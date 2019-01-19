President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House for Dover AFB…

Earlier today President Donald Trump left the White House for an unannounced trip to Dover Air Force Base where he met with the families of four Americans killed in a suicide bombing in Syria last week.

.

President Trump described this trip to the Delaware base as the most difficult task of a commander in chief. “When I’m going to meet relatives of some of our great great heroes that have fallen, I think it might be the toughest thing I have to do as president,” he said. “We’ve been hitting ISIS very hard over the last three weeks, in particular over the last three weeks, and it’s moving along very well. But when I took over it was a total mess,” President Trump added. “You do have to ask yourself — we’re killing ISIS for Russia, for Iran, for Syria, for Iraq, for a lot of other places. At some point, we want to bring our people back home.”

