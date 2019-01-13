President Trump Remarks: Liawatha’s “I’m gonna git me a beer” Skit, Would Have Been Better From Wounded Knee…

President Trump drawing attention to the severely inauthentic Senator Elizabeth Warren through a little presidential humor:

(Tweet Link)

 

 

 

171 Responses to President Trump Remarks: Liawatha’s “I’m gonna git me a beer” Skit, Would Have Been Better From Wounded Knee…

  1. Rhoda R says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    I can’t wait to read his tweet over the teeth cleaning video.

  2. deepdivemaga says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:05 pm

  3. ezpz2 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Oh my! 😯😆😂

  4. vikingmom says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    That might have been the MOST awkward political stunt I have ever seen…her desperate attempt to look relatable to the “folks” was so obviously contrived it was painful to watch. Same problem Hillary ran into over and over again. When you try to pretend to be something that you clearly are not, you end up looked stilted, uncomfortable, and totally unbelievable.

  6. Randy Bisbee says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    How about the black face racist figurine on top of the cupboard behind her?

  7. distracted2 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    He is the Master Troller.

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    “Grand Master” level trolling!

  9. mr.piddles says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Prediction: 2020 will be 2016 on steroids. Easy pickin’s.

    • MaineCoon says:
      January 13, 2019 at 10:25 pm

      Easy pickin’s is right! The Master Troller will have stopped them all in the tracks before the debates even start! They don’t have a chance. Targets are just so easy…no challenge for a Master!

  10. Joe Collins says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    DJT has plenty of time on his hands to tweet while he is in the White House on a snowy Sunday, and the Democrats are partying it up in PR.

  11. SR says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Something is going on. Why is PTrump hammering her and bringing unimportant she said he said. All PTrump tweets are well planned and analyzed.

    • The Boss says:
      January 13, 2019 at 10:23 pm

      It’s a warm up act for the next series of tweets re the border.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      January 13, 2019 at 11:24 pm

      He’s in her head showing her that she’s a clown. Even her deluded backside she speaks from will begin to finally realize it and that it easily shows…

      Issue resolved, 2 years in advance! Meanwhile, UniParty dimocraps are literally begging bernie “marx” brother (No where near smart enough for the movies!) not to run for office in 2020.

      I wonder how they plan to muzzle “Sandy” the oblivious cortex… hehehe

    • Robert Smith says:
      January 14, 2019 at 12:26 am

      She might be more likely to act like a grown-up and prod some action on the shutdown and Wall. Get that gravitas all patched up.

  12. jack says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    It’s so great to see Trump joking around on his tweeter feed! It makes you want to check what Trump is going to write , every day, because it will be funny or more accurate reporting of the NEWS than MSM! 🙂

  13. Dave says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    If she really wanted to impress, she’d have a boilermaker in front of her! You know, a double shot of Wild Turkey 101, chased by a tall boy!

  14. mikeyboo says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    “I’m gonna get me a beer”
    Oh good grief! This reminds me of the time that John Kerry was trying to show us that he was “down with the people” so he went into a gun shop in New England and asked: “Where I can get me a huntin’ license?”
    These people have such contempt for us. It shows when they try to “go native” and demonstrate how “multicultural” they are. Why they even “speak deplorable”.

  15. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    The awkwardness and inauthenticity on display, throughout this video, is painful to both eyes and ears.

    • Carrie2 says:
      January 13, 2019 at 10:55 pm

      ForGodandCountry, you have to give credit where credit is due as the democrats do try to look human, decent, law abiding, down to the level of all of us but no matter how hard they try, they can’t seem to get it just right. Always gives us more laughs at their phony stuff.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        January 13, 2019 at 11:38 pm

        I hope they will continue to try moar and phale much moar! Like schmuck and nasty did on Border Security speech night!

        THAT, will never, ever go away… I have three moar new memes (for future use) in mind to work on next weekend and this one isn’t even over yet!

    • Sentient says:
      January 13, 2019 at 11:15 pm

      She’s trying to prove she’s an Indian by drinking. Are real Indians okay with that?

  16. JoD says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    “Your favorite President” doesn’t waste one minute of the day.
    Even his minuscule amount of “free time” is utilized for epic trolling.
    Simply the best!

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:04 am

      I believe our President developed this great humor decades ago. There is no crime in being an ‘old time reader of the original Mad Magazine’. Surpressed giggles and tearing eyes in ‘study hall’. He’s a funny guy.

  17. Matt Hay says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    He should point out the black Sambo on the shelf, Twitter would break

  18. technerd55 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    And at her campaign rallys the audience should do the tamahawk chop as she enters the stage.

  19. joeknuckles says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    My great great grandfather was at Wounded Knee. I have a picture of him standing over the mass grave along with a couple dozen other soldiers. The story that came down through the family was that it was a terrible thing. It was the 7th cavalry, which had been mostly wiped out at Little Bighorn and at that point included some survivors, friends and relatives of soldiers who were ambushed and brutally slaughtered at LBH. Anyway, they were angry and nervous even before some crazy Indian fired a gun in the air and triggered the ensuing massacre. Nobody was ever proud of it nor were they ashamed. It was just a terrible thing that happened. Nonetheless, it should be left out of any fake Indian jokes.

  20. G3 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    PATIENT: Doc, I keep having these dreams. First I’m a teepee; then I’m a wigwam; then I’m a teepee; then I’m a wigwam. It’s driving me crazy. What’s wrong with me?

    DOCTOR: You need to relax. You’re two tents.

  21. Coast says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Was it five, or six people she had on-line?

  22. Mike says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    If she really wanted to connect with the base she would have lit a crack pipe.

    • jack says:
      January 13, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      Yeah, it would have been better if she wore a indian head dress and lit a crack pipe and pass it around to other Dems … like you would a “peace pipe”. With indian drum music in background. With sign : Dems preparing to take Trump’s Scalp in House next month. 🙂

    • Marc says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:02 am

      In reality, her base guzzles wine at home just like she does. The Dems don’t get that being authentic, even an authentic liberal will only help them but instead, they have to put on a show and come off like Zuckerberg.

  23. Brian Sandridge says:
    January 13, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Sickening! How dumb they must think us!

  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 13, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    I didn’t know teepee’s had kitchen cabinets and refrigerators

  25. Genie says:
    January 13, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    She should do a series of campaign ads drinking beer in different places like the Indian Motorcycle factory, the Squaw Valley ski area, a Redskins game, a Braves game, etc., etc. Call it the Campaign Trail of Beers.

  27. rjcylon says:
    January 13, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Mrs. Warren, I’m disappointed. You’ve repeatedly stated your only interest is in representing the people of Massachusetts. Now it appears your aspirations have reached a more “national” scope.

    I guess the people of Massachusetts can now expect less representation? What a let down. Someone go-git-me-a-beer!

    • meow4me2 says:
      January 14, 2019 at 12:04 am

      Representation? What representation? Oh, of everything I despise, you mean? I live here. Haven’t had anyone represent something I stood for here since Scott Brown won the special election. Then the Dems learned and their voter machine got busy either prodding people to vote or making votes for the dead and infirm to put ole Granny Warren over the top. Taxation without representation for me!

      • Conservativeinny says:
        January 14, 2019 at 12:29 am

        This seems to be the problem in the entire northeast. Well I’ve not had a real choice in NY ever. Before Schumer, we had D’Amato.

  28. Monticello says:
    January 13, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Cherokee people
    Cherokee tribe
    So proud to live
    So proud to die

    Indianer War Hen

  29. JohnCarlson says:
    January 13, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    “Would Have Been Better From Wounded Knee Noggin …”

  30. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 13, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    When I see Lizzy Warren in the news, I’m tempted to say, “Eleanor wasn’t all that bad a wife.”
    So far, I’ve been able to resist temptation. 👿

  31. Sentient says:
    January 13, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Maybe Lieawatha figured that being a hard drinker is a prerequisite for female democratic presidential nominees.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 13, 2019 at 11:54 pm

      Well, I think she needs to carry some hot sauce in her purse as well and learn how to fake a nice southern accent. Maybe put out hit jobs on a couple of former lovers. Good to go. Oh, yes – buy some really unattractive pantsuits.

  32. DT2020 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    It’s tweets like these that should reassure everyone about the shutdown or the russia hoax or whatever the MSM, concern trolls, or shaky Trump supporters are fretting over from day to day.

  33. Rgt says:
    January 13, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    As authentic as a $3 bill

  34. Trump Train says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:11 am

    Outstanding. TRump is on point.

  35. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Poc–A-Honky just remindin her husband who really owns everything.

  36. OS says:
    January 14, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Norwegian here – your President has the best tweets and humor – ever. His ability to deliver facts, trigger of the leftists while being very funny at the same time – is unique. I’m 54 – never have I seen a politician like President Trump. He gives me so much joy and laughs while he (most important) is going 100% MAGA and Mainstreet not Wallstreet. What a fighter. Genius. You are so lucky to have him as POTUS. I’m still laughing.

    • Robert Smith says:
      January 14, 2019 at 12:56 am

      As two years and Trump accomplishments have piled up, has opinion over there changed on Trump?

    • Perot Conservative says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:11 am

      We’re fortunate, one of a kind… some think he bares vague similarities to the energetic Teddy Roosevelt.

      Are you aware of our crooked, underhanded FBI and DOJs attempts to frame our President elect? Historic, and ridiculous.

  37. Vito Romano says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:00 am

    Dems eyes

  38. Perot Conservative says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:06 am

    I’d stay sway from ethnic humor … high risk, low reward …

    Low energy Jeb is different, so were shots at Hillary Clinton.

  39. Annie says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:17 am

    I swear the time I saw it, I noticed smoke curling up in the lower right hand corner..her left side..peace pipe??? or some kind of Indian signal….!!! or just a ciggie!!!!!

  40. Ackman420 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:25 am

    Damn! She got a nice kitchen in that trailer. Is that a double wide, Lizzy? Can I get a whiskey with that beer? I’m telling all my cousins to vote for you.

  41. GB Bari says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:32 am

    Seriously?

    Only Heaven and Fauxahontas know what she was thinking when she posted that.

    We’ve all made goofy videos but most of us have the sense to not publish them for the world to see. This is a clear example of her judgement. Or rather, lack of….

