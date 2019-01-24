Thursday January 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“If you knew how much . . .”
“The Governor’s Pardon”
CLEAR LAKES ALWAYS ACTIVATE MY FASCINATION AND PEACE, ESPECIALLY NEAR IMPRESSIVE MOUNTAINS. SUNBURST PEAK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA.
The Stars Of Messiah’s Reign
“And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever” (Dan.12:3).
The day is coming when redeemed Israel and all the saints of the Old Testament times will taste the joy of Messiah’s glorious reign. But some — the wise — will be honored more than others and will shine in that day as the stars of the firmament.
Who are these “wise” ones? Our text answers: “They that turn many to righteousness”. Not those who merely knew all the technicalities of the prophetic program, but remained unmoved, but those who, understanding the prophetic plan and recognizing that God must judge sin, did something about it and labored to turn many to righteousness.
These will be the stars of Messiah’s reign.
What a lesson this passage holds for us who have trusted Christ as our Saviour in this present “dispensation of grace”!
When we stand before the Lord, all saved by His abundant grace, not all will be equally honored. Outshining the rest will be “the wise”, who, understanding God’s message and program of grace and, “buying up the time because the days are evil” (Eph.5:16), URGED THE LOST TO ACCEPT “the gift of righteousness”by faith in Christ. Of these we may well say by way of adaption:
“And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-stars-of-messiahs-reign/
Daniel 12:3 And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.
Ephesians 5:16 Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
When a guitarist gets more than a million Youtube views in a little over a year it’s a pretty good indication that they’re doing something that’s worth watching . . .
Too bad the young men in other Central American countries are cowards and opportunists and won’t stay home to improve their lives. Instead, they’re heading to the U.S. where life is easy.
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE OF ANGELS LANDING, ZION NATIONAL PARK – UTAH.
Happy Cursday, Treepers . . .
When I came across this video, it quickly became one of my favorites. This guy’s love for his dog and the dog’s love for him is about as pure and honest as love can be.
❤ TRUST
Behind the scenes to the video I shared yesterday.
Immigration…Kushner…and Green Cards ??
yep…
REPORT : Kushner, GOP Senators Suggest Giving Green Cards To DACA Illegals
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/23/report-kushner-gop-senators-suggest-giving-green-cards-to-daca-illegals/
Jan 23, 2019
Jared Kushner…suggesting that PDJT “offer democrats a deal to give amnesty in the form of Green Cards to more than half-a-million illegal aliens to secure funding for a border wall.”
???
that’s about 700,000 illegals who would thereby get a quick path to US citizenship !
FTA…this would “codify Obama’s DACA program into law, drive up illegal immigration, implement a never-ending flow of foreign relatives to DACA illegals…”
…as well as holding down our wages by flooding the labor market with yet more illegal foreign workers.
more, at the link.
nope nope nope.
😦
