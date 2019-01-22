January 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #733

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 * * * 7 * * * more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech
Pray for President Trump as he prepares for his SOTU speech….Jan 29th (?)
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
🌟 ”The name of the LORD is a fortified tower; the righteous run to it and are safe.”
—- Proverbs 18:10 🌟
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
— for a successful Government shutdown
— for the Lord to provide for White Hat Gov’t workers during Shutdown
— non-essential gov’t workers to get jobs elsewhere
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of our Beautiful American WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for truth to come out about Justice Ginsberg sooner
— for safe withdrawal of our troop from Syria
— for Covington Kids vs Saul Alinsky disciples
— Peace in America
🦅 “This is a choice between right and wrong, justice and injustice. This is about whether we fulfill our sacred duty to the American citizens we serve.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸🦅
Grandma, I just love how you lead us to pray “for a successful gov’t shutdown.” 😀
Grandma, over here to my daily, or rather early am morning dose of your prayer. I hope the Lord blesses you with long life and you can keep on doing this.
Btw, last night I posted an excerpt from my piece A LETTER TO RUDYARD KIPLING on both beginning threads. Tonight I am posting only over on the Our Father Prayer daily thread, so if you and other Treepers wish to read, excerpt #2 is over there. I was asked to today by a reader to keep posting excerpts.
Shalom and blessings, Grandma. All of us just love ‘ya!”
“Over the past two years, as I have moved to break the betrayal of my own silences and to speak from the burnings of my own heart, as I have called for radical departures from the destruction of Vietnam, many persons have questioned me about the wisdom of my path. At the heart of their concerns this query has often loomed large and loud: ‘Why are you speaking about the war, Dr. King?’ ‘Why are you joining the voices of dissent?’ ‘Peace and civil rights don’t mix,’ they say. ‘Aren’t you hurting the cause of your people,’ they ask? And when I hear them, though I often understand the source of their concern, I am nevertheless greatly saddened, for such questions mean that the inquirers have not really known me, my commitment or my calling. Indeed, their questions suggest that they do not know the world in which they live.”
– Martin Luther King
Donald Trump Retweet:
Graham told reporters earlier this month that he would do a “deep dive into the FISA issue” as chairman of the Judiciary Committee. And he told Fox News last month that he believed the FBI “phoned in” the Clinton probe and were “in the tank” for the Democratic presidential nominee.
“There’s a certain unevenness here about how you investigate campaigns,” Graham said, adding that he believed there was “100 percent” a double standard between how the bureau handled the investigation into Clinton compared to investigating the Trump campaign.
It’s good to hear but everything is ready and available, just put in order instead of investigating for next 2 years.
Is this the first real push back against the Democrats?
With the 2020 presidential ballot starting to form up, I thought I would tune up my political
donor lookup links to make sure they’re ready to go and I stumbled onto this.
KUSHNER, JARED
Money to Candidates 03-04-2013 $5,200.00 Booker, Cory (D)
06-21-2013 $2,600.00 Booker, Cory (D)
06-21-2013 $5,200.00 Booker, Cory (D)
03-04-2013 $2,600.00 Booker, Cory (D)
12-27-2013 $2,600.00 Eldridge, Sean (D)
04-18-2000 $1,000.00 Schumer, Charles (D)
Money to Parties 10-14-2014 $10,000.00 New Jersey Demo State Cmte
Just a brief snip, the list goes on and on.
If you search on the whole Kushner family, it answers the question of “how in the hell did all these left wingers get elected?”
I know. They’re “smarter” now. They’ve “seen the light”.
Sure.
RIF the raff !
Dear Nan – Since this offer was first presented to you, 300 more American lives have been snuffed out due to the drugs you insist on blocking adequate interdiction of.
America is not happy about this, Nan. Build the wall! Stop the drugs! Save American lives!
Better add booze to the offer if you want any chance of a reply.
The longer the 800,000 non-essentials are shut-down the better for tax-payers. Most the non-essentials are democrats anyway, put there by Clinton and Obama. A win, win for Trump and a big win for Tax-payers if they remain shut-down. Most their functions could be handled by private enterprise and a hell lot more economically.
Buzzfeed dropped such a bombshell and everyone thought it would mean the end of Trump. It was another dud. Buzzfeed has lied so much they should change their name to ‘Bunkfeed.’
They will make up any kind of bunk to justify the removal of our lawfully elected president. Trump’s life is also in mortal danger. It’s a good thing he has many levels of security protecting him.
Hearsay or anonymous sources are used by such the legion of those nattering nabobs of Trump negativism. They are paid to perform their jumping jacks of lies when their Deep State handlers pull their strings. The LA Times, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Yahoo, The Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, and a legion of other liberal mouthpieces are now constantly spewing slanted, anti-Trump hatred. They hope one of their bombshells will eventually explode and do damage.
None of their bombs have hit the target and they can’t stand the fact that President Trump is still standing.
—Ben Garrison
Internationalism [now called Globalism] seeks to make a nation a mere geographical expression. It is an anemic, bloodless, soulless conception of life decorated with idle phrases regarding humanity and justice.
– The Chicago Tribune, November 7, 1916
I hope PTrump tweets this:
https://amgreatness.com/2019/01/20/should-the-fbi-run-the-country/#.XEamQGkotHI.twitter
Bret Baier and his family were in a car accident. Prayers for a quick recovery. https://www.mediaite.com/tv/colbert-says-fox-news-bret-baier-and-family-were-hospitalized-after-bad-car-crash-theyre-going-to-be-ok/
Details? Single car…or caused by a second vehicle? Strange how we lose, or almost lose, many voices on our side in cars crashes.
Just when I thought it could not get any worse… now we have to be concerned about FACE CRIMES.
” FACE CRIMES” which is simply having a look of puzzlement when Liberal act like complete raging jackasses.
And Western Civ bad. Orange Man bad, too. Oh, can’t forget Red Hats bad, also. They’re nuts! Nuts looking for squirrels.
