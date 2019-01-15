Tuesday January 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
To Pray Or Not To Pray: That Is The Question!
“Pray not for this people…” (Jeremiah 14:11).
“Pray without ceasing” (I Thessalonians 5:17).
Here we go again! Another contradiction in the Word of God. One of the many incongruities in Scripture that make us wonder how to serve God when His Word gives conflicting instructions. Its easy to understand why we should pray without ceasing, but why did God instruct Jeremiah to “pray not” for His people?
To answer, a quick look at the preceding verse will reveal that in Jeremiah’s day God’s people “loved to wander” from Him, and had “not refrained their feet” (v. 10) from so doing. Little wonder their Father deemed them unworthy of the prayers of His prophet!
But aren’t God’s people today just as prone to wander? Don’t we sing that old hymn, “Prone to wander, Lord I feel it, prone to leave the God I love”? Why then does God tell us to pray without ceasing?
The answer lies, as it so often does, in “rightly dividing the Word of truth” (II Tim. 2:15). You see, God’s people in Jeremiah’s day had a contract with Him, a covenant called the Law of Moses. Under that Law, if His people walked contrary to Him, He vowed to walk contrary to them (Lev. 26:23,24; 27,28). And in Jeremiah’s day, God’s people had not refrained their feet from wandering and walking away from Him. They left God no choice but to walk contrary to them, and no amount of praying on the part of His prophet could change what He was contractually obligated by His covenant to do (Jer. 15:1).
How different things are for God’s people today! We are not under the Law, we are under grace! (Rom. 6:15). In “the dispensation of the grace of God” (Eph. 3:2), God is not obligated by the old covenant of the Law to walk away from His people when they walk away from Him, He is obligated by the new covenant of His grace “to dwell in them, and walk in them” and “be their God” no matter what (II Cor. 6:16 cf. Jer. 31:33).
So there you have it! Yet another contradiction in the Word of God explained, another puzzle solved, by rightly dividing the Word of truth.
But don’t just sit there reveling in the riches of God’s grace. Now that you know that God will hear your prayers for His people, pray! When you see your brother stumble in his walk, pray! When you find that you yourself have wandered from God, pray! God will never walk contrary to us, so pray that His people will respond to such amazing grace by choosing to “walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing” (Col. 1:10).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/to-pray-or-not-to-pray/
Jeremiah 14:11 Then said the LORD unto me, Pray not for this people for their good.
1Thessalonians 5:17 Pray without ceasing.
Jeremiah 14:10 Thus saith the LORD unto this people, Thus have they loved to wander, they have not refrained their feet, therefore the LORD doth not accept them; he will now remember their iniquity, and visit their sins.
2Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Leviticus 26:23 And if ye will not be reformed by me by these things, but will walk contrary unto me;
24 Then will I also walk contrary unto you, and will punish you yet seven times for your sins.
27 And if ye will not for all this hearken unto me, but walk contrary unto me;
28 Then I will walk contrary unto you also in fury; and I, even I, will chastise you seven times for your sins.
Jeremiah 15:1 Then said the LORD unto me, Though Moses and Samuel stood before me, yet my mind could not be toward this people: cast them out of my sight, and let them go forth.
Romans 6:15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
2Corinthians 6:16 And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.
Jeremiah 31:33 But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.
Colossians 1:10 That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God;
