Thursday January 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Highest Expression Of Faith
In Rom. 8:26 we read what our hearts must often confess to be true:
“…We know not what we should pray for as we ought…”
But the Apostle hastens to explain that the Spirit makes intercession for us according to the will of God, adding:
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose” (Rom.8:28).
Believers may not receive whatever they ask for in the darkness of this age, but
“God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work” (II Cor. 9:8).
We may not receive whatever we ask for, but by His grace we may have so much more than this, that the Apostle, in contemplating it, breaks forth in a doxology:
“Now unto Him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us,
“Unto Him be glory in the Church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen” (Eph. 3:20,21).
In the light of all this the highest expression of faith today is found in the words of Paul in Phil. 4:6,7:
“Be careful [anxious] for nothing — but in everything — by prayer and supplication — with thanksgiving — let your requests be made known unto God — and…”
“And” what?
“And whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive”?
NO!!
“…and the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep [garrison] your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”
by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-highest-expression-of-faith/
