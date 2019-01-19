President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House for Dover AFB…

Earlier today President Donald Trump left the White House for an unannounced trip to Dover Air Force Base where he met with the families of four Americans killed in a suicide bombing in Syria last week.
President Trump described this trip to the Delaware base as the most difficult task of a commander in chief. “When I’m going to meet relatives of some of our great great heroes that have fallen, I think it might be the toughest thing I have to do as president,” he said. “We’ve been hitting ISIS very hard over the last three weeks, in particular over the last three weeks, and it’s moving along very well. But when I took over it was a total mess,” President Trump added. “You do have to ask yourself — we’re killing ISIS for Russia, for Iran, for Syria, for Iraq, for a lot of other places. At some point, we want to bring our people back home.”
Different angle. Same Presser.
He’s a great man. I never get tired of seeing or listening to him.
Nice close up coverage of ourLion.
Yes, you can see the pain involved in such a meeting with families of deceased heroes.
Best Wishes to those families and to the president.
Our brave heroes should not be exploited in these decades-old, neocon war games. It is time to bring our troops *home* to defend the USA from enemies foreign and domestic! Especially domestic.
Judith, and millions of Americans want this. We only fought for our country when Japan bombed in Hawaii (and sad to say but Roosevelt knew days ahead that it would happen and did nothing to stop is). Other than that volunteers in WWI, then we went to help France and England in WWII, and then we gave the Marshall food, etc. to the Germans. Yet, according to democrats (most at the time of any war were democrat presidents!) teaching that we are a warring country, etc., etc. Sad how many believe this but were taught this in the democrats taking over our educational systems. Now is a good time for the Congress to be closed down, doors locked, and keys to Trump to safekeep. Our employees think they own us and our Republic. NOT!
To the Families of the Fallen, my deepest sympathies and prayers are with you and you’re loved ones at this time.
As Retired Military and I am quite sure there are others who will do:
Final Hand Salute to the Fallen.
And Welcome Home!!!
Excellent, and very moving ed50
Could we just Nuke them and let God sort them out?
Sure we could, but then we would be at risk of being “sorted out” ourselves when the time comes.
TOTAL CRAP! I am so sick of modern Christianity indefinitely turning the other cheek. Turn the other cheek and they will cut your head off, after they rape and butcher your family before your very eyes. Ohh…but we must not turn away tens of thousands of military aged muslim males who openly vow to kill us and who claim refugee status because “that’s not who we Christians are.” Suicide.
Christianity is a dying religion. At this rate it will be gone within ten years. We Christians allow sexually deviant communist freaks to drive out clergy who dare to criticize and then allow these same deviants to groom our children. We never fight back. We just bake the cake.
Islam and communism laugh at our weakness and they are winning. We are on the verge of becoming extinct due to our own pacifist, weak, defeatist mentality. The Irony is that we vastly outnumber them. If only we would band together and fight back. If only.
Our churches receive billions from the federal government to facilitate the resettlement of muslims and illegal aliens all across our Country. The church only desires money and power. The church sales it’s own flock down the river for money and power every single day.
This is why Christ drove the money-lenders out of the Church of God with a bullwhip! And he was crucified by the money-lenders for doing it.
I send my children to a Christian school because the public schools are absolutely toxic. But I do not teach my children to be Christian. I teach them Jujitsu, firearms and the philosophy of Nietzsche because I know what is coming and I won’t allow my family to be butchered. My children are mostly Samurai and Spartan. And that brings them closer to the real Christ than the typical modern day Christian wussy.
They might also be Crusader. But apparently that aspect of Christianity is dead. So yes. NUKE THEM ALL and be done with it! So that our children might live in peace. So that our children might not have to fight in wars.
Read the Gospel of Thomas. Read the Dead Sea Scrolls. The church desperately tries to suppress these original texts. Christ did not believe in a powerful centralized church and the church doesn’t like that. Christ was a Capitalist, not a Communist.
“I am not here to bring peace! I bring the fire and I bring the sword!”
– Jesus Christ Gospel of Thomas
“Anybody can become angry – that is easy, but to be angry with the right person and to the right degree and at the right time and for the right purpose, and in the right way – that is not within everybody’s power and is not easy.” Aristotle
highdezertgator, and I find it interesting that since immemorial we get these quotes because humans are humans, good and bad, so a constant bad against the evil in order to preserve the good. Only by being real and great citizens, being ready to do whatever we called upon to do to save our Republic, and so much more. Apparently, millions of us are ready!
It is so sad that the media just can’t allow our President to speak without their horrible opinions distorting everything he does and says.
Well, it isn’t working.
Prayers to the families of the fallen.
Trump has every democrat’s butt puckered for another hour yet.
The casualties were not just random Americans. The group killed and wounded were all Intel-related persons. It is clear that the ISIS bombing was targeted by ISIS Intel info, perhaps given to them to create a situation that would generate “stay” orders, rather than exit to Iraq and back home.
Throughout the Syrian war there have been many paybacks back and forth that have targeted top echelon military and Intel persons. This may be one more.
With US, French, British, Israeli, Iran, Turkey, Kurds, Syria, Hezbollah and Russia involved directly, the deadly dynamics is endless.
https://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/4715459.html
I agree. Saw the names and pictures, this was a CIA interrogation unit. Every time one of these units is hit, its an inside job.
That’s exactly what I thought! An inside job—to force Trump to reverse his decision to leave. It isn’t going to work, I hope.
Halfway thinking that Trump said we were leaving so that they would be encouraged to come out of their hiding holes.
I don’t think he would jeopardize any military lives to flush out traitors. He loves the military too much.
“so that they would be encouraged to come out of their hiding holes.”
bertdilbert, non-specific pronouns don’t clarify so that you can be understood
who – exactly – is “they”?
ISIS?
suicide bombers?
our guys who got killed?
who are you talking about?
thx
Farmer is the surname of one of the casualties. President Trump just made a speech to farmers. The kabal has a deep seated hate for farmers because they produce food for Americans. Why do we suppose there are chemtrails blasting fine dust metals like aluminum on crops? WWIII is unlike the other wars where good won. They’ve come up with weaponry under the mantle of earth and water. I know this is hard to grasp at the beginning but know there is a reason GWB Jr called the Iraq War “shock and awe”.
Trump ended the presser basically telling the media they suck. In a nice way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
God bless this President, I so love an appreciate everything he is doing, and my soul cries out for those that are so filled with hate they just can not see not get past it, they are truly missing an experience like no other, This is a President truly is among the greats!
Agree!
One thing about our President Trump- he is immensely PRESIDENTIAL in his bearing and demeanor.
I compare our POTUS with the man boy Choom gang banger Hussein, and then thank God for sending us such a mighty and determined warrior as our President.
#MAGA 2020
Make no mistake about it. The four were killed by deep state manipulations to ensure that PDJT had “casualties of war” just like the Iraq War. GWB Jr’s twitter account suddenly went live again yesterday or today. We are in WWIII already by invisible players, a growing white hat military but small against black ops. It’s no coincidence these deaths happen when POTUS announces he will withdraw from Syria. Think about it. Help where you can.
I was just telling my friend Carol, kill ’em all and let Allah sort ’em out.
ISIS is a tool of the cabal. The head of the snake is hidden.
As a friend of mine once said. “shoot them all. And when you’re finished shoot them again. Then shoot their goats”. Extreme… yes. But sometimes, like now with more dead Americans (rip), it’s difficult to not be that angry. Sundance and many of you here have mastered the art of Cold Anger. I’m afraid I have not.
WaltherPPK…Tango Yankee on the vid!!! Much appreciated!!!
AMEN!
Amen!!!
Amen
While I am so very sorry for the losses for these families we can be confident that our VSGPDT isn’t going to stand there and lie in their faces by telling them these deaths were caused by a stupid video.
First the Friday Night set-up for the Sunday Morning shows gets totally messed up by the Special counsel Rebuke of Buzzfeed. Then Trump announces a 3 PM Saturday Speech. The Producers of the Sunday Morning News Shows are pulling their hair out because the News for Sunday Morning will be whatever the President says it is at 4 PM today, not what they were working on Friday. And, at 4PM Today, he will dump on the MSM some more while RUNNING TRAIN through Nancy and the resistance. “Yell like you’re loving it, Nancy!”
Whether we back the war, or are for withdrawal or indifferent, pray for the wounded and families of all the victims. These are great tragedies to families and friends.
DJT’s instincts have been correct. Get out. Meanwhile there will be more of these losses.
All we can do meanwhile is pray that the withdrawal is soon.
REPUBLIC …………NOT “democracy”
Ya know, as a once “cold warrior” ( that sometimes went hot) I’ve noted something over the years.Since WW2 we’ve managed to kill,maim, and pyschologicly screw up some of the best of our breeding stock.Every generation.Why? Whos pulling those strings? In the name of spreading democracy around the world( and protecting the banksters interests).Were going to give you freedom even if it kills you.And you’ll love it. Sin Loi!
