Sunday January 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
CLOUD INVERSION AT LOGAN PASS VISITORS CENTER IN GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, MONTANA
LikeLike
THE BAT IS UNWELL
The old bat had open heart, quintuple bypass surgery on Thursday, January 10. I am doing very well but I would really appreciate your prayers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Glad they caught it in time. While certainly an unpleasant experience, these are not the risk that they used to be, but I’ll be sure to keep you in my prayers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Devilbat, I’m thankful you came through surgery and are now doing well. You’re going right on my prayer list for a complete recovery and that God will give your mind and spirit His peace. Keep looking up!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I should have said.. while I haven’t undergone one, three friends have, and they were all shocked at how quickly life returned to normal – though you’ll still have the cool scars. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, my goodness, DB! Yes, of course – lots of prayers coming your way immediately! Thanks for letting us know here in the Treehouse:)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I copied your prayer request to the prayer request page (candle in right margin) where there are some very faithful prayer warriors.
May the Lord provide you healing, comfort, strength, peace, joy, hope, & rest in this new journey. My 23 year old son had open-heart surgery twice before age 5 & the recovery was pretty incredible. After the second one they had him up & shooting basketballs into a low hoop less than 24 hours after his surgery had started–but as a mom that made me want to pass out–yikes. God Speed & God Bless!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prayers for you! That is a VERY precious bat BTW.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prayers going out for both the old bat and you Devilbat. The little guy (gal?) is adorable…those big brown eyes looking up at you with such loving trust! ❤
So bats get gray whiskers just like humans do? Let us know as the progress continues…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are in my prayers DB! BTW, hellava pic of the bat! LOVE IT
LikeLike
LAKE KÖNIGSSEE, BERCHTESGADEN, GERMANY
LikeLiked by 4 people
Personal Safety In An Atomic Age
The neutron bomb, they tell us, will not wreck buildings, but will destroy all life, easily penetrating concrete walls three feet thick. Yet we are also being advised to build fall-out shelters for the safety of ourselves and our families! These can be erected for only a few hundred dollars — obviously not with walls three feet thick!
As General MacArthur once rightly said: “There is no security on this earth.” No man can count on physical safety, for the simple reason that, apart from bombs and death rays, “it is appointed unto men once to die” (Heb. 9:27). The moment we are born we begin the race with death, and death always finally wins.
But physical safety is not most important anyway. It is not so much death that men fear as the thought that death might usher them into the presence of God (Heb. 9:27; Rom. 14:12).
But even this need not be feared if we have “peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Rom. 5:1). The Apostle Paul, once a self-righteous Pharisee, came to trust the Christ he had persecuted and now proclaimed:
“This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief” (I Tim. 1:15).
Having thus been saved from sin by faith in Christ, he had no fear of death. Indeed, he could say: “For, to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain” and “to depart and be with Christ… is far better” (Phil. 1:21,23).
Why then, should we Christians shudder with fear at those things which are so frightening to others? Our Lord said to His disciples: “I say unto you, My friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do” (Luke 12:4). No, the true believer need not fear, for he is safe in Christ, not only in this life, but forever. “He that believeth on the Son [of God] hath EVERLASTING LIFE” (John 3:36).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/personal-safety-in-an-atomic-age/
Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:
Romans 14:12 So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.
Romans 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
1Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
Philippians 1:21 For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.
23 For I am in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ; which is far better:
Luke 12:4 And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do.
John 3:36 He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is so good to come here and see your piece start this thread. May God bless you for being faithful to spread the great news and scripture. You are being a witness!
Shalom and have a great Sunday!
LikeLiked by 3 people
From what seems to be a whole different lifetime ago in a different time frame, a situation in a really dark and dreadful country in the 1980s…and a precious, beautiful little angel of mercy…
ANJOU/ANTJE
I saw an Angel of God today
In this city of death, cold, dark and gray
She had no wings
No gold or glittering rings
Her face not ablaze in fire
Nor rapt in light of Star’s attire…
Anjou was her name she said
In a tattered dress with loosened thread
Years of ten, perhaps eleven
Wise beyond her age and leaven
Of this world and streets of cold
Selfish hearts and tainted gold
This child standing there beside
My bench in setting eventide
She was suddenly standing there
I cannot tell from whence or where
Was she a wind of Heaven’s grace
To bless me in this dreadful place
Alone this day beset in sorrow
Wishing not to face tomorrow?
She took her hand and brushed across
My face of streaming tears and loss
She asked me why I sat and cried
What pain that hurt so deep inside
And in her sweet and starry eyes
I saw the life and light of wise
Communing grace and perfect love
As if descended from above
A strength beyond my pain and fear
To hope again and persevere
I thought, can a mere child do this
Touch a broken heart and kiss
The bleeding wound and festered lance
To make a spirit rise in joy and dance?
Can a mere child utter a word
Open eyes of vision blurred
And lift a soul by happen-chance??!!
She had come as if in flight
One moment here – bespoken light
This sweetest little flower shining
Wisdom of a Child’s divining
A star of Heaven’s Silent Night
It seemed but a twinkling of an eye
A whisk of wind without goodbye
That she was gone to who knows where
This precious Child of Angel-hair
A babe and heart of purest Love
To most unknown and given of
This precious life in time of need
A strand of gold and diamond seed
Who was she, this Child of Grace
This little Flower before my face
Her blessing haunts me ever since
Never again to see her face evince
Angelic light and disposition
Silent Night of Love’s transition
Only once – that day and time
Her gentle touch
Her tender heart
This Child’s perfect love and art
So fragrant and sublime
Angelle Staria
(The working name at the time was Alexander St. Johnns
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will sure be glad when you find out how Mark’s surgery went.
Have a great Sunday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted a couple of vids the other day. Surgery went well, though they did have to take a bit of brain tissue also. Mark is home and posting videos of his progress. This one is from Friday, 18th….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you so much for posting the video. I guess I missed yours the other day.
Mark sounds really well. For being on pain meds, I thought he was communicating and getting his thoughts across quiet well and efficiently.
Whatever of brain tissue they took out, if apparently does not effect his communication skill. Sounds like a very loving person.
From this one person, myself, who has my own serious and sometimes critical health issues, several, prayers will continue. Mine are different from his, but I know the fear, the darkness, the shattering of the CNS so bad sometimes that I can’t even think. All diseases are bad, but there is a commonality of how they affect our emotions and thinking. But the greatest common factor we all have is the Lord our God Who promised He will never leave us or forsake us….and when you living on the edge of one minute between life and death, that is everything that you must hold fast to. Been there, done that, still doing it.
Thx again for the update. I asked you about him because I knew I could have missed something you already posted.
Shalom to you, to Mark and his whole family! Hope Sunday is great for all of you.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, My! Gorgeous! I have never seen a white one before! That is stunning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Magnificent.
LikeLike
Sure does shame the NBC peacock, heh?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Talk about a stare down! Whoa!
LikeLike
They need the bluest feet to attract their mate! They dance with those feet!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
citizen…just a stunning little talent.
Thanks for the entertainment!
LikeLike
Evil
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! I hope that somehow these people get reported and have their medical licenses taken away. That right there, folks, is pure evil. Please, someone who is on Twitter and knows how it works, find these people and report them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I call BS on the phlebotomist. No patient would allow 5-10 sticks without asking for someone else and this person would absolutely be reported by an RN or physician.
LikeLike
Ohio doctor fired by hospital after saying she would give Jews ‘the wrong meds’
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/423410-ohio-doctor-who-said-she-would-give-jews-the-wrong-meds-fired
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not good enough. This physician-in-training must lose any licenses she now possesses and be banned from obtaining an MD, DO or DEA license in the United States.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boca Livre is a popular close harmony group in Brazil. Roberta Sa is, well, Roberta Sa . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very nice, Garrison!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Rand Pau just introduced a Life begins at Conception Bill.
Doubt it will go anywhere, but it just occurred to me if the Senate starts “writing” bills which are sorta common sense, then sends them over to the House where they will be rejected, this could be a great tactic to continue to let Americans know where the constipation originates.
The President may be able to con the Turtle into this newish way of doing things, at least when its important.
???
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the IRS can and should do to rein in pro-jihad and “Palestinian” propaganda at universities
January 19, 2019 by Robert Spencer
Universities today are not institutions of higher learning, but indoctrination centers for far-Left propaganda. Leonard Getz, a retired IRS official, here explains how the IRS can and should put a stop to this.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/01/what-the-irs-can-and-should-do-to-rein-in-islamic-and-palestinian-propaganda-at-universities
LikeLike
Instead of the hen-watching-the-hen-house strategy in this article, the American people – specifically parents – should not send their kids to leftist universities. Once America’s parents start scouting out and rejecting propaganda pushing universities, the administration will either stop the SJW BS or die.
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
awwwww ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Huh?? 🤔
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Verified account @AOC
13 Jan 2019
Behind every strong woman… are more strong women.
LikeLike