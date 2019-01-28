January 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #739

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
❤️ * * * 17 * * * til Valentine Day * * * 18 days to the Feb 15 deadline
( * 1 * days until the day of the State of the Union speech, now canceled or is it?)
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 ”What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” 🌟
—- Roman 8:31
—-—–-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
— the House Dems and Pelosi become befuddled and become divided
— for truth to come out about fake Russia pee dossier/collusion
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
— for Barnes (attorney for Covington Kids) successful shut downs of false accusations
— more voter/election fraud be brought to light
— for ongoing building of our American WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for all Trump Supporters..to remain focused and Stand with President Trump
— for us all to remain in prayer… for our country and for one another in the Treehouse
— Stay the Course
—————————————————–
🦅 “We will not surrender this country, or its people, to the false song of globalism.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
I thought I’d repeat some really good research ristvan (our lurking lawyer) did. 10USC284(b)(7) authorizes DoD to support a request from DHS for counterdrug activities and activities to counter transnational organized crime by construction of roads and fences and installation of lighting to block drug smuggling corridors across international boundaries of the United States.
10USC284(b)(7) does not require PTrump to declare a National Emergency. The request is from the DHS Secretary to DoD.
ristvan says: January 27, 2019 at 2:25 pm
“Trump promptly invokes 10USC284 (b)(7) [he orders DHS to request DoD assistance concerning narcotics smuggling and transnational criminal organizations. It allows SecDef to order Army Corp of Engineers to build ‘roads, fences, and illumination’ at US border upon other federal agency (DHS) request to stop drugs and transnational criminal organizations.”
Here are the pertinent sections:
10 U.S. Code § 284 – Support for counterdrug activities and activities to counter transnational organized crime
(a) Support to Other Agencies.—The Secretary of Defense may provide support for the counterdrug activities or activities to counter transnational organized crime of any other department or agency of the Federal Government or of any State, local, tribal, or foreign law enforcement agency for any of the purposes set forth in subsection (b) or (c), as applicable, if—
(1) in the case of support described in subsection (b), such support is requested—
(2) (A) by the official who has responsibility for the counterdrug activities or activities to counter transnational organized crime of the department or agency of the Federal Government, in the case of support for other departments or agencies of the Federal Government;
(b) Types of Support for Agencies of United States.—The purposes for which the Secretary may provide support under subsection (a) for other departments or agencies of the Federal Government or a State, local, or tribal law enforcement agencies, are the following:
(7) Construction of roads and fences and installation of lighting to block drug smuggling corridors across international boundaries of the United States.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prayers that this week is better than last week…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
That reminds me, I wonder who will be the first to win the Ann Coulter hysterical fool award tonight.
LikeLike
Waking Up To the Deep State
Last week Roger Stone was awakened by 27 FBI agents who conducted a pre-dawn raid at his home in Florida.
The FBI troops wore flak jackets and sported weapons design to intimidate. Beria and Stalin would have been proud.
There was no reason for a raid of that scope. The Osama Bin Laden raid was carried out with less force. Stone is a peaceful man who was cooperating with Mueller’s investigation. Stone has done nothing wrong and there was no collaboration with Russia. He’s stands accused of invented ‘process’ crimes. So why was he treated like a narco kingpin or arch villain?
Excerpt:
Their tipoff to make the show scarier was absolutely disgusting. The government watchdogs who were once supposed to be journalists have become lying, filthy rats in charge of brainwashing citizens.
We are hurtling toward very dark times if we don’t stop this. First they came for Stone—eventually they’ll get to all of us deplorables for invented crimes.
Wake up, Trump! As Alex Jones said, it’s time to go on offense!
-Ben Garrison
Read the whole post at GrrrGraphics
https://grrrgraphics.com/waking-up-to-the-deep-state-roger-stone/
LikeLike
Waking Up To the Deep State
Last week Roger Stone was awakened by 27 FBI agents who conducted a pre-dawn raid at his home in Florida.
The FBI troops wore flak jackets and sported weapons design to intimidate. Beria and Stalin would have been proud.
There was no reason for a raid of that scope. The Osama Bin Laden raid was carried out with less force. Stone is a peaceful man who was cooperating with Mueller’s investigation. Stone has done nothing wrong and there was no collaboration with Russia. He’s stands accused of invented ‘process’ crimes. So why was he treated like a narco kingpin or arch villain?
Excerpt:
Their tipoff to make the show scarier was absolutely disgusting. The government watchdogs who were once supposed to be journalists have become lying, filthy rats in charge of brainwashing citizens.
We are hurtling toward very dark times if we don’t stop this. First they came for Stone—eventually they’ll get to all of us deplorables for invented crimes.
Wake up, Trump! As Alex Jones said, it’s time to go on offense!
-Ben Garrison
Read the whole post at GrrrGraphics
https://grrrgraphics.com/waking-up-to-the-deep-state-roger-stone/
LikeLike
That Mark Levin/Powell interview was frightening..I’m praying that the Presidents lawyers are expecting this and can counter.
LikeLike