January 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #723

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 * * * * 17 more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * * * *
    Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
    ———–
    🌟 “My God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation.
    He is my stronghold, my refuge and my savior— from violent people you save me.
    “I called to the Lord, who is worthy of praise, and have been saved from my enemies.”
    — 2 Sam 22:3-4 🌟
    ———–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and MAGA Team–wisdom and protection
    — for a successful Government shutdown
    — for House Dems/Uni Party’s schemes/plots to back fired onto themselves
    — for slowing down/blocking of illegal alien invaders
    — 100% of our America WALL funding
    — for ongoing building of the WALL
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
    — for our ICE, LEOs, USSS
    — for American political prisoners and whistleblowers
    — for Justice Ginsberg to think about herself and her dignity of life, then resign
    — safe withdrawal of our troops in Syria
    — for Victory over Evil
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “As America regains its strength, opportunities must be extended to all citizens.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:25 am

  11. Mercenary says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Just a question… are these leaks of the Page testimony crimes?

  12. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:25 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:27 am

  15. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:35 am

    A moment to smile………….

  16. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Lots of work this week. Rockin’ out! Keep the course Mr. President! WE LOVE YOU!

