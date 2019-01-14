January 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #725

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

74 Responses to January 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #725

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Reply
    • cuchulaine says:
      January 14, 2019 at 12:54 am

      Hmmm…when Trumpolini is finished with them they’ll have renounced all their prior faux-virtue positions and still be left with … nothing.

      Reply
    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      January 14, 2019 at 12:57 am

      Democrats have never wanted a DACA deal. I could have told you that.

      Reply
    • Marc says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:08 am

      You could win some Hispanics with a DACA deal, Mr. President but you could lose many more of the working class of all races. The more you appease one group, the more you can disenfranchise the other.

      Where’s Kris Kobach and his immigration reduction policy? I hate to be a Coulter right now but reducing legal immigration to a reasonable level is really important.

      Reply
      • givingconniptions says:
        January 14, 2019 at 1:29 am

        Frankly no-one in DACA is going to Vote for the president or the GOP. Maybe 10-20% will.

        Legal Hispanics are not going to change parties just because of a amnesty deal as demonstrated by Bush and Reagan.

        The GOP’s Fetish with cucking itself with Cheap Labour is pretty much the only thing I can’t get over and why I consider myself an independent.

        Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 * * * 15 more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * * *
    Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
    ———–
    🌟 “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.
    You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.” 🌟
    — Psalm 23:5
    ———–
    🙏 Pray:
    — Safe trip to Kenner/New Orleans, Louisiana (9am to 4:25pm ET) and speaking (11:40am CT) at American Farm Bureau Federation Convention
    — God’s Guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for President Trump’s plan to take down Deep State–may it succeed yugely
    — for a successful Government shutdown
    — for House Dems/Uni Party’s schemes/plots to fall apart
    — 100% of our America WALL funding
    — for ongoing building of the Beautiful WALL
    — for a message to reach to Jan 2019 invaders that they are not welcomed in USA
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border and strong fortification
    — for our ICE, LEOs, USSS
    — for criminals in DoJ, FBI, CIA and Congress to be caught and brought to justice
    — for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
    — safe withdrawal of our troops in Syria
    — for protection for all Trump’s supporters
    — for Victory over Evil
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “I’m like you. I’m a worker.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  6. Conservativeinny says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Citizen817 and grandma covfefe….thank you!

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 14, 2019 at 12:25 am

      Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 14, 2019 at 12:54 am

      ” It is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS!”

      Frantic Generals at Pentagon now meeting to decide best course of action to reverse President’s decision. Considering whether to go on hunger strike in support of Endless Wars.

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:02 am

      “Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds.”

      Eat that Erdogan.

      Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:21 am

      Good times. You might be a good soldier for the Deep State but if their time is ending – do you want to be the one holding the bag? I think Trump has been clear that even though he has been maddeningly patient, he will strike HARD when the time comes. Trump has resisted being goaded into almost any action to defend himself other than tweets. Perhaps his carefree attitude the past days is Trump breathing a little as the last weeks before the report comes out wind down. Never let them see you sweat.

      Reply
    • Nigella says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:33 am

      And Carl(watergate) Bernstein says Muellers report will say Trump helped Russia de-stabilize the US… How would either know what’s in it?

      Reply
  15. JX says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:31 am

    The Schumer-Pelosi Hostage Crisis – Day 24

    Federal workers go without pay as The Schumer-Pelosi Organization continues to demand end to U.S. border.

    SPO members party at Puerto Rico resorts while children of federal workers go hungry.

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      January 14, 2019 at 12:37 am

      Effective Obstructionism take a lot of time and effort, really. A well deserved respite from the stresses of Washington, D.C.

      Reply
      • Prettyplease says:
        January 14, 2019 at 1:11 am

        My SO thinks Pelosi n cronies are down in P R to offer them a sweet deal to vote to become a state. More vote harvesting like giving felons the vote? I expect to see more of this happening.

        Reply
        • jrapdx says:
          January 14, 2019 at 1:32 am

          PR statehood won’t get through Congress as things are now. It’s possible if Democrats win the Senate and keep the House in 2020, but on the whole I’d say the odds are against it.

          Reply
  16. agentcommonsense says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:35 am

    MAGA Warriors will be glad to go toe to toe with New York Times and their bizarre revisiting old new/Been there/ Groundhog day

    ROSENSTEIN LETTER

    “I cannot defend the Director’s handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken,” Rosenstein wrote. “Almost everyone agrees that the Director made serious mistakes.”

    “The FBI is unlikely to regain public and congressional trust until it has a Director who understands the gravity of the mistakes and pledges never to repeat them. Having refused to admit his errors, the Director cannot be expected to implement the necessary corrective actions.”

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      January 14, 2019 at 12:38 am

      “The FBI is unlikely to regain public and congressional trust until it has a Director who understands the gravity of the mistakes and pledges never to repeat them. Having refused to admit his errors, the Director cannot be expected to implement the necessary corrective actions.”

      Christopher Wray? Oh oh oh… Comey. Right.

      Reply
  17. agentcommonsense says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Abolish the Fed !

    Trump Tweet July 30 2013:

    ‘The Golden Rule of Negotiating: He who has the gold makes the rules.’

    Reply
    • Franklin says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:24 am

      Explain in detail what you are going to replace it with. Letting Congress takeover is not a solution.
      The Federal Reserve Act needs to be rewritten. More transparency needs to be provided for bank oversight. The operation and powers of FOMC need to be changed. Maybe the SEC needs to be incorporated into a rewritten Federal Reserve Document. There needs to be more accountability from the members.

      Reply
  18. stats guy says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Do you know how much the socialists hate Pat Buchanan? This will create another firestorm of ‘righteous outrage’ that will send leftists ballistic…And the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air,…and you know the rest.

    Reply
  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      January 14, 2019 at 12:41 am

      The Democrats are a lot of things. Self-aware is not one of them.

      Reply
      • Sugarhillhardrock says:
        January 14, 2019 at 1:38 am

        Perfectly on point, Mr P.

        Reply
      • jrapdx says:
        January 14, 2019 at 1:40 am

        Oh I think they’re “aware” enough, they just don’t care because they believe they can get away with it. They have no fear of being called out on their conduct, on the contrary, they know they’re essentially “immune” re: negative commentary from the “media” so have no fear of doing outrageous things. We know all too well the media have abandoned the roles of reporting facts and calling conduct of officials into question. We see in action as we speak.

        Reply
  20. Jodie says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Parrot media is moving on from Spygate. The new stories they are feeding to us are Trump sold us out during his secret Putin meetings, of course McMaster was a witness he is a puppet too, and that the White House was bugged by the 2 Russians that the President secretly met with and that’s why he had to go to Bedmister for the remodel. Good guy media is always way behind cuz the bad guys make up the stories and by the time you guys catch on the roots are strong and the tree is growing. Stop debunking old stuff and get ahead of the new stuff before it’s too late.

    Reply
  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Reply
  22. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:54 am

    When is SOMEONE, ANYONE going to call for an enforcement of the McCarran Act of 1952? As far as I can find out this Law has never been overturned, or cancelled out.

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:54 am

    Reply
  24. mari says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:54 am

    Vote to support the wall.

    Reply
  25. flame says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:57 am

    Very powerful
    President Bolsonaro shows how the left indoctrinated the children in Brazil to enslave our society.

    Reply
    • Doppler says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:15 am

      Wow! Bolsonaro has a great message! Time for some rage against the cultural Marxists. Insidious has been their approach, and international in scope. When did Western Civilization cede history to Marxism? Time to purge the Marxists, who’ve never succeeded at anything but subversion and oppression, while deceiving their useful idiots.

      Reply
    • sDee says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:24 am

      Same in America but even those who can homeschool or afford private school, seem content having their childrens’ minds warped in public school

      Reply
  26. JohnCarlson says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:31 am

    1. The United States should not commit its forces to military action overseas unless the cause is vital to our national interest.
    2. If the decision is made to commit our forces to combat abroad, it must be done with the clear intent and support needed to win. It should not be a halfway or tentative commitment, and there must be clearly defined and REALISTIC objectives.
    3. Before we commit our troops to combat, there must be reasonable assurance that the cause we are fighting for and the actions we take will have the support of the American people and Congress.
    4. Even after all these other tests are met, our troops should be committed to combat abroad only as a last resort, when no other choice is available.

    How many of these do the ENDLESS WARS meet?

    Not a single Reagan one.

    Reagan looks down from Heaven and smiles as he knows Donald Trump feels the same way.

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:39 am

    Reply
  28. Grant says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:42 am

    Anyone here ever watch this stupid Family Guy Anti-Trump episode?

    Anyone?… Anyone?… That’s okay, I didn’t watch it either! 😀

    Reply

