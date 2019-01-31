Thursday January 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“God’s Three Divisions of Humanity” (1 Corinthians 10:32)
“If you knew how much . . .”
RAINBOW OVER MONUMENT VALLEY – SUNRISE
Cold-weather Winter Cursday…
This month has been seemingly ENDLESS. I guess I am waiting for the political shoe to drop (have been for 2 years). I won’t be happy until there is a new, 30-foot wall along the border, Mueller is gone, and the swamp is drained.
Agree. Unfortunately, the swamp will fill back up after Trump’s 2nd term is over.
citizen, I for one do not think the President is that short sighted.
pretty dog-gone difficult to imagine what the USA will be like in 6 yrs.
Keep looking up, ZM, and keep those prayers going…that’s how we’ve made it this far with our President. You can see when he meets with various Christian groups how appreciative he is when individuals mention that they are praying for him.
So beautiful!!
Thank you.
Buying Up The Time
Nineteen hundred years ago Paul wrote to his fellow- believers in the vicinity of Ephesus: “See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, redeeming [Lit., buying up] the time, because the days are evil” (Eph. 5:15,16). Those were indeed evil days, when a wicked tyrant ruled the Roman Empire, when Messiah had been rejected, not only in incarnation, but in resurrection, and Christianity was fighting a life-and-death battle to penetrate the prevailing pagan darkness with the light of God’s grace. Surely Paul never dreamed that the dispensation of grace would continue for more than nineteen hundred years. He expected the Lord to come at any time to recall His ambassadors and bring the day of grace to a close. Hence the urgency of his appeal to be “buying up the time, because the days are evil.”
But if Paul had reason to suspect that the day of grace would soon be brought to a close, we today have greater reason to think so. Now that the light of the gospel has been brought to Europe, America and many other parts of the world, men are turning their backs on it. Only a small minority of even Christendom truly believe the Bible and know the Christ it presents — and how very few know the riches of His grace!
Meanwhile our governments, our educational institutions and our social systems are becoming ever more godless. The result? The newspapers, radio and TV — even a trip downtown to any fair-sized city, will tell us all we need to know. Once again “the days are evil” and the Lord’s coming for His own seems imminent. There is still much talk about lasting peace and prosperity, but no thoughtful person believes that we are headed in that direction. Rather the world appears to be heading straight toward the prophesied “day of wrath.”
What a comfort it is to the believer, then, to know that “God hath not appointed us unto wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ, who died for us…” (I Thes. 5:9,10). “For the Scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on Him shall not be ashamed” and “whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Rom. 10:11,13).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/buying-up-the-time/
Ephesians 5:15 See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise,
16 Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
1Thessalonians 5:9 For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ,
10 Who died for us, that, whether we wake or sleep, we should live together with him.
Romans 10:11 For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.
13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring (circa 1665)
So many precious babies. I love them wrapped!
Amen 🙏
A VERY funny show/cartoon from a while back – cancelled after the first season – really pegs the SJWs. Pretty funny stuff. Pilot episode will take you 22 minutes to watch, the others are also available on the tubes….
Ha that skinny kid sounds exactly like Mr. Van Driessen from Beavis and Butthead. Is this a Mike Judge show?
Oh yes it is!!
And I guess that’s the husband…Funny stuff.
The whole series is GREAT! Absolutely predictive of what we face now! Did you see “Idiocracy?”
Happy Cursday! There are few things more fun than watching border collies have fun in snow! Go for it, guys!!!
Fun promo for NEW INTELLECTUAL FROGLEGS “Democrats on a Bus” 01 30 19
…and then if you’ve not seen the full vid go to Joe Dan’s website…. https://intellectualfroglegs.com/new-season-democrats-on-a-bus/
…plus share it on social media…if you’ve not been banned yet, that is!
Impeach R.B.G.
“Tell me who you’re going with and I’ll tell you who you are” – Cervantes
“I’ve always been blessed with some kind of intuition about people that allows me to feel who the greasy guys are, and I stay far away from them.” – Donald Trump, “Surviving at the Top”
“Tell me who you’re going with and I’ll tell you who you are” – Cervantes
“Tell me who you’re going with and I’ll tell you who you are” – Cervantes
“Tell me who you’re going with and I’ll tell you who you are” – Cervantes
