President Trump Remarks: Liawatha’s “I’m gonna git me a beer” Skit, Would Have Been Better From Wounded Knee…

President Trump drawing attention to the severely inauthentic Senator Elizabeth Warren through a little presidential humor:
I can’t wait to read his tweet over the teeth cleaning video.
Troll level N’th degree!
Like I keep telling folks. Don’t try to out troll President Trump. He was Trollin when you was in diapers.
President Trump is a Trolljitsu Master.
The humor-impaired leftists should avoid tangling with him.
Ha! Some of them are pulling their hair out and stomping their feet.
“It’s the most racist thing he’s ever said!”
If all he had to do was out shit post those fools, we would be GOLD, Jerry! Gold!
Same here.
I wish he would start calling her “Liawatha”. I think that is funnier. Either way, poor Liz has made a total fool of herself once again. It’s just too easy with these people.
I would have to admit that … Dental Hygienist … is one of the … “jobs Americans just won’t do”. Next: ‘Roberto’ goes to a poisonous Romaine lettuce field
rofl!! God love you PDT!!
I have never laughed so hard, reading the Prez’s tweets. I can see both him and Melania sitting in bed laughing their asses off as he sends these out. I wonder if she helps him with these, she is super smart.
I can just envision Barrack relaxing in his Mom jeans with resting-bitch-face Michelle scolding him about his midnight snack, while Barrack asks what it is his Tweet-Team was BORING the public with this coming week
The husband had to come play his part in the skit as the appearance of normalcy. The thanking shows that it was not normal for them and thanks for making the appearance in my attempted deception
look how thick his glasses are………..probably a good thing he is damn near blind..
Definitely. Liz is always in DC and he’s probably off living his life elsewhere. Good catch.
Or is he??? Inquiring minds…
Could very well have just been a stage set of an urban American kitchen …. just sayin’ …
For sick fun, name an instance when voting for or against anything has resulted in less socialism for Americans during our time?
Once upon a time we Michiganders managed to lower our property taxes back to a reasonable figure. Federally? Reagan, maybe?
“Federally? Reagan, maybe?”
Nope! He had hw and the same UniParty clowns some of which still occupy the swamp.
Wow! Comedian-in-chief.
No Mr. President, you have it wrong.
It’s their “lodge”, not their home.
🙂
TeePee
madeline, especially after a beer or two.
Wigwam
Ha!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
maybe like some women she always says
“my house”
“my yard”
“my pool”
“my plumbing”
“my chimney” . . .
“I had to call the chimney sweep guy to come over and sweep out my chimney”
and I say,
“what about your husband?”
and she says
“he’s too big to get in the chimney”
“no, I mean, isn’t it OUR chimney, not MY chimney?”
“oh, well, I guess so . . . “
I know two women who talk like that. It’s all theirs I notice all the time.
LOL
I’m laughing all by myself here. I feel insane!
That was such a weird comment by Lizzy. She is just too phony for words. Embarrassing.
She only WISHES her “partner” was as STIFF and WOODEN as she is
Deep dive, oh I can’t stop laughing regarding this tweet. I get upset over things that are happening to our country & quit reading. I come back hours later for an outburst of laughter all courtesy of our President. He is too perfect. Lol. He is right though that scenario as an ad would have made more sense. Such a genius. He has experience in tv people & so much more. Quick wit as well.
Oh my! 😯😆😂
That might have been the MOST awkward political stunt I have ever seen…her desperate attempt to look relatable to the “folks” was so obviously contrived it was painful to watch. Same problem Hillary ran into over and over again. When you try to pretend to be something that you clearly are not, you end up looked stilted, uncomfortable, and totally unbelievable.
If the sound effects in the background of Curly chugging a beer were playing, I’d lose it! (Glub, glub, glub, glub!)
Bet her handlers had to point out which beverage was a beer.
Well, I don’t think it was as bad as zerobama trying to relate to the ‘folks’.
Zero’s was the one pound weights.
I’m going to get *me* a beer? Reminds me of John Kerry’s “Is this where I get me a huntin’ license?”
Just how stupid and illiterate do they think we are?
All of it. All of stupid and illiterate.
Reminded me of when Hillary all of a sudden went into her twang and drawl for her hillbilly Hillary persona
Yeah. What about her lousy Ebonics? That was bad.
Give me a good link!
Right?! How patronizing can they get?
yes, exactly – like the time Bill and Hillary were filmed dancing on the beach
Ewwww! Forgot about that one!
How about the hag riding the subway or walking on the street with a roped off area around her before the election and pretending to be “real folks”
Suejeanne1 – OMG – that was truly tragic beyond words. Whoever set that little promo up should never see the light of day. I mean come on, man!
Or this gem from Mittens. Freaky phony that he is: https://youtu.be/FDwwAaVmnf4
vikingmom said: “…you end up looked stilted, uncomfortable, and totally unbelievable”
LikeLiked by 3 people
This could very well be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen!
pinching this
Oh, this is absolutely HILARIOUS! I AM LAUGHING OUT LOUD WITH TEARS IN MY EYES RIGHT NOW! BRILLIANT! The look on our President’s face is priceless!
I’d call that “the Trump Harrumph” – understated, though, he doesn’t overplay it
Elizabeth ‘squawks-like-a-Loon’ Warren has wandered wayyyyyy off the Reservation.
Wait! Can I say that? Is this Canada? Will the Hate Speech Police arrest me for making light of the white mans prison imposed upon the Red man. There I went and did it again … implying natives had Red skin … ohhh mamma, I will need sooooo much re-education.
Oh Citizen!!! That is very witty.
How about the black face racist figurine on top of the cupboard behind her?
LikeLiked by 5 people
A Michelle Obama voo-doo doll????????
Did you mean michael? I now have proof of this from the wayback machine! I’m going to have host it for posting here one of these days… because it’s incontrovertible!
Any of you on infinity chan may have seen or can find it there… I’m kinda thinking here isn’t the best place to post it anyway… Mike is truly no longer Anonymous.
Sure has always had some really “toned arms” though… L 😀 L
And all those drag queen designed dresses.
Guess they know how to do a cover up just like the FBI…….
I guess, about as well as teh fib did. Who among us hasn’t noticed the “package” that was not supposed to be there? lol
Not much of a cover-up!
I still and believe I will continue to believe that we were all supposed to realize what was going on, as a test and as a slap in the face of all that is normal and decent. I mean, just look how the insane “trans” non-issue suddenly blew up into a massive assault on the rest of us.
“Adore and celebrate these freaks or be fined, jailed, or worse!” That’s a bit more than acceptance or tolerance, eh?
Well Joan Rivers told a TMZ reporter that Michelle was a tranny and everybody knew. She died shortly after that. Hmmmm?
Next Warren TV spot:
Lizzie discusses her jock itch with her $3500 an hour personal trainer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got banned from the Daily Mail UK after 10 years!! for calling Moochelle Big Mike..I noticed others have called her the same thing..and they are still on..guess I just pulled the short straw that night.
I just thought elijah shortcummings was over to visit…
It’s much more visible in this pic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
He is the Master Troller.
“Grand Master” level trolling!
Best evah? Top 10, at least.
Any real Anon (not the fake group that “occupied” wall street”) will readily admit that President Trump is Top Kek for all time.
His power level is WAY over 9000… The Jedi Master Troll of all time. LMA 😀
Prediction: 2020 will be 2016 on steroids. Easy pickin’s.
Easy pickin’s is right! The Master Troller will have stopped them all in the tracks before the debates even start! They don’t have a chance. Targets are just so easy…no challenge for a Master!
DJT has plenty of time on his hands to tweet while he is in the White House on a snowy Sunday, and the Democrats are partying it up in PR.
Something is going on. Why is PTrump hammering her and bringing unimportant she said he said. All PTrump tweets are well planned and analyzed.
It’s a warm up act for the next series of tweets re the border.
He’s in her head showing her that she’s a clown. Even her deluded backside she speaks from will begin to finally realize it and that it easily shows…
Issue resolved, 2 years in advance! Meanwhile, UniParty dimocraps are literally begging bernie “marx” brother (No where near smart enough for the movies!) not to run for office in 2020.
I wonder how they plan to muzzle “Sandy” the oblivious cortex… hehehe
She might be more likely to act like a grown-up and prod some action on the shutdown and Wall. Get that gravitas all patched up.
It’s so great to see Trump joking around on his tweeter feed! It makes you want to check what Trump is going to write , every day, because it will be funny or more accurate reporting of the NEWS than MSM! 🙂
You betcha !
He probably says, hey Barron how ’bout this one…
Hell, you never know, Baron might be writing these tweets.
Nah… because sometimes you do! lol
I like how Barron is being protected and is unseen though… just sayin’. To me, Barron is likely every bit as much the reason President Trump will never back down as we combined are. Rightly so!
If she really wanted to impress, she’d have a boilermaker in front of her! You know, a double shot of Wild Turkey 101, chased by a tall boy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
So… ya reckon she never threw ice, then, right? 😉
Let’s just say there ain’t no Beacon Hill Pub on Lizzie’s resume.
Firewater.
“I’m gonna get me a beer”
Oh good grief! This reminds me of the time that John Kerry was trying to show us that he was “down with the people” so he went into a gun shop in New England and asked: “Where I can get me a huntin’ license?”
These people have such contempt for us. It shows when they try to “go native” and demonstrate how “multicultural” they are. Why they even “speak deplorable”.
It reminds of…
You all are hot tonite. Must be hanging with the POTUS.
Who is the guy in the diaper suit?
Beto?
Looks like Lurch.
No, that would be Beta… Kerry. lol
It’s that super impressive John Kerry, doncha know? What an imbecile.
Dad always said to use protection.
Speaking of protection, haven’t we arrived at the point that forced contraception would only be a matter of common sense self-defense? I mean, it’s not like an actual purge or anything… no life would be harmed!
Yes, I mean for those inbred political bloodlines that have infected the world for centuries, if anyone was wondering. 😀
Would that be John Kerry auditioning for the Woody Allen film with the skit about Sperm ?
Hahaha…..Katsup bitch before his face lift……………..good find.
Excellent!
All the ghetto, affirmative action freeloaders do “wine and cheese” with pinkies raised, pretending to have class.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Hillary’s had a hard 10 years worth of mileage on her.
Bigly… I think it’s safe to say, Trump broke her but good!
I’ve been having some…ahem…interesting dreams about her lately.
I’ve always thought the 90’s Hillary was kinda hot.
Evil, but definitely on the grudge list.
I hate my mind.
Lots of booze and no exercise in your 50’s will make you look like a fat witch. Plus all the evil.
I think it was actually in Ohio or KY..understand the owners had a great laugh over it. He had so much camo on him, he could barely walk!!!!
The awkwardness and inauthenticity on display, throughout this video, is painful to both eyes and ears.
ForGodandCountry, you have to give credit where credit is due as the democrats do try to look human, decent, law abiding, down to the level of all of us but no matter how hard they try, they can’t seem to get it just right. Always gives us more laughs at their phony stuff.
I hope they will continue to try moar and phale much moar! Like schmuck and nasty did on Border Security speech night!
THAT, will never, ever go away… I have three moar new memes (for future use) in mind to work on next weekend and this one isn’t even over yet!
She’s trying to prove she’s an Indian by drinking. Are real Indians okay with that?
…as in cowboys and indians ? my favorite !
“Your favorite President” doesn’t waste one minute of the day.
Even his minuscule amount of “free time” is utilized for epic trolling.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe our President developed this great humor decades ago. There is no crime in being an ‘old time reader of the original Mad Magazine’. Surpressed giggles and tearing eyes in ‘study hall’. He’s a funny guy.
He should point out the black Sambo on the shelf, Twitter would break
the Donald found replicas on eBay to meme with
https://goo.gl/images/FAW1xH
that’s it!
Oh, my.
That’s already in the works by others, count on it!
And at her campaign rallys the audience should do the tamahawk chop as she enters the stage.
Woaooooooo ohhh ohwowowo, ohwowowo oh ohwowowo
My great great grandfather was at Wounded Knee. I have a picture of him standing over the mass grave along with a couple dozen other soldiers. The story that came down through the family was that it was a terrible thing. It was the 7th cavalry, which had been mostly wiped out at Little Bighorn and at that point included some survivors, friends and relatives of soldiers who were ambushed and brutally slaughtered at LBH. Anyway, they were angry and nervous even before some crazy Indian fired a gun in the air and triggered the ensuing massacre. Nobody was ever proud of it nor were they ashamed. It was just a terrible thing that happened. Nonetheless, it should be left out of any fake Indian jokes.
Lighten up!
My husband’s relative died at the actual battle.
And Trump’s tweet is still funny.
Do you mean at Wounded Knee? You mean my ancestor may have been shooting at your husband’s ancestor? I still don’t feel comfortable joking about it.
The secret source of humor is not joy but sorrow; there is no humor in heaven.
– Mark Twain
“There is no humor in heaven”. If not, why do so many people want to go there?
I guess it’s because there’s no sorrow there and it sure the hell beats the alternative.
While I cannot speak for “humor”, we are told in God’s Word there will be plenty of “rejoicing”. I certainly see humor in that and frankly I have believed for a good part of my life that God does have a sense of humor. I am sure he has laughed at me plenty of times and for good reason.
From what I have read Joe the gunfire erupted when a Lakota warrior refused to hand over his rifle. It was a tragic moment in American History. Lets hope it isn’t repeated. I don’t see myself handing over my rifle either.
There’s a bit of a sly innuendo in the President’s tweet: Wounded Knee is a reservation (Bighorn is likely better known to people), but Wounded Knee has a newer history — the standoff with AIM….at which point I would like to give everybody a name to look up:
Annie Mae PIcatou Aquash…there are other names, but hers is perhaps the most well known and thus a place to start.
Wonder if Lizzie has a “Free Leon Peltier” bumpersticker?
Guess who sits on the Council of Indian Affairs?
And anybody ever seen the stats on crime on the reservations?
https://www.businessinsider.com/r-fueled-by-drugs-sex-trafficking-reaches-crisis-on-native-american-reservation-2016-5
Where do those drugs come from, and who seems to hate walls?
And of course, there is always this:
https://dailycaller.com/2018/08/06/warren-fail-native-americans/
But hey, she’s willing to give them casinos now and community outreach for voter registration…hmmm…casinos, voter registration….didn’t the mob…nah! that’s just crazy talk from a troll! 😉
Let us be real here,it was Custer,the charlatan,who lead them there trying to make a name for himself and no they went looking for a excuse to do what they did at WN.
” who were ambushed and brutally slaughtered at LBH”
Having visited LBH site, I can tell you it was a pretty forelorn place to die.
My maternal grandfather was killed by a mosquito. Well, maybe several of them. Are jokes about flying insects off limits too?
PATIENT: Doc, I keep having these dreams. First I’m a teepee; then I’m a wigwam; then I’m a teepee; then I’m a wigwam. It’s driving me crazy. What’s wrong with me?
DOCTOR: You need to relax. You’re two tents.
G3, I am enjoying this tonight and can’t stop laughing at how many are witty, and I thank you all for bringing laughter to lighten the night and tomorrow.
Was it five, or six people she had on-line?
If she really wanted to connect with the base she would have lit a crack pipe.
Yeah, it would have been better if she wore a indian head dress and lit a crack pipe and pass it around to other Dems … like you would a “peace pipe”. With indian drum music in background. With sign : Dems preparing to take Trump’s Scalp in House next month. 🙂
In reality, her base guzzles wine at home just like she does. The Dems don’t get that being authentic, even an authentic liberal will only help them but instead, they have to put on a show and come off like Zuckerberg.
Sickening! How dumb they must think us!
I didn’t know teepee’s had kitchen cabinets and refrigerators
She should do a series of campaign ads drinking beer in different places like the Indian Motorcycle factory, the Squaw Valley ski area, a Redskins game, a Braves game, etc., etc. Call it the Campaign Trail of Beers.
All that firewater – seems kinda stereotypical.
Perfect!
Mrs. Warren, I’m disappointed. You’ve repeatedly stated your only interest is in representing the people of Massachusetts. Now it appears your aspirations have reached a more “national” scope.
I guess the people of Massachusetts can now expect less representation? What a let down. Someone go-git-me-a-beer!
Representation? What representation? Oh, of everything I despise, you mean? I live here. Haven’t had anyone represent something I stood for here since Scott Brown won the special election. Then the Dems learned and their voter machine got busy either prodding people to vote or making votes for the dead and infirm to put ole Granny Warren over the top. Taxation without representation for me!
This seems to be the problem in the entire northeast. Well I’ve not had a real choice in NY ever. Before Schumer, we had D’Amato.
Cherokee people
Cherokee tribe
So proud to live
So proud to die
Indianer War Hen
“Would Have Been Better From Wounded
KneeNoggin …”
When I see Lizzy Warren in the news, I’m tempted to say, “Eleanor wasn’t all that bad a wife.”
So far, I’ve been able to resist temptation. 👿
Maybe Lieawatha figured that being a hard drinker is a prerequisite for female democratic presidential nominees.
Well, I think she needs to carry some hot sauce in her purse as well and learn how to fake a nice southern accent. Maybe put out hit jobs on a couple of former lovers. Good to go. Oh, yes – buy some really unattractive pantsuits.
It’s tweets like these that should reassure everyone about the shutdown or the russia hoax or whatever the MSM, concern trolls, or shaky Trump supporters are fretting over from day to day.
As authentic as a $3 bill
Outstanding. TRump is on point.
Poc–A-Honky just remindin her husband who really owns everything.
“reminding her husband who really owns everything…” They can’t help themselves but to think and speak that way. Feminazi speak.
Norwegian here – your President has the best tweets and humor – ever. His ability to deliver facts, trigger of the leftists while being very funny at the same time – is unique. I’m 54 – never have I seen a politician like President Trump. He gives me so much joy and laughs while he (most important) is going 100% MAGA and Mainstreet not Wallstreet. What a fighter. Genius. You are so lucky to have him as POTUS. I’m still laughing.
As two years and Trump accomplishments have piled up, has opinion over there changed on Trump?
We’re fortunate, one of a kind… some think he bares vague similarities to the energetic Teddy Roosevelt.
Are you aware of our crooked, underhanded FBI and DOJs attempts to frame our President elect? Historic, and ridiculous.
Dems eyes
I’d stay sway from ethnic humor … high risk, low reward …
Low energy Jeb is different, so were shots at Hillary Clinton.
I swear the time I saw it, I noticed smoke curling up in the lower right hand corner..her left side..peace pipe??? or some kind of Indian signal….!!! or just a ciggie!!!!!
Damn! She got a nice kitchen in that trailer. Is that a double wide, Lizzy? Can I get a whiskey with that beer? I’m telling all my cousins to vote for you.
Seriously?
Only Heaven and Fauxahontas know what she was thinking when she posted that.
We’ve all made goofy videos but most of us have the sense to not publish them for the world to see. This is a clear example of her judgement. Or rather, lack of….
