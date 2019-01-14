Monday January 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, January 14, 2019
“Who’s Going Thirsty?”
ALASKA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: “DALL SHEEP RAM JUMPS OVER A SMALL RIVER IN DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE,” WRITES PHOTOGRAPHER MILES LEGUINECHE.
JOHN PAUL’S
DREAM
“When the Pope concluded his dream, the author to whom he related it did not make any comment on what had been said. But he did write that “I had never seen such a sad expression on the face of this man.” Considering that this was the same man who had related the horrors of his young manhood under Nazi occupation, the author’s remark shows the deep impact this dream had on the Pope.
If the Pontiff offered a commentary on his dream, Anton Gronowicz does not share it with the reader. But we are told that John Paul began to recite the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi. “Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love …, where there is darkness, light, and where there is sadness, joy. ”
By the time I came across a copy of the message he gave at Assisi, I had read God’s Broker and the lengthy account of the Pope’s dream. And I knew that if John Paul II had not wanted this very revealing dream to be published, it would never have appeared in print.”
