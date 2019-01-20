Sunday January 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

43 Responses to Sunday January 20th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:16 am

    CLOUD INVERSION AT LOGAN PASS VISITORS CENTER IN GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, MONTANA

  2. The Devilbat says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:17 am

    THE BAT IS UNWELL

    The old bat had open heart, quintuple bypass surgery on Thursday, January 10. I am doing very well but I would really appreciate your prayers.

    • SteveC says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:36 am

      Glad they caught it in time. While certainly an unpleasant experience, these are not the risk that they used to be, but I’ll be sure to keep you in my prayers.

    • Lucille says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Devilbat, I’m thankful you came through surgery and are now doing well. You’re going right on my prayer list for a complete recovery and that God will give your mind and spirit His peace. Keep looking up!

    • SteveC says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:42 am

      I should have said.. while I haven’t undergone one, three friends have, and they were all shocked at how quickly life returned to normal – though you’ll still have the cool scars. 😉

    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:04 am

      Oh, my goodness, DB! Yes, of course – lots of prayers coming your way immediately! Thanks for letting us know here in the Treehouse:)

    • Valerie Curren says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:06 am

      I copied your prayer request to the prayer request page (candle in right margin) where there are some very faithful prayer warriors.

      May the Lord provide you healing, comfort, strength, peace, joy, hope, & rest in this new journey. My 23 year old son had open-heart surgery twice before age 5 & the recovery was pretty incredible. After the second one they had him up & shooting basketballs into a low hoop less than 24 hours after his surgery had started–but as a mom that made me want to pass out–yikes. God Speed & God Bless!

    • wendy forward says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:09 am

      Prayers for you! That is a VERY precious bat BTW.

    • Ad rem says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:09 am

      Prayers going out for both the old bat and you Devilbat. The little guy (gal?) is adorable…those big brown eyes looking up at you with such loving trust! ❤

      So bats get gray whiskers just like humans do? Let us know as the progress continues…..

    • Pa Hermit says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:03 am

      You are in my prayers DB! BTW, hellava pic of the bat! LOVE IT

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:18 am

    LAKE KÖNIGSSEE, BERCHTESGADEN, GERMANY

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Personal Safety In An Atomic Age

    The neutron bomb, they tell us, will not wreck buildings, but will destroy all life, easily penetrating concrete walls three feet thick. Yet we are also being advised to build fall-out shelters for the safety of ourselves and our families! These can be erected for only a few hundred dollars — obviously not with walls three feet thick!

    As General MacArthur once rightly said: “There is no security on this earth.” No man can count on physical safety, for the simple reason that, apart from bombs and death rays, “it is appointed unto men once to die” (Heb. 9:27). The moment we are born we begin the race with death, and death always finally wins.

    But physical safety is not most important anyway. It is not so much death that men fear as the thought that death might usher them into the presence of God (Heb. 9:27; Rom. 14:12).

    But even this need not be feared if we have “peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Rom. 5:1). The Apostle Paul, once a self-righteous Pharisee, came to trust the Christ he had persecuted and now proclaimed:

    “This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief” (I Tim. 1:15).

    Having thus been saved from sin by faith in Christ, he had no fear of death. Indeed, he could say: “For, to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain” and “to depart and be with Christ… is far better” (Phil. 1:21,23).

    Why then, should we Christians shudder with fear at those things which are so frightening to others? Our Lord said to His disciples: “I say unto you, My friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do” (Luke 12:4). No, the true believer need not fear, for he is safe in Christ, not only in this life, but forever. “He that believeth on the Son [of God] hath EVERLASTING LIFE” (John 3:36).

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/personal-safety-in-an-atomic-age/

    Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:

    Romans 14:12 So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.

    Romans 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:

    1Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.

    Philippians 1:21 For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.

    23 For I am in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ; which is far better:

    Luke 12:4 And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do.

    John 3:36 He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.

    To the Reader:

    Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:

    “It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”

    To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.

    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:42 am

      This is so good to come here and see your piece start this thread. May God bless you for being faithful to spread the great news and scripture. You are being a witness!

      Shalom and have a great Sunday!

  5. angellestaria6674 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:39 am

    From what seems to be a whole different lifetime ago in a different time frame, a situation in a really dark and dreadful country in the 1980s…and a precious, beautiful little angel of mercy…

    ANJOU/ANTJE

    I saw an Angel of God today
    In this city of death, cold, dark and gray

    She had no wings
    No gold or glittering rings
    Her face not ablaze in fire
    Nor rapt in light of Star’s attire…

    Anjou was her name she said
    In a tattered dress with loosened thread
    Years of ten, perhaps eleven
    Wise beyond her age and leaven
    Of this world and streets of cold
    Selfish hearts and tainted gold
    This child standing there beside
    My bench in setting eventide

    She was suddenly standing there
    I cannot tell from whence or where
    Was she a wind of Heaven’s grace
    To bless me in this dreadful place
    Alone this day beset in sorrow
    Wishing not to face tomorrow?

    She took her hand and brushed across
    My face of streaming tears and loss
    She asked me why I sat and cried
    What pain that hurt so deep inside
    And in her sweet and starry eyes
    I saw the life and light of wise
    Communing grace and perfect love
    As if descended from above
    A strength beyond my pain and fear
    To hope again and persevere

    I thought, can a mere child do this
    Touch a broken heart and kiss
    The bleeding wound and festered lance
    To make a spirit rise in joy and dance?
    Can a mere child utter a word
    Open eyes of vision blurred
    And lift a soul by happen-chance??!!

    She had come as if in flight
    One moment here – bespoken light
    This sweetest little flower shining
    Wisdom of a Child’s divining
    A star of Heaven’s Silent Night

    It seemed but a twinkling of an eye
    A whisk of wind without goodbye
    That she was gone to who knows where
    This precious Child of Angel-hair
    A babe and heart of purest Love
    To most unknown and given of
    This precious life in time of need
    A strand of gold and diamond seed

    Who was she, this Child of Grace
    This little Flower before my face
    Her blessing haunts me ever since
    Never again to see her face evince
    Angelic light and disposition
    Silent Night of Love’s transition
    Only once – that day and time
    Her gentle touch
    Her tender heart
    This Child’s perfect love and art
    So fragrant and sublime

    Angelle Staria
    (The working name at the time was Alexander St. Johnns

    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:14 am

      Will sure be glad when you find out how Mark’s surgery went.

      Have a great Sunday!

      Liked by 1 person

      • Lucille says:
        January 20, 2019 at 2:03 am

        I posted a couple of vids the other day. Surgery went well, though they did have to take a bit of brain tissue also. Mark is home and posting videos of his progress. This one is from Friday, 18th….

        Reply
          January 20, 2019 at 2:17 am

          Thank you so much for posting the video. I guess I missed yours the other day.

          Mark sounds really well. For being on pain meds, I thought he was communicating and getting his thoughts across quiet well and efficiently.

          Whatever of brain tissue they took out, if apparently does not effect his communication skill. Sounds like a very loving person.

          From this one person, myself, who has my own serious and sometimes critical health issues, several, prayers will continue. Mine are different from his, but I know the fear, the darkness, the shattering of the CNS so bad sometimes that I can’t even think. All diseases are bad, but there is a commonality of how they affect our emotions and thinking. But the greatest common factor we all have is the Lord our God Who promised He will never leave us or forsake us….and when you living on the edge of one minute between life and death, that is everything that you must hold fast to. Been there, done that, still doing it.

          Thx again for the update. I asked you about him because I knew I could have missed something you already posted.

          Shalom to you, to Mark and his whole family! Hope Sunday is great for all of you.

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:47 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:12 am

      Wow! I hope that somehow these people get reported and have their medical licenses taken away. That right there, folks, is pure evil. Please, someone who is on Twitter and knows how it works, find these people and report them.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Rynn69 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:08 am

      I call BS on the phlebotomist. No patient would allow 5-10 sticks without asking for someone else and this person would absolutely be reported by an RN or physician.

      Like

    • Rynn69 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:10 am

      Not good enough. This physician-in-training must lose any licenses she now possesses and be banned from obtaining an MD, DO or DEA license in the United States.

      Liked by 1 person

  12. Garrison Hall says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:02 am

    Boca Livre is a popular close harmony group in Brazil. Roberta Sa is, well, Roberta Sa . . .

    Liked by 1 person

  13. angellestaria6674 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:18 am

    Very nice, Garrison!

    Liked by 1 person

  14. piper567 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 2:01 am

    Rand Pau just introduced a Life begins at Conception Bill.
    Doubt it will go anywhere, but it just occurred to me if the Senate starts “writing” bills which are sorta common sense, then sends them over to the House where they will be rejected, this could be a great tactic to continue to let Americans know where the constipation originates.
    The President may be able to con the Turtle into this newish way of doing things, at least when its important.
    ???

    Liked by 1 person

  15. Lucille says:
    January 20, 2019 at 2:08 am

    What the IRS can and should do to rein in pro-jihad and “Palestinian” propaganda at universities
    January 19, 2019 by Robert Spencer

    Universities today are not institutions of higher learning, but indoctrination centers for far-Left propaganda. Leonard Getz, a retired IRS official, here explains how the IRS can and should put a stop to this.

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/01/what-the-irs-can-and-should-do-to-rein-in-islamic-and-palestinian-propaganda-at-universities

    • Rynn69 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:13 am

      Instead of the hen-watching-the-hen-house strategy in this article, the American people – specifically parents – should not send their kids to leftist universities. Once America’s parents start scouting out and rejecting propaganda pushing universities, the administration will either stop the SJW BS or die.

      Like

  17. nwtex says:
    January 20, 2019 at 2:16 am

  18. nwtex says:
    January 20, 2019 at 2:19 am

    awwwww

  19. nwtex says:
    January 20, 2019 at 2:39 am

  20. nwtex says:
    January 20, 2019 at 3:27 am

    Huh?? 🤔

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    ‏Verified account @AOC
    13 Jan 2019

    Behind every strong woman… are more strong women.

