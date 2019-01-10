President Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Discusses 2020…

For supporters evaluating whether or not President Trump will run for reelection to a second term in office, this video provides some interesting insight. If you watched the earlier Frontline interview (really good) with Parscale, aspects within this interview make much more sense (bigger backstory).

President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale sits down with Martha MacCallum to discuss the president’s re-election bid, and what swing voters will think of Trump’s moves on border security.

I’ll embed the Frontline interview at the bottom. If you’ve never watched it, carve out an hour and you’ll likely enjoy.

Just received my newest voter score tracking from my team. @realDonaldTrump has reached his highest national approval rating since I started tracking. The @TheDemocrats have really made a mistake going with their gut over data. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 9, 2019

Here’s the Frontline Interview. The interviewer is absolutely apoplectic that Donald Trump and Brad Parscale beat his candidate, Hillary Clinton. The guy eventually goes bananas as he just cannot accept how easily Clinton was defeated:

