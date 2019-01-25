Friday January 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Small Talk
“This is some weather we’ve been having.” While there is nothing wrong with the “small talk” about trivial things that occupies much of our interaction, based on the Book of Titus, the Apostle Paul would almost certainly encourage us to cultivate conversations about bigger and more important things.
Paul told Titus to “speak thou the things which become sound doctrine” (2:1). In other words, Paul wanted this co-worker to consciously talk about meaningful things that would ground the saints in truths for today and encourage them to live for the Lord. Paul instructed the “aged men” to act like men of real spiritual maturity (2:2). That meant to purposely serve as examples to follow in godliness. Paul specifies areas of conduct such as being serious-minded, sound in doctrine, loving, and patient; but the context seems to imply he also wanted their discussions to be weighted with spiritual content.
Paul likewise urges the “aged women” to pay careful attention to sound, godly behaviour that “becometh holiness” (2:3). But he also tells them to be teachers, or to talk to young women about proper, godly living within their home and marriage. Paul instructs Titus to speak to the “young men” about the importance of being consistently serious-minded about living for the Lord, so that they serve as an example or “a pattern of good works: [and] in doctrine shewing uncorruptness, gravity, and sincerity” (2:6-7).
Paul continues by telling Titus to constantly remind all saints to be very careful to be “ready to every good work” and to “be careful to maintain good works” (3:1; 3:8). It is noteworthy that Paul also tells Titus, “These things speak, and exhort, and rebuke with all authority. Let no man despise thee” (2:15). Here we see an anticipation that some would prefer “small talk” and not appreciate serious discussions about spiritual matters, but as a servant of Christ, Titus was encouraged to keep on talking about important things, no matter how others responded.
As we think about these instructions to Titus, we should remember to apply them to our own daily walk. We too need to move beyond just “small talk” with other saints and cultivate discussions that will encourage true, godly living and doctrine. When we do, our own walk can become a walk with more purpose and meaning, and we can have a positive spiritual impact on others that will be a cause of rejoicing in eternity.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/small-talk/
Titus 2:1 But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine:
2 That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience.
3 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things;
4 That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children,
5 To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed.
6 Young men likewise exhort to be sober minded.
7 In all things shewing thyself a pattern of good works: in doctrine shewing uncorruptness, gravity, sincerity,
Titus3:1 Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work,
Titus 3:8 This is a faithful saying, and these things I will that thou affirm constantly, that they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men.
Titus 2:15 These things speak, and exhort, and rebuke with all authority. Let no man despise thee.
Amen 🙏 in Jesus’s Name
Thank you PDJT. Under your leadership, perhaps sanity will return to the world.
Waiting for the CTH to get its Microsoft ‘Newsguard’ red label of shame for being a source of unreliable news. Waiting…waaaaaaiting…
In case any one wants to sent Lawyer Robert Barnes a note to thank him for his role in helping the Covington Teenagers, here is where you can leave a message:
https://www.barneslawllp.com/contact
While we often toss around the term “virtuosity” its actual practice is pretty mysterious. What, for instance, is the difference between being very good and being a virtuoso? Sometimes,I think it’s better to see something for ourselves instead of spending time trying to discuss and understand it in the abstract. Last night we saw Stephanie Jones perform a piece by Astor Piazzaolla where she demonstrated a splendid example of musical virtuosity. Tonight we’ll revisit a performance of Debussy by French guitarist Roxane Elfasci. It’s interesting to compare these two remarkably gifted guitarists. Doing so I think pretty thoroughly illustrates just why virtuosity exists in its own musical dimension, one that not many people can reach.
The differences are determined by…EXPERTS! Now, let’s get down to determining what makes an expert…
For the young at heart, Disneyland has a new ride!!
https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-news/disneyland-new-star-wars-ride-rumor
YAY! Not a minute too soon.
I’m sorry his Mom is no longer here. This would have been such a wonderful moment for the both of them….I recall their conversations when she would be on his radio show via telephone. A very, very special lady…she was miss by all when she passed on. However I believe his Pops is still here so that is wonderful.
Lookin’ sharp Larry!!!!! ❤ Oh, boy. look at his expression….he seems so moved. I see humility also. Great guy!
oy vey!
