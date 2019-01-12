3 – Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro Announces Democrat 2020 Presidential Bid…

Senator Elizabeth “Lialotta” Warren was first; then came Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard; now comes number three: former HUD Secretary Julian Castro.

SAN ANTONIO — Julián Castro, a former U.S. Cabinet secretary, launched his presidential campaign in the hometown where he served as mayor for three terms. The announcement surprised few, but puts him near the front of what is expected to be a jam-packed field of White House hopefuls.

Making the announcement at Plaza Guadalupe in the San Antonio West Side neighborhood where he grew up, Castro said in English and Spanish on Saturday that he is running for president. (read more)