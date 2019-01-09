Wednesday January 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Fruit Of Grace
When John the Baptist and the Lord Jesus Christ appeared on earth, God’s people had been under the law of Moses for fifteen hundred years. Little wonder John and his Master looked for fruit among them.
When the hypocritical religious leaders came to join John’s growing audience and asked to be baptized, John called them a “generation of vipers” and bade them “bring forth… fruits meet for repentance” (Matt. 3:7,8). True repentance, with fruit to prove it, was the basic requirement of the kingdom John proclaimed. This is evident from his declaration:
“And now also the axe is laid unto the root of the trees: therefore every tree which bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire” (Matt. 3:10).
Our Lord appeared, proclaiming the same message as John, and also sought for fruit among His people (Matt. 7: 16-20; 21:33-43). We know, however, that John the Baptist was beheaded and Christ crucified. The fruit produced under the Law was meager indeed. Even after the resurrection of Christ the majority of His people refused to repent and failed to bring forth the required fruit.
But what the Law requires grace provides. It was at this time that God raised up the Apostle Paul, whose “preaching of the cross” showed that Christ had not died an untimely death, but in infinite love had come into the world to die for sinners so that they might be saved by grace, through faith (Eph. 2:8,9). Paul’s message was called “the gospel [good news] of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24), and where the Law had failed to bring forth fruit, grace brought it forth abundantly.
God’s grace in Christ, when accepted in true faith, always brings forth good fruit. Thus Paul wrote to the Colossians that his good news was going forth into all the world, adding: “and bringeth forth fruit, as it doth also in you since… ye knew the grace of God in truth” (Col. 1:5,6 cf. Rom. 6: 21,22).
Accept God’s message of grace, trust in Christ as your Savior and He will help you to produce the fruit.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-fruit-of-grace/
Matthew 3:7 But when he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees come to his baptism, he said unto them, O generation of vipers, who hath warned you to flee from the wrath to come?
8 Bring forth therefore fruits meet for repentance:
10 And now also the axe is laid unto the root of the trees: therefore every tree which bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.
Matthew 7:16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?
17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.
18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.
19 Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.
20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.
Matthew 21:33 Hear another parable: There was a certain householder, which planted a vineyard, and hedged it round about, and digged a winepress in it, and built a tower, and let it out to husbandmen, and went into a far country:
34 And when the time of the fruit drew near, he sent his servants to the husbandmen, that they might receive the fruits of it.
35 And the husbandmen took his servants, and beat one, and killed another, and stoned another.
36 Again, he sent other servants more than the first: and they did unto them likewise.
37 But last of all he sent unto them his son, saying, They will reverence my son.
38 But when the husbandmen saw the son, they said among themselves, This is the heir; come, let us kill him, and let us seize on his inheritance.
39 And they caught him, and cast him out of the vineyard, and slew him.
40 When the lord therefore of the vineyard cometh, what will he do unto those husbandmen?
41 They say unto him, He will miserably destroy those wicked men, and will let out his vineyard unto other husbandmen, which shall render him the fruits in their seasons.
42 Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?
43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Colossians 1:5 For the hope which is laid up for you in heaven, whereof ye heard before in the word of the truth of the gospel;
6 Which is come unto you, as it is in all the world; and bringeth forth fruit, as it doth also in you, since the day ye heard of it, and knew the grace of God in truth:
Romans 6:21 What fruit had ye then in those things whereof ye are now ashamed? for the end of those things is death.
22 But now being made free from sin, and become servants to God, ye have your fruit unto holiness, and the end everlasting life.
It would be interesting to see how long John the Baptist would last today. The Deep State would have him killed in less than 6 months. It goes without saying that he would last longer than that if it were the will of God for him to do so.
His message is perfect for today’s politicians, those elitist self-righteous Pharisees of our modern time.
Peace
Frightening sometimes, but yeah, the best!
The following was placed on the Prayer Requests thread, but since Mark’s surgery is just hours away, I wanted to get the word out to folk who may not go to the Prayer Request thread daily…
Prayers for a family member of one of my favorite people…
Mark Update / Prayer Request 1-8-19
Dr. Lee Carriker
Mark (who lives in Texas as does Lee and other family members) has cancer in the sinus area (I believe the frontal which is above the eyebrows) and will have surgery early morning January 9th.
And a vid from Mark…a fine and fun young man–with darling children and a dear wife–whose life is the Lord’s and he’s placed himself in His hands…
Lucille:
Thank you so much for this post. These kids are so precious!
Somebody the other night here at CTH put out a prayer request. I stopped what I was doing, got up and prayed for that family…(another police officer killed in Utah)…immediately. No better time than the present. So I will do once again right now after I post this comment.
May the Lord show His gracious loving-kindness, mercy and grace to this family and this little boy and get him through this.
Blessings and Shalom to you and yours.
This has rapidly become by favorite Emmylou song. It was on, I think, her second album which was made in LA and produced by her then husband, Brian Ahern. This is a Louvin brothers song and is about as pure country as a country song can get. Oh, and that’s Don Everly accompanying Emmylou. The girl definitely had good taste in sidemen. It just get better than this . . . 🙂
Oops.
Emmylou is just amazing. And does she look incredible or what?! God bless Gram Parsons for teaming up with her. I think Gram once said that if you listened to no one else but the Louvins you would be way ahead of the game. Thank you Gram and thank you Garrison!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker Carlson is so calm, plain spoken, and rational, I love his monologues. Did you see this one about Elizabeth Warren’s 2003 book? It’s about how the entry of mothers in the workforce has been a disaster for families. The first three short videos are good, but don’t miss the last one, it’s on the decline of the family in the USA and definitely worth 15 minutes.
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=59646
Check out what I am reading 😛
Morning All !! Will it ever stop raining in NJ ? Had a thunderstorm this evening ! But the warm temps keep the heating bill down so there is some compensation . On 12/26 my wife was involved in a MVA ( wasn’t hurt ) as a young girl ran into her . Two weeks later we haven’t heard anything from her (AAA) insurance in PA except to deny she is their client . Our insurance agent says he doesn’t know what’s happening as of 1/8/19 . On top of that this evening we just learned the Left Coast nephew was informed by the hospital where he had a surgical procedure done the instruments used weren’t properlly sterilized !! Makes me wonder if the rain isn’t a hint !
