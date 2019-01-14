January 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #725

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Hmmm…when Trumpolini is finished with them they’ll have renounced all their prior faux-virtue positions and still be left with … nothing.
Democrats have never wanted a DACA deal. I could have told you that.
You could win some Hispanics with a DACA deal, Mr. President but you could lose many more of the working class of all races. The more you appease one group, the more you can disenfranchise the other.
Where’s Kris Kobach and his immigration reduction policy? I hate to be a Coulter right now but reducing legal immigration to a reasonable level is really important.
Frankly no-one in DACA is going to Vote for the president or the GOP. Maybe 10-20% will.
Legal Hispanics are not going to change parties just because of a amnesty deal as demonstrated by Bush and Reagan.
The GOP’s Fetish with cucking itself with Cheap Labour is pretty much the only thing I can’t get over and why I consider myself an independent.
🦅 * * * 15 more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * * *
Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———–
🌟 “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.
You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.” 🌟
— Psalm 23:5
———–
🙏 Pray:
— Safe trip to Kenner/New Orleans, Louisiana (9am to 4:25pm ET) and speaking (11:40am CT) at American Farm Bureau Federation Convention
— God’s Guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for President Trump’s plan to take down Deep State–may it succeed yugely
— for a successful Government shutdown
— for House Dems/Uni Party’s schemes/plots to fall apart
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of the Beautiful WALL
— for a message to reach to Jan 2019 invaders that they are not welcomed in USA
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border and strong fortification
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS
— for criminals in DoJ, FBI, CIA and Congress to be caught and brought to justice
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
— safe withdrawal of our troops in Syria
— for protection for all Trump’s supporters
— for Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “I’m like you. I’m a worker.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Little Bubu Covfefe says “nice post, granny”
As the light shines brightly
The cockroach does scurry
sprightly
Citizen817 and grandma covfefe….thank you!
” It is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS!”
Frantic Generals at Pentagon now meeting to decide best course of action to reverse President’s decision. Considering whether to go on hunger strike in support of Endless Wars.
“Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds.”
Eat that Erdogan.
I haven’t been paying attention. Looks like Jeff got pwned in many ways. It’s pretty funny it’s The National Enquirer too.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6581509/Jeff-Bezos-Lauren-Sanchez-affair-sexts.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ito=1490&ns_campaign=1490
Wish Bozos wife would ask for one thing, all the media Jeffie boy owns.
She could then use fire all employees and rehire MAGA media employees.
Could be a classic version of
“Don’t get mad get even”/MAGA BOZO.
#MAGA BOZO/GIVE HER WAPO
There could be more to this story then what we are seeing. Could Old Jeff have learned of something coming from his Deep State contacts? Is he seeking to shelter his assets?
Definitely. Bozo’s gotta protect his
ill-gotten CIA assets/or bye-bye Sanchez.
NEWS
Trump slams Jeff Bezos over affair, calls him Jeff ‘Bozo’/
By Joe Tacopino January 13, 2019 | 10:43pm
The “competitor” Trump was referring to was the National Enquirer — which published a story that exposed damning text messages between Bezos and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez.
Shortly before the story ran, Bezos announced that he is separating from his wife.
https://nypost.com/2019/01/13/trump-slams-jeff-bezos-over-affair-calls-him-jeff-bozo/
At least by this reading his wife is in good shape.
https://www.wired.com/story/mackenzie-bezos-amazon-lone-genius-myth/amp
Epic. She could single-handedly put the paper out of business.
That’s like three or four b-slaps in one Tweet. He’s really getting efficient with his 140.
Bezos was Delilahed as in Samson n Delilah. Within every man is the seed of his own destruction.
Sorry for the family.
No one should tell the President the character count has expanded.
It’s an art form as Trump practices it.
Pentagon Generals vote unanimously to declare Patrick Buchanan an enemy combatant.
Good times. You might be a good soldier for the Deep State but if their time is ending – do you want to be the one holding the bag? I think Trump has been clear that even though he has been maddeningly patient, he will strike HARD when the time comes. Trump has resisted being goaded into almost any action to defend himself other than tweets. Perhaps his carefree attitude the past days is Trump breathing a little as the last weeks before the report comes out wind down. Never let them see you sweat.
And Carl(watergate) Bernstein says Muellers report will say Trump helped Russia de-stabilize the US… How would either know what’s in it?
The Schumer-Pelosi Hostage Crisis – Day 24
Federal workers go without pay as The Schumer-Pelosi Organization continues to demand end to U.S. border.
SPO members party at Puerto Rico resorts while children of federal workers go hungry.
Effective Obstructionism take a lot of time and effort, really. A well deserved respite from the stresses of Washington, D.C.
My SO thinks Pelosi n cronies are down in P R to offer them a sweet deal to vote to become a state. More vote harvesting like giving felons the vote? I expect to see more of this happening.
PR statehood won’t get through Congress as things are now. It’s possible if Democrats win the Senate and keep the House in 2020, but on the whole I’d say the odds are against it.
MAGA Warriors will be glad to go toe to toe with New York Times and their bizarre revisiting old new/Been there/ Groundhog day
ROSENSTEIN LETTER
“I cannot defend the Director’s handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken,” Rosenstein wrote. “Almost everyone agrees that the Director made serious mistakes.”
“The FBI is unlikely to regain public and congressional trust until it has a Director who understands the gravity of the mistakes and pledges never to repeat them. Having refused to admit his errors, the Director cannot be expected to implement the necessary corrective actions.”
“The FBI is unlikely to regain public and congressional trust until it has a Director who understands the gravity of the mistakes and pledges never to repeat them. Having refused to admit his errors, the Director cannot be expected to implement the necessary corrective actions.”
Christopher Wray? Oh oh oh… Comey. Right.
The Republic must get a divorce from the FBI on grounds of irreconcilable differences.
Abolish the Fed !
Trump Tweet July 30 2013:
‘The Golden Rule of Negotiating: He who has the gold makes the rules.’
Explain in detail what you are going to replace it with. Letting Congress takeover is not a solution.
The Federal Reserve Act needs to be rewritten. More transparency needs to be provided for bank oversight. The operation and powers of FOMC need to be changed. Maybe the SEC needs to be incorporated into a rewritten Federal Reserve Document. There needs to be more accountability from the members.
Do you know how much the socialists hate Pat Buchanan? This will create another firestorm of ‘righteous outrage’ that will send leftists ballistic…And the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air,…and you know the rest.
I meant this to be a reply to citizen817’s post of the Trump tweet.
Any, it will be glorious to watch Nanzi to call for his immediate removal based on the 25th amendment…he’s gone full neo-nazi…right Nancy? Just like Steve King, we need a good purge, right Nancy?
The Pentagon Generals hate him even more.
Why?
Because he, like Trump and Reagan, think their ENDLESS WARS are stupid.
The Democrats are a lot of things. Self-aware is not one of them.
Perfectly on point, Mr P.
Oh I think they’re “aware” enough, they just don’t care because they believe they can get away with it. They have no fear of being called out on their conduct, on the contrary, they know they’re essentially “immune” re: negative commentary from the “media” so have no fear of doing outrageous things. We know all too well the media have abandoned the roles of reporting facts and calling conduct of officials into question. We see in action as we speak.
Parrot media is moving on from Spygate. The new stories they are feeding to us are Trump sold us out during his secret Putin meetings, of course McMaster was a witness he is a puppet too, and that the White House was bugged by the 2 Russians that the President secretly met with and that’s why he had to go to Bedmister for the remodel. Good guy media is always way behind cuz the bad guys make up the stories and by the time you guys catch on the roots are strong and the tree is growing. Stop debunking old stuff and get ahead of the new stuff before it’s too late.
When is SOMEONE, ANYONE going to call for an enforcement of the McCarran Act of 1952? As far as I can find out this Law has never been overturned, or cancelled out.
Normal: Is this about ensuring sufficient road kills for vultures?
“Layered over” by 1965 Act and then the 1990 diversity-based Immigration Act. (thanks Dubbya)
Vote to support the wall.
Done.
Very powerful
President Bolsonaro shows how the left indoctrinated the children in Brazil to enslave our society.
Wow! Bolsonaro has a great message! Time for some rage against the cultural Marxists. Insidious has been their approach, and international in scope. When did Western Civilization cede history to Marxism? Time to purge the Marxists, who’ve never succeeded at anything but subversion and oppression, while deceiving their useful idiots.
Notice the Marxists are pushing the same crud everywhere.
Same in America but even those who can homeschool or afford private school, seem content having their childrens’ minds warped in public school
1. The United States should not commit its forces to military action overseas unless the cause is vital to our national interest.
2. If the decision is made to commit our forces to combat abroad, it must be done with the clear intent and support needed to win. It should not be a halfway or tentative commitment, and there must be clearly defined and REALISTIC objectives.
3. Before we commit our troops to combat, there must be reasonable assurance that the cause we are fighting for and the actions we take will have the support of the American people and Congress.
4. Even after all these other tests are met, our troops should be committed to combat abroad only as a last resort, when no other choice is available.
How many of these do the ENDLESS WARS meet?
Not a single Reagan one.
Reagan looks down from Heaven and smiles as he knows Donald Trump feels the same way.
Anyone here ever watch this stupid Family Guy Anti-Trump episode?
Anyone?… Anyone?… That’s okay, I didn’t watch it either! 😀
