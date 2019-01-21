Monday January 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, January 21, 2019
“What Do We Know?”
GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING
Lived around there a long time ago. Absolutely stunning.
Oh gosh, my nose is gone! LOL
Moses And The Prophets
Now our Lord, when on earth, encouraged, indeed He even challenged His audiences to “Search the Scriptures” for themselves (John 5:39). Indeed since God revealed Himself and His plan of salvation in the written Word, we are responsible, each one for himself to study the Scriptures. When the rich man Dives begged Abraham to be allowed to go and warn his five brothers about the horrors of hell, Abraham replied, “They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them”. And when the rich man urged that a word from him would be more effective, Abraham answered, “If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead” (Luke 16:29,31).
Don’t depend upon your clergyman, my dear friend, to interpret the Scriptures for you. See for yourself what God says in His Word. For “every one of us shall give an account of himself to God”, says Romans 14:12. And it won’t be enough in that day to say, my minister or my priest told me so and so. You are responsible, you, to search the Scriptures for yourself, to see whether these things are so.
Why don’t you search the Scriptures, especially the epistles of Paul, our apostle. For it is Paul who says, “For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the Apostle of the Gentiles [Nations], I magnify mine office” (Rom.11:13). Learn in his epistles this mystery among the Gentiles which is Christ in you the hope of glory and how it is that Christ’s death on Calvary’s cross can save you.
“In Whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Eph.1:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/moses-and-the-prophets/
John 5:39 Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.
Luke 16:29 Abraham saith unto him, They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them.
30 And he said, Nay, father Abraham: but if one went unto them from the dead, they will repent.
31 And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead.
Romans 14:12 So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
“…search the Scriptures…” Indeed. The Bereans did he same, even about Paul’s words.
Now these were more noble-minded than those in Thessalonica, for they received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so.
Acts 17:11
I am posting this excerpt from one of my pieces called A LETTER TO RUDYARD KIPLING. Yeah, I know he’s dead, but I was writing a letter to him as if he were here today or I was back in the past of 1919 when he wrote that awesome poem, THE GODS OF THE COPYBOOK HEADINGS. That poem inspired me to write what I did, a piece way too long to post here, hence the excerpt.
You may ask what does all this have to do with Presidential politics? A lot actually, especially when you read my description of Washington D.C. I finished that piece 1.2016, BHO’s last year as an evil, hideously lying president. So much damage had been done to the nation by Obama and his thuggish, corrupt cronies and rule of law had been all but destroyed and cast aside in WDC. Well, this is 2 years later, Donald Trump is President now, but Washington D.C. is still the same ole Babylonian capitol city of everything I described in the words you are about to read. This description is the true, satanic face of our real enemy, an unseen enemy who rules in Washington D.C., that great bastion and modern day Babel (babbling) tower of evil that our President is having to fight against every waking breath.
Part of this gets a little deep and heady as I do use some terms not heard of much these days, but I figure that CTH members and Treepers are a pretty intelligent, well-informed group of people. This is definitely not the sweet and tender type poem I posted on the Our Father thread early am of yesterday. I may post another sweeter, gentler piece on the Our Father thread tonight. Not sure. But this one kind of bites. But WDC needs to be bitten and exposed for the corrupt capitol city that it is. The music is a bit hard-hitting, but it needs to match my words.
Tomorrow on this same Presidential thread, I will be another piece of this. It’s just too long for one posting. Think I’m going to post this on the Our Father thread too.
Anywhere, below is my excerpt from My letter to Rudyard Kipling.
…part of my prologue to him:
Surely you must be turning over in your grave wanting to shout out your words again to this day’s corrupt, perverted, greedy, self-gratifying, socialistic generation! Many of the living of our day are as the walking dead, numbed to truth, ignorant of history and failing in the knowledge of such simple things as the rule of law and the protocols of righteous moral behavior.
Yes, I know that you wrote about and addressed the demi-gods and market powers of the world at large back in your day, a day in which the Fabian Society began to establish and pronounce its intended directive of what would become a worldwide agenda in later years, those evil axioms and socialistic principles that are now presently raging like a fire out of control here in our day of 2016! But Rudyard, I think you would have understood that this first principle lie began long before your day. Yes, I think you knew what was coming to the world.
Entire nations of this whole, present world are being destroyed today because of the roots of that wicked and evil agenda planted so long ago. I am brother to you here in this modern day. O! how I miss the likes of you! I wish I could have known you; but I am of a different and further time that our God has designated so that I must accept my own place in His time frame like everybody else.
……continuing in poetic form: and please note my prayer in stanza #2, remembering that God did answer a lot of peoples’ prayers and gave us DJT instead of HRC. Thank You God!
THE TABERNACLE OF A MODERN DAY DEMI-GOD
Washington D. C. is an unholy tabernacle of the worship of mortal, self-humanizing lies
That becoming a New Tower of Babel, thought to redesign and present an agenda meant to
………maximize
Its slowly evolving progression, hidden from mortality’s stupidity over these last few years
A dance of deceptive music that has skillfully aggrandized its political scratch for itching ears
All too willing and even eager to worship other than God and sacrifice godly
…….principles of truth and liberty
For the lust of a temporary, self-gratifying appeasement of a device of lower soul synergy
Being diplomatic and making concessions to the enemies of God to avoid that great conflict
Of facing the reality of their own sins, lies, greed and pride which Heaven would constrict
And expose that evil thing that is the darkness of the hearts of men and dogs in power
Who thought to construct for their defense against conviction their political martello tower
As if such tiny, finite breaths of mortal dust could rule their own world before the Creator’s
……First Perfect Design
Pretenders as they are promoting a figurative symbol and hope of lies and a regression line
Thinking, if only, if only…to make gullible eyes of mortals see a curve as a line to play
Sculpting an ideal not of real substance but of a simple, hollow paper-mache’
A little theater drama that mixes the potent wines of confusion with crafty lies
To reduce all the breath of the Earth to one homogeneous whole, yes, to propagandize
Their whole doctrine of a bastard, secular thrust and lust of the want of the flesh of our day
Of that first fallen heart who worships only himself and can only lead to exponential decay
Just to get unearned benefits and gifts for those users, takers and Rule of Law breakers
To satisfy, fall and bow down and joyfully worship the lying, deceitful policy makers
Of this day’s horrible and primary evil thing that was never destined to be America’s final
…….purpose and thrust
In which this great and terrible, dark day has cast off its first Truth of the Original Constitution
…….by lost and deluded souls who eschew truth and liberty as souls and minds of wanderlust
Today I pray to God in one last gasping breath and prayer of mercy to Him for our nation.
Lord, what or how do You want me to think in this dying hour of America’s consternation?!
A day of absolute confusion in which the average soul of this nation’s lost and deviant, carnal
……mind
Is trying to discern while facing a thousand lies that are unwound and undefined
Once again proposed as one more presented so-called new thing in Earth’s history that is but
……another disguised repeating situation
A long-term, skillfully devised machine and aberration of the truth as an Indoctrination
That is but the profusion of a hellish and demonically disturbed, secretly designed
……thought
Implemented today as a crafted, mortally built and purposed thing sown and overwrought
O God, You Who are higher than all of us mortal specks of dust; what am I supposed to think
As I walk on this stage of a great and terrible theater of a dying nation…in one terrible blink?
I am a weeping lover of the soul of our nation of America, one who painfully discerns
As a heart who loves Truth, Wisdom, Love and Mercy and mourns for her and turns
To Your higher Thought far above my little, insignificant breath in Your Great Universe
Struggling with a thousand fears about the loss of that Original Premise of Heaven’s First
……..Hand of a Transverse
Eternal Unit of Something that few this day are able to comprehend that is a spiritual forte’
Of a much greater substance than all overcoming our land, not some cheap corps de ballet
Of worthless entertainment that gratifies the flesh of mortality and gives them their thrill
While they do not begin to recognize that what they eat and drink and take in is but a
…….sanitary landfill?
My heart and spirit cries out this day hoping just to touch one or two, perhaps three souls
Who might actually listen to just a word or two I send them beyond all of today’s controls
Of this and that political realm and junk of the repetition defying the Art of History’s Sphere
That convicts our day’s voices swirling in deep waters of an ever-changing pamphleteer
And declares the same ole, same ole thing over and over again that cannot not lead to Truth
Lost, yet once again, as only You, God, in your Infinite Wisdom see as the foolishness of youth
Of Your Creation…surely, at some point, You must tire of all this like You did millennia ago
Time after time in Earth’s History as You revealed Yourself as First, Absolute Generalissimo!
…continuing on both threads early am tomorrow morning
this is what it looks like way up there right now…
…starting to turn deep orange.
🙂
wow
it keeps changing depending on the clouds racing by overhead (high winds here in swfl)…
just emerged from a band of clouds…it’s actually 3 tones…deep copper ( southern edge), bright lemon yellow (in the center), with a brilliant neon green sliver crescent on the northern edge of it.
can see the beginning of the eclipse starting.
so cool !
…and so cold out.
Go Moony ! 😀
The dimensions of the moon , how you could see the roundness of it, was so awesome smiley…And it was like you could see the space behind the moon … so beautiful..
And I hope what I said made sense.
Not a cloud in the sky here in nw fl.. and cold!
Oh wow thanks, great picture.
https://livestream.com/griffithobservatorytv/lunareclipsejanuary2019
LIVE stream from Griffith/California
better hurry !
it’s now a bright golden orange in the night sky with a sliver of very bright yellow on northern edge.
surreal !
My youngest and I were out watching until midnight in NY. Had to come in to warm up. It was very interesting!
at that stage…but more intense…extremely bright crescent edge to it.
so beautiful !
🙂
GOD puts on the BEST show. ❤
I know men use this term when referring to a woman, but I’m going to use for God’s Creation and its fascinating universal procedures…
DROP DEAD GORGEOUS!
stretched out on a lawn chair to watch it, it’s directly overhead…bright full moon starting to emerge now..
incredibly luminous against the deep copper.
in the distance somewhere a dog is actually barking…slowly…at the moon. 😀
I’m pretending it’s a wolf. 😀
You must be in a lot warmer climate than what we have tonight. Not a lawn chair around here to be seen. LOL
Been watching the whole thing. Still watching. We had snow yesterday, so when that storm moved out, it really left a clean, crisp sky. This is one of the best, if not the best lunar eclipses out of all I’ve seen over the decades. Beautiful picture. I’ll save it to computer.
Come Lord, Jesus; come, give your power to light and to good; come where falsehood, hatred, deception and deceitful people attack us, where ignorance of God abounds, violence and injustice predominate. Come Lord Jesus, give power to what’s good in this world and help us all to be bearers of your light, be strong never bending, peacemakers, witnesses of the truth. Come, Lord Jesus, we pray for your mercy and love to help us in times of our need. Come Lord, Jesus, come and show us the way forward. Peace be with you!
I hope this the right thread. If this is true, I’ve lost a little respect for Scott Adams even though he apologized. He was too quick to believe the MSM and post a hateful message against those Catholic School kids. It is mentioned in the article below. Can anyone on Twitter confirm?
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/01/20/critics-covington-maga-critics-push-back-against-portrayal-of-catholic-high-school-as-racist-to-native-american/
After much to long a time, i again heard this incredibly moving Judy Collins song when a Treeper (can’t remember who, alas) posted it awhile back. It reminded me of how much I enjoyed listening to Judy’s voice back-in-the-day. Its such a beautiful story of a time when working class people in post-war America could almost live a middle-class lifestyle. My father drove buses for a living; we lived paycheck-to-paycheck in a neighborhood of lawyers (across the street) dentists (just down the street). He aspired to be a writer, a dream that never happened. The other day I used Google Maps street view to visit my old neighborhood. The house where I lived as a child was still there. Surprisingly, it hadn’t change a bit.
Here’s a really good live performance of “My Father”. Thank you, Judy, for writing such a wonderful song.
