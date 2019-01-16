Wednesday January 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Might there be a good guy out there?
https://quodverum.com/2019/01/15/the-quiet-patriot.html
LikeLike
LikeLike
And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.
LikeLike
THE DRAGON’S HEAD, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA
LikeLike
Citizen, it looks other-worldly, doesn’t it.
LikeLike
Here’s a blog post of more photos of The Dragon’s Head…
https://jimworrall.blog/tag/rye/
LikeLike
The Law And The Wrath Of God
Romans 4:15 clearly states that “the law worketh wrath,” but so many people, it seems, do not wish to see this. Even some clergymen tell us that God gave the Law to help us to be good, when God Himself says the very opposite; that it was given to show us that we are bad and need a Savior.
“The law worketh wrath.” Every criminal knows this and every sinner should know it, for the Bible has much to say on the subject. Rom. 3:19,20 declares that the Law was given “that every mouth may be stopped, and that all the world may be brought in guilty before God,” and this passage goes on to say:
“Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in His sight; for by the law is the knowledge of sin.”
II Cor. 3:7,9 calls the Law “the ministration of condemnation” and “the ministration of death.” Gal. 3:10 says that those who are “of the works of the law,” i.e., who seek to make themselves acceptable to God by keeping the Law, “are under a curse,” because the Law can only condemn them.
Those who approach God, expecting eternal life in return for “good works” are offering Him their terms — which He will never accept. God will not sell justification to those already under condemnation for sin. But He does offer sinners complete justification by grace because:
“Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written; cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree” (Gal. 3:13).
Thank God, those who trust in Christ, “having redemption, through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7), “being justified, freely by His [God’s] grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-law-and-the-wrath-of-god/
Romans 4:15 Because the law worketh wrath: for where no law is, there is no transgression.
Romans 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God.
20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
2Corinthians 3:7 But if the ministration of death, written and engraven in stones, was glorious, so that the children of Israel could not stedfastly behold the face of Moses for the glory of his countenance; which glory was to be done away:
9 For if the ministration of condemnation be glory, much more doth the ministration of righteousness exceed in glory.
Galatians 3:10 For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse: for it is written, Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them.
Galatians 3:13 Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
ICE ICE BABY – BRUARFOSS – ICELAND
LikeLike
LikeLike
Interesting quote (almost prediction) from the past. Still mulling over what I think of it.
“Were the Soviet Union to sink tomorrow under the waters of the ocean, the American military-industrial establishment would have to go on, substantially unchanged, until some other adversary could be invented. Anything else would be an unacceptable shock to the American economy.”
George F. Kennan
LikeLike