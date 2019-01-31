January 31st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #742

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Trump heads off conservative rebellion with new slate of California judicial nominees
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/30/donald-trump-announces-9th-circuit-california-judi/
It should read, never trumpers mislead “should know betters” who should follow the 24 hour rule. Think those kind of judicial appointments happen on quick whim?
At what point should/do states rights end?? When they pass laws that can murder infants before and after birth?? Where is the line drawn, is there a line?? At what point do we rise and How do we rise up and truly be heard?? Obviously voting is worsening things not improving them. We went from murdering babies in the womb to now murdering them during and after birth!!
As much as I love this nation is as much as I loathe the murderous evil states!! Conflicting to be sure.
Shannon Bream did her homework (or her crew did) – 15,000 late term abortions a year?!
Last time this was a huge issue, the Democrats / PP lied through their teeth about this specific number. They tried to claim it was rare.
What’s this latest “The Russians ate my homework” story Mueller was crying about today?
Hillarious, actually. If I’m understanding correctly, the Russians, clever guys that they are, looked at Muellers material released during discovery, which was about russias efforts to manipulate the 2016 campaign, and used that knowledge to improve their effort in 2018.
So, I presume Mueller being justified in refusing to respond to discovery, which is the actual point.
Poor Abilio. He just doesn’t get the fact the government shutdown cost twice as much as President Trump wanted for The Wall.
I don’t think he ever graduated from Kindergarten. The teacher just moved him ahead to 1st grade, just to get him out of the Kindergarten classroom.
He’s too dramatic….drama…drama…drama.
Via Fox News:
Private sector employment increased by 213,000 jobs in January, according to the ADP National Employment report , surpassing Wall Street’s expectations of 178,000 jobs, despite a 35-day partial government shutdown that experts believed could take a toll on small business.
“The job market weathered the government shutdown well,” Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s, said. “Despite the severe disruptions, businesses continued to add aggressively to their payrolls. As long as businesses hire strongly the economic expansion will continue on.”
In December, the private sector added a whopping 271,000 jobs — soaring past analysts’ expectations of 178,000. Manufacturing, meanwhile, added the most jobs in more than four years.
Excellent news.
Im having a laugh.
Jeff Bezos investigating whether Donald Trump hacked his phone to leak damaging text messages
AS IF
All Bezos has to do is ask the FBI. I mean the WaPo is cosy with the CIA and FBI
How could Trump get access to his accounts???
Esp the way the NSA and FBI is behaving
The trollip outed herself I think by telling her BFFs and people took snaps of them dining cosily together LONG before this all came out
Maybe it was the wife who wanted revenge
I dont blame her
https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/jeff-bezos-investigating-whether-donald-trump-hacked-his-phone-to-leak-damaging-text-messages/news-story/5d22a6824139358a66c28652b7213204
California Parents Sue to Block ‘Inclusivity’ Instruction in Schools
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.theepochtimes.com/california-parents-sue-to-block-inclusivity-trainings-in-schools_2785338.html/amp
Excerpt:
“Concerned parents in Santa Barbara, California, have filed a federal lawsuit against a radical activist group and their local school board over taxpayer-funded “inclusivity” instruction. They characterize these sessions as public-school indoctrination that falsely portrays America, depicting the nation as a cruel, oppressive, and racist country……
………Critics counter that the group is attempting to radicalize students and encourage them to become political activists who see the world through the Marxist lens of race, sex, and class.”
