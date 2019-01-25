January 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #736

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
❤️ * * * * 20 * * * * til Valentine Day!
( * 4 * days until the day of the State of the Union speech, now canceled)
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 ”The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth.
He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom.” 🌟
—- Isaiah 40:28
—-—–-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
— for a successful Government shutdown
— non-essential gov’t workers to get jobs elsewhere
— the House Dems becomes befuddled
— M. Romney need another “boomerang” delivery
— for more WALL funding
— for ongoing building of our Beautiful American WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for safe withdrawal of our troop from Syria
— for Venzuela and their new President Guaido–Stand their Ground for nationalism
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil (Domestic Terrorists?)
— Heal Our Nation
—————————————————–
🦅 “In confronting these horrible dangers, we know that weakness is the surest path to conflict, and unmatched power is the surest means to our true and great defense.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
But who will pray for E1 Refrigerator Maintenance Man as surly his need is among the greatest ?
Maybe not so much, John.
No mention of the great new book by Nathan Phillips titled, “Serving under General Electric during the Frigidaire War” ?
Ha!
I don’t understand what you are saying. Can you be less oblique and stop obsficating your point. I can’t tell if you are being ironic or satirical but I get the feeling you have something on your mind and you need to get it out.
Call him by his real name from now on. It’s Willard Romney
What a shock…Anyone didn’t see this coming? The usual suspects….same list of thugs and slugs.
Didn’t know that and had to check that. Will do that from now on.
Grandma, I emailed every last one of them today expressig my disappointment.
There’s a veiled threat in there… somewhere…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It cracks me up when every once in a while you’ll hear some Grade-A Asshat on T.V. exclaim: “Well, where is that denuclearization we were promised?!? Huh??? Where is it?!?”
Freaking morons. Their overall view of the world matches their attention spans.
No more M’s being fired, mr. piddles!!!!!
OMG, just cracking up!
President Trump should take Kim to the White House, Trump Tower In NYC, Mar A Largo, and end in Vegas at Trump Tower – you know since Kim doesn’t get out much!
Build the wall and Democrat registration will fall.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Right on Joeknuckes! Good point!
If the Drug Gangs have got the dimes
Chuck and Nancy will do the crimes
If Nancy’s a twit
You mustn’t submit
Whats you mean “If”?
Looks like a solid work crew. Load ’em up in the back of the old pickup truck.
I think we have a…
Perhaps it’s not too late to investigate the Obama administration’s ties to Iran.
https://directorblue.blogspot.com/2019/01/what-if-fbi-had-probed-obama-for.html
Never heard of him. I don’t watch fake news.
Even the D-List Nobodies aren’t out of reach of the Long Arm Of The Trump.
Nancy wants Electronic Dogs and Lawn Mowers.
That’s what we’re dealing with, people. Electronic Dogs and Lawn Mowers. Let that sink in. And then ask yourself: “Are we gettin’ close?”
They are bonkers
What a joke!
The voting age needs to go back to 21……….not 16.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly what I told hubbie this morning.
I’d push it to 25.
16 years old don’t have fully formed brains…but then, Dems don’t either.
Dem Pollsters took one look at #Walkaway and said “Holy sh*t! We’re losing the 17 to 99 demo! We need more 16 year olds!”
Dead Judge Walking?
Dead Judge Voting. Must be a Dem.
Several justices don’t go any more.
They are too old – can’t stay awake it’s past their bedtime
Here we go again….the Mad Max witch is hunting again, where she herself should be in jail.
Great, you knew this was coming. Let’s get that financial implosion so everyone can get NINJA loans.
There’s a good reason for high lending standards, Maxine. The banks like getting paid back!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Facecrime”. Ha! That’s pretty good.
It’s from George Orwell, 1984!
From the book “1984”:
“A nervous tic, an unconscious look of anxiety, a habit of muttering to yourself—anything that carried with it the suggestion of abnormality, of having something to hide. In any case, to wear an improper expression on your face (to look incredulous when a victory was announced, for example) was itself a punishable offence. There was even a word for it in Newspeak: facecrime, it was called.”
… or “smirking” at a “honourable tribal elder” (AKA AWOL refrigerator mechanic)
That’s like South Asian Benny Hill.
Doing the heavy lifting!
Remember when people thought it was cool to yell Sandinista!?
Or when Venezuela was a model to implement? When Venezuela gave oil to the poor in the US?
Where are they now – and yet a sizable amount people here, poisoned by the Obama years, want more socialism (they think it’s just handouts) and destroy themselves. Because people want something for nothing. All it will cost you is everything in the end. That’s a small price to pay for illegals. Illegals have little and increase their standard of living many-fold for free handouts and will be willing foot soldiers.
Anyway, if Venezuela throws off the shackles will Nicaragua go down the same road? At the moment you have a bold Bolsonaro in Brazil and Trump in the US…
It’s time for real journalists to get all the Democrats on the record about Venezuela.
They’re probably writing articles right now like, “why it’s actually a bad idea to get rid of Maduro”.
I don’t say much nice about Mitch McConnell…but this is good, speaking on the Senate Floor:
“I need to say a few words about something that took place this past weekend. Last week, Kentuckians of all ages traveled to our nation’s capital to exercise our fundamental American rights – to peacefully assemble and petition the government. Unfortunately for the students of Covington Catholic High School, their participation has resulted in threats on their lives.
“Far-left activists and members of the national and state media isolated a few seconds of video footage from any shred of context, and many decided it was time to attack and denigrate these young people. Because of what some highly partisan observers thought they saw in a few seconds of confusing video, these kids, their school, and their families were met with a deluge of partisan vitriol and hatred from people who never met them and had no idea what had taken place.
“Some prominent figures even used this pile-on to propose curtailing the First Amendment for groups with whom they disagreed, even targeting the students’ hats. How quickly some seem to forget why the Framers insisted on those protections in the first place.
“In a matter of hours, these students were tried, convicted, and sentenced by the media where accuracy is irrelevant and the presumption of innocence does not exist. To their credit, some apologized for their commentary upon learning more. But by that point, too much damage had already been done.
there’s more
https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=PressReleases&id=7AAD4DC3-0DA0-4794-A1A3-6835D57453EB
It is now 10:43 MST, do you know where your Refrigerator Maintenance Man is ?
AWOL!
Yeah, he’s on NBC telling more lies.
He says “That Marine Corps was a reservist guy”. What the hell does that even mean. Then he rambles something about AIM (American Indian Movement) which doesn’t have a damn thing to do with the subject he’s talking about. This guy has some serious mental issues. Serious mental issues are a requirement to be a lefty though.
Oh, and in case it hasn’t been posted already, here he is clearly calling himself a Vietnam Vet and saying his record shows him being in country.
Several other videos there by him, that guy ain’t right in the head. Drunk or heavily drugged, maybe both.
Two new MUSIC VIDEOS that have hit the charts at #1 & #2 with a bullet. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkhrDUirgvs&feature=em-uploademail &
Grain of salt ?
White House mulls declaring national emergency over border wall stalemate, Schlapp says
“Mercedes Schlapp, the White House director of strategic communications, told Fox News on Thursday that President Trump is considering the option to declare a national emergency to force the construction of his long-promised border wall.”
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/white-house-mulls-declaring-national-emergency-over-border-wall-stalemate-schlapp-says
Sorry for this long comment.
Is there a kind soul with spare time and knowledge to help with comprehension of this Constitutional Amendment ? I never really looked at it before and have some basic/novice questions.
Amendment 14
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/amendments-11-27#14
—- This 1st part is about the apportionment/census —-
SECTION 2.
“Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed. …”
Q1: — Can we assume by “Indians not taxed” it refers only to the special class afforded those indigenous people on specific Lands and Territories? That would seem sensible to me.
“But when the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for President and Vice-President of the United States, Representatives in Congress, the Executive and Judicial officers of a State, or the members of the Legislature thereof, is denied to any of the male inhabitants of such State, being twenty-one years of age,* and citizens of the United States, or in any way abridged, except for participation in rebellion, or other crime, the basis of representation therein shall be reduced in the proportion which the number of such male citizens shall bear to the whole number of male citizens twenty-one years of age in such State.”
(*) Note: Amendment 26, Section 1 changed what was an “eligible voter” to:
“citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older”
— Now, try reading that last sentence this way:
“But when the right to vote … is [lawfully] denied to any [inhabitants otherwise eligible] … except for [committing] crime, the basis of representation therein (read: of such State w.r.t. all States) shall be REDUCED in the proportion which the number [denied] bear to the whole number of [eligible voters] in such State.”
Q2: — How is the last sentence of Section 2 to be read ?
(**) To me it would seem to say that non-Citizens of voting age are NOT to be counted in the Number used for Apportionment.
SECTION 5.
“The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.”
— SideNote (imo):
“enforce” has no overlap with “change/alter” or “subvert”.
“Power to enforce” is not “Choice to ignore”; that would be “Discretion to enforce”.
Also noteworthy is, elsewhere, Congress swears Oaths to uphold and protect the Constitution (I think, right?). So, “to have” the power and a duty “to uphold” the Amendment should be sufficient to warrant its enforcement I would think (or is that the realm of politics?). Anyway, moving on…
Q3: — Does Section 5 basically say it is not up to the States (or Executive?) alone to enforce this, but that the Congress, through legislation (say, by creating or through existing departments or offices, etc), has overriding power to enforce this Amendment, regardless of what any State, Executive, or Court may attempt to do, say, or not do ?
::::
Q4: — If my reading (**) above is correct, how is the Constitution and Amendments to be enforced if the Enumeration does NOT include a method of Determination of Citizenship ?
Q5: — Does Congress (Article 1), through legislation or through delegated power to a Department or Office, possibly in the Executive (Article 2), or the Judiciary (Article 3) have the Power or Discretion to prohibit or otherwise invalidate the enforcement of this Amendment ?
Q5b: — If the answer to Q5 is “yes”, can it be prohibited for any reason at all, or are there particular reasons, and are they of lesser, equal, or greater Authority than a duly ratified Amendment, for which the Determination of Citizenship (i.e. questions) can be precluded ?
—-
Again, sorry for the length. I have a 2nd part/question about Section 1, but will leave for a later or below comment.
Obviously my reading above is flawed given past history; so any generous (kind) assistance to help understand and identify the goofs would be very appreciated. Thanks.
TestName7,. I’m no expert on constitutional law, but if what you are questioning is whether illegals count for congressional representation appropriation, they do. The term used was “population”.
I don’t like it, but it is what it is.
However, the impact of illegals has been looked at by Congress in the past.
In fact, in 2005 there was a Congressional hearing about it. You may be interested in checking it out if the topic is of interest to you. Some of the testimony might answer part of your questions.
———
COUNTING THE VOTE: SHOULD ONLY U.S. CITIZENS BE INCLUDED IN
APPORTIONING OUR ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES?
HEARING
before the SUBCOMMITTEE ON FEDERALISM AND THE CENSUS of the COMMITTEE ON GOVERNMENT REFORM HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ONE HUNDRED NINTH CONGRESS FIRST SESSION
DECEMBER 6, 2005
Serial No. 109-119
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CHRG-109hhrg26074/html/CHRG-109hhrg26074.htm
So….
Does anyone else think that all of these recent media distractions are false flags designed to divert attention from SCJ RGB’s incapacitation?
On another note…
I laude Trish Regan for showcasing the plight of the Venezuelan people by interviewing a freedom fighter currently exiled here in the US. I was taken aback by his statement that his wife, who was pregnant at the time of their arrival to the US, had given birth and that their child is an American. Once the political threat to this freedom fighter and his family no longer exists, they all need to go back to Venezuela and rebuild their own country. This birthright citizenship policy has got to be amended. The framers of the amendment pertaining to this action intended it to be applied to the imancipated slaves only. The only way an immigrant, should attain citizenship is by going through the naturalization process that includes legally entering our country, learning about and accepting our culture and laws, learning to read, write and speak English and assimilate into our society with no guarantee of access to government funded benefits without becoming a productive contributor to our economy.
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/24/jim-acosta-writing-anti-trump-book-on-frightening-/
Acosta and Chief Lies-a-lot are both veterans of the Battle of Bullshit Hill.
Lol
What an actor that fake journalist is….the ever perpetual pouty lips as if he is such a poor wittle victim. Fake journalist, fake victim, fake book.
Go back to your fake house wherever that is, Jimmie.
Should go on tour with David Hogg. The “There I was…” tour.
Will the title to his book be “Dear Diary” ?
So, RECIPROCAL TARIFF ACT.
During the Campaign, he talked about “mirror tariffs”, and here legislation is advancing that would codify it.
PROMISES MADE
PROMISES KEPT?
What are you referring to?
A Trump announcement, 5hrs ago maybe? He announced legislation, I believe it,was of a recprocal tariff act, that,would apply to all countries, we,tariff whatever you tariff.
He showed examples, like India tariffs OUR whiskey 150%, we tariff their whiskey nothing, etc.
He gave a shout out to a congressman, so as I said, I THINK he said it was legislation.
He also talked about the vote on two resolutions to end shutdown. It was THAT presser, looked like cabinet room, but I could be wrong.
Here is an excellent article as background to current events in Venezuela that may answer some of your questions.
“The Struggle for Control of Occupied Venezuela. January 23, 2019. On January 10, 2019,
“according to articles 233, 333, and 350 of the Venezuelan Constitution, the populist socialist regime of Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela legally ended, although President Maduro and those who have taken advantage of that government to systematically loot the country, have not yet accepted that reality.”
https://www.csis.org/analysis/struggle-control-occupied-venezuela
The new permanent rep to OAS appointed by interim president Guaido will be giving an interview in D.C. on 29 January. I will post when it happens.
Sec Pompeo will brief the U.N. Security Council on Saturday on Venezuela according to JP.
https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/Envoy-Pompeo-asks-to-brief-UN-Security-Council-on-Venezuela-578553
Sadly Maduro has all the guns and has no intentions of leaving.
As long as the Cubans and Iranians keep giving him enough hard money to pay his Generals.
Almost every country in Latin America sided with Trump against Venezuela’s embattled President Maduro
https://amp-businessinsider-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.businessinsider.com/venezuela-almost-all-latin-america-like-trump-supports-maduro-rival-2019-1?usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D&_js_v=a2&_gsa=1#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&share=https%3A%2F%2Famp.businessinsider.com%2Fvenezuela-almost-all-latin-america-like-trump-supports-maduro-rival-2019-1%23referrer%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com
God Bless and Protect President Trump
Refrigerator Maintenance Man, Nathan Phillips, was on his way to building a successful business and then Maytag came along with their damn commercial and put him out of work.
I wanted to respond to this comment which was really good
agentcommonsense says:
January 24, 2019 at 12:44 pm
I have noticed a lot of people including myself are always talking about what President Trump should do next, Do this, do that, we need you to do something
I realized this sounds pretty socialist needy to me
This is the famous Larken Rose Dot Theory
The tiny dot represents Congress or Pelosi. The rest of us are the huge dots shown on the right. The dot to the left side is authority agent such as the IRS or government enforcement. It could be the CIA or FBI too. These agencies then hire civilians and media to watch and report you because they’ve internalized the idea that they should tell everyone else to do what the tiny dot says.
This is how the masses are controlled by the tiny dot. Larken Rose, the author, is not advocating anarchy just explaining pictorially how silly it all is but effective. There’s a video that explains it and it’s quite amusing.
As someone said, why use chains when you can let the slaves free range using TV talk box to subdue them into following authority?
Link?
So basically we have to go out there and deprogram people by showing them how they’re being programmed to think by TV, media and Hollywood resulting in tiny dot control. Do this by EXPOSING DEEP STATE. Share videos on it as much as you can every weekend if you can. It can be quite entertaining and fun! It’s quite freeing as well.
The more people on Trump’s side the easier it’ll be for him to take action without punitive recourse.
… continued from comment above.
Question on common law, jurisdiction of law, and temporal preclusion/obfuscation of consent.
Amendment 14
—- This 2nd part is about “due process” —-
—- (with a mind to toward living individuals physical separate… just as a starter)
SECTION 1. (also supported by Section 5)
“…
No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Q8: — What does this term I’m thinking of habeus corpus mean ?
And does it have a historical significance in terms of what a Court or judge has or can have jurisdiction over ?
Q9: — Can “due process of law” for a particular individual (corpus) be deemed awarded/received ipso facto by a Law, existing before the individual, which pre-dictates the outcome (deprivation) of the “process” but does not afford a judge or jury for/to the specific individual instance (corpus) ?
Thanks again for any knowledge/help shared.
Qanon is mostly just his flash intro but this was a good video by a very observant former marine who made some interesting observations about current affairs. He noticed that John McCain is not listed as a POW past and present, and observations about Hillary in Vietnam. We’re all questioning who exactly is the Deep State too, and instead of guessing, he checks into the Bush Iraq oil which President Trump said we should have taken as spoils. It turns out no American has access to the oil because the parent holding company is foreign.
From what it appears the rats don’t like the new asylum provisions offered based on Sinema and Jones’s comments online. Newt also seemed to stress that point. I think that may be one of the things negotiated in a future offer. Remember the art of the deal : maximize options and also gain leverage by removing unappealing provisions.
I’m still not 100% sure if state of emergency is really being planned or if we wait it out though.
—- 3rd part – More (rhetorical) questions
[Disclaimer: Delete/SKIP THIS (selfish rant) – re: Govt Guarantees and Judicial Boundaries – no substance (but I repeat myself)]
Article IV.
Section 4
“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened), against domestic Violence.“
Q44: — What could this nonsense gibberish Section possibly mean ?
Q44b: — Does “invasion” require weapons be wielded, uniforms be worn, or an amassing of individuals in a certain formation and nature ? Do the individuals need to be violent to be “invaders” ? All or just some ? Does it require a declared state of war or conflict ?
Does it require a certain number of individuals to illegally cross and remain ? 100 ? 1,000 ? 1,000,000 ? 10,000,000 ?
100,000,000 ?(too many there, no one could have possibly imagined an “invasion” requires 100 million individual bodies – there hasn’t even been armies that large yet; surely 10 million is enough.) Or is this a Rate Question ? Is it 1,000 a year ? A month ? A week ? A day ?
Q44c: — What are the relevant connotations applying to this mysterious word “protect” ? Does it imply without bloodshed ? Teargas ? Did they have teargas when written ? Does it imply “in proportion to a threat” or does it allow the use of “overwhelming force”, either by principle or necessity ?
Q44d: — Does the word “moral” appear anywhere in the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, or the Amendments (idk honestly) ? If so what are the relevant connotations and context ?
Q44e: — If not, who gets to decide its meaning when used by and for government policy ? If said usage refers to “values” (and it implicitly DOES, oh yes indeed), what values are referenced, and/or who gets to decide them ? Regardless, should they not at least be enunciated and un-cloaked if these “moral values” are to be the basis upon which certain “protections”, the general class of which is guaranteed for (see above), are to be disallowed.
— I now wonder which word means less today when used by politicians (esp. wealthy ones):
“Morals” or “Guarantees” ?
— In fact, I would be __extremely__ interested to hear the word-for-word response of opponents to border barriers to this simple, honest question:
“Honorable Sir/Madame, not to be pedantic, but if you would be so kind as to indulge my curiosity … exactly which moral values do physical barriers violate, if you don’t mind me asking ?
I mean … besides the obvious protection of living, feeling, fully-formed migrant babies carried in the wombs of border-crossing mothers, who might attempt to scale such barriers … of course.”
…. [whoops, sorry; That totally devolved into a mini-mindless-rant. But in all honesty, if Government claims they have “protected the States from invasion” …. I call BS; And that is all without even touching the highly certain underlying reasons behind WHY NOT.]
Last question:
Article VI.
…
“This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.”
Q99: — “notwithstanding” is for fun/ambiguous to me. Can anyone lend context/interpretation of the last bold type in relation to the rest of the text ?
—-
Well, having sat on these notes most the day at least only the last has morphed into a truly unredeemable scourge. I humbly ask all your’s forgiveness for wall-of-text vents (especially if it unmercifully remains).
THATS what I was talking about! While he doesn’t use the term “mirror tariffs”, his explanation for “reciprocal tariffs” is the same.
We charge you whatever tariffs you charge us. Either all tariffs gravitate to -0-, or we,take in a boatload of money in tariffs.
A little mood music (although some might say they would rather be waterboarded than listen to more than a minute of it) for a cold winter night from one of my home towns
The explanation for her incredibly unfortunate and costly misunderstanding is really quite simple. Obviously this woman read Charles Lutwidge Dodgson (pseudonym Lewis Carroll) and gave particular weight to words like these, If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is, because everything would be what it isn’t. And contrary wise, what is, it wouldn’t be. And what it wouldn’t be, it would. You see?”.
Somehow it would seem she was unable, perhaps because she is such a humorless sort, to quite grasp that it was satire, believing instead that it must be sage economic policy advice. And there you have it. Precisely how Sandy of the House of the Occasional Cortex made that error one can only speculate. Perhaps she thought T-h-e M-a-d H-a-t-t-e-r spelled Karl Marx or maybe Harpo Marx.
