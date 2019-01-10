President Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Discusses 2020…

For supporters evaluating whether or not President Trump will run for reelection to a second term in office, this video provides some interesting insight. If you watched the earlier Frontline interview (really good) with Parscale, aspects within this interview make much more sense (bigger backstory).
President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale sits down with Martha MacCallum to discuss the president’s re-election bid, and what swing voters will think of Trump’s moves on border security.
I’ll embed the Frontline interview at the bottom. If you’ve never watched it, carve out an hour and you’ll likely enjoy.
Here’s the Frontline Interview. The interviewer is absolutely apoplectic that Donald Trump and Brad Parscale beat his candidate, Hillary Clinton. The guy eventually goes bananas as he just cannot accept how easily Clinton was defeated:
I was just coming to post this! He is such a fantastic asset to the President and to us all! I have said before that I sleep better at night knowing he is in charge of the 2020 campaign!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Now Brad just has to outwit the idiots within the RNC.
“the idiots within the RNC”
Cut off their money – cut off their influence.
1Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition.
10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
Sad but true comment, WSB
I think he can outwit the RNC in his sleep! I have had full confidence in him since I saw him interviewed by Megan Kelly right after the 2016 election. Brilliant and fiercely loyal to the Trump family. (He did many of their websites and digital media prior to 2015)
Stopping senseless wars by deep state.
Arresting human trafficking.
Preventing drugs.
These win over people on both sides.
Mueller, Rosenstein, Comey, Pelosi, Brennan, Shumer, Adam Shift ought to be ashamed of themselves for wanting to impeach a president who cares.
Smurf, the problem is that the President cares, but not about the things THEY care about.
Ha! That’s my congressman referenced in the Breitbart article…Bustos from Illinois….she’s been getting an earful from her constituents….LIKE ME.
Trump uses leverage as a tool –
He is using the left’s Trump Derangement Syndrome against them by consuming all middle ground and forcing his enemies to either extreme.
NeverTrumpers clung to their “principled conservatism” and found themselves preaching at a pulpit in an empty lecture hall. These principled conservatives are now openly embracing pro-corporate welfare organizations like the Chamber of Commerce who are openly globalist and anti-American at their core.
Progressives have been radicalized and are openly embracing Venezuela-style Socialism. Their anti-war pro-crime reform pro-worker platform has been ripped right out from under them and is now under MAGA control.
Trump is one man but he has all of them surrounded.
Yep, the NeverTrumpers never were principled conservatives to begin with, and President Trump has them all (anti-American UniParty scum) surrounded in the “basket of totalitarian feudalists/globalists”.
I always thought of Martha MacCallum as a conservative sweetheart. Now, though, she seems to be getting schooled by the same Fox Theoretician as other Fox “news” folk like: Shep Smith, Andy Boy Napolitano (when will he get a new suit?btw?), Dana Perino, Chris Stirewalt and Chris Wallace. So, I will take her interviews with grains of salt from now on.
Martha MacCallum is as generic as they come. She is to journalism what the Chevrolet Impala is to the automotive world.
Martha “The Parrot” MacCallum.
What a mental midget.
Never asked Brad for a single insight that would amaze America.
Absolutely. No personality, no charisma, no memorable moments… Mediocrity personified. She is not even pretty. I always wondered how she managed to get ahead.
That is about as dull-witted a face as I’ve seen in a long while.
Actually, I think Martha is quite pretty – beautiful eyes. She used to be kind of a fun person to watch, but for some reason over the last year that has changed. She takes herself way too seriously, IMO, and that is what makes her less appealing now. Pretty sure she is not a fan of our President. Too bad.
Maybe Martha is in the “open borders therefore open thighs camp” which came up yesterday.
on election night 2016, she made some comment about “are we winning?” during a segment about a blue state vote count.
She has filled Meghan’s spot, Shannon Bream is going to usurp the spot first.
pnjoi – Yes, it is very obvious when the interviewer (Martha) doesn’t like the response she gets to her “question.” I thought they were supposed to be objective. Bwhahahah!
President Trump and Brad Parscale are so many laps ahead of the UniParty field in so many ways, it’s incredible.
Those who challenge will rue the day they sacrificed their reputations and wasted their futures.
FWIW, Parscale is also quite tall.
Always a plus.
Same thought seeing him alongside POTUS; surprised I hadn’t noticed earlier.😉
I think it’s hilarious that Dims keep hauling out their befuddled septuagenarians (like Kerry, Clinton, Sanders, Pelosi) and for their youth — and the supposed Future of The Party — have dimtwits like AOC and Willie receptacle Kamala Harris…..
…..while on Trump’s team, we have old and cunning alphas like our Wilburine or VSGPOTUSDJT himself, with seasoned alphas and sharks like Brad Parscale, Mike Pompeo, and Mike Mulvaney handling real and substantive posts.
Ten years from now, you could imagine the next gen from the Trump Train running the country — and you’d be hard pressed to imagine AOC balancing a checkbook.
“…cunning alphas….seasoned alphas & sharks…”
That explains the “attack” on masculinity from the shrinks we’ve been seeing in the news lately.
More gaslighting.
Love this guy
Holy sheet! How tall is Brad!?! Gotta be like 6′ 9″-7’…😲
https://marriedbiography.com/brad-parscale-biography/
He is 6’8 according to this article. Born in Kansas.
True! Very Few people make President Trump look short in comparison because President Trump is a big guy.
Parscale is a former basketball player – well, that makes sense!
According to link below, he is 6′ 8″
https://heightline.com/brad-parscale-bio-wife-height-net-worth/
I was thinking the same thing. PT is 6’3″ and looks small next to Brad.
Brad pretty much single handedly took the Clinton/Obama machine to the woodshed. He is an asset.
Martha is so snarky. Same as she was when she interviewed the Kavanaugh’s. She can’t hide her disgust for all things conservative.
Election integrity needs to be prioritized as strongly as the border issue stat, or the 2020 election will be subject to the same machinations as the crony crew from Broward to Wayne County, all approved by the usual suspects in the untouched DOJ.
Judge Nap. was nothing but a traffic court judge in New Jersey…a political hack whole couldn’t cut it in private practice. It’s an embarrassment that Fox promotes him a some type of legal expert.
And that helmet he wears on his head. Damn!
A .45 would probably bounce off that hair.
Just watched the 2nd interview. Excellent. He is calm, rational, logical and factual. Unflappable. First time I have heard him speak. Really enjoyed that!
So funny – the interviewer looked sweaty, clammy, got twitter-pated and the off camera person started chiming in at the end. Guess it was obvious that the interviewer needed help.
Focus of the 2nd interview was about social media, facebook, fake news & journalism for the majority of the time. Really good info and insight as well as fun to see him stand firm and calm throughout.
by the 1:12 mark is the interviewer actually rocking slightly back and forth? wow!
STRONG finish. President Trump won this election through his message and his hard work — 100% agree!
No only the messaging should be tackle but the massive voters fraud and illegal votes.
My two biggest fears are that desperate Progressives will attempt to take out President Trump or Brad Pascale. Prey for their protection from evil forces.
Me, too – John. I think about it every single day. I do pray for Trump and his family always and will add Brad to my prayers now.
Brad confirms there was *no* suburban women revolt in the midterms, which is great. It also means Turtle and Crew couldn’t wait to jump in with the Democrat story line, that Democrats won a suburban women revolt over keeping Obamacare, as soon as the elections were over. UniParty.
We know a few women that got all bent out of shape over the issue, but they didn’t bother to vote.
WaPo has been steadily working on creating an issue with those kicked off the extended Medicaid in Arkansas, but that isn’t going to get them anywhere, at least not within the state. People who don’t make an effort to help themselves don’t draw any sympathy here.
It’s obvious CoC is demanding retention of Obamacare and UniParty is actually going to try to run on it. Which means PT45 WINS in an even bigger landslide 🙂
Woohoo – I loved how Brad didn’t go along with Martha’s assertion about the suburban women’s revolt. Yet another fake statistic promoted as truth by the lamestream. So glad to see him refute this nonsense.
Much of the Democrat House gains in 2018 were in blue states.
Reading between the lines, Trump 2016 (and probably Trump 2020) is not focusing on states like CA or NY, or NJ where a bunch of suburban house districts flipped Democrat.
Brad is an exceptional man.
Martha had blood coming out of her wherever in this interview
The Frontline interview was painful. The interviewer is quite the knucklehead and clearly can’t accept the outcome of the 2016 election. Brad earned his salary for the year having to sit through that.
