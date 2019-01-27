Free Willie – Former San Francisco Mayor Admits He Had Affair With Kamala Harris and Advanced Her Political Career….

It has been an open secret of sorts that Senator Kamala Harris began her political career by sleeping with San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in exchange for him promoting her to political offices and enlisting donor support for her career objectives. However, today the former mayor admitted it.

Mayor Willie Brown – I’ve been peppered with calls from the national media about my “relationship” with Kamala Harris, particularly since it became obvious that she was going to run for president. Most of them, I have not returned.

Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker.

And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. […] The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I “so much as jaywalked” while she was D.A. (link)