear the State of the Union and you’ll see what happens after the State of the Union.”
“The table is set!”
And, by the grace of God, may it happen soon!
What is the bigoted message? Evidently, there was a costume party and two buds decided to go as a team costume with shock value. The team costume has humorous value of KKK and black hanging out. The man in blackface is well dressed with a bow tie.
I do not get the level of uproar everybody has over the photo. The democrat standard of today is that it is never OK for a white person to blackface.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like!
Gotta change the narrative…
Default: racism
LikeLike
It’s hard to miss Northam’s backhanded admission. He doesn’t say he never did such things, but instead says he didn’t know the photo was in the yearbook.
Not only is he a racist murderer, he’s an idiot.
LikeLike
Here Are A Few Times Ralph Northam Admitted That He Was In The Blackface-Klan Photo
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/here-are-a-few-times-ralph-northam-admitted-that-he-was-in-the-blackface-klan-photo/
LikeLike
“As you sow Identity Politics, so shall you reap the Identity Politics whirlwind”
see also: Democrat Virginia Governor
Next narrative to fall apart will be this “Empire actor” fake-hate-crime debacle
Both he and his manager claim they were on the phone at the time of the attack and the manager sez he heard the “MAGA country!” exclamation.
Not too bright.
Mr. Manager wasn’t thinking any farther ahead than supporting his client’s claim about “Maga country”.
So – both of them are on record that both of them were on the phone to each other at the time of the attack.
Next problem: Their phone records better damn show that they were or the jig is up.
Actor guy is “collecting his records”. Dunno what Manager guy has said about his.
Police and FBI better damn subpoena those records direct from the phone companies. Lest “collecting my records” results in forged records only detectable if some nimrod forgets to “collapse the PDF layers” (TM)
FBI and police also better be marching Mr. Actor guy out on the street for him to point out EXACTLY where the attack took place. Which street, which block, where exactly along that block.
Without letting Mr. Actor guy know where police have video coverage and where they don’t.
Then – simple matter if claimed location is within video coverage. Police have said video they DO have shows no attack.
If Mr Actor guy identifies a location within covera, and if coverage shows no attack, GAME OVER
Note how similar this claim is to many, many other fake hate crimes, where claimants ended up ripping off their own hajib, scratching swastikas on their own cars, spray-painting n…er n…er something something on their own garage, burning their own church, etc, etc, etc
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/02/01/chicago-police-jussie-smollett-refuses-to-share-phone-records/
Seriously, take a little time to read some of this list:
http://fakehatecrimes.org/
Ah, and police apparently have pretty complete video coverage. Mr Actor guy is only off coverage for 1 minute:
Surveillance video of Smollett’s walk home loses track of him for 60 crucial seconds. The next time he is seen on video, according to police, is when he enters a condo building where a friend lives. Police say this video clearly shows a “rope” wrapped around Smollett’s neck “like a necktie.”
So I guess Actor guy does have some information that would enable him to point to a blind spot – approximately, at least, if he reads the news – it’s stated somewhat in the article.
title for the news link in comment above:
Chicago Police: Jussie Smollett Refuses to Share Phone Records
I wonder if he used the frozen sub sandwich to fight the rednecks?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the update nimrodman. I’d like to see this blow up in all the left wing nut jobs faces, but we know it’ll get SOP -buried and nothing to see here, move along.
Why would he refuse to release his phone records?
Unless maybe they aren’t “helpful” to his “case?”
IMO, anyone who hides something like this, or SEALS THEIR RECORDS has something to HIDE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too complicated for 2 AM in the morning! Noose, bleach, MAGA country, on phone w Manager, but no tape… won’t turn over records … sorry!
Oops! Another Crack in the Story: Somebody Needs to Tell Hoaxer Jussie Smollett That Bleach Freezes at 19°
Smollett said the mysterious MAGA men poured bleach on his head but bleach freezes at 18 degrees.
The weather on Tuesday was a low of -9 degrees.
Frozen bleach will not pour.
So this is another lie.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/oops-another-crack-in-the-story-somebody-needs-to-tell-hoaxer-jussie-smollett-that-bleach-freezes-at-19/
CHINA DEAL: POTUS multiplied his Strategic Options … for LEVERAGE.
President Xi will lose face if China fails to demonstrate they’re “Deal Ready”.
• Imagine the effect if Xi fails to EARN the meeting with POTUS after the Kim meeting
… Which would appear to diminish his standing to a level Lower-than-Kim
… After the ringing accolades that POTUS gave the Vice Premier Liu in the Oval Office
… Which approached elevating Liu to a level on par with Xi!
• Imagine the pressure now on Liu to complete Deal negotiations in earlier February
… Or risk the private wrath of Dragon-Faced Xi.
… And the possibility of public humiliation.
President Trump has also scheduled the Tariff Increase for March 2nd
• The DAY AFTER the USA hits its March 1st Debt Ceiling.
• Multiplying the BENEFIT of another $30 Billion Annually from China.
… Producing LEVERAGE that blocks Congress/USCOC from opposing the Tariffs.
… Producing LEVERAGE that induces China to satisfy Trump’s Deal Requirements.
• Producing LEVERAGE for Congress to Fund the Wall with Chinese Tariffs.
… When those Tariffs will be applied to Auto/Parts Imports through Mexico.
… Enabling Trump to claim that Mexico was Paying for the Wall.
… Via Trump’s Trade Deals … Just as he said they would!
• Producing LEVERAGE for Congress to RATIFY the USMCA & China Trade Deals.
… Because POTUS can leave the Tariffs in place until they do
… Leaving the USCOC Globalists to absorb the Tariffs in the meantime.
… Watching their Stock Valuations plummet until they’ve Paid enough for Play!
• Producing LEVERAGE for Congress to quickly Close on a Debt Ceiling Deal.
… That CUTS Deficits.
… That APPROVES Trump’s Government Restructuring Plan.
… That EMPOWERS the Administration to Fire Underperforming/Subversive Workers.
CHINA DEAL BONUS: POTUS can TENTATIVELY invite Xi to meet with him …
• EOM February, as Xi’s last chance to avoid the $30 Billion Tariffs on March 1st.
• On site at the conclusion of the Kim Meeting-and-Deal to DENUCLEARIZE.
… By ENABLING the OUTCOME to Gain Face
… or OBSTRUCTING to Lose Face.
PRECONDITIONS:
• NK Deal is SIGNED and SEALED.
• CHINA DEAL is ready for SIGNING as well!
cripto says:
February 3, 2019 at 1:39 am
(Clearing throat) Look at the date and time stamp.
😀
cripto says:
January 20, 2019 at 11:41 pm
Figures out: China’s economy grew 6.6% in 2018, slowest in 28 years. The fourth quarter shows 6.4% (level not seen since the 2009 during the global financial crisis).
Yes it grew, but see my comment above about fudging the statistics.
What is interesting is it seems a central party meeting is scheduled before Liu He and the vice ministers of finance and commerce are scheduled to arrive in D.C. on 30-31 January for trade negotiations. Don’t know yet what it is about, but we all have guesses.
As for His Porcine Majesty, he just came back from his shopping trip in Beijing and made an unpublicized stop at Dandong with a meet and greet with China Officials who govern the border areas and the China-NK autonomous region. As you may know the flow of sanctioned goods has increased between China and NK.
Kim3 wants economic development, highlighted in his New Year’s speech and spent most of his time in Beijing visiting factories and commercial premises. In my opinion he is shopping for the best ‘deal’ or investments. That entails the lifting of sanctions, get an armistice (for both he needs the US and UN to go along) so he can ramp up his united front with SK (juche strategy) and keep his nukes as a guarantor of his continued rule. He needs the US and UN for part of this deal and needs China (and Russia) as leverage.
**It has also been rumored that if Trump meets Kim in Hanoi or Danang, the President may also meet up with Xi.**
We shall see.
WES says:
January 21, 2019 at 12:34 am
Cripto: Xi will never go to Vietnam!
cripto says:
January 21, 2019 at 2:19 am
Sorry WES, but Xi Jinping has already been to Vietnam in 2017. Vietnam “rolled out the red carpet’.
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2119546/vietnam-rolls-out-red-carpet-xi-jinping-hanoi-and
The rumors are the President may meet with Xi for a ‘face-to-face’ maybe not in Vietnam. It was Spox Ms Sarah Saunders who intimated it might happen that got the grape-vine tingling.
Brilliant BKR, you should be inside Team Trump – messaging and strategizing. Maybe with a whip and chair going into the GOPe den and knocking heads.
But UniParty is gonna UniParty. This is where leverage come in. VSGPOTUS has this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t trust bull elephant. They are solid VA GOPe.
(if you don’t believe me, search term “Virginia the bull elephant Trump” and read their headlines. i.e. “Proof Trump cost us the election – The Bull Elephant”)
Good article. Turley has a similar one as well.
“Ok, Campers, Rise and Shine!
It’s Groundhog Day…Again”
Hillary has yet to announce, but she’s seeing her election shadow again. If her health holds out, I predict she will run for president. Again. For a third time.
Crooked Hillary also has the political connections and money. The Clintons still control the Democrat Party. They rigged the nomination for her once and they can do it again as easy as deja vu.
Hillary will recast herself in any mode that will give her an advantage. Any centrism on her part is disingenuous theater. Who is she really? A corrupt globalist and traitor who casts a very long shadow of criminality.
She belongs in prison, not the White House.
—Ben
She’s the Energizer Bunny
No, wait … that was Bill’s “friend”
Nice burn!
D-rat Party PLATFORM:
DIABOLICAL DEPRAVITY is the only explanation
• Drugs
• Cartels
• Crime
• Gangs
• Racism
• Late Term Abortion
• Organ Trafficking
• Death-Panel Terminations
• Unsecured Borders
• Human Trafficking
• Voter Fraud
• Immigrant Invasion
• Wage Suppression
• Job Displacement
• Manufacturing Exfiltration
• Enemy Infiltration
• Industry Nationalization
• Subversion of Capitalism
• Joblessness Expansion
• Dependency Progression
• Homelessness Eruption
• Persecution of Religion
• Cultural Degradation
• Moral Debasement
• Family Disintegration
• Gender Discombobulation
• Personal Disarmament
• Income and Property Confiscation
• Individual Subjugation
• Candidate Vilification
• Political Repression
• Allegation Fabrication
• Judicial Corruption
• Deep State Sedition
• Government Weaponization
• Defense Degradation
• Economic Globalization
• Sovereignty Abdication
• Deficit Explosion
• Debt Capitulation
• National Bankruptcy through Free Healthcare & Free College.
DEMONICALLY DESPOTIC.
=====
Democrat Leaders make Marx, Hitler, Stalin and Mao look like BENEVOLENT Patriots.
Democrats have countered immigrant wage suppression with mandatory minimum wage hikes. The minimum wage hikes are not for the people. The hikes are designed to raise prices and capture the increase sales tax revenue because everything is more expensive.
For an employer to give a dollar an hour raise, it cost around 1.23 an hour after taxes and worker’s comp.
Where does the employee’s increased wage go? The after tax money goes to paying higher prices on everything. But look what has happened to apartment rents in the states after multiple years of increased minimum wage. It has been great for landlords.
LikeLike
An ethnic dive restaurant I go to in San Francisco was gutted, and completely redone, anywhere from a $200,000 to $400,000 remodel. OK? Entre prices went up 75 CENTS.
Minimum wage went up to $15 over 3 years, plus a health care fee. Entre price went up $3.00!
Eating out went up 30-40%!
Same thing in New York city. I read an article a construction worker says the Big Mac meal is now over $10, so he makes his lunch every day now.
Too big a jump. A contributor I used to read in a University town said when wages get to around $15, plus benefits there will be a bigger shift towards automation.
LikeLike
Thanks for posting the JJ video of Citizen!
I think we need to start a petition on the WH website that ‘We the People’ DO NOT WANT OUR TAX DOLLARS SUPPORTING AN ORGANIZATION THAT WILL MURDER CHILDREN up to birth (and after) and that the Gov’t needs to stop giving PP taxpayer $$$ since they obviously support infanticide/MURDER OF FULL TERM BABIES!.
(Forget the fact they turn around and donate to demoncrats)
We the People DO NOT WANT any more of our tax $$$ going to MURDER BABIES!! Or SUPPORTING the sale of baby body parts…
THIS is our chance to MAKE A LOT OF NOISE ABOUT THIS ISSUE!! Also, this is our chance to keep this issue front and center.
Maybe we can stop our tax $ SUPPORTING this EVIL since they have clearly went WAY TOO FAR this time!
Perhaps they could help parents who WANT children instead?
I mean it is called “Planned Parenthood” so couldn’t they help people “plan” to have children instead of MURDERING them?
Maybe they can get into SUPPORTING/PROMOTING ADOPTION?
I know, the chance of adoption is slim as I imagine baby body parts bring in BIG BUCKS.
But-
We do need to SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY to at least TRY to stop supporting them.
I would do it but my writing skills are not what they once were.
You do great KimmyK, it IS an abomination that our tax money goes to this modern day Mengele organization.
Our forefathers started a revolution over a tea tax and we sit idly by while our government takes our money to slaughter the most innocent. Moloch worshippers!
For those treepers who are not believers but may be appalled by the illumination of callously leaving a baby to die after a failed abortion and making an industry of selling baby parts, perhaps you can see the signs of the times from Paul’s admonishment in Romans:
Romans 1:18-32 King James Version (KJV)
18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness;
19 Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them.
20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:
21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.
22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,
23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.
24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:
25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:
27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.
28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;
29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers,
30 Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,
31 Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful:
32 Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.
King James Version (KJV)
Were they even invited?
Go Patriots!
https://www.businessinsider.com/absher-saudi-website-men-control-women-stop-escape-2019-1?r=US&IR=T&utm_source=reddit.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, I actually didn’t pay for those over-burned beans. Crap coffee, followed by crap candidacy. Not impressed.
One of my favorite bumper stickers reads “Friends don’t let friends do Starbucks”.
Dems to invite illegal migrant to SOTU. An illegal who stole the job opportunity from a true legal immigrant or American citizen.
https://gellerreport.com/2019/02/dem-illegal-migrant-sotu.html/
Fine. Great real-time advertisement for what is all wrong with the Dems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every time I go onto the dailymail I get sidetracked with shocking stories like this:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6661787/Prince-Charles-joked-gay-order-avoid-having-suitable-Royal-bride.html
Daily Mail is all about licensing great photos. Are you one of those guys who read Playboy ”for the articles” ?
Generals Mattis thought of as a warrior-god. But for decades, many Generals have turned out to be different creatures altogether – creatures of a semi-independent ecosystem that operates outside of the normal rules and benefits only a powerful minority subset: the military elite, defense contractors, and Congress. More recently, the defense-funded think tank world has become part of this ecology, providing the ideological grist for more spending and serving as a way-station for operators moving in and out of government and industry.
What is your point? Just a “I hate Gen Mattis” slag. What about other military generals. like Lt Gen Flynn? What about Flynn and the other generals who stood down at the Benghazi debacle. Lt Gen Flynn was in harness (at DIA head) with the Obama administration and the planning for transferring or retrieving weapons. What about Gen McChrystal? A stalwart Dem who was best buddies with Lt Gen Flynn and helped to launch his military/ intel group from his house?
Lots to examine here. Gen Mattis is not the problem. Maybe with some research you may enlighten us.
The war Generals
Have called for the throats of their kind
Which they have branded as enemies
What could make the gong sound so fierce
Other than the price of liquid gold?
Folks, I’m starting to thing thing Northam thing is some kind of trap. Due process, remember those words.
Do you have facts or are you developing a theory? Please expound.
LikeLike
What was the story a while back about some people being forced to provide incriminating nude photos for play in something?
No way this is over a 1984 photo.
Very serious development:
Sources: Iranian Regime Is Sending Elite Forces to Venezuela to Assist Socialist Leaders to Crush the Popular Uprising
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/sources-iranian-regime-is-sending-elite-forces-to-venezuela-to-assist-socialist-leaders-to-crush-the-popular-uprising/
and
http://isicrc.org/developing-tehran-said-to-be-dispatching-anti-riot-advisors-to-maduros-aid/
EXCLUSIVE : Iranian national security advisor flees Iran, taking with him hundreds of documents
Touraj Esmaeeli, a top advisor working for the cyber and missile department of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council fled the country, taking hundreds of classified documents with him. On Sunday, January 13th, following a meeting Esmaeeli disappeared and was thought to have been arrested like several of his colleagues.
Beginning April 2018, three of the high ranking directors of National Security in Iran were arrested and charged with spying. Alireza, Zarifian, the director of the center for communication and information of the General Secretariat of National Security, Admiral Eessaa Golverdiand Ghafoor Dorgazi, both of whom were deputies in the Operations Department to National Security, remain in custody. The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic regime, Ali Shamkhani has yet to comment on either one of the four cases.
Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Islamic Regime’s Supreme National Security Council.
A source close to Shamkhani has admitted that Esmaeeli succeeded in fleeing the country for Turkey, where he was hiding out at Istanbul’s Avant Garde Taksim Hotel.
Confidential sources have reported that on Sunday, Iranian intelligence agency (Etelaat), in cooperation with Turkish Intelligence agency (MIT) raided the hotel. Esmaeeli however, was able to flee in time and is said to have taken refuge in one of the Western countries’ consulates in Istanbul, and attempts by Tehran’s forces to catch the top advisor and hundreds of documents in his possession remained unsuccessful.
According to reports, the Supreme National Security Council is scrambling to alter, update and delete strategies regarding cyber activities, in order to compensate for any leaks that could arise from the documents in Esmaeeli’s possession.
http://isicrc.org/exclusive-iranian-national-security-advisor-flees-the-country-taking-with-him-hundreds-of-documents/
LikeLike
NO confirmation of this report. Outside of the two interlinked sources, isicrc and gateway pundit.
Need proof. Until then, give it a big bag of salt.
Interesting video via. CrowdSourceTheTruth (Jason Goodman) w/ Joe Napoli & John Cullen:
Was Las Vegas Shooting an aerial attack linked with Saudi Civil War at the time:
(Saudi National Guard training with armed helicopters was occurring 150 miles away, Boeing, Mesa, Arizona – can watch whole video, or jump to 41 mins and watch for a few minutes first to get a preview of the general theory before watching the whole thing)
