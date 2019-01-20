January 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #731

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 * * 9 * * more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * *
Pray for President Trump as he prepares for his SOTU speech….Jan 29th (?)
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 ”You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.” 🌟
— Isaiah 26:3
—-—–-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
— for a successful Government shutdown
— people protest against Nancy Pelosi’s Anti-American agenda
— non-essential gov’t workers to get jobs elsewhere
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of our Beautiful American WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and Crew-for reports and a clean Treehouse
— for safe withdrawal of our troop from Syria
— Peace in America
—————————————————–
🦅 “Democrats will soon be known as the Party of Crime.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen.
I second your Amen!
All you Treepers, have a great Sunday. And let us be utterly thankful to our God for giving us and our nation a breath of fresh air instead of a national deathwatch under HRC!
A…MEN!!!
We dodged the bullet. Thank You, Lord.
Yes, we did Grandma. All praise, glory and honor unto the Lord our God.
Have a great Sunday, Grandma, you and all yours who I hope are close to the Lord like you.
Amen
Praise God from whom all Blessing flow! PDJT is our blessing!
This is what King David recognized when he was giving of his own wealth and gathering much together for his son, Solomon to build temple. Basically David said…all this we have, O Lord, but You have given it and blessed.
Good Sunday
Praying !
Before I hit the rack I want to comment about the offer and refusal that happened today.
A part of me most definitely wanted to see PTrump drop the hammer on the Dimms intransigence in the face of the deadly consequences resulting from an unchecked, illegal alien invasion. I wanted to see the formal declaration of a National Emergency and the resultant orders to fund and quickly implement a robust, effective border barrier.
I wasn’t too disappointed with PTrump’s offer, because it didn’t give away the farm, and he held to his $5.7B for the wall and some more money for other needed support.
Then when Nasty Nancy flatly refused the deal, I had one of the few moments of satisfaction I’ve had during this 2-year Dimm clown show. The Dimms have now put themselves into a position where the acceptance of any solution that has funding for the wall in it must be flatly refused. PTrump can now cobble together even more elements in an offer that appeal to ever more moderates, independents and sane Democrats. As long as that offer has $5.7B (or more) for the wall, Nasty Nancy will have to reject it . . . looking ever more out of touch, devoid of leadership capabilities and incapable of rational thought.
Except for the fact that I’ve now got to wait longer for an acceptable solution with a wall, I’m kinda buoyed up tonight.
All in all, it’s been a pretty good day.
Thank you President Trump . . . and MAGA!
I agree…Checkmate!
Checkmates bring about a good feeling.
😉
Very good summation of the moments reality. I too feel it was a pretty good day.
Agreed…..today was intended as a positioning move by PDJT. He’s set the context for his next move by allowing the Country/world how obscene and obnoxious the democraps are. I expect another PT body slam coming in short order.
Also, thinking God put all these absurd clowns, thugs and slugs in Congress for max exposure. Can any serious citizen look at the mess and not sat…WTF…?
Well said!
Have a good night’s sleep!
“looking ever more out of touch, devoid of leadership capabilities and incapable of rational thought”
They think (and have always thought) that they could just sit back and milk #Resistance. It’s just not a scalable solution. Not to mention being utterly pointless. And the smart ones in the Democrat Party will take notice of that and push for constructive change in the… er… uh… I guess it’s a “strategy”? Problem is finding the smart ones, let alone those willing to speak up. That whole half of the political equation is beholden to the likes of AOC and Bernie, being swept along in the Mad Dash To The Left. The center is suppressed and flaccid. Which means… Civil War of the Democrat Party variety. #ClownShow2020 #Moonbat #DemocratPartyIsDead
Agreed, Bako – My first thought was that Trump didn’t make Nasty an offer she couldn’t refuse, he made her an offer he KNEW she wouldn’t accept. She digs her own grave each and every day. Can’t fix stoopid. Carry on, Dear President.
LikeLiked by 13 people
P.S. – And, Trump makes sure it gets out there for the whole world to see. Boom!!!
I think you misspelled the word stoopid.
It’s stooooooooooooooPID!
There. Fixed that fer ‘ya.
Have a great Sunday!
Thank you. So nice to find people who get politics. Politics is not policy, governance, or anything ideologic: it’s about power and leverage and alliances. Trump gets it. Bigly.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You said it. Politics is what one plays when one cannot lead.
You said it all…But no more offers, just declare Emergency and start building the wall with Army Corps of Engineers after new AG is confirmed…
I have thought about it this way for a while and have stated so on these pages before.
The Democrats / Globalists will never accept the Wall.
For them to accept the wall would be the end of the Democratic Party and the end of the Global attempt to take over our country.
Everyday we see and hear of common sense Americans coming to our way of wanting to save our country. However, for the Democrats to survive, they must have millions of low skilled, low IQ, individuals who will do anything to get “money and food” for doing nothing.
And….will resort to violence creating chaos which the Dems love. Look at Western Europe…..the UK…….heck look at our Own House of Representitves now.
Building the Wall would end all of this for them.
DACA……..The Dems don’t care about DACA….. How many would become citizens witi DACA?…….. 30 million?….maybe more…..some are already working….
I am not defending DACA……..I am just saying…….it has a limit
But……with no wall……how many millions upon millions will get in…it would never end
Our President knows this……..
We cannot survive WITHOUT a Wall……
The Democrats cannot survive WITH a wall
DACA is just optics……The Wall is the hill the Dems must die on
Just saying..
Muzzies in congress. MUZZIES IN CONGRESS ! Mohammed Obama outdid Osama Bin Laden. Billions and billions of travelers must take off their shoes before being groped and felt by morbidly obese “minorities” because of inbred muzzie scum who blow up airplanes and have not contributed one good thing to the world.There was a time when you could board a plane unmolested. seats were wide, cutie stewardesses happily and graciously provided excellent service with a smile. The muzzies have cost civilized society trillions and trillions of $$$ going back to the crusades, Charles Martel, First Barbary War, 2nd Barbary War, WWI, WWII, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Syria…2,000,000,000,000 inbred muzzies worldwide. they hold political offices in USA, Canada, UK, EU, Mexico…they’re friggin everywhere. Once a world traveler, I accumulated massive numbers of frequent flyer miles. Now it’s been 12 years since I was even in an airport. I am happy as can be where I am, doing what I am doing, and with whom. Endless summer, ZERO blacks, ZERO Mexicans and only a few muzzies who dare not act up. MAGA/KAG !
Gunny, respectfully, you’re wrong on 2 points.
The 25-45 Million illegal immigrants here may already make it too late., combined with a large legal immigrant number. Plus the higher birth rates, a double whammy. Thirdly, the demographics of Texas and Florida.
My hope is that 1) we stop the unending illegal migration, and 2) enough Latinos like Trump’s low taxes and strength, they vote GOP. And Latinos are largely Catholic, many pro Life. I thought Trump was a long shot, and really think his election was almost a miracle.
Second, many illegal immigrants don’t want something for nothing. They dig ditches, work in ag and warehouses and many make $10-15 an hour. Yes, they use the system to make ends meet, and to send money home to Mexico.
It appears abundantly clear to me Pelosi wants a continuing stream of illegal immigration with DISPROPORTIONATELY HIGH crime rates due to hangs, drugs, booze and underage sex crimes.
Am I correct here? Essentially Pelosi is saying she is ok with trading 5-10,000 more murders, 60,000 more sex crimes, and 200,000 more assaults – as long as Democrats gain overwhelming political power? And those numbers go up with time and simple addition. Yes??
The Mad Hatter was overheard to say, “The main difference between Nancy Pelosi and me is that she thinks she is sane and I know I am mad”.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Tee hee.
LikeLiked by 21 people
To do is to be – Abraham Lincoln
To be is to do – Donald Trump
Doo doo poo poo doo doo – Nancy Pelosi
Do be…….do be….do…….Dean Martin
😎
President Trump,
We stand with you at all times…no matter what.
We have your back 24/7.
You are covered in prayers from our Treehouse and from around the world.
May the Lord keep you safe and bless you at all time.
MAGA/KAG
I am a 53 yr old broke down man who is more than ready to bleed for mine as well as yours,time is getting close to fight for what we stand for…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Aw you’re just a pup; but thanks for the backup! Right back atcha.
Rodney – Good will prevail. Keep the faith.
Freedom is not free and tree of Liberty must be watered periodically. A Real hero doesn’t wear a cape, they wear dog tags!
Amen!
A lot of people hated Andrew Jackson, but they were afraid to say anything
To put this into context — he did have a habit of killing people, who he disagreed with, in duels.
This also illustrates why a South Carolina political issue that might well have led to secession didn’t during his term. AJ opined against it, and the issue was shelved.
Citizen, Trump makes me giggle when he says “Your favorite President, me!” I mean, how funny is this guy.? And, these kinds of statements drive the lefties actually batshiz nutzo crazy. Two for the price of one! So hilarious!
LikeLiked by 15 people
I love it , but he knows when he says these things the Left will go into new spasms of rage , and it only results in them exposing their lack of common sense and their sad , miserable liberalism , turning off the average voter !
People in America once talked like this all the time…….
Older comedians especially……when comedy was really funny and….
Everyone was proud to be an American…….
Our President is a true red blooded American…..and he is our favorite….
He talks like us……
LikeLiked by 16 people
The United States has the best President in 30 years. Keep going, Mr. President – but stay away from amnesty deals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 19 people
The lamestream has no credibility and hasn’t for quite awhile. You can’t restore what you’ve never had. Bwhahahahah!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what happened to AMLO’s cooperation?
Color me very curious.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Was thinking same thing
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, GB – I would like to know about that as well. Plus, didn’t send them about $10Billion in additional aid to help them with their immigration enforcement? AMLO has been very quiet lately. I am curious AND suspicious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why I was against giving them that money…graft and greed and a lot of politicians’ pockets. Most of that money will never be used for development for the good of people down there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hard to say. Just as with Decepticons on this side of the border AMLO would like to appear to be compliant in what he says he will do. Trade talks were one thing… this issue dips deep into Mexican politics and general sentiment against the US. The actuality takes some time to see and we may not like what we see.
Border closings may be on the horizon.
Appearances are going to quickly be overcome by actions. If AMLO allows these invaders to threaten our border I cannot imagine that PDJT will not respond in a way that costs AMLO dearly.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Absolutely.
He cannot back down or show any position of weakness whatsoever.
The first party who shows weakness and backs down is the party who will start the game-changer.
Jim Davis over at AT covered the positioning of the parties quite well in this article. It’s what a lot of us have actually understood, but Jim just puts it in a bunch of fine words.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/01/trump_puts_schumer_and_pelosi_in_a_brilliant_vise_grip.html
A new fee on remittances might get their attention…
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMLO received his $100,000,000.00 bribe from cartels and leftist donors as did Nieto and Fox before him. Pig Jorge Ramos is at the trough as well. MAGA/KAG !
Charge a 10% fee for every WestUnion transaction going to Mexico!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 22 people
I read on another site that there were over 90 family members accompanying the Members of Congress on their little junket, including most of Nancy Pelosi’s children and grandchildren. I do not know if that figure is accurate but would love to see someone in the media dig into that a little more! Why would she take her family into a war zone? Methinks there is way more to this story than we have been told!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Somebody else linked a Tweet yesterday that mentioned that. Head scratcher. Figured it must be some situation where everybody gets dropped off in the French Riviera for some shopping and croissants, and the delegation goes on to do… whatever. Then again… how IS the weather in Afghanistan this time of year? *shrug emoji*
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that was fake. I saw the people on the bus in a video.
Kids don’t come to Capitol waiting for bus.
Nancy has 5 kids, 3 of them are 48,49,52 years old. I did not find the ages of the other two but probably in their 40’s.
One of them was he then a she, no?
Children: Alexandra Pelosi (Daughter) · Christine Pelosi (Daughter) · Paul Pelosi, Jr. (Son) · Jacqueline Pelosi (Daughter) · Nancy Corinne Pelosi
vikingmom, this young warrior, Army Ranger, Sgt. Cameron Maddock, was wounded (shot in the head) during a night mission in Afghanistan on January, 12th and passed away on the 17th. Sadly, he and his wife were expecting their first child, a son, in May. I agree, it is a war zone, her presence was not required.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correction, his surname was Meddock, not Maddock.
Magnificent! Apparently, growing spines can be contagious.
When Pelosi flies, does Shumer go as a service animal?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would be the blind leading the blind! He probably responds well to treats though.
I don’t see why they should be able to use military aircraft at all, in general, except in rare circumstances.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why is a Congress member going out of the country officially anyway? I thought Foreign Affairs were the responsibility of the Executive Branch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They need to give personal instructions as to who is going to handle the cash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The USAF has plenty of executive jets that the Congress, Executive and Judical officials should use. Many Department have their own aircraft. Cut down on the waste one airline ticket at a time. No more travel expenses. Most State governments have executive jets for Department heads to use.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Great thread under that tweet. Also, the replies look fairly unanimous when I read it…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Most people do become rather skeptical after being lied to about 500 times.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe they can catch him once?
But for many it’s ok because Trump.
They are just happy that it might have made Trump’s life a little more difficult for a news cycle.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Two years ago today Donald J. Trump took the oath of office as our 45th President of the United States. After another day of skunking Nancy Pelosi and Chuck U. Schumer again I’m thinking to myself am I sick of winning. Heck no! This is why we put this man into office. He’s only been a politician for two years and yet he’s running rings around people who have been part of the DC Swamp for decades. We definitely got the right man into the Oval Office. Be thankful and pray for him every day because his enemies are only going to get more desperate with each new defeat!
LikeLiked by 15 people
“..are only going to get more desperate ..”
Going to get? They have been getting increasingly desperate since Nov 8, 2016. The Dimms & the Deep State are beyond “desperate”; they are entering a new stage – an overtly dangerous threat to the nation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
First Blexit rally is being held today, Jan 20, in Los Angeles. Hope it goes well.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/30/exclusive-candice-owens-announces-first-blexit-rally-well-see-you-in-los-angeles/
LikeLiked by 11 people
The belief that Black men and women can think for themselves is dangerous heresy to the Democrat Plantation Establishment and their escaped slave hunters in the MSM, so they will again perform their inquisition of them and declare, “none may speak favorably of them by word of mouth, nor by writing, nor be under one roof with therm.” Defiant liberated Black men and women will respond by doubling their support of Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep. The biggest existential threat to the Dem Party that there is.
Make, that is why the Demorats desperately need the illegals.
And…..the wall….
In the heart of the craziness. If it goes off without violence then I will say we have really turned a corner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Adam Schiff is nothing but a lying POS. We in California have our share of Democrat clowns in Congress. Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Ted Liu, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris make quite a lineup of political losers. Harris thinks she can be the next president. Please, spare me that joke. Maybe she can be on a presidential ticket with that delusional Pocahontas Warren!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
While Democrats dither over the border wall, deadly fentanyl floods our communities
-snip-
On Christmas Day, 18-month-old Ava Floyd ingested “a large quantity” of fentanyl while her parents were producing and packing the potent drug for sale at their home in Clinton Township, Mich. That afternoon, Ava died at a local hospital. An autopsy found that her tiny body contained “15 times as much fentanyl as officials have seen in recent overdose deaths.”
-snip-
Our border crisis is real. About 90 percent of heroin and 80 percent of fentanyl in the U.S. is sourced from Mexico. While rehabilitation and addiction recovery services are a key component of the strategy for dealing with America’s opioid crisis, we must also address the porousness of our border.
-snip-
For the past two weeks, I have written about the congressmen, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who refuse to acknowledge the border crisis, or forget the drug epidemic facing the nation, including southeast Michigan. I have written letters to each of my Democratic congressional representatives detailing the crisis and my concerns, and I have heard nary a peep in response.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/while-democrats-dither-over-the-border-wall-deadly-fentanyl-floods-our-communities
Americans are dying and Democrats don’t care.
Chuck and Nancy are simply trying to save social security by making sure lots of people don’t live long enough to get it.
ABOUT that Viral Video of a MAGA boy and an Elder Aboriginal Vietnam Hero – FAKE NEWS, all set up by Anti-Trumpers. These boys need help as they were set up.
FIRST, other angle that tells another story
SECOND, https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DxUrUStXgAE0o3U.jpg
LAST: Full video
What’s the Polish guy doing beating the drum?
Pocahontas says: “The Polish guy gets to beat the drum, and all I get is a whole lotta grief?!?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“these boys need help.”
They do. This is why professional astroturfer (fake grassroots) outfits like Indivisible or Women’s March only allow certain people to interact with the media. The ‘protesters’ are given scripts they don’t deviate from.
As soon as you get a novice off-script you can get into the danger zone rapidly. Expecting any high school-age person to be able to navigate these traps is a fool’s errand.
Lesson learned by the boys today. Be careful what you say and do, it will be twisted and edited against you by a joyful media.
‘off-script’ in this instance not realizing how even inaction can be framed as ‘mocking.’
The guy did nothing wrong. But he was set-up to make it look like he did something wrong.
It’s a cruel world we live in, with the Stunt Dem Media Complex. They will take any video clip or sound byte and make it a story for a week, truth be darned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is par for the course. Anyone who wants to be public has to be prepared for the Democrats/leftists/Deep State to make them pay.
How can you even say that? Those kids were not public and were on a field trip for school.
I’ll agree with you on it not being fair at all.
Having spent years in more rough and tumble parts of the internet before coming to CTH it is what it is. We could hope that it’s different but social media enabled these internet habits to become the norm. The problem is that people that used to do these things before were not the norm. Now they do it not only as SJWs, to enforce PC, but mainly to silence us.
All because their smiles were construed as a smirk. This is where “they” want to take all of us to a place where every twitch of our face can be miscontrued as a micro aggression. We need to send our support for these young men to the School Principal who has already released a statement that they are looking into the matter. No doubt he is receiving thousands of hate mail for the alleged “smirk”.
Snake Plissken
@MrWyattEarpLA
2h2 hours ago
Their main motivation right now is both revenge & to crucify Trump-supporters publicly to set an example for anyone who would DARE support the President. Notice they have more courage to become violent & in your face when you are a 45 supporting child, woman, elderly or minority
21 replies 194 retweets 356 likes
These kids need all of us to help them. Hopefully Sundance will do a thread on this. They are trying to get these kids thrown out of school and are doxxing them. The school is saying they are going to suspend them and the older people who were chaperoning them.
Truth is, this Phillips guy with the drum is a hard left activist. These kids were told to wait there for their bus, Phillips approached them and walked into the middle of their group.
Phillips claimed these kids were chanting “build the wall” but there is nothing showing them doing that. They DO have a school chant going (you can hear it and the school name) when Phillips walks into the group. These kids do nothing but stand there. Phillips grandson is with them and goes racial, telling the kids to “go back to Europe”.
These kids were also accosted by a group of nutjobs who call themselves “Black Hebrew Israelites”. They are an insane group of very racist nutjobs. There is plenty of information about them on the web. Here you can see these “Black Hebrew” people calling a young black man in this group the “n’ word and telling him when he grows up, the whites are going to “harvest his organs”.
(This tweet calls them BLM, but they are “Black hebrew Israelites”.
And here is a long, ten minute version where you can hear Phillips son with his racial BS and at the end the vileness of what these kids were subjected to by these “Black Hebrew Israelites”.
This Phillips guy instigated the entire thing and then tried to pass himself off as a victim. He’s full of sh*t and we cannot let them ruin these kids life over a lie! Please, everyone contact the school and let them know these kids are the victims.
One more thing, that tweet by Amber Lynn claims a few of the kids were chanting about the wall when the BLM (actually Black Hebrew Israelites) were harassing them but to me is sounds like they are calling the name of the black kid in their group when the BHI nuts were saying there are no black people in the school group.
How do we help????
This is one of the tweets following the lyin’ vid.
——
“Here are the Twitter handles of most of the school’s corporate sponsors:”
(List omitted by me-nwtex)
“Let ’em know their dollars are probably best spent elsewhere.”
Somebody I dearly love sent this image to me years ago because they knew, that with a lot of serious enemies and hatred and every evil device under the sun that was getting thrown my way…still is today….but nevertheless I am passing this image on for our President, because he is surely in this position. But God is greater and stronger than the dragon of Hell and all his mortal emissarys he is inspiring and using to destroy DJT. Because SOMEBODY (we all know Who!) up at the very Top of the Ladder already made provision a long time ago to destroy this dragon.
So Mr. President, this is where I (we) see you today. Fight the good fight of faith, God and love of nation.
Blessings and many prayers for our President!
LikeLiked by 5 people
These kids are getting destroyed online and in real life. Doxxed and threatened tonight in a scorched Earth campaign by the media and Twitter mob… There are videos which show the story in a very different light all over Twitter, too, but they will I’ll be disappeared, I predict.
This kids? Are you saying someone will kill the kids?
POTUS PENDING SHUT-DOWN LEVERAGE … So-far completely missed:
Deferral of 25% Tariffs on $200 Billion of Imports from China EXPIRES on
… March 1st.
… with China owning many $ BILLIONS of U.S. Treasury obligations.
Debt Ceiling EXPIRES on
… March 1st.
… with NO BUDGET for the 25% of Government Shut Down.
No way in hell that POTUS raises the Debt Ceiling
… without MASSIVE and CONTINUING reductions in the Deficit.
POTUS options to operate below the Debt Ceiling in the meantime:
• As the debt approaches the ceiling, Treasury can stop issuing notes and borrow from its retirement funds, which exclude Social Security and Medicare, by drawing down the $800 billion it keeps at the Federal Reserve bank. [Fed reaction: 😳 … Quantitative Tightening ENDS.]
• Beginning March 1st, the Debt Ceiling is FROZEN at that level, and Treasury CANNOT auction new notes. It must rely on incoming revenue to pay ongoing federal government expenses.
• Treasury then decides which bills to pay and which to delay. Foreign owners would get concerned that they may not get paid. The U.S. debt to China is the largest, followed by that of Japan.
POTUS then drops the HAMMER on DEFICITS:
• Spending stops on all non-essential services, projects and programs [Democrat Pork].
• The Federal Reduction in Force kicks in to eliminate Federal Workers [Obstructionists and Non-Producers] and Senior Executive Service [Deep State] members that were proven UNNECESSARY during the 10-weeks and continuing Shut Down.
• POTUS triggers the 5%-plus Departmental Cost Reductions identified under the 2018 EO.
• POTUS implements the Federal Government Restructuring Plan developed by OMB Director Mick Mulvaney per 2018 EO.
https://www.thebalance.com/u-s-debt-ceiling-why-it-matters-past-crises-3305868
LikeLiked by 7 people
[reposted from yesterday thread]
Good you did. One of our Treepers earlier today posted a link to your comment. Was glad because I and some others missed it yesterday. Makes good common sense. You know, some of this stuff is pretty basic and not rocket science! Bullet point are great!
BlackKnightRides: Seems like a rather wide range of things converge around the March 1st date! It would seem even budgeted items could be subject to temporary cuts by debt ceiling.
Not sure how the Dem/Rep blame game will play out if the gov shutdown goes to March!
Right now Nancy & company seem 100% determined to take it to that point and beyond since they control the purse strings.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Grandma, his last 2 sentences…
“The hatred is powerful and it’s pointed towards you, too. Even more so actually.”
…are spot on. Take Trump out and you basically ruin things for a much larger group of people.
But I opine that God’s Eye is scanning all this nefarious activity, knowing who all the bad players are and every single wicked device, sin, murder and corrupt deed that each and all of them have committed… and He most likely has a plan of His Own. And I don’t think we’ll have to wait for the Second Coming to see its first implementation.
Look how he judged and brought down evil people and empires in the past. Look what He did by using King Darius to kill King Belshazzar of Babylon and then take over the kingdom in one night. When God puts handwriting on the wall and one, rather one individual or a whole nation, does not pay serious attention to it, things can go very ill rather immediately for evil people and worshipers of gold, silver and wine.
Shalom
LikeLiked by 4 people
interesting portion of this article sd retweeted: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/inside-the-mueller-teams-decision-to-dispute-buzzfeeds-explosive-story-on-trump-and-cohen/2019/01/19/d89dba5b-fa0f-445b-9fd3-72f0e911e28d_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.814b0eff3ba7
ather than conferring with Justice Department leaders, for much of the day. In the advanced stages of those talks, the deputy attorney general’s office called to inquire if the special counsel planned any kind of response, and was informed a statement was being prepared, the people said.
It seems Deputy AG rsonally wanted to know is Muller would respond to the Buzzfeed article.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Boogy: Notice that they were disinclined to respond at all and only did it at 7:30 PM! This was all planned!
They did not plan to have to respond until the story was published and how crazy it was.
SD I think has it right Muller is trying to salvage the institution and the story would of made that impossible if it went responded to.
Dems and the media where getting ready for impeachment blitz and I think they where afraid the President would of ordered everything declassified as a result.
After all the levrage from the threat of being accused of obstruction is gone when their going to do it to you anyway.
The Catholic school kids are getting hammered and it’s all fake news. Tim Pool has been following this story in detail. https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1086866650446655488
LikeLiked by 4 people
The radical left doesn’t even want the deal, anyway. We spent an afternoon arguing over the merits or fails of the deal. AND THEY DONT WANT IT!
Let’s take this afternoons bloguments to heart. Remember, we are on the same side up here in the branches. Its OK to disagree, and even fight a bit. Let’s keep our eye on the ball, folks.
Gilet Jaunes, the best a Frenchman can get.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Charlie Kirk for President.
Why We Do What We Do…
I’m often told that we of the Trump persuasion do what we do because of some blind following of a man we pour all of our hopes into.
That isn’t true of course, as I’d rather pour my hopes into that sublime cup of coffee I get at my local McDonald’s every morning that gets me started on the awful DC drive most mornings.Or I should put my hopes into God above. I do not put my hopes into a politician.
But of course Donald Trump is no mere politician. I know many of you believe that what he is able to do is some numbers of dimensions of chess, yet I prefer to look at it as Providence blessing a people who shall never give up what their ancestors won by blood.
But why do we do what we do? Why do we wear the MAGA hats? Why do we love bricks or want to build walls or toss coats to random people?
It is because we love our country. But we don’t love our country because it happens to be the one we were born in or live in or adopted. No, we love our country because it is literally the only country on Earth where true freedom is still painstakingly etched into the very stones of our foundation.
Most things in life, you may find as you get older, and I am already 40 years old myself, are not worth fighting for. In fact, most things you fight for you will eventually figure out were bullshit.
But this country. This freedom we took a stand on over 200 years ago, that is worth fighting for. What we do, we do for generations in the future who may never know who we were. And that is fine.
For if those future generations call themselves Americans, then we stood and we won.
Thank you for this, keln. A truth beautifully expressed. And, amen!
I might add if no one else has that the latest polling by NPR shows that Latinos have shifted there support of Trumps demand for a wall on Mexican border by 19% percentage points in the last month alone.(from about 30% to 49%) The Latinos population is beginning to see that the Democrats are doing nothing for them and will eventually ruin the country they love.
I believe the Democrats are losing the PR battle with this wall and eventually it will help reelect PDT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry but the wall is only one issue that affects voters. The Spanish surname voters are not a monolithic block. There are many different subgroups within this one demographic. Normally a change in voter preference requires a seismic event. The Democratic Party has been able to embrace the different voter groups through shared issue support. This is the Republican’s weak point.
Also recent polls are very suspect coming from the MSM. This same group may favor abortion, be anti gun rights, and want more government social programs. What would that tell you about these voters?
How about this for a seismic event? You decimate the middle class with Democrat Party policies…no one will be on welfare. Period.
The main thing with that poll was that the sample size was only 30 people. Shifts could very well be happening but polling a greater sample size is necessary. We can’t expect that there’s a 20 pt shift towards Trump with Hispanics with only 30 people else we make the mistake the media did in 2016 when they trusted the polls.
Hispanic voters tend to vote based on country of origin and also whether their parents came legally or illegally. Cubans are very republican. Venezuelans and Puerto Ricans are swing voters.
The dreamers are not natural republicans as Jeb! would like to say. Although we can definitely improve our numbers with Venezuelans and Cubans just based on Economy as well as a bit more outreach.
Rick Scott is very good at campaigning to hispanics. He over performed in FL compared to Trump and could be a very good surrogate especially in places like AZ.
Check out Facebook Fox and Friends (for fan’s) page. Jan. 17 at 8:20 a.m.
You will see Democrat Shutdown Explained. There were over 1.1 thousand likes…and people saw that graphics with explanation.
Then I tell people…families going without paychecks. People fighting about this. It is less than one percent of the annual U.S. Budget. Is it really worth it?
Messing and playing with peoples lives while they pay game over what basically is $57.00 Again…is it really worth it–No, It is not.
If you go to that page…share it…share it…share it!
You will either wake some people up. Or you may get lucky and shut some people up.
When you go into a lot of detail with a lot of people about what is happening they eyes get glazed over. Baby steps. Baby steps.
Sorry about the typos….I am VERY tired up there!
A couple other pages put it as their feature…but fox and friends for fans had the most views (of course). I was busy…busy…busy on Wed. and Thursday. I was waiting for post cards to come in! So, I went online and went in a posting frenzy.
Can now say that I have completed 100 more postcards since I got the delivery on Friday.
I am sending to the local officers of Senators of Reps. and focusing on the area most hit…(and Democrat)…by the Shutdown right now. . Will be at the mailbox on Monday morning.
I am paraphrasing …but the saying that it is sometimes better to stab with the pen than slicing with the sword is really pretty good to remember.
Good night treepers and God Bless all!
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/19/eric-swalwell-all-evidence-ive-seen-shows-trump-is-a-russian-agent/
Swalwell’s scurrilous remarks deserve a lawsuit and censure.
“Green Beret, two language specialists, SEAL-turned-DIA civilian among dead in ISIS-claimed Syria bombing”
WASHINGTON — The ISIS-claimed bombing of a restaurant in Syria on Wednesday killed an Army Green Beret with four children, a former Navy SEAL working for the Pentagon’s intelligence agency and a Navy linguist, the Pentagon announced Friday.
Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Fla.; Navy Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent, 35, of Pine Plains, N.Y., and Defense Intelligence Agency civilian Scott A. Wirtz, 42, of St. Louis, Mo., were killed in the blast, the deadliest incident for the U.S. military since it began operating on Syrian grounds in 2015.
The attack in the small northern Syrian town of Manbij also killed an American contractor working with the Defense Department. The DOD declined to name the contractor, but her younger brother identified her as Ghadir Taher, 27, who immigrated with her family to America from Syria and was working as an Arabic interpreter, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Defense Department declined to name three wounded servicemembers, as is Pentagon policy, officials said.
The attack on Wednesday brings the number of American servicemembers killed in action in the anti-ISIS fight in Iraq and Syria to 16. Wirtz is the first known Defense Department civilian killed in action in what has been called Operation Inherent Resolve since 2014.
The servicemembers were at a restaurant near a crowded market for a meeting with local leaders, U.S. Central Command said after the attack. Members of the Manbij Military Council, which has controlled the city since it was liberated from ISIS in mid-2016, were also reportedly among the roughly 16 people killed in the blast.
The attack appears to be the work of ISIS, a defense official said Friday. That official stressed that the investigation into the attack was ongoing and the Pentagon had yet to reach a final conclusion on the party responsible. President Donald Trump last month declared ISIS defeated in Syria and announced he would withdraw all American forces from the country in the near future. The Pentagon has begun withdrawing equipment from Syria, but roughly 2,000 troops remain on the ground there, officials have said.
Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday at the Pentagon that the attack would not change the administration’s determination to leave Syria.”
https://www.stripes.com/news/middle-east/green-beret-two-language-specialists-seal-turned-dia-civilian-among-dead-in-isis-claimed-syria-bombing-1.565006
The other person who died identified.
https://www.stripes.com/news/us/arabic-interpreter-from-atlanta-among-19-killed-in-suicide-bombing-in-syria-1.565163
“Soleimani primes pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq for terror attacks on exiting US forces”
“Iran’s Mid East commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani has devised a plot to force US troops not just to leave Syria but to be thrown out of US bases in Iraq as well,
The concentration on the Iraqi border of 10,000 troops belonging to the large pro-Iranian Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) aka as the Hashd Al-Shaabi militia (first reported by DEBKAfile on Jan. 17) is stage one of Soleimani’s military track.
Revealed here for the first time by our sources is Soleimani’s latest project in Syria. He has sent his officers to set up liaison hubs for the Iraqi PMU militiamen to coordinate militarily with the Arab tribes of eastern Syria. It is believed that their tasks will focus on engineering terrorist operations against the US troops heading out of Syria.
Informed intelligence sources strongly suspect that the huge suicide bombing in the northern Syrian town of Manbij last Wednesday, which claimed 5 American lives and killed another 11 Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters, was the first of these attacks to be carried out on Soleimani’s orders by one of those joint squads.
Tehran is also going to great trouble and expense to plant imported Shiite communities in the Syrian villages and townships located along the Damascus-Beirut highway and partly depopulated during the civil war. Some of these Shiite communities come from Iraq; others are the families of Afghan and Pakistani Shiite militias recruited by Tehran to fight for Bashar Assad in the civil war.
These militiamen, whose families awaited their return in refugee camps in Iran, are being demobilized and allowed to bring their families over to rejoin them in Syria. According to some estimates, Tehran has been able to swell Syria’s Shiite population by some 9,000 imported families, all of them serving yet another of Iran’s objectives in Syria: the creation of a Shiite Corridor between Damascus and Beirut.”
Cool story. Shia and Shiite have been at war since 700AD. Time to bring the troops home. NOW.
