Thursday January 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

7 Responses to Thursday January 10th – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:15 am

    What Are You Doing . .?

    previous

    “Who Murdered Clarice?”

    Who Murdered Clarice?

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:16 am

    The Highest Expression Of Faith

    In Rom. 8:26 we read what our hearts must often confess to be true:

    “…We know not what we should pray for as we ought…”

    But the Apostle hastens to explain that the Spirit makes intercession for us according to the will of God, adding:

    “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose” (Rom.8:28).

    Believers may not receive whatever they ask for in the darkness of this age, but

    “God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work” (II Cor. 9:8).

    We may not receive whatever we ask for, but by His grace we may have so much more than this, that the Apostle, in contemplating it, breaks forth in a doxology:

    “Now unto Him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us,

    “Unto Him be glory in the Church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen” (Eph. 3:20,21).

    In the light of all this the highest expression of faith today is found in the words of Paul in Phil. 4:6,7:

    “Be careful [anxious] for nothing — but in everything — by prayer and supplication — with thanksgiving — let your requests be made known unto God — and…”

    “And” what?

    “And whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive”?

    NO!!

    “…and the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep [garrison] your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”

    by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-highest-expression-of-faith/

    Romans 8:26 Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.

    Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

    2Corinthians 9:8 And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:

    Ephesians 3:20 Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us,
    21 Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.

    Philippians 4:6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
    7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

  3. Lucille says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:16 am

    HAPPY CURSDAY!

    The Carpenters – “Bless the Beasts and the Children”

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:16 am

    PERALTA CANYON, SUPERSTITION WILDERNESS, ARIZONA

  5. Lucille says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Hahahahaha….
    Siberian Husky temper tantrum

  6. Robert Smith says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Beethoven’s 9th is sublime, but my favorite is his 7th symphony. Great performance and video below.

    Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 – Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra & Iván Fischer

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    January 10, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Well, I wish I was in Austin . . .

