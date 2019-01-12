3 – Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro Announces Democrat 2020 Presidential Bid…

Senator Elizabeth “Lialotta” Warren was first; then came Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard; now comes number three: former HUD Secretary Julian Castro.
SAN ANTONIO — Julián Castro, a former U.S. Cabinet secretary, launched his presidential campaign in the hometown where he served as mayor for three terms. The announcement surprised few, but puts him near the front of what is expected to be a jam-packed field of White House hopefuls.
Making the announcement at Plaza Guadalupe in the San Antonio West Side neighborhood where he grew up, Castro said in English and Spanish on Saturday that he is running for president. (read more)
They must be running short on money because this is all about fundraising nothing more.
POTUS cut out a lot of their fleecing from the State dept, DOJ asset forfeiture which now under President trump the asset forfeiture balance at the end of 2018 was way over a billion
OMG the fox anchor on the ground at Castro rally just said that earlier the line to see Castro wrapped around the block and his supporters were hundreds of hundreds .. Pffffft
The more the merrier, coke is on the house.
I forgot to say that the announcer was totally lying there was not a line around the block and there wasn’t Hundreds and Hundreds of people
Gab is all over this one. Let me brings some pics over from there to show the crowd size .. Hee
I read a lot of “chest-beating” going on in here, not sure that it’s warranted this early before the real campaigns begin. We saw similar chest-beating that downplayed the DemoncRAT’s chances at re-taking the House before the mid-terms and that didn’t work out so well.
It seems that the DemoncRAT Party is going to keep promoting people of color and other-than-European ethnicities who appear to be anti-(traditional) America, under-educated, strong socialists/Marxists, until they get one elected.
The eneMedia will be working overtime to paint these once-fringe people as “normal”. What we know is ridiculous and abnormal will be presented as mainstream normal. What we consider normal will be called extreme and abnormal. Even more than it has been happening up to now, “up” will be “down”, “down” will then become “up.” Everything will be the opposite of what was once the accepted norm. Nothing will be as it once was.
That is how the Leftwinf DemoncRATs will convince weak-minded, misinformed voters that these ridiculous candidates are actually the best choices in upcoiming elections. …Unless and until the conservative pro-MAGA faction of American politics can get several major media outlets operating that report honestly about our and the DemoncRATs true intentions.
You may be right .. Looks like I am the chest beater in chief here.
Bo-ring.
LOOK AT THIS… OMG LOOK AT THIS
You will not find this on Google I had to use Tor Duck duck go
https://www.castrogate.com/fbi–doj-cover-up.html
This is proof he is just fund raising because LOL LOL him in a debate with POTUS would have him wetting his pants in no more than a couple of minutes …
Hope you caught the name of the holdover US Attorney on that letter – Richard Durbin Jr. No wonder official corruption has been fluorishing in San Antonio.
It’s all a money making racket for these worthless politicians. Announce you candidacy, raise money from simple – minded dopes, and put family and friends on the campaign payroll. All while you have zero chance of getting elected.
