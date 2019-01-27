Free Willie – Former San Francisco Mayor Admits He Had Affair With Kamala Harris and Advanced Her Political Career….

It has been an open secret of sorts that Senator Kamala Harris began her political career by sleeping with San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in exchange for him promoting her to political offices and enlisting donor support for her career objectives.   However, today the former mayor admitted it.

Mayor Willie Brown – I’ve been peppered with calls from the national media about my “relationship” with Kamala Harris, particularly since it became obvious that she was going to run for president. Most of them, I have not returned.

Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker.

And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. […] The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I “so much as jaywalked” while she was D.A. (link)

 

 

 

  1. Green Gas says:
    January 27, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    It’s what they do ,like animals , its a nothing burger, empty condom , d baggers and d men have to dump once or twice a day and they need toilets like kamala ,the prettiest toilets are the best, but when they get busted out, stained, dripping ,stinking, over used, they hang pink ribbons on em and go on to the next public toilets that are on display ,this is just an empty condom nothing to see here , O’l willy had to go when ya got a go ya got a go,

    http://time.com/5368610/san-francisco-poop-patrol-problem/

    Like

    Reply
  2. James F says:
    January 27, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    She shattered the mirrored ceiling!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Dances with Wolverines says:
    January 27, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    So? we already know Democrats like to exhibit their sexual perversions like badges of valor. and esteem.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Michelle says:
    January 27, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    To me, the main point of this story is not to criticize her actions, but that they should lay off of complaining about Trump possibly having affairs (which was not to advance someone’s career) and the liberals should stop being so hypocritical about “powerful” men having sex with women. The women know damn well what they are getting out of it, or what they are hoping to get out of it.

    Like

    Reply
  5. MaineCoon says:
    January 27, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    So this is why the Ds had the Stormy Daniels circus. Push the prostitute angle so this prostitute is good to go. Some prostitutes get money (see where Cohen came in??) and some prostitutes get power/position. Still a prostitute.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. SmilinJackAbbott says:
    January 27, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Like

    Reply
  7. Zorro says:
    January 27, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    #HorizontalHarris

    Like

    Reply
  8. Gunner says:
    January 27, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    “0h, I’m so ashamed. I was so wrong. I respectfully withdraw my name from consideration for President. Instead, I will work diligently to gain the trust of the citizens of California and my colleagues in the U.S. Senate.”

    There you go folks, your laugh for the day!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Txjohn says:
    January 27, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Ok…now we know she’s a whore.
    Only question…what’s her going rate now?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 27, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Leftists leveraging other Leftists is standard operating procedure. They do not engage in modern ethics, logic, reason, moral absolutism nor truth. Everything is a grey area to them and anything goes as long as they don’t get caught. Though they would never admit it their lives ARE pointless because a point in every direction willynilly is indeed no point at all. The multiculturalist Left essentially admit that, “Their core value is that THEY HAVE NO CORE VALUES.” ~Mark Steyn

    Like

    Reply
  11. Jederman says:
    January 27, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    From Willie to Brett Kavanaugh. She’s doing the nasty with a slime ball like Brown, and uses the, females were abused by Kavanaugh, line to fundraise during the hearings.

    She’s got what it takes to be a successful (female) Democrat. BAMN.

    Like

    Reply
  12. MaineCoon says:
    January 27, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Wikipedia lists 84-yo Willie as separated from his only Blanche Vitero. What’s the matter with this lady. Money? Blackmail? Now she can be humiliated a little more, I guess.

    Like

    Reply
