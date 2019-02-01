MAGAnomics – January Jobs Report, Massive Wage Growth, Manufacturing Report and Overall Economic Numbers Stun Financial Media…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) published the report on the January job growth and the financial media sat jaw agape as the economy gained a whopping 304,000 jobs despite the government shutdown. The doomsayer pundits are choking on a triple-scoop of winnamins.
Adding to the financial media apoplexy the wage growth in blue-collar workers far exceeded expectations, and the ISM data on manufacturing blew all consensus predictions out of the water… leading to the following ‘scorching’ headline from CNBC:
Too funny. Enjoy the following:
(Via CNBC) January’s super strong jobs report and a solid manufacturing survey on Friday showed that recession worries may be overblown and slowdown fears are not impacting corporate hiring or dampening manufacturers’ sentiment.
The economy added a surprising 304,000 new jobs in January, well above the 165,000 expected by economists. Wages grew by an annual 3.2 percent, and were even higher for nonmanagerial workers with a 0.4 percent monthly gain.
“The labor market is still scorching,” said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies. “If you look at the payroll data, the economy continues to pound out job growth. Wage growth is for real.”
ISM manufacturing was 56.6, well above the consensus of 54.2, but the important new orders component rose even more to 58.2 from 51 in December. A number above 50 reflects expansion, and while off recent highs, economists had expected the number to slow down even more. Consumer sentiment was also reported Friday and was significantly lower at 91.2, but it too beat expectations. (read more)
- In January, employment in leisure and hospitality rose by 74,000.
- Construction employment rose by 52,000 in January
- Employment in health care increased by 42,000 in January.
- Over the month, employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 27,000.
- In January, retail trade employment edged up by 21,000.
- Mining employment increased by 7,000 in January.
- Employment in professional and business services continued to trend up over the month (+30,000) and has increased by 546,000 in the past 12 months.
- Employment in manufacturing continued to trend up in January (+13,000).
“January’s Job Report demonstrated the strength of the American economy, with 304,000 jobs added as private sector job creation continued to surge despite the partial government shutdown. Significant growth in the mining, construction, and transportation and warehousing sectors led the report.
“The unemployment rate ticked up 0.1 percentage point to 4.0%, largely as a result of the temporary lapse in federal government funding, yet this is the 11th consecutive month that the unemployment rate has been at or below 4.0%.
“Average hourly earnings rose by 3.2%, marking the sixth straight month in which year over year hourly earnings have been growing at or above 3%. Average weekly earnings rose at an even more robust 3.5%, year over year.
“Another key indicator in the report pointed to the increase of the labor force participation rate to 63.2%, the highest rate since August 2013.
“As the jobs and employment data normalizes over the coming months, we are confident the nation’s economy will continue to build on the strength seen in 2018 and the first report of 2019.” ~ Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta
Unfortunately, the FED is going to raise rates again.
But, it is more fun when the FED is chasing the economy up rather than down.
They eventually should, a bit. The old rule of thumb (that I was taught in Macroeconomics a long time ago at Harvard, twice, college and HBS) is that the fed funds rate should approximate the GDP growth rate. Higher FFR is a negative for inflation. Lower FFR is a positive for inflation. About the same is inflation neutral. A couple more quarter point FFR raises in the next year are no biggy, they would be roughly neutral.
PDJT has jawboned the Fed into a reminder of this old rule of thumb, which he probably also remembers from his U Penn Wharton business education decades ago.
There’s no inflation. The things that count towards inflation like toasters and microwaves are not increasing in price. The things we should count towards inflation but don’t like groceries and gas are actually going down. Wages are going up. Bottom line, family vacations are back baby! Fed yo don’t screw it up.
Agreed, Ristvan.
Wharton’s economics courses are often taught by Fed or Ex-Fed employees. Our prof delighted in bringing the latest Fed problems to class to stump us students, though he did get excited when someone would stumble across part of the Fed’s solution.
The Fed hates low unemployment which they take as contributory to high inflation.
Pundits who claimed recession fears were basing their opinions on higher FFR rates, higher interest financial burdens, a more difficult employment picture causing higher unemployment, and the significant drop in capital caused by FFR increases that sank stocks.
What pundits overlook is that the entire business infrastructure remains incredibly healthy and is still responding to lower regulatory burden and high demand. Years of stifled business opportunity are unleashed.
So yes, continued low unemployment means the Fed will raise the FFR repeatedly this year as they try to crush any inflationary conditions.
I believe PDT has a far better understanding of how business responds than the ossified Fed.
A lot of the fake hysteria among financial media / pundits who predicted inflation was from the globalists who wanted us to believe that inflation would result from higher domestic prices caused by PDJT’s punitive tariffs that are in effect during the multiple trade agreement resets that the president has been spearheading.
It was a bogus argument out of the gate but so many folks in the investment markets don’t really understand economics that the explanation “sold” well at least for awhile.
Economics is as much a science as Psychology, and that is all I have to say about that….
I prefer the Mises Institute. https://mises.org/
The FED is DEAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
best Panda picture ever!
Sorry, but this is a koala, not a panda.
Love, love, love POTUS Trump. He is universally revered in Vietnam. Cash gift envelopes at weddings are $100 dollar bill mock ups, front and back, with POTUS Trump in place of Benjamin Franklin. MAGA hats, American flag shirts… welcome and respected everywhere. The Vietnamese fled to California in the seventies to escape the Communists but now California is in a death grip of vile, atheist, anarchist radicals while human rights and freedom of expression (and the economy, 8.3%) flourish in Vietnam. MAGA/KAG !
So cutting taxes and regulations, and restructuring trade deals leads to economic growth? I guess that’s the magic wand Barack the Magic Negro was referring to!
Who Knew?
THAT’S it…I’ve had it…count me out. A man can only stand so much prosperity. Enough is enough….
…’peach 45….’…peach 45….
You have the Maxine Waters dialect wrong, it is ‘peach foty fi’. She said it again today.
Does she fake her “Suth’in Accent” like Chicago born and bred Hillary?
Ristvan….point well made – I stand corrected. ‘ Hard to believe in the face of all this great news, she has the audacity to repeat this mantra. She’s like one of those old eight track cassettes on continuous loop.
Not Obama.
Oh oh oh… rhetorical question… I get it.
Otherwise know as Saint. Obama
Careful there with the use of the word “Saint”. I know one when I am one. And, I know Obama was NOT a Saint.
It’s hard to say if Obama was a “true believer” like his Weather Underground mentors, or one of the would be plutocrats like the Soros wannabes, you may say “what difference does it make” as the result is the same. However remember, we can never OUTSPEND the triad of billionaire globalists, the combined wealth of the Gates,Soros,Bezos,Buffets are against us, we have to win with the ideology of understanding.
The Xbox grandkids of ma and pa kettle have to be taught the globalists are out to enslave, not save them.
Remember when Little girls (and boys) were taught by their Moms, “If a stranger offers you candy, RUN LIKE HADES AWAY from them!”
Well the same goes for when a politician offers you ‘Free Stuff’ RUN!
Unfortunately tose who fall for socialism/communism are tricked the same way as wild pigs…
GC, you are amazing. TY.
We don’t have feral hogs up in my Wisconsin Uplands dairy farm, although that trap setup looks like it would work on Wisconsin Congress critters if the trigger bait was dollars and the panels a bit higher.
MAObama did not care about growth or income or opportunity for all.
He wanted “FAIRNESS” at the expense of those things. Remember his encounter in Toledo with the Economist/Plumber Joseph Wurzelbacher? MAObama did not care if lower taxes actually brought in more revenue: MAObama told him that he cared much more about “fairness.”
Fairness defined as “Taking money away from all those who work as well as they can.”
There is no amount of resource in the world to make everyone rich equally. However, it is easy to make everyone poor equally.
If some how you have a magic and make everyone on earth have 1 billion dollar each, Do you think everyone are rich?? Try to ask other billionaires to cut your grass? make you dinner, fix your car…. You get the point. When everyone are equally rich then they are just all poor equally.
The fairness should be everyone should have a fair chance of getting richer than anyone else but not equal outcome for everyone.
Equality of outcome *proves* inequality of opportunity.
Well, PDJT did have to make a few of phone calls, too, so I’ve always assumed that was the magic wand.
Laughing!!! Millennial wake up! This is your future don’t go socialist!
Possibly. I think it is safe to conclude that they don’t teach real economics (or basic business or civics or ethics) at Community Organizer School.
I’ll say it for you, SD: Jumpin’ Ju-Ju Bones!
LikeLiked by 6 people
It was always this easy.
Here is Rush’s take below from earlier today. I love it when Trump hammers the media blowhards!
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2019/02/01/drive-bys-gobsmacked-by-blockbuster-jobs-report/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rush, the guy who spent well over a decade stumping for the right of billionaire class to buy politicians at their whim. Yea sure, he was never part of the problem.
Never been impressed with Rush, never will be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this the 3rd or 4th embarrassment in a row for the drive-by media?
Worst. Manchurian. Candidate. EVAR
We like Rush!
Love Rush! He has brought many people out the trash heap of liberalism and educated millions. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, count the many blessings he is on the right side : )
Share this far and wide. The MSM is too busy breaking all their 10’ ft poles so they can avoid touching this at any cost.
He had me at:
I will be the best JOBS President in history.
~Donald J TRUMP
I stand corrected:
I will be the greatest jobs President that God ever created, I tell you that.
~Donald J TRUMP
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2015/jun/16/donald-trump-us-president-republicans-video
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree TwoLaine!
Actually he had me at the escalator. 😉
thinking that was Melania…
As predicted from the start: The America First Trump Train has no brakes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Things are going well of late. Is it just me, or do I detect a trend? If things continue, the globalist scum will have to come up with something drastic…Something like the event they staged in Las Vegas. Put nothing beyond these swines.
Breaking News: MSM claims job scans economy are too strong. People are choosing to work to pay bills and provide for their families. It’s all Trump’s fault. /s
What a refreshing change!
The good economic numbers are “surprising,” rather than “unexpected.”
I am wondering how much of the construction and transportation is related to building/expanding/reopening manufacturing plants and equipping them. To the extent it is, we could be poised for a big jump in manufacturing jobs as the new plants hire and come on line.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suspect at least part of your post is spot on. Construct new manufacturing facilities and then fill em up!
trapper, My local quarry doubled the price of gravel, and you had better be careful around my neighborhood or you will get run over by the gravel trucks! Actually we had three gravel trucks flip over near me in the last year!
COnsiderinug that last year there were about half a million unfilled trucking jobs I think its safe to say that a good portion of those were for the re-energized and expanding business at existing facilities. But looking at LIghthizer’s map at POTUS WH meeting today it indicated that there are a LOT more new operations opening up around the country than I was aware of (or maybe than most were aware of).
Time to make the donuts! Get up early too!! US Business is where the action is around the world!!!
This is the 100th consecutive month of job gains.
LikeLike
And the 16th consecutive month of 100K+ jobs.
And these are real jobs. Not obama’s redefined FT jobs of 30 hours / week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Think of all the people who lost their jobs (and their insurance) over the healthcare takeover, and all the $$$ wasted to replace them at 3 times the cost when appropriated by the gubt. Most of them are gone now, since the bottom fell out of this hideous program with never ending price tags.
Many people had to be hired just to do the work of the piece of sh1t so-called “marketplace” that fell apart day 1 all across the country. Six “customers” processed at best.
I remember laughing at the talking heads who were gaga over the fact that the website was in multiple languages. OOOOHHHHH. AAAAHHHHHHH. And then their joy fell apart on Day 1. 😉
❤ that Kudlow tweet and the Kudlow Koala in shades!
#WereOnARoll
#ItsGonnaStayLikeThat
100 months, hmmm, then I bet the anti PT media and left will credit Obama and not PT for all this joy and amazement in spite of all the evidence to the contrary. SOP for anything that PT causes that actually helps America. Good Friday news that’s for sure!
See you have been reading CNN again,fake news.
And all of this while 800,000 government employees were furloughed. Huh. 🤔
The FED will step in to ‘correct’ these numbers.
I guess its a good thing when the government shuts down.
And the only thing that was down was consumer confidence. Wonder where consumers got the idea that we’re all going to hell in a hand basket. Nah, couldn’t be the MSM.
And, the Marxist platform in 2020 will be…..
Exaggerating and over-hyping and blatantly lying about whatever Mueller vomits out, plus a variety of micro aggressions the media blames on Orange Man.
Jobs, free trade, fair share taxation, equal opportunity, border security, bad dog Russia, election integrity, comprehensive immigration reform. Of course, it will all be bull shit. Their “solutions” will only make worse every single one of the problems they are supposed to solve. Faculty lounge understanding of how the world works, which means no understanding at all and no real attempt to face reality or buy a clue.
Meant this as a reply to Akindole above
Like my teacher niece who doesn’t have a clue and voted for hiLIARy. And still doesn’t get it!!!
Yeah but the last blockbuster jobs report was revised down from 312,000 to 220,000. That’s a huge downward revision. The government sure likes to see those initial reports with numbers above 300k! Let’s see if we get another downward revision next month.
Kudlow – “we’re on a roll and it’s going to stay that way”
This will continue through the election. There are three reasons.
1. All the formerly exfiltrated now being repatriated economics (capital, manufacturing) only just started. It takes 2-3 years to build a factory or refurbish one, train the workers, and get operations fully under way. It has only been a bit more than a year.
2. USMCA is not yet implemented.
3. China trade deal is not yet agreed.
Dems clowncar full of presidential hopefuls has no hope. “It’s the economy, stupid.”
They’re gonna need some bigger chairs.
That and a bigger screen.
Smaller screen and move camera to back of the room that oughta help (maybe).
That dancing gif of President Trump a couple comments down is just classic. BOSS.
Nice how these killer numbers came out just before the SOTU.
Kind of gets in the way of Abrams’ likely whining about the shutdown harm.
And sadly, his approval ratings is still low. Even from the Rasmussen Reports. Or they could be fake like always?… I don’t know. I don’t know which poll to trust.
How about your own? It’s the only one that matters.
Grant….none of them….
THATS easy; NONE of them. It is not a ‘science’ it is a psudo-science, like ‘climate change’.
Polls have NEVER been a reliable indicator of peoples sentiments, it simply IS NOT possible to ask a series of closed ended questions, compile the results, and then extrapolate and apply those answers to a much larger group.
Its hogwash.
Damn, the socialist, progressive, leftists can’t catch a break. Well, maybe they can find a way to turn Ralph Northam (D gov from VA) into a racist Republican — he’s having a rough week, don’t you know…
The five Financial Media personalities, whom I watch, have been on-board from the beginning; Charles Payne, Stewart Varney, Liz MacDonald, Lou Dobbs and David Asman. They are the only Fox commentators who have not waivered and have stayed on course in their reporting. Sorry, Maria B. is a great interviewer but she has proven to go with the prevailing media flow as required.
MAGA-SAGA-DING-DONG!!
Consider this:. I don’t have the numbers in front of me but since the last time the labor participation rate was this high, 2013, we’ve had a *considerable* number of baby boomers leave the workforce – in numbers that are difficult to overcome with new workers entering.
Matching 2013 numbers can only mean one thing, the economy **I.S O.N F.I.R.E**
Success is no mistake.
Dhimmicrats have been claiming the improved economy is a delayed effect from Obama.
Is that mug microwaveable and where can I get one?
Don’t forget the fake news on Foxconn leaving WI, with blame going to PDJT. Actually it was the left wing governor (who defeated Walker in 2018) who tried to break the deal. PDJT stepped in an reassured Foxconn the deal would remain in place.
See Fake NBC news:
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/foxconn-may-not-build-10b-wisconsin-plant-trump-touted-n964411
OANN’s take:
https://www.oann.com/foxconn-says-it-will-build-plant-in-wisconsin-after-talk-with-trump/
BTW, just checked the market close today and here are S&P numbers from key dates:
08 Nov 2016 Close on Election Day: 2163.26
20 Sep 2018 Absolute peak close: 2930.75
24 Dec 2018 Midterm and year-end selloff: 2351.10
1 Feb 2019 Close: 2704.10
The reader can work the percentages. I am happy.
Obama’s final GDP numbers:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-27/barack-obama-now-only-president-history-never-have-year-3-gdp-growth
Fuhrer Nancy Pelosi : “Curse you Pres.Trump! Foiled Again!!”
All the genius “economists” have to do is throw away their useless formulas and count the semi-trailers on the interstate and railroad cars…
The BNSF in southern NM about mile+ long….. stacked with cargo trailers
Treepers should get together and commission a “magic wand” to gift to the president.
Black ivory with a silver handle and gold tip. Engraved with “This Magic Wand” along one side and “President Donald J Trump” along the other.
He would love it and probably start reading CTH (that’d be a good thing)
Very Stable Genius President Donald J. Trump… also known as: The Man With The Plan.
Now the IT industry please… 😦
