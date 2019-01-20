January 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #731

Posted on January 20, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

144 Responses to January 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #731

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 * * 9 * * more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * *
    Pray for President Trump as he prepares for his SOTU speech….Jan 29th (?)

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
    ———
    🌟 ”You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.” 🌟
    — Isaiah 26:3
    —-—–-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
    — for a successful Government shutdown
    — people protest against Nancy Pelosi’s Anti-American agenda
    — non-essential gov’t workers to get jobs elsewhere
    — 100% of our America WALL funding
    — for ongoing building of our Beautiful American WALL
    — for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
    — for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and Crew-for reports and a clean Treehouse
    — for safe withdrawal of our troop from Syria
    — Peace in America
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Democrats will soon be known as the Party of Crime.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
  2. bakocarl says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Before I hit the rack I want to comment about the offer and refusal that happened today.

    A part of me most definitely wanted to see PTrump drop the hammer on the Dimms intransigence in the face of the deadly consequences resulting from an unchecked, illegal alien invasion. I wanted to see the formal declaration of a National Emergency and the resultant orders to fund and quickly implement a robust, effective border barrier.

    I wasn’t too disappointed with PTrump’s offer, because it didn’t give away the farm, and he held to his $5.7B for the wall and some more money for other needed support.

    Then when Nasty Nancy flatly refused the deal, I had one of the few moments of satisfaction I’ve had during this 2-year Dimm clown show. The Dimms have now put themselves into a position where the acceptance of any solution that has funding for the wall in it must be flatly refused. PTrump can now cobble together even more elements in an offer that appeal to ever more moderates, independents and sane Democrats. As long as that offer has $5.7B (or more) for the wall, Nasty Nancy will have to reject it . . . looking ever more out of touch, devoid of leadership capabilities and incapable of rational thought.

    Except for the fact that I’ve now got to wait longer for an acceptable solution with a wall, I’m kinda buoyed up tonight.

    All in all, it’s been a pretty good day.

    Thank you President Trump . . . and MAGA!

    Liked by 38 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

      I agree…Checkmate!
      Checkmates bring about a good feeling.
      😉

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Whit Apple says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

      Very good summation of the moments reality. I too feel it was a pretty good day.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Remington.....it says:
        January 20, 2019 at 2:03 am

        Agreed…..today was intended as a positioning move by PDJT. He’s set the context for his next move by allowing the Country/world how obscene and obnoxious the democraps are. I expect another PT body slam coming in short order.

        Also, thinking God put all these absurd clowns, thugs and slugs in Congress for max exposure. Can any serious citizen look at the mess and not sat…WTF…?

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:28 am

      Well said!
      Have a good night’s sleep!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:34 am

      “looking ever more out of touch, devoid of leadership capabilities and incapable of rational thought”

      They think (and have always thought) that they could just sit back and milk #Resistance. It’s just not a scalable solution. Not to mention being utterly pointless. And the smart ones in the Democrat Party will take notice of that and push for constructive change in the… er… uh… I guess it’s a “strategy”? Problem is finding the smart ones, let alone those willing to speak up. That whole half of the political equation is beholden to the likes of AOC and Bernie, being swept along in the Mad Dash To The Left. The center is suppressed and flaccid. Which means… Civil War of the Democrat Party variety. #ClownShow2020 #Moonbat #DemocratPartyIsDead

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:42 am

      Agreed, Bako – My first thought was that Trump didn’t make Nasty an offer she couldn’t refuse, he made her an offer he KNEW she wouldn’t accept. She digs her own grave each and every day. Can’t fix stoopid. Carry on, Dear President.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Convert says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:51 am

      Thank you. So nice to find people who get politics. Politics is not policy, governance, or anything ideologic: it’s about power and leverage and alliances. Trump gets it. Bigly.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:18 am

      You said it all…But no more offers, just declare Emergency and start building the wall with Army Corps of Engineers after new AG is confirmed…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:45 am

      I have thought about it this way for a while and have stated so on these pages before.

      The Democrats / Globalists will never accept the Wall.

      For them to accept the wall would be the end of the Democratic Party and the end of the Global attempt to take over our country.

      Everyday we see and hear of common sense Americans coming to our way of wanting to save our country. However, for the Democrats to survive, they must have millions of low skilled, low IQ, individuals who will do anything to get “money and food” for doing nothing.

      And….will resort to violence creating chaos which the Dems love. Look at Western Europe…..the UK…….heck look at our Own House of Representitves now.

      Building the Wall would end all of this for them.

      DACA……..The Dems don’t care about DACA….. How many would become citizens witi DACA?…….. 30 million?….maybe more…..some are already working….

      I am not defending DACA……..I am just saying…….it has a limit

      But……with no wall……how many millions upon millions will get in…it would never end

      Our President knows this……..

      We cannot survive WITHOUT a Wall……
      The Democrats cannot survive WITH a wall

      DACA is just optics……The Wall is the hill the Dems must die on

      Just saying..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Therapeutic Masculinity says:
        January 20, 2019 at 3:09 am

        Muzzies in congress. MUZZIES IN CONGRESS ! Mohammed Obama outdid Osama Bin Laden. Billions and billions of travelers must take off their shoes before being groped and felt by morbidly obese “minorities” because of inbred muzzie scum who blow up airplanes and have not contributed one good thing to the world.There was a time when you could board a plane unmolested. seats were wide, cutie stewardesses happily and graciously provided excellent service with a smile. The muzzies have cost civilized society trillions and trillions of $$$ going back to the crusades, Charles Martel, First Barbary War, 2nd Barbary War, WWI, WWII, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Syria…2,000,000,000,000 inbred muzzies worldwide. they hold political offices in USA, Canada, UK, EU, Mexico…they’re friggin everywhere. Once a world traveler, I accumulated massive numbers of frequent flyer miles. Now it’s been 12 years since I was even in an airport. I am happy as can be where I am, doing what I am doing, and with whom. Endless summer, ZERO blacks, ZERO Mexicans and only a few muzzies who dare not act up. MAGA/KAG !

        Like

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        January 20, 2019 at 3:23 am

        Gunny, respectfully, you’re wrong on 2 points.

        The 25-45 Million illegal immigrants here may already make it too late., combined with a large legal immigrant number. Plus the higher birth rates, a double whammy. Thirdly, the demographics of Texas and Florida.

        My hope is that 1) we stop the unending illegal migration, and 2) enough Latinos like Trump’s low taxes and strength, they vote GOP. And Latinos are largely Catholic, many pro Life. I thought Trump was a long shot, and really think his election was almost a miracle.

        Second, many illegal immigrants don’t want something for nothing. They dig ditches, work in ag and warehouses and many make $10-15 an hour. Yes, they use the system to make ends meet, and to send money home to Mexico.

        It appears abundantly clear to me Pelosi wants a continuing stream of illegal immigration with DISPROPORTIONATELY HIGH crime rates due to hangs, drugs, booze and underage sex crimes.

        Am I correct here? Essentially Pelosi is saying she is ok with trading 5-10,000 more murders, 60,000 more sex crimes, and 200,000 more assaults – as long as Democrats gain overwhelming political power? And those numbers go up with time and simple addition. Yes??

        Like

        Reply
  3. JohnCarlson says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

    The Mad Hatter was overheard to say, “The main difference between Nancy Pelosi and me is that she thinks she is sane and I know I am mad”.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  10. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  12. p'odwats says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Two years ago today Donald J. Trump took the oath of office as our 45th President of the United States. After another day of skunking Nancy Pelosi and Chuck U. Schumer again I’m thinking to myself am I sick of winning. Heck no! This is why we put this man into office. He’s only been a politician for two years and yet he’s running rings around people who have been part of the DC Swamp for decades. We definitely got the right man into the Oval Office. Be thankful and pray for him every day because his enemies are only going to get more desperate with each new defeat!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:47 am

      “..are only going to get more desperate ..”

      Going to get? They have been getting increasingly desperate since Nov 8, 2016. The Dimms & the Deep State are beyond “desperate”; they are entering a new stage – an overtly dangerous threat to the nation.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  13. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:36 am

    First Blexit rally is being held today, Jan 20, in Los Angeles. Hope it goes well.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/30/exclusive-candice-owens-announces-first-blexit-rally-well-see-you-in-los-angeles/

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • p'odwats says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:29 am

      Adam Schiff is nothing but a lying POS. We in California have our share of Democrat clowns in Congress. Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Ted Liu, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris make quite a lineup of political losers. Harris thinks she can be the next president. Please, spare me that joke. Maybe she can be on a presidential ticket with that delusional Pocahontas Warren!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:33 am

      Schiif is welcoming of the BOHITCA dynamic in at least the political realm.

      Like

      Reply
  15. woohoowee says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:41 am

    While Democrats dither over the border wall, deadly fentanyl floods our communities

    -snip-

    On Christmas Day, 18-month-old Ava Floyd ingested “a large quantity” of fentanyl while her parents were producing and packing the potent drug for sale at their home in Clinton Township, Mich. That afternoon, Ava died at a local hospital. An autopsy found that her tiny body contained “15 times as much fentanyl as officials have seen in recent overdose deaths.”

    -snip-

    Our border crisis is real. About 90 percent of heroin and 80 percent of fentanyl in the U.S. is sourced from Mexico. While rehabilitation and addiction recovery services are a key component of the strategy for dealing with America’s opioid crisis, we must also address the porousness of our border.

    -snip-

    For the past two weeks, I have written about the congressmen, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who refuse to acknowledge the border crisis, or forget the drug epidemic facing the nation, including southeast Michigan. I have written letters to each of my Democratic congressional representatives detailing the crisis and my concerns, and I have heard nary a peep in response.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/while-democrats-dither-over-the-border-wall-deadly-fentanyl-floods-our-communities

    Americans are dying and Democrats don’t care.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  16. Sunshine says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:44 am

    ABOUT that Viral Video of a MAGA boy and an Elder Aboriginal Vietnam Hero – FAKE NEWS, all set up by Anti-Trumpers. These boys need help as they were set up.

    FIRST, other angle that tells another story

    SECOND, https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DxUrUStXgAE0o3U.jpg

    LAST: Full video

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:55 am

      What’s the Polish guy doing beating the drum?

      Pocahontas says: “The Polish guy gets to beat the drum, and all I get is a whole lotta grief?!?”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:56 am

      “these boys need help.”

      They do. This is why professional astroturfer (fake grassroots) outfits like Indivisible or Women’s March only allow certain people to interact with the media. The ‘protesters’ are given scripts they don’t deviate from.

      As soon as you get a novice off-script you can get into the danger zone rapidly. Expecting any high school-age person to be able to navigate these traps is a fool’s errand.

      Lesson learned by the boys today. Be careful what you say and do, it will be twisted and edited against you by a joyful media.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        January 20, 2019 at 1:01 am

        ‘off-script’ in this instance not realizing how even inaction can be framed as ‘mocking.’

        The guy did nothing wrong. But he was set-up to make it look like he did something wrong.

        It’s a cruel world we live in, with the Stunt Dem Media Complex. They will take any video clip or sound byte and make it a story for a week, truth be darned.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:21 am

      My heart is breaking for these brave boys….Pray for them

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        January 20, 2019 at 1:53 am

        This is par for the course. Anyone who wants to be public has to be prepared for the Democrats/leftists/Deep State to make them pay.

        Like

        Reply
        • Conservativeinny says:
          January 20, 2019 at 3:00 am

          How can you even say that? Those kids were not public and were on a field trip for school.

          Like

          Reply
          • Robert Smith says:
            January 20, 2019 at 3:12 am

            I’ll agree with you on it not being fair at all.
            Having spent years in more rough and tumble parts of the internet before coming to CTH it is what it is. We could hope that it’s different but social media enabled these internet habits to become the norm. The problem is that people that used to do these things before were not the norm. Now they do it not only as SJWs, to enforce PC, but mainly to silence us.

            Like

            Reply
      • rbette1299 says:
        January 20, 2019 at 1:53 am

        All because their smiles were construed as a smirk. This is where “they” want to take all of us to a place where every twitch of our face can be miscontrued as a micro aggression. We need to send our support for these young men to the School Principal who has already released a statement that they are looking into the matter. No doubt he is receiving thousands of hate mail for the alleged “smirk”.

        Like

        Reply
      • nwtex says:
        January 20, 2019 at 2:59 am

        Snake Plissken
        ‏ @MrWyattEarpLA
        2h2 hours ago

        Their main motivation right now is both revenge & to crucify Trump-supporters publicly to set an example for anyone who would DARE support the President. Notice they have more courage to become violent & in your face when you are a 45 supporting child, woman, elderly or minority
        21 replies 194 retweets 356 likes

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Tazio Nuvolari says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:00 am

      These kids need all of us to help them. Hopefully Sundance will do a thread on this. They are trying to get these kids thrown out of school and are doxxing them. The school is saying they are going to suspend them and the older people who were chaperoning them.

      Truth is, this Phillips guy with the drum is a hard left activist. These kids were told to wait there for their bus, Phillips approached them and walked into the middle of their group.

      Phillips claimed these kids were chanting “build the wall” but there is nothing showing them doing that. They DO have a school chant going (you can hear it and the school name) when Phillips walks into the group. These kids do nothing but stand there. Phillips grandson is with them and goes racial, telling the kids to “go back to Europe”.

      These kids were also accosted by a group of nutjobs who call themselves “Black Hebrew Israelites”. They are an insane group of very racist nutjobs. There is plenty of information about them on the web. Here you can see these “Black Hebrew” people calling a young black man in this group the “n’ word and telling him when he grows up, the whites are going to “harvest his organs”.

      (This tweet calls them BLM, but they are “Black hebrew Israelites”.

      And here is a long, ten minute version where you can hear Phillips son with his racial BS and at the end the vileness of what these kids were subjected to by these “Black Hebrew Israelites”.

      This Phillips guy instigated the entire thing and then tried to pass himself off as a victim. He’s full of sh*t and we cannot let them ruin these kids life over a lie! Please, everyone contact the school and let them know these kids are the victims.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Tazio Nuvolari says:
        January 20, 2019 at 2:04 am

        One more thing, that tweet by Amber Lynn claims a few of the kids were chanting about the wall when the BLM (actually Black Hebrew Israelites) were harassing them but to me is sounds like they are calling the name of the black kid in their group when the BHI nuts were saying there are no black people in the school group.

        Like

        Reply
      • Conservativeinny says:
        January 20, 2019 at 2:45 am

        How do we help????

        Like

        Reply
      • nwtex says:
        January 20, 2019 at 3:18 am

        This is one of the tweets following the lyin’ vid.
        ——
        “Here are the Twitter handles of most of the school’s corporate sponsors:”
        (List omitted by me-nwtex)
        “Let ’em know their dollars are probably best spent elsewhere.”

        Like

        Reply
  17. angellestaria6674 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Somebody I dearly love sent this image to me years ago because they knew, that with a lot of serious enemies and hatred and every evil device under the sun that was getting thrown my way…still is today….but nevertheless I am passing this image on for our President, because he is surely in this position. But God is greater and stronger than the dragon of Hell and all his mortal emissarys he is inspiring and using to destroy DJT. Because SOMEBODY (we all know Who!) up at the very Top of the Ladder already made provision a long time ago to destroy this dragon.

    So Mr. President, this is where I (we) see you today. Fight the good fight of faith, God and love of nation.

    Blessings and many prayers for our President!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Convert says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:56 am

    These kids are getting destroyed online and in real life. Doxxed and threatened tonight in a scorched Earth campaign by the media and Twitter mob… There are videos which show the story in a very different light all over Twitter, too, but they will I’ll be disappeared, I predict.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:14 am

    POTUS PENDING SHUT-DOWN LEVERAGE … So-far completely missed:

    Deferral of 25% Tariffs on $200 Billion of Imports from China EXPIRES on
    … March 1st.
    … with China owning many $ BILLIONS of U.S. Treasury obligations.

    Debt Ceiling EXPIRES on
    … March 1st.
    … with NO BUDGET for the 25% of Government Shut Down.

    No way in hell that POTUS raises the Debt Ceiling
    … without MASSIVE and CONTINUING reductions in the Deficit.

    POTUS options to operate below the Debt Ceiling in the meantime:

    • As the debt approaches the ceiling, Treasury can stop issuing notes and borrow from its retirement funds, which exclude Social Security and Medicare, by drawing down the $800 billion it keeps at the Federal Reserve bank. [Fed reaction: 😳 … Quantitative Tightening ENDS.]

    • Beginning March 1st, the Debt Ceiling is FROZEN at that level, and Treasury CANNOT auction new notes. It must rely on incoming revenue to pay ongoing federal government expenses.

    • Treasury then decides which bills to pay and which to delay. Foreign owners would get concerned that they may not get paid. The U.S. debt to China is the largest, followed by that of Japan.

    POTUS then drops the HAMMER on DEFICITS:

    • Spending stops on all non-essential services, projects and programs [Democrat Pork].

    • The Federal Reduction in Force kicks in to eliminate Federal Workers [Obstructionists and Non-Producers] and Senior Executive Service [Deep State] members that were proven UNNECESSARY during the 10-weeks and continuing Shut Down.

    • POTUS triggers the 5%-plus Departmental Cost Reductions identified under the 2018 EO.

    • POTUS implements the Federal Government Restructuring Plan developed by OMB Director Mick Mulvaney per 2018 EO.

    https://www.thebalance.com/u-s-debt-ceiling-why-it-matters-past-crises-3305868

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:15 am

      [reposted from yesterday thread]

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • angellestaria6674 says:
        January 20, 2019 at 1:21 am

        Good you did. One of our Treepers earlier today posted a link to your comment. Was glad because I and some others missed it yesterday. Makes good common sense. You know, some of this stuff is pretty basic and not rocket science! Bullet point are great!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • WES says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:21 am

      BlackKnightRides: Seems like a rather wide range of things converge around the March 1st date! It would seem even budgeted items could be subject to temporary cuts by debt ceiling.

      Not sure how the Dem/Rep blame game will play out if the gov shutdown goes to March!

      Right now Nancy & company seem 100% determined to take it to that point and beyond since they control the purse strings.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:15 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:50 am

      Grandma, his last 2 sentences…

      “The hatred is powerful and it’s pointed towards you, too. Even more so actually.”

      …are spot on. Take Trump out and you basically ruin things for a much larger group of people.

      But I opine that God’s Eye is scanning all this nefarious activity, knowing who all the bad players are and every single wicked device, sin, murder and corrupt deed that each and all of them have committed… and He most likely has a plan of His Own. And I don’t think we’ll have to wait for the Second Coming to see its first implementation.

      Look how he judged and brought down evil people and empires in the past. Look what He did by using King Darius to kill King Belshazzar of Babylon and then take over the kingdom in one night. When God puts handwriting on the wall and one, rather one individual or a whole nation, does not pay serious attention to it, things can go very ill rather immediately for evil people and worshipers of gold, silver and wine.

      Shalom

      Like

      Reply
  21. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:18 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. andrewalinxs says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:21 am

    interesting portion of this article sd retweeted: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/inside-the-mueller-teams-decision-to-dispute-buzzfeeds-explosive-story-on-trump-and-cohen/2019/01/19/d89dba5b-fa0f-445b-9fd3-72f0e911e28d_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.814b0eff3ba7

    ather than conferring with Justice Department leaders, for much of the day. In the advanced stages of those talks, the deputy attorney general’s office called to inquire if the special counsel planned any kind of response, and was informed a statement was being prepared, the people said.

    It seems Deputy AG rsonally wanted to know is Muller would respond to the Buzzfeed article.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • boogywstew says:
      January 20, 2019 at 1:59 am

      That is astounding news! Sleeper story of the day!

      Like

      Reply
      • WES says:
        January 20, 2019 at 2:27 am

        Boogy: Notice that they were disinclined to respond at all and only did it at 7:30 PM! This was all planned!

        Like

        Reply
        • andrewalinxs says:
          January 20, 2019 at 2:36 am

          They did not plan to have to respond until the story was published and how crazy it was.

          SD I think has it right Muller is trying to salvage the institution and the story would of made that impossible if it went responded to.

          Dems and the media where getting ready for impeachment blitz and I think they where afraid the President would of ordered everything declassified as a result.

          After all the levrage from the threat of being accused of obstruction is gone when their going to do it to you anyway.

          Like

          Reply
  23. Mormon Insider says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:30 am

    The Catholic school kids are getting hammered and it’s all fake news. Tim Pool has been following this story in detail. https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1086866650446655488

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. Ackman420 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:37 am

    The radical left doesn’t even want the deal, anyway. We spent an afternoon arguing over the merits or fails of the deal. AND THEY DONT WANT IT!
    Let’s take this afternoons bloguments to heart. Remember, we are on the same side up here in the branches. Its OK to disagree, and even fight a bit. Let’s keep our eye on the ball, folks.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. joeknuckles says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:38 am

    Gilet Jaunes, the best a Frenchman can get.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:51 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:56 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Keln says:
    January 20, 2019 at 2:19 am

    Why We Do What We Do…

    I’m often told that we of the Trump persuasion do what we do because of some blind following of a man we pour all of our hopes into.

    That isn’t true of course, as I’d rather pour my hopes into that sublime cup of coffee I get at my local McDonald’s every morning that gets me started on the awful DC drive most mornings.Or I should put my hopes into God above. I do not put my hopes into a politician.

    But of course Donald Trump is no mere politician. I know many of you believe that what he is able to do is some numbers of dimensions of chess, yet I prefer to look at it as Providence blessing a people who shall never give up what their ancestors won by blood.

    But why do we do what we do? Why do we wear the MAGA hats? Why do we love bricks or want to build walls or toss coats to random people?

    It is because we love our country. But we don’t love our country because it happens to be the one we were born in or live in or adopted. No, we love our country because it is literally the only country on Earth where true freedom is still painstakingly etched into the very stones of our foundation.

    Most things in life, you may find as you get older, and I am already 40 years old myself, are not worth fighting for. In fact, most things you fight for you will eventually figure out were bullshit.

    But this country. This freedom we took a stand on over 200 years ago, that is worth fighting for. What we do, we do for generations in the future who may never know who we were. And that is fine.

    For if those future generations call themselves Americans, then we stood and we won.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  29. William Schneider says:
    January 20, 2019 at 2:20 am

    I might add if no one else has that the latest polling by NPR shows that Latinos have shifted there support of Trumps demand for a wall on Mexican border by 19% percentage points in the last month alone.(from about 30% to 49%) The Latinos population is beginning to see that the Democrats are doing nothing for them and will eventually ruin the country they love.
    I believe the Democrats are losing the PR battle with this wall and eventually it will help reelect PDT.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Franklin says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:43 am

      Sorry but the wall is only one issue that affects voters. The Spanish surname voters are not a monolithic block. There are many different subgroups within this one demographic. Normally a change in voter preference requires a seismic event. The Democratic Party has been able to embrace the different voter groups through shared issue support. This is the Republican’s weak point.

      Also recent polls are very suspect coming from the MSM. This same group may favor abortion, be anti gun rights, and want more government social programs. What would that tell you about these voters?

      Like

      Reply
      • Rynn69 says:
        January 20, 2019 at 2:45 am

        How about this for a seismic event? You decimate the middle class with Democrat Party policies…no one will be on welfare. Period.

        Like

        Reply
      • RedWave 2020 says:
        January 20, 2019 at 3:26 am

        The main thing with that poll was that the sample size was only 30 people. Shifts could very well be happening but polling a greater sample size is necessary. We can’t expect that there’s a 20 pt shift towards Trump with Hispanics with only 30 people else we make the mistake the media did in 2016 when they trusted the polls.
        Hispanic voters tend to vote based on country of origin and also whether their parents came legally or illegally. Cubans are very republican. Venezuelans and Puerto Ricans are swing voters.
        The dreamers are not natural republicans as Jeb! would like to say. Although we can definitely improve our numbers with Venezuelans and Cubans just based on Economy as well as a bit more outreach.
        Rick Scott is very good at campaigning to hispanics. He over performed in FL compared to Trump and could be a very good surrogate especially in places like AZ.

        Like

        Reply
  30. 4gypsybreeze says:
    January 20, 2019 at 2:44 am

    Check out Facebook Fox and Friends (for fan’s) page. Jan. 17 at 8:20 a.m.
    You will see Democrat Shutdown Explained. There were over 1.1 thousand likes…and people saw that graphics with explanation.
    Then I tell people…families going without paychecks. People fighting about this. It is less than one percent of the annual U.S. Budget. Is it really worth it?

    Messing and playing with peoples lives while they pay game over what basically is $57.00 Again…is it really worth it–No, It is not.

    If you go to that page…share it…share it…share it!

    You will either wake some people up. Or you may get lucky and shut some people up.

    When you go into a lot of detail with a lot of people about what is happening they eyes get glazed over. Baby steps. Baby steps.

    Like

    Reply
    • 4gypsybreeze says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:53 am

      Sorry about the typos….I am VERY tired up there!
      A couple other pages put it as their feature…but fox and friends for fans had the most views (of course). I was busy…busy…busy on Wed. and Thursday. I was waiting for post cards to come in! So, I went online and went in a posting frenzy.

      Can now say that I have completed 100 more postcards since I got the delivery on Friday.
      I am sending to the local officers of Senators of Reps. and focusing on the area most hit…(and Democrat)…by the Shutdown right now. . Will be at the mailbox on Monday morning.

      I am paraphrasing …but the saying that it is sometimes better to stab with the pen than slicing with the sword is really pretty good to remember.

      Good night treepers and God Bless all!

      Like

      Reply
  33. Julia Adams says:
    January 20, 2019 at 2:50 am

    Like

    Reply
  34. cripto says:
    January 20, 2019 at 2:51 am

    “Green Beret, two language specialists, SEAL-turned-DIA civilian among dead in ISIS-claimed Syria bombing”

    WASHINGTON — The ISIS-claimed bombing of a restaurant in Syria on Wednesday killed an Army Green Beret with four children, a former Navy SEAL working for the Pentagon’s intelligence agency and a Navy linguist, the Pentagon announced Friday.

    Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Fla.; Navy Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent, 35, of Pine Plains, N.Y., and Defense Intelligence Agency civilian Scott A. Wirtz, 42, of St. Louis, Mo., were killed in the blast, the deadliest incident for the U.S. military since it began operating on Syrian grounds in 2015.

    The attack in the small northern Syrian town of Manbij also killed an American contractor working with the Defense Department. The DOD declined to name the contractor, but her younger brother identified her as Ghadir Taher, 27, who immigrated with her family to America from Syria and was working as an Arabic interpreter, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    The Defense Department declined to name three wounded servicemembers, as is Pentagon policy, officials said.

    The attack on Wednesday brings the number of American servicemembers killed in action in the anti-ISIS fight in Iraq and Syria to 16. Wirtz is the first known Defense Department civilian killed in action in what has been called Operation Inherent Resolve since 2014.

    The servicemembers were at a restaurant near a crowded market for a meeting with local leaders, U.S. Central Command said after the attack. Members of the Manbij Military Council, which has controlled the city since it was liberated from ISIS in mid-2016, were also reportedly among the roughly 16 people killed in the blast.

    The attack appears to be the work of ISIS, a defense official said Friday. That official stressed that the investigation into the attack was ongoing and the Pentagon had yet to reach a final conclusion on the party responsible. President Donald Trump last month declared ISIS defeated in Syria and announced he would withdraw all American forces from the country in the near future. The Pentagon has begun withdrawing equipment from Syria, but roughly 2,000 troops remain on the ground there, officials have said.

    Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday at the Pentagon that the attack would not change the administration’s determination to leave Syria.”

    https://www.stripes.com/news/middle-east/green-beret-two-language-specialists-seal-turned-dia-civilian-among-dead-in-isis-claimed-syria-bombing-1.565006

    The other person who died identified.
    https://www.stripes.com/news/us/arabic-interpreter-from-atlanta-among-19-killed-in-suicide-bombing-in-syria-1.565163

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. cripto says:
    January 20, 2019 at 3:04 am

    “Soleimani primes pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq for terror attacks on exiting US forces”

    “Iran’s Mid East commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani has devised a plot to force US troops not just to leave Syria but to be thrown out of US bases in Iraq as well,
    Sunday, January 20, 2019

    DEBKAfile
    Sunday, January 20, 2019

    “Iran’s Mid East commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani has devised a plot to force US troops not just to leave Syria but to be thrown out of US bases in Iraq as well.

    Iraqi Shiite militias have been assigned to carry out terrorist attacks on the US troops scheduled to leave Syria. A US or Israel military reprisal in Iraq will, according to Soleimani’s plan, provoke Baghdad into ordering the US forces to leave their Iraqi bases forthwith.

    Both US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have vowed to remove the Iranian military presence from Syria. The former said explicitly: “The US will use diplomacy and work with our partners until ever last Iranian boot is expelled from Syria.”
    The Iranian general is however running a three-track plan to prove them both wrong, while also pursuing his plan to get the US expelled from its military bases in Iraq.

    The concentration on the Iraqi border of 10,000 troops belonging to the large pro-Iranian Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) aka as the Hashd Al-Shaabi militia (first reported by DEBKAfile on Jan. 17) is stage one of Soleimani’s military track.

    Revealed here for the first time by our sources is Soleimani’s latest project in Syria. He has sent his officers to set up liaison hubs for the Iraqi PMU militiamen to coordinate militarily with the Arab tribes of eastern Syria. It is believed that their tasks will focus on engineering terrorist operations against the US troops heading out of Syria.

    Informed intelligence sources strongly suspect that the huge suicide bombing in the northern Syrian town of Manbij last Wednesday, which claimed 5 American lives and killed another 11 Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters, was the first of these attacks to be carried out on Soleimani’s orders by one of those joint squads.

    Tehran is also going to great trouble and expense to plant imported Shiite communities in the Syrian villages and townships located along the Damascus-Beirut highway and partly depopulated during the civil war. Some of these Shiite communities come from Iraq; others are the families of Afghan and Pakistani Shiite militias recruited by Tehran to fight for Bashar Assad in the civil war.

    These militiamen, whose families awaited their return in refugee camps in Iran, are being demobilized and allowed to bring their families over to rejoin them in Syria. According to some estimates, Tehran has been able to swell Syria’s Shiite population by some 9,000 imported families, all of them serving yet another of Iran’s objectives in Syria: the creation of a Shiite Corridor between Damascus and Beirut.”

    Iran’s Mid East commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani has devised a plot to force US troops not just to leave Syria but to be thrown out of US bases in Iraq as well, DEBKAfile’s military and intelligence sources report.
    Iraqi Shiite militias have been assigned to carry out terrorist attacks on the US troops scheduled to leave Syria. A US or Israel military reprisal in Iraq will, according to Soleimani’s plan, provoke Baghdad into ordering the US forces to leave their Iraqi bases forthwith.
    Both US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have vowed to remove the Iranian military presence from Syria. The former said explicitly: “The US will use diplomacy and work with our partners until ever last Iranian boot is expelled from Syria.”
    The Iranian general is however running a three-track plan to prove them both wrong, while also pursuing his plan to get the US expelled from its military bases in Iraq
    The concentration on the Iraqi border of 10,000 troops belonging to the large pro-Iranian Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) aka as the Hashd Al-Shaabi militia (first reported by DEBKAfile on Jan. 17) is stage one of Soleimani’s military track.

    Revealed here for the first time by our sources is Soleimani’s latest project in Syria. He has sent his officers to set up liaison hubs for the Iraqi PMU militiamen to coordinate militarily with the Arab tribes of eastern Syria. It is believed that their tasks will focus on engineering terrorist operations against the US troops heading out of Syria.

    Informed intelligence sources strongly suspect that the huge suicide bombing in the northern Syrian town of Manbij last Wednesday, which claimed 5 American lives and killed another 11 Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters, was the first of these attacks to be carried out on Soleimani’s orders by one of those joint squads.

    Tehran is also going to great trouble and expense to plant imported Shiite communities in the Syrian villages and townships located along the Damascus-Beirut highway and partly depopulated during the civil war. Some of these Shiite communities come from Iraq; others are the families of Afghan and Pakistani Shiite militias recruited by Tehran to fight for Bashar Assad in the civil war.

    These militiamen, whose families awaited their return in refugee camps in Iran, are being demobilized and allowed to bring their families over to rejoin them in Syria. According to some estimates, Tehran has been able to swell Syria’s Shiite population by some 9,000 imported families, all of them serving yet another of Iran’s objectives in Syria: the creation of a Shiite Corridor between Damascus and Beirut.”

    Like

    Reply
  36. Jason Ross says:
    January 20, 2019 at 3:15 am

    Cool story. Shia and Shiite have been at war since 700AD. Time to bring the troops home. NOW.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s