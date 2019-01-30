January 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #741

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 > > > > 6 < < < < til the State of the Union speech !

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his ****MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
    ———
    🌟 ”Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” 🌟
    —- Proverbs 3:5-6
    —-—–-
    Praise: Donald J. Trump is still President of the United States of America
    ———-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection and wisdom
    — for good results from trade talk with China delegation today and tomorrow
    — the House Dems and Pelosi get befuddled and become divided
    — for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
    — more voter/election fraud be brought to light
    — for ongoing building of our American WALL
    — for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
    — for our ICE, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
    — for our LEOs involved in shootings–protection and healing
    — for Trump supporters affected by current storms
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and crew for their work here in the TreeHouse
    — Stay the Course
    —————————————————–
    Remember this ?
    🦅 “People are going to be exposed that nobody ever thought possible. Wait'll you see how it all ends up. You Watch.” (Tweet dated 1-12-19)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    **** Reminder: MAGA Team consists of President Trump’s family, his Cabinet, WH Admin, CoS, Press Sec, personal lawyers/advisors, Trump-praying pastors, etc

  2. Sentient says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Sundance, your plan is perfect.

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:20 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Tom Fitton: Targeting of Trump’s Team ‘Worst Corruption by DOJ in Modern Times’

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. SR says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:24 am

    SOTU week will be happening week and Mueller may pull any trick or may be final report and done deal. If Mueller is boring and no collusion then 2020 is done deal for PTrump after seeing democrats candidates and their love for socialism.

    • Robert Smith says:
      January 30, 2019 at 1:12 am

      When we think about what Stealth Jeff or Whitaker might do, it is just fantasies here on the right.

      Whether Mueller does something or not, you can bet they considered and discussed it with Top Men.

  8. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Low Life Dem Thompson lying about DHS Sec Nielsen’s response:

    DHS Sec. Nielsen’s response neutralizing Low Life Dem Thompson:

    Winning!

  9. Dutchman says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:42 am

    First week in Feb. is going to be interesting, with lots of fireworks!

  10. Majik says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:43 am

    U.S. Constitution
    Article 2 – The Executive Branch
    Section 3 – State of the Union, Convening Congress

    He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient; he may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper; he shall receive Ambassadors and other public Ministers; he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States.

  11. joeknuckles says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:48 am

    My hope is that we will eventually send enough Democrats, Deep Staters and Uniparty RATS to Gitmo to cause the entire island of Cuba to tip over and capsize.

    (Hat tip to Hank Johnson)

  12. bill says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:52 am

    UPDATE: CNN Hid Images and Video of Roger Stone’s 72-Year-Old Wife Being Dragged Out of Home Barefoot and In Nightgown

    UPDATE— The Gateway Pundit wrote several CNN executives for comment on this report and why they decided to hide this from the American public.
    As of this writing we have not heard back from any of our requests.

    We spoke with Roger Stone’s associate who told us Roger’s wife was brought out into the yard in her nightgown and barefoot during the raid.
    This is police state tactics.

    CNN did not report this.
    They knew what the reaction would be.
    Roger Stone: I was wearing a Roger Stone did nothing wrong T-Shirt. You can get those at 1776.shop. The proceeds go to my legal defense fund. I was wearing a pair of shorts but I was bare-footed. They said who else was in the house. I said my wife. They said, “Who else?” I said, “My wife. That’s it.” You sure? I said, “I’m positive plus two dogs and three cats.” I’m a dog lover. I’m an animal lover. You can read my activities on animal welfare on Daily Caller. I was afraid they would go upstairs and my wife was not complying with an order she cannot hear.

    Judge Napolitano: Did they take your wife out of the house, Roger?

    Roger Stone: They did. I was made to stand in the street, handcuffed and in bare feet. They brought my wife out in her nightgown and also in bare feet to stand next to me even though she’s not accused of any crime.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 30, 2019 at 1:00 am

      Honestly, these people are despicable. I hope they went back to FIB headquarters and high-fived each other.s/c At this point, Mr. Stone and his wife are probably lucky they weren’t just shot. Remember the attack on the Weaver family in Idaho? Randy’s wife was shot and killed as she stood in the doorway of their cabin holding her baby in her arms. I cannot believe this type of Gestapo behavior is promoted and tolerated by the powers that be. Shameful – absolutely shameful.

    • Tl Howard says:
      January 30, 2019 at 1:10 am

      My God. There has to be some phone video of this.

    • Dutchman says:
      January 30, 2019 at 1:16 am

      Where is his house; that is to say what was the temperature?

      Had to be pretty darn cold, at 5:00 a.m.!

  13. JohnCarlson says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Breaking: Top Defense Official Testifies Trump Does Not Need Congress or National Emergency to Build Border Wall (VIDEO)
    During a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood confirmed that President Trump holds the power to build a border wall with Mexico without Congressional approval or by declaring a national emergency.

    There is also some interesting pivot point history here as James Mattis, when Secretary of Defense, tried to appoint Anne Patterson as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. Very fortunately DJT vetoed him. For those who don’t know, she was Obama’s Ambassador to Egypt and, like John McCain, a very big Morsi and Muslim Brotherhood supporter. The Egyptians wanted to put both Patterson and McCain on trial for supporting terrorism and trying to destroy Egypt. You can bet she would not be supporting DJT, or America, on this or much of anything else either.

  14. sunnydaze says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:55 am

    This is focused on black Americans. I’d love to see one with former SJW white college students.

    aaaahhhh….so many Dem “Identity Groups” brainwashed by the Left. Can’t wait til it just stops.

    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 30, 2019 at 1:02 am

      The doctrine that Black Men and Women can think for themselves is dangerous heresy to the Democrat Plantation Overlords, and their MSM propagandists, so they performed their inquisition of them and declared, “none may speak favorably of them by word of mouth, nor by writing, nor be under one roof with them.” Defiant Liberated Black Men and Women responded by doubling their support for Donald J. Trump.

  15. Dan Dan says:
    January 30, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Ever wonder what would make a grown man cry and a peace loving pacifist go to war…this! 😞😩😪😭🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨

    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 30, 2019 at 1:15 am

      Were even the Nazis of 1933-1945 Germany that depraved?

      • Robert Smith says:
        January 30, 2019 at 1:22 am

        How do they kill the baby right before birth in a humane way?

        • formerdem says:
          January 30, 2019 at 1:44 am

          Pull the baby partway out but NOT all the way, punch a hole in its brain and suck that out, then crush the head with forceps, and now that the baby is dead, bring the whole corpse out. This is called a partial birth abortion, and it is not humane but it is legal in the sense that the child dies before birth so it is legal. If I got details of the procedure wrong someone please correct. That is mostly right though.

      • Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
        January 30, 2019 at 1:38 am

        How many living children were sent to death camps? How many children were killed in air raids?

    • spr says:
      January 30, 2019 at 2:05 am

      That is seriously sick and twisted. There would be no chance in hell I would not have gone off on that monster. That is straight up murder…these people are so sick in the head there is no possible way to reason with people that think thats okay. Why our country is in big trouble and after watching that a civil war maybe isn’t such a bad idea. If they are totally cool with killing babies seconds from birth they should be okay with being taken out as well.

  16. Garrison Hall says:
    January 30, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Tonight I listened to some of Kamala Harris’s comments about how wonderful socialized medicine will be and also how great her “green” agenda will be. Both ideas are incredibly authoritarian and will require a police state to properly implement. Nonetheless, as I listened to her glossy utopianism, I had to admit that she is good at selling these inherently corrupt ideas. Aside from president Trump and perhaps Ted Cruz we really don’t have similar Republican politicians who are as passionate about their ideas as she is about hers.

    One persistent failing of conservative discussions of socialism is that socialism’s inherent authoritarian state structure with its corrupt internal contradictions that insure its abject failure
    (witness Venezuela)—and which is an inescapable part of all forms of socialism—is seldom discussed. As a result, we have a lot of American citizens who are easily conned by people like Kamala Harriss who are good at selling a big lie that isn’t being properly challenged by enough conservative politicians and commentators. They all need to pay attention to how Milton Friedman handled things . . .

  17. joeknuckles says:
    January 30, 2019 at 1:06 am

    Kamala Harris has no core values whatsoever. The woman doesn’t even have a soul. She will say or do anything for power. She even served as a mistress to a disgusting old man just to get her political career off the ground. Between that and her statement that “California is the future of America”, her candidacy should be very short lived.

    • joeknuckles says:
      January 30, 2019 at 1:11 am

      Btw, California was once the future of America. That was when it was a Republican leaning state, before the leftists took over. Now it’s a completely corrupt one party state that is steaming toward full blown socialism or worse.

      • SteveC says:
        January 30, 2019 at 1:52 am

        I was born in Kali… still ‘living’ here.
        The majority (70+%) of my high school friends have left the state over the last 20 years.
        Most gave up on Kali when our (taxpayers) votes on various propositions were ignored or, worse, the state fought them in the courts using our money. The writing on the wall for Kali goes back decades, though.
        And yes, there was a point where it was a great and amazing place to grow up and live.

      • winky says:
        January 30, 2019 at 2:00 am

        Kamala Harris is not believable and not very likeable ….another Hillary. That is why she will not be elected.

    • WSB says:
      January 30, 2019 at 1:52 am

      And Camela is not eligible to run for President.

  18. smurfette says:
    January 30, 2019 at 1:06 am

    A new vid by Dr. Dave Janda, really, really good if you are feeling discouraged about President Trump’s moves on the wall with Pelosi.

  19. Sayit2016 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Meet my little dogs Bree- bree’s new boyfriend– I approve ! She’s in puppy love ; )

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 1:11 am

    When will they address their spending addiction? Unsustainable and immoral.

    January 30, 2019 at 1:20 am

    • GB Bari says:
      January 30, 2019 at 1:25 am

      “Person of color”, maybe? 🙄

    • joeknuckles says:
      January 30, 2019 at 1:37 am

      She was a mistress to an old black man for several years, so that makes her identify as black. Well, as long as it serves her interests, that is.
      I just wonder who else she was servicing to work her way up. We know that Obama was openly flirting with her.

    • California Joe says:
      January 30, 2019 at 1:57 am

      In the Caribbean including Jamaica and Trinidad most of the merchant middle class are Indian Hindus. They own the stores, shops and restaurants that cater to tourists. So when Kamala says that her father is Jamaican she’s telling a very clever half lie!

    • fred5678 says:
      January 30, 2019 at 2:01 am

      Mother from India, father from Jamaica.

      1/23 and 1/2, just like Obama.

      BTW, try finding any mention of Willie Brown in her Wiki page.
      Barely a mention of “dating”.

      It was a years long affair while he was married and while she got high-paying part time commission assignments from him.

      James Woods says it best:

      James Woods takes no prisoners. from The_Donald

  24. JohnCarlson says:
    January 30, 2019 at 1:35 am

    Anyone see that video today of RBG jogging?

    Niether did I.

  25. Green Gas says:
    January 30, 2019 at 2:04 am

    https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/01/29/empire-actor-jussie-smollett-told-police-his-attackers-yelled-maga-country/

    Bill Mitchell
    @mitchellvii
    ·
    3h
    SO NO WITNESSES. A COUPLE WHITE SUPREMACISTS JUST WALKING AROUND CHICAGO AT 2 AM WITH A NOOSE AND BLEACH WHEN IT’S 10 BELOW ZERO? SURE, I BUY THAT – NOT – ‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett Told Police His Attackers Yelled ‘MAGA Country

    Yea sure

