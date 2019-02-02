Saturday February 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Too cute! I'll take the two on the end.
Still Friday in the Idaho Panhandle, too.
Power Perfected In Weakness
To Paul was committed the greatest revelation of all time. He was divinely commissioned to proclaim the glorious all-sufficiency of Christ’s redemptive work, God’s offer of salvation by free grace to all who trust in Christ and their heavenly position, blessings and prospect.
Lest he should become puffed up by the glory of these great truths, God gave him what he calls “a thorn in the flesh”, an aggravating physical infirmity of some sort. “For this thing,” he says, “I besought the Lord thrice [three times], that it might depart from me” (IICor.12:8). But the Lord knew better than Paul what was best for him:
“And He said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee; for My strength is made perfect in weakness” (Ver.9).
How right God was! Every Christian knows that with brimming health and “good fortune” comes the tendency to forget our need of Him, while infirmity causes us to lean harder and to pray more and this is where our spiritual power lies. Every believer should acknowledge this and say with Paul:
“Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities…for when I am weak, then am I strong” (IICor.12:9,10).
Infirmities of the flesh are common even to God’s choicest saints. What satisfaction there is, then, in just believing God’s Word: “My grace is sufficient for thee, for My strength is made perfect in weakness”.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/power-perfected-in-weakness/
2Corinthians 12:8 For this thing I besought the Lord thrice, that it might depart from me.
9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Don’t call me Ginger…
Lucille, he looks like a grumpy old man! 😆
Love Maine Coons even when they're grumpy looking. But this guy looks like he's feeling his inner lion and is ready to roar.
HAPPY CATURDAY
Happy Caturday!
makes me so sad watching Freddie…such a talent.
thanks, Garrison.
Amazing!! 😍 What were you doing when you were 4 years old?
That is very cute. The little arms!
so beautiful…very elegant cat.
❤ kitty 🙂
Sadly, these beautiful cats are becoming an endangered species. Their gene pool is shrinking due to loss of territory.
serious crisis in SWFL for the Florida Panthers ( and all other wildlife)….due to Big Nasty Development which is totally destroying what’s left of our natural areas.
it’s awful…in more ways than one.
just hideous.
and sad.
I know that look xoxoxox
Happy Caterday, Treepers!!
Stink Patrol: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 86’S Rick Scott’s Common Core
Posted at 10:21 pm on January 31, 2019 by Alex Parker
https://www.redstate.com/alexparker/2019/01/31/ron-desantis-eliminates-common-core-rick-scott/
Here is a good read about Venezuela+PDVSA+Military from Dec 2018
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-pdvsa-military-specialrepor-idUSKCN1OP0RZ
hahahaha! Super! He's a genius.
Al Gore has nothing to be concerned about then. He'll probably call the VSG and thank him.
Anyone else?
Memories
“Deliver us from evil,” most especially the baby killing just approved in NY…
awwww good papa ❤
Just because this one makes me laugh every time…….
Thank you for all the precious babies!
Hopefully some federal government entity will investigate this woman thoroughly…she absolutely does not deserve to be serving the American people if any of this is remotely true…
The Four Horsewomen Of The Apocalypse: Ilhan Omar- Maybe Not A Bigamist, But….
Posted at 4:37 pm on February 1, 2019 by davenj1
https://www.redstate.com/diary/davenj1/2019/02/01/four-horsewomen-apocalypse-ilhan-omar-maybe-not-bigamist-but…./
Yay!
God bless these boys. God bless the USA!!!!!!!
From the description of this BBC film. I like how it shows how Beethoven put the passion and intensity into his music. Based on the his Third Symphony “Eroica”.
It is 9 June 1804. At the palace of Prince Lobkowitz, Beethoven is conducting the first performance of his Third Symphony, the Eroica. And through this film we attend the performance. Through the exchanges between the characters represented, their words but also their expressions, we are reminded of the complete novelty of this symphony: its length, its unusual accents, its intense emotion and, of course, the disrupted musical rules. During the interval, Beethoven takes the advantage to speak privately with Josephine von Deym. The romantic life of the master is then presented. Haydn has the last word. When speaking of the music, he concludes: “From today, everything is different”. The camera moves through the orchestra, lingering on a detail, that we may participate in the music together with the musicians. The film is remarkably well made.
Sorry, the second paragraph is from the description to the youtube video. The words are theirs. I watched the whole thing.
The article is enough to make one ill.
Armies of rats running through the streets of downtown Los Angeles are the suspected cause of a Typhus outbreak hitting the city.
…
A veteran city prosecutor is among the latest victims.
“It felt like somebody was driving railroad stakes through my eyes and out the back of my neck,” Greenwood told the I-Team. “Who gets typhus? It’s a medieval disease that’s caused by trash.”..
