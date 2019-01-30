Wednesday January 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 5 people
CHOICE : Fate deals the cards, but you play the hand. - Anonymous
OPPORTUNITY: Don’t fight forces, use them. – Buckminster Fuller
CONFIDENCE: Never let the fear of striking out get in your way. – Babe Ruth
SELF-RELIANCE: To be independent of public opinion is the first condition of achieving anything great – G.W.F. Hegel
PURPOSE: What counts is not necessarily the size of the dog in the fight – it’s the size of the fight in the dog – Dwight D. Eisenhower
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Ouch! Poor little guy…..
LikeLike
What do y’all think about what my Congressman, Mo Brooks, said yesterday about Trump having the authority to tell the military to build the wall.
With no “national emergency” or congressional approval.
And, presumably, with no legal challenges allowed.
Fact or fiction?
If fact, is there any drawback to doing it this way?
If none, then why on earth aren’t we doing it?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/29/watch-defense-official-nothing-stopping-trump-from-authorizing-military-to-build-border-wall/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, 10USC284!
Thank you, guru, and Congressman Brooks!
Go. For. It.
ASAP
MAGA
LikeLike
Guru – I have no expertise in this, but it would seem logical, as Commander In Chief, that he could.
LikeLike
At the very end of the exchange between Brooks and Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood,
BROOKS: If President Trump were to direct the Pentagon and the United States military pursuant to 10 U.S.C § 284 to build such barriers as are necessary to secure our southern border from drug trafficking and international crime cartels would the United States military obey that order?
ROOD: If we judge it to be a lawful order, yes sir. And I assume it would be.
Left me wondering – by what standard would Rood (“we”) judge the lawfulness of the Commander in Chief’s order?
For anyone interested, here is the full hearing video. Brooks begins his questioning around 3:05:10. It is interesting to see/hear the Democrats questions and the angles they are obviously seeking to exploit in order to obstruct the President’s authority with the military deployment at the southern border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I posted this elsewhere, but I sense profound frustration in most if not all who attend this forum. I wanted to post it once more for even a few to increase their Faith.
Sundance is absolutely BRILLIANT! And I pray daily and often that we can all see such as the previously laid out plan of offensive action from PDJT. However, even Sundance [and we all] must defer to One greater than he. To wit…
1st Corinthians 15.52 KJV: “…in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump…”
KP speaking, in the original manuscripts, Father uses ‘salpigx’ [sal’-pinx] the greek word for “trump” [Trump] intentionally as a sign for our edification.
Isaiah 3.4 KJV: “And I will give children to be their princes, and babes shall rule over them”.
KP speaking, Demoncrats have the minds of children fulfilling another of our Father’s prophecies.
Romans 12.19 KJV: “Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves… Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord”. KP speaking, Father will strike when he knows it is right! Trust HIM!
Matthew 13.43 KJV: “Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun…Who hath ears to hear…
KP Speaking, We all get to watch…it will be glorius!
God bless you all, Brother & Sisters in Christ.
In HIS Service…
kp
LikeLiked by 4 people
And as Zephaniah taught in today’s morning devotions,
´Every morning He brings justice to light [even in Swamp DC];
He does not fail.’ 3:5
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And as Zephaniah taught in today’s morning devotions,
´Every morning He brings justice to light [even in Swamp DC];
He does not fail.’ 3:5
Amen.
LikeLike
How the system operates…
News is going on today about how New Orleans Police Department went on a sweep and arrested 45 of the city’s most violent ‘wanted’. No information on why it took them so long to round up all off these wanted violent offenders – one who’s been wandering the streets since a murder he committed during Mardi Gras 2018, the emphasis is on the city finally doing it.
All 45 were duly marched in front of commissioners or magistrate judges who then set bail for many of them, some as low as $1000. No word yet how many will be bailed by a liberal bail group that’s been posting bail for poor black defendants charged with violent crimes and given ‘disproportionate’ (i.e., they can’t pay them) bail amounts. Good to see the revolving door still revolces. Now many will be out and free to commit more violent crimes pending a trial date and/or whack witnesses who might testify.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Le nozze di Figaro ; “Voi che sapete che cosa è amor” : Angelika Kirchschlager
Just a non-musically trained listener here. I’m mostly an old classic and progressive rock fan. The last detours I took was into Emmylou Harris and Gillian Welch. I never listened to words much. I think I just have a hard time “hearing” and deciphering what they are saying. Anyway, the disclaimers out of the way..
I think this is great and the best version I found on youtube. Acting, movement is much better than the ones where the singer just stands there. Is this a good performance? Angelika Kirchschlager seems to well approved by people who know better, but I have listened to enough versions to note that most sound fine to me.
Bonus for me is there are subtitles here. This past Saturday I listened to “Marnie” on WQXR’s Saturday afternoon opera broadcast. Sung in English. Not good. It sounds ridiculous when sung in the operatic voice, if that’s a thing.
LikeLike
I’ve posted several times over the years to this site. Always respectful and with my take on the issues. I’ve never had a post rejected or flagged. But I just posted a few minutes ago under the story concerning Bob Barr’s vote out of committee being postponed. And it showed as posted, but as I always go back to make sure I didn’t make any errors, I was kind of surprised that the post was now gone. Completely. Class act there!
LikeLike
Yes, good question, cowboybill, why Lindsey Graham allowed the one-week postponement…
[former cowgirl (and classical ballerina, mj-) wonders too]
Suspicious cat needs to know…
LikeLike
mj, any one Committee member may ask for a postponement, and the issue will be tabled for a wk.
according to other Treepers here, this is SOP.
LikeLike
Bill – check again – sometimes things get tossed in the “bin” by mistake. Ad-Rem will rescue you.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Psalm 6
Arise, O Lord, in thine anger, lift up thyself because of the rage of mine enemies: and awake for me to the judgment that thou hast commanded.
7 So shall the congregation of the people compass thee about: for their sakes therefore return thou on high.
8 The Lord shall judge the people: judge me, O Lord, according to my righteousness, and according to mine integrity that is in me.
9 Oh let the wickedness of the wicked come to an end; but establish the just: for the righteous God trieth the hearts and reins.
10 My defence is of God, which saveth the upright in heart.
11 God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.
12 If he turn not, he will whet his sword; he hath bent his bow, and made it ready.
13 He hath also prepared for him the instruments of death; he ordaineth his arrows against the persecutors.
14 Behold, he travaileth with iniquity, and hath conceived mischief, and brought forth falsehood.
15 He made a pit, and digged it, and is fallen into the ditch which he made.
16 His mischief shall return upon his own head, and his violent dealing shall come down upon his own pate.
17 I will praise the Lord according to his righteousness: and will sing praise to the name of the Lord most high.
AND then I saw this: Is VP Pence reading my posts? IDK…I don’t believe everything I hear and only half of what I see…..
Mike Pence Silently Praying Imprecatory Psalms
December 11th, 2018
https://babylonbee.com/news/mike-pence-silently-praying-imprecatory-psalms
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, Psalm chapter 7. Apologies: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Jerry Nadler, Schiff, Maxine, Cuomo, the entire Dim Party, the FBI, the DOJ, Obamas, Clintons, and the Mueller. I meant Chapter 7 for you folks 🙂
LikeLike
Treepers – have you all seen this? I cannot believe the French police are made up of French countrymen. https://www.foxnews.com/world/mounting-anger-in-france-after-police-use-increased-force-specialized-weapons-against-yellow-vest-protesters
LikeLike
The Motives of Law and Grace
“Desiring to be teachers of the law; understanding neither what they say, nor whereof they affirm” (I Timothy 1:7).
Since “we are not under law, but under grace” (Rom. 6:15), what possible motive could someone have to teach the law? Well, in Paul’s day, the men most likely to desire to cling to the law were Jews (Acts 15:1). Speaking of them, Paul told Titus:
“…there are many unruly and vain talkers…of the circumcision…who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake” (Titus 1:10,11).
The thing that these circumcision Jews “ought not” to have been teaching was the law, which they taught for the same reason men teach the law today—because there is money in it. Satan always makes sure that undispensational truth is popular, and teaching what is popular is always a lucrative endeavor!
For instance, in time past, God’s message to Israel was that He was going to use Nebuchadnezzar to conquer the nation to chasten her for her iniquities (Jer. 25:9). But false prophets in Israel were assuring God’s people it would never happen, that they would continue to enjoy peace (Jer. 23:17). Which of those two messages do you think was more popular, and thus more lucrative?
Of course, when Israel was obedient to God’s law, His message to them was a message of peace, but when they rebelled against His law, that message became one dispensation too late. Well, today the law is one dispensation too late, but it is as popular and as profitable as undispensational teaching has always been. People are religious by nature, and the law appeals to their religious “flesh” (Gal. 3:3). And that which appeals to a man’s religious flesh is always going to be as popular and as lucrative a business as that which appeals to his carnal flesh (II Cor. 11:20).
When Paul added that those teachers of the law understood “neither what they say, nor whereof they affirm,” that was a polite way of saying they didn’t know what they were talking about! All because they were one dispensation too late in their teaching. What’s that say about all those “desiring to be teachers of the law” in our own day?
Maybe you are thinking, “If the goal of the law is to get us to love God and our neighbor (I Tim. 1:5), and we’re not under the law, does that mean God doesn’t want us to love God and our neighbor?” Of course He does! But now such loving charity is the goal of a new commandment. You see, when Paul said that “the end of the commandment is charity” (I Tim. 1:5), he wasn’t just referring to the goal of the ten commandments.
Remember, Paul opened this epistle by insisting that he was an apostle “by the commandment of God” (I Tim. 1:1), and in the dispensation of grace, the goal of that commandment is charity out of a pure heart. The goal of Paul’s God-ordained apostleship is to get people saved and loving God and their neighbor, just as it was under the law. The difference is, in this dispensation, “the love of Christ constraineth us” to serve Him (II Cor. 5:14), not the fear of what will happen to us if we disobey Him, as was the case under the law. That’s the motivation of love, not law! That’s the motivation of grace.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-motives-of-law-and-grace/
LikeLike
1Timothy 1:7 Desiring to be teachers of the law; understanding neither what they say, nor whereof they affirm.
Romans 6:15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
Acts 15:1 And certain men which came down from Judaea taught the brethren, and said, Except ye be circumcised after the manner of Moses, ye cannot be saved.
Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision:
11 Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake.
Jeremiah 25:9 Behold, I will send and take all the families of the north, saith the LORD, and Nebuchadrezzar the king of Babylon, my servant, and will bring them against this land, and against the inhabitants thereof, and against all these nations round about, and will utterly destroy them, and make them an astonishment, and an hissing, and perpetual desolations.
Jeremiah 23:17 They say still unto them that despise me, The LORD hath said, Ye shall have peace; and they say unto every one that walketh after the imagination of his own heart, No evil shall come upon you.
Galatians 3:3 Are ye so foolish? having begun in the Spirit, are ye now made perfect by the flesh?
2Corinthians 11:20 For ye suffer, if a man bring you into bondage, if a man devour you, if a man take of you, if a man exalt himself, if a man smite you on the face.
1Timothy 1:5 Now the end of the commandment is charity out of a pure heart, and of a good conscience, and of faith unfeigned:
1Timothy 1:1 Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the commandment of God our Saviour, and Lord Jesus Christ, which is our hope;
2Corinthians 5:14 For the love of Christ constraineth us; because we thus judge, that if one died for all, then were all dead:
LikeLike
Homesteading family….Jonah builds a cabin….he’s 11.
LikeLike