January 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #735

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
❤️ * * * * 21 * * * * til Valentine Day!
( * 5 * days until the day of the State of the Union speech, now canceled)
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 ”I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” 🌟
—- Phil 4:13
—-—–-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
— for a successful Government shutdown
— non-essential gov’t workers to get jobs elsewhere
— the House Dems becomes befuddled
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of our Beautiful American WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for safe withdrawal of our troop from Syria
— for Venzuela and their new President Guaido–Stand for nationalism
— for Robert Barnes, the Covington Kids’ attorney–protection for all
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil (Domestic Terrorists?)
— for persecuted Christians here and around the world
— Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “I want our youth to grow up and achieve great things.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen Grandma Covfefe. Is it just me or is your list getting longer and longer? 🙂
I think Venezuela is going to be a big deal. Mexico seems to want to support Maduro but I’m not really sure at this point. The wall is actually a national security issue. Jaw dropping that both parties are so intransigent. Selling out your country for a few extra $$$$ or Votes is never a good strategy.
The list is so specific. This is good. We need to focus and refocus our aims, may God help us
Grandma – I just read the news bulletin that President Trump has cancelled his SOTU for now. To tell you the truth, I am disappointed. You? BTW, thank you for your nightly prayers.
Is it just me, cause I see parts of grandmas prayer coming to pass, on a daily basis;
“the House Dems become befuddled”?
CHECK.
“the Fake media to be exposed as agents of evil (domestic terrorists)?
CHECK!
Keep praying her prayer every nite, treepers!
We’re on a ROLL!
A question for Rep. Clyburn….
What’s a drone supposed to do in this situation? Unleash a Hellfire missile?
Virtual wall. Sure.
Get accurate counts of the newly arrived democrat voters.
Exactly, it scans the border as the invaders step on US A soil, then we’re stuck with them forever. Drones need to be able to hover and zap each invader like a repellent until they go back to Mexico and where they came from. I’m being kind about zapping/repelling instead of being armed with machine guns.
Pelosi is making the shutdown last much longer than it needs to. President Trump took initial credit for starting the shutdown, but Pelosi and Schumer are continuing it by deliberately refusing to negotiate.
Wow..a gracious President of ours….keeping the peace while entrapping them.
Now Nasty Nancy is stuck. She wants stop the shutdown and yet, if she does then they’d have to deal with the SOTU again….oh..what to do?….heheheh
We now get to fill our bowls with popcorn again and watch the Dems sweat, fiddle and bicker among themselves. Might as well lock up the doors to House Chambers….too ‘dangerous’ for the House members to be in there as there is ‘no security’.
Love those foxes on Sundance’s Twitter.
Oh, THATS why Cohen says he doesn’t want to testify to Congress;
“If its not safe for the SOTU, then I sure won’t be safe!”
NOW I get it!
I don’t understand why he is conceding on the state of the union address.
He is elevating her control and abandoning his bully pulpit to go to the American people,
Not the right move IMO.
Me either. It doesn’t feel right to me. The Democrats will spin this into saying she is winning.
Let’s wait and see. Our POTUS is usually right… I trust his instincts
And your entitled to it, of coarse, mimbler.
First rule, in the new ‘age of Trump’; any new news story, or announcement wait and see how it plays out.
He may soon tweet ;
“After their disaster doing a rebuttal to my Presidential Address to the Nation on the humanitarian and National security crises, Chuck and Nancy are terrified of giving a rebuttal to my SOTU.
Thats why Nancy revoked her invitation!”
The old adage ” if momma isn’t happy aint’ nobody happy ” ..
It is to bad that he didn’t remind Nancy that men are head of the household 🙂
The Art of the Deal, your move.
Like!
Barr said that he was approached for the AG position and not the other way around. He agreed because he felt older and wiser (not these specific words), and would be a force to contend with now – given very little would dissuade him from his role as AG.
Where’s Ruthie??!
Dead Judge Walking…..
YOU BRAINLESS MARXIST EEEE-DIOT AOC STIMPY!
What is wrong with you?
Have you been eating too much Gritty Kitty Litter again?
AOC Stimpy you are the gift that keeps on giving!
A couple days ago AOC Stimpy marched into the Senate looking for Mitch McConnell’s office. No luck, AOC Stimpy was lost and never did find the Senate Majority leader!
AOC Stimpy is now claiming the world will end in twelve years if we don’t start dealing with Climate Change now!
AOC Stimpy, even though you are dumber than a bag of rocks and as vulgar as a feces flinging monkey, 74% of Democrats would vote for you for President – IF you were old enough to run!
That says a lot about todays Democrat party, doesn’t it?
~Tina Garrison~
Apologies to Ren and Stimpy!
Our new nickname for AOC – Stimpy – gotta love it!
God Bless President Trump
What could possibly go wrong…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-23/uncle-sam-wants-your-dna-fbis-diabolical-plan-create-nation-suspects
DNA banks worse than I thought. Good article thanks for sharing
I always wondered about those DNA tests they advertise and how soon the GOV would claim they could have access to those reports because of National Security…
So, PDJT won’t give his State of the Union speech, until the shutdown ends, and Congress can’t fly Air Force for junkets, till the shutdown ends.
Who feels more pressure to end the shutdown?
My guess, Nancy more than Potus, as he is still going to give the speech.
Not til after stalemate ends.
Accomplishments will keep piling up.
True.
If I was Nancy, I’d want him to give it *today*. (!)
Every day that passes, more positive stuff happens.
And the Dems look worse and worse.
The Wall
The crime rate falls bigly when you build a wall
Makes good sense to most, but, sadly, not all
Walls are protection; tall, wide and sound
Walls keep out bad guys the world around
Dimms don’t like walls and they use many lies
To keep their true motives very well disguised
They say it’s the money, but we all know
That 25 billion isn’t that much dough
They say walls don’t work, but it’s true, for sure
Very few get past them; walls make you secure
They say walls just aren’t what we should stand for
But walls protect their homes, their children, and more
The truth is that Dimms have all sold their votes
They’re against fences and walls, even moats
Anything that would work to stem the tide
Anything that would work, they don’t want tried
Maybe it’s cheap labor to work in our fields
Or butlers and maids for the more well heeled
We don’t need aliens and problems they bring
We’ve got workers who can do anything
Dimms say the wall is immoral, a sin
But they just don’t want Trump to get the win
The wall stands for Trump, a promise he made
If they can stop that, they think he’ll just fade
Dimms welcome aliens by land, air or boat
They think their welfare will buy their vote
Dimms don’t care about the problems that come
Murders, drugs, disease and living in slums.
It’s all about power, to get and keep
And wealth and fame, to be top of the heap
Dimms think they know best, what you should do
All that you should say, and what to think, too
Their view of life, to them it sounds grand
But they are in charge while we work the land
They want full control of society
And don’t care that people need to live free
Without a border there’ll be no new dawn
Our way of life changed; our blessed country gone
Control of our border is what we need
And America First if we’re to succeed
PTrump knows the way to reach all our goals
And we have our parts, all kinds of roles
But together we run, or maybe plod
One people, one flag, and one holy God
Love it!
Exactly right
Extending the wall will be challenging and time consuming. Will President Trump speed it up??
Interesting article.
Daily Herald: Build the wall? It could take at least 10 years, even with 10,000 workers
“…And the project’s massive price tag comes with its own constraints. The construction industry’s rule of thumb, Zarenski said, is that it takes 5,000 to 6,000 workers a year to build $1 billion worth of construction. But you can’t fit them all on one job site. For a project like the border wall, you would want to have dozens of different sites going at once.”
“Zarenski calculated how fast the work could go — assuming 10,000 workers spread equally over 50 sites. Then, they could build 37 feet of border wall each workday at each site — about 1,850 feet each workday across all the sites.”
“Even if these huge crews broke ground today, they would finish just 86 miles of border wall by year’s end. By Election Day 2020, 161 miles of border wall would be done. It would take 11 years to reach 1,000 miles. And that’s assuming 10,000 workers going all at once, five days a week.”
**”…In October, the Trump administration touted the completion of about two miles of steel-slat and concrete border wall near Calexico, California, as the first section of the president’s hoped-for border wall. The project had been planned since 2009 and replaced an existing barrier. And it still took eight months from contract award to completion.”**
https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20190109/build-the-wall-it-could-take-at-least-10-years-even-with-10000-workers
That’s completely bogus. Every see a highway get built? 10000 workers. What, are we building the Transcontinental Railroad with coolies? Rule of thumb. Funny. Like that’s the only standard. “Well I guess it’s going to be time-consuming, so I guess a wall is a bad idea”
Wow. And my kitchen remodel would have costed 10 million if this retard was planning it. There is a reason talent-less and stupid people go into journalism, I suppose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Sodamn Insane set the Kuwaiti oil fields ablaze, the estimate was something like 10 years to put them out.
It didn’t take that long.
I don’t see the wall taking 10 years to build, either. Its a WALL, not a building.
Rediculous estimate, IMHO and I’ve worked in Construction.
OK, but how about the last paragraph I pasted where it took 9 months to build 2 miles?
I also worked for a $100M professional construction mgmt company. I know about yhe CPM.
Will we speed it up? Speed up constructing roads, speed up contracts, double the number of lawyers in land acquisition?
Fact is, Trump didn’t make it a priority until the past month or two. I’m sure Ryan and Turtle get some blame.
Perot – ridiculous…..that’s some good propaganda there. Designed to make us say, “well, why bother?”
The “wall” will come in prefabricated sections probably 24′ wide. It’s not going to be a time consuming job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“37 feet of border wall each workday at each site” and each site would have 200 workers.
I think this rate is unrealistically low. The ditch is dug simply by a big ditcher, lines of trucks have already prepositioned piles of wall sections, sections of wall are placed, fastened and stabilized in the ditch, concrete trucks fill the ditch around the wall sections, then a grader finishes it up neatly.
All of those are simple, independent actions, but coordinated. 37 feet per day is just way too slow. We have miles and miles of recently completed wall. Anyone have a handle on how 37 feet per day compares with the reality of completed lengths of wall?
I understand. But why did 2 miles take 9 months?
I wish Dr. Bill Wattenburg were still alive. Nuclear engineer, Apollo scientist, Physics professor, inventor, bulldozer driver, fire fighter and bad ass rabble rouser. He had a late night radio talk show on KGO radio out west for over 20 years. Oh yeah, used to party with Clint Eastwood when young!
(He invented a simple contraption, a chain matrix, to clear land mines in Kuwait.)
Dr Bill advised several US Presidents and Administrations. The aforementioned Kuwait fires were expected to take up to 10 years to put out. Contracts were being written. Dr. Bill instead recommended a bonus system per oil well fire put out, and productive firms were then rewarded with more work. I think we put the fires out in 18 months?
Only Government work WOULDN’T have deadlines, penalties for taking longer, incentives for completing quicker.
“Always under budget and ahead of schedule” for a reason! Its more profitable for a developer to complete ahead of schedule.
And one recent 2 mile section may have had,any # of reasons for taking longer, so can’t be extrapolated as an average.
They want to eliminate those things which have always made America the exceptional nation; Faith, The Constitution and The Middle Class.
The want to eliminate US, and our lifestyle. Immigration is one part of it, sure. An important part, but one part.
The exfiltration of wealth, of the middle class jobs in manufacturing, illegals dominating construction, the opiod crises, ALL aspects of destroying the American Middle Class.
…..like the climate change hoax. It’s an excuse to use our tax money to pay welfare to foreign countries!
It was much more than that. The hoax of climate change also meant higher energy costs, which keeps manufacturing away.
Biggest cost when considering where to locate a factory isn’t labor; its energy.
A relible source at a stable price is key.
Buzzfeed laying off 15% of workforce…which equals 250 people! How can they possible have that many people and still do such an awful job of “reporting”?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-23/buzzfeed-lay-15-its-workforce
They don’t just report they fabricate news and that takes more time.
LOL a manufacturing job is leaving? Where will they go? Don’t think Venezuela wants them…
Regarding Venezuela–this was once the 2nd richest country in our hemisphere. Kind of like Detroit was once one of the richest cities in the world. Both show the failure of leftists policies
For a vivid illustration of some of Detroit’s woes, watch an episode of “The Grand Tour” (car show that used to be on BBCA). The three guys spend time in Detroit and show how many parts of the city are decimated.
If only the close minded left would ever open their eyes to see and ears to hear–but they’ve been blinded by the God of this world (Satan) imho.
Left liberals continue to bring Orwell to life
Animal Farm, 1984, Fahrenheit 451 – all in process right before our eyes.
hooters girl or pulling guard? Mitt unclear. How the he’ll did she get hired? I know, don’t ask….
Learning how to make memes makes me happy…so you will all be subjected to my after school projects.
I can’t say I’m not disappointed that the President isn’t giving his SOTUA… Hate to think SanFranNan will take this is a “win.”
Agreed. I guess we’ll just have to wait until the fat lady sings in this chapter before we make our assessment.
Given her previous history with Aif Force junkets, I don’t think she is gloating.
More likely that “curse you villain!” meme.
It just works me as well. I understand the logic – somewhat – but it’s painful. What forum will be used to declare the national emergency. Those stinkin’ caravans seem to be here in short order. ‘Coz like the little Dutch boy with thingy in the Damn. I don’t want to see any of these degenerates in our Country.
I’ve been posting on the situation for the past two weeks (including posting on 22 Jan that the wheels were coming off the situation).
Expressed support or recognition of Maduro as president of Venezuela: – Bolivia – Cuba – Mexico – Russia – Turkey (Erdogan phoned Maduro).
Update: Recognising Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president: – US – Canada – Brazil – Paraguay – Colombia – Argentina – Peru – Ecuador – Costa Rica – Chile – Guatemala. EU Council, France a Panama the chief of OAS, El Salvador, Denmark, Honduras, Georgia, Kosovo, and Uruguay.
So far reported that 16 people have died.
Columbia has 5000 troops on the border.
And the Empire State Building lit up tonight with the colors of the Venezuelan flag.
Hola!
Babak Taghvaee
@BabakTaghvaee
2h
#Caracas, #Venezuela tonight. People tirelessly fight for their freedom. Fall of #Maduro’s regime is near. My #Iranian compatriots are watching this & are preparing themselves for similar effort to bring the Islamic regime down soon. #MaduroRelambeguebo pic.twitter.com/Qf2Np9rXoH
The White House Office of the Press Secretary FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, JANUARY 24, 2019 THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled.
Guess Venezuela is on the docket.
Did it really?!
If so, that is so great!
Go Venezuela! Those people have been thru so much. It’s time for better days for Venezuelans.
Yes I saw the photo.
If the OAS supports Guiado, don’t they all refuse to trade, until Maduro steps down?
I seem to recall something like that is in their charter.
also outlined 3 conditions that need to exist
Robert David Steele is a CIA whistleblower.
He outlined 3 conditions that need to exist for revolution in a country to occur.
1. Concentrated wealth and loss of faith in the government (Hello)
2. Law enforcement decides to no longer support the elite (Venezuela)
3. Public has seen the light and possibilities that has been taken away from them (President Trump’s leadership showing what is possible)
Robert David Steele did try to run for president given his knowledge of the deep state of affairs but for the most part is very much a patriot but like all of us we get a bit frustrated. He exalts Pompeo for whom he has the highest regard.
You may not agree with everything he says as I don’t, but Steele is very knowledgable and a strong advocate of fixing the election system and unrig. He’s worth following and has some good ideas that we need to send to President Trump.
Apologies for the double post, arghh
With reference to Sec Pompeo’s comments on the McCallum interview thread and endless comments by knob heads in the press, this report confirms his statement re: Daesh.
Jeff Seldin
@jseldin
Follow
#ISIS has lost control of its last town in #Syria’s #DeirEzzor province – #alBaghuzFoqani, per monitoring group @syriahr #SDF “continue their offensive towards the remaining [#ISIS] farms and communities at the east bank of #Euphrates” syriahr.com/en/?p=113467
Nancy Pelosi has not thought this through….. The queen cannot checkmate an enemy king by herself.
LikeLike