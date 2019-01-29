Tuesday January 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I don’t think there is a more mysterious place on earth than the sea. That’s what attracts us…the mystery. Its natural beauty draws us toward heaven. A place of reflection. Not much uniqueness on the surface though
Majorities Often Wrong
When St. Paul was at Ephesus his proclamation of the gospel caused such a stir that the idol makers, who were losing money, protested until “the whole city was filled with confusion.” Soon somebody started a chant: “Great is Diana of the Ephesians!” Others joined and the chorus swelled until “all with one voice about the space of two hours cried out, Great is Diana of the Ephesians!” (Acts 19:34), and the town clerk, referring to the religion which surrounded this pagan goddess, said confidently: “These things cannot be spoken against” (Ver .36).
But later, at Rome, the Apostle was informed, with reference to those who had accepted the truths he had been proclaiming: “As concerning this sect, we know that everywhere it is spoken against” (Acts 28:22).
We wonder which side our readers would now prefer to be on: that of the superstitious multitude or that of the minority who place their faith in the Bible.
Millions worshipped the goddess Diana from a thousand years before Christ to two centuries after, but who knows her today? Where is the evidence of all the miracles she is supposed to have wrought? Her glory is little more than a memory and the religion which revolved around her name is a thing of the past.
But the Bible, for all these centuries and more, has stood unchanged and unchangeable. It has weathered, not barely, but handsomely, all the storms of criticism and opposition, and has proved to be indeed the Word of God. Read the Bible and especially that part which is particularly meant for us today: the Epistles of Paul. Depend upon it, act upon it and don’t hesitate to stand for it, even when in the minority, for where the most vital truths are concerned, majorities have generally been wrong.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/majorities-often-wrong/
Acts 19:34 But when they knew that he was a Jew, all with one voice about the space of two hours cried out, Great is Diana of the Ephesians.
Acts 19:36 Seeing then that these things cannot be spoken against, ye ought to be quiet, and to do nothing rashly.
Acts 28:22 But we desire to hear of thee what thou thinkest: for as concerning this sect, we know that every where it is spoken against.
Sad.
They’re either fully or major-partial imprinted by incompetent but well-intentioned or financially-motivated individuals.
Yes, it is big but look at its shoulder undeveloped muscle. What does that tell you? And will happen when it goes into rut season?
IMO: It’s criminal.
Try this for size . . . a Liger
How can you be sure it’s being affectionate or just tasting?
What a powerful lesson. Amazing when he said “I don’t live with hate.” Amazing man.
Thank you for these videos Citizen. These idiots that throw around the terms, Nazi and Hitler and Gestapo so easily should have to watch historical footage of these camps and every survivor that is willing to tell their tale and get a grip on damn reality.
Not much said really. Freedom awesome! Today’s freebies another story. Everybody comes here for a better life. Choice. Freedom or freebies?
FYI
Home Depot billionaire co-founder Bernie Marcus said Friday that the growing appeal to socialism in America comes out of the universities.
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=11800
“They [Cuba] took a great country. They put it right down the drain in every way possible,” Marcus said. “People are starving to death. Medical [care] is not available for them. And we have a group of people in Washington today, new representatives especially, that look at socialism as the way to go and if you don’t think that’s dangerous, I do.” Bernie Marcus
A strong front is moving in and with rapidly dropping temperatures (we’ll be in the low 30’s pretty soon) we’re in for good staying-in-night. I was just up on my roof checking to see if the drains were clear—yes, I know I should have done this simple task earlier when there was daylight and it was lots warmer. Fortunately, my really, really good flashlight showed that everything topside is ok so I didn’t have to spend much time working on my roof with a cold front blowing in, something I’ve done a few times in the past . . .
With the wind blowing outside it’s great to settle into a warm, comfortable chair with some good sippin’ whisky. The better Kentucky bourbons can be every bit as smooth as good single-malt Scotch. I like ’em both but for tonight I’m going to sample one of the former thats new to me. Little Tinkerbell, my plucky foundling kitty will be looking for a lap to curl up in soon enough. So as I settle in, some Thomas Newman just seems to be the perfect music to close out a blustery winter evening. I hope you’ll agree.
GH – take care! I worry about you all and the little critters in this kind of deep freeze weather…..
Larry Elder
Verified account @larryelder
2h
Media, explain the rules:
@KamalaHarris: Jamaican dad; Indian mom. Harris= “black”
@BarackObama: Kenyan dad; white U.S. mom. Obama=”black”
@TigerWoods: Black U.S. dad; Thai mom. Woods=”black”
@Naomi_Osaka_: Haitian dad; Japanese mom. Osaka=”Japanese or Asian”
#Whataretherules
Any and all prayers appreciated. John Anthony Riordan passed away at 9:30 EST, 1/28/19. WWII Vet, USN. LST (Landing Ship Tank) 815, 43,44,45.
I love you Dad. (from #6 of your 8)
Prayers from here. So sorry about your loss. God bless!
May his memory be eternal. May you and yours find peace.
Sundance might consider having the nightly header read: January 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #740–Day #___ since RBG seen in public
