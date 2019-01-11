January 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #722

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 * * * * 18 more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * * * *
Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———–
🌟 “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you preserve my life. You stretch out your hand against the anger of my foes; with your right hand you save me.” 🌟
— Psalm 138:7
———–
Praise: President Trump’s safe trip home from Texas’ border–he is safely in for the night
———–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–wisdom and protection
— for fairer US–China trade deal
— for Fake Media to continue making goofs and get caught doing it
— for a successful Government shutdown
— for House Dems/Uni Party’s schemes/plots to back fired onto themselves
— for slowing down/blocking of illegal alien invaders
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of the WALL
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS
— for anti-globalism Yellow Jackets’ safety
— for our European Patriots to stand their grounds against Globalism
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, crew–for their ongoing hard work at TCTH
— for Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “And we want every citizen to be proud of this land that we all love so much.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
A note from me, and I know others will join me in saying this:
It came to my attention that the ‘Founding’ Treepers have lost their Treeper family member…Froggie…who passed away last month. She did great work on this site..a true Treeper Wolverine. Our heartfelt condolences to you all in the Treehouse, for your loss. May Froggie rest in peace with our Lord. We all….love you all. ❤️
Prayers will be said…
Cryin’ Chuck is a ‘once a liar, always a liar’.
I also say “Bye-bye, Chuckie”
Chuck has a problem with eye contact. He’s always looking down (except in the creepy rebuttal with Nancy). I think it’s because he’s always lying.
Thank you, President Trump.
No DACA, or any form of amnesty, either. Our system is broken and needs to be fixed and enforced before we can consider any form of legal immigration. But all that is only AFTER we get our full southern WALL.
President Trump kills me… seriously….Troll Par Excellence !
Do Democrats and Liberals have ANY concept of video tape ? You know where it records exactly what you said ?
Donald Trump Retweet:
Acosta, precisely why we need to have wall that stops their entry onto our soil, duh!
Amazing how the democrats knock our President for so many things that they do or have done. We are grateful for a good leader and a good artist of the deal because he continues to confound the democrats and republicans. The New Year has started off better than we thought it would and hopefully for each of us. I am much more positive for this new year than the last because of things happening in my life and now gone. I hope all have good will and good health and be always confident God is on our side and we will win no matter what is thrown at us and MAGA. Continue praying for our President Trump daily. Our prayers to help and protect him, but ourselves as well.
Amen.
Dems only oppose the wall because they know it’ll work. They damn sure don’t care about the money.
Next….Crying Session.
Get the Wambulances ready for these “poor” losers……
“Why didn’t the Republicans do it when they controlled the House?”
It’s a valid question but not a winning argument. And the president has nothing to lose by answering honestly: Paul Ryan was worthless and weak, but – thank God – he’s gone. That declaration also would shame any republican against being similarly weak, especially as primary candidates plot their strategies.
https://mobile.twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1083584943958212609
Sorry, don’t know how to post a tweet. Gorka says RBG not even in DC. Stepping down
